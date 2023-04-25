  • Home
  • /
  • Vidalia
  • /
  • Sportsman Fish And Grill - 1598 Carter Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sportsman Fish And Grill 1598 Carter Street

review star

No reviews yet

1598 Carter Street

Vidalia, LA 71373

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Food Items

Chicken Wrap

$5.99

Steak Wrap

$6.99

1/2 Shrimp & Fries

$8.95

1/2 Fish & Fries

$8.95

1/2 Roast Beef & Fries

$8.95

1/2 Ham & Fries

$8.95

1/2 Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.95

Philly Steak Po'Boy

$13.95

Country Fried Steak

$9.95

Hamburger Steak Special

$13.95

Cajun Cluckers

$11.95

Texas Toast

$1.59

1/2 Po'Boy

$6.95

12 Family Pack Chicken

$41.95

24 Family Chicken

$75.95

Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$9.95

Fish Sandwich & Fries

$9.95

Steak sandwich with fries

$9.95

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Gumbo Cup

$3.95

Gumbo Bowl

$6.95

Fried Okra

$5.95
Onion Blossom

Onion Blossom

$8.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Fried only

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

6 pieces

Loaded Fries

$8.95

1/2 Fried Pickles

$5.95

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, shrimp, ham, tomato, cheese, pickle, egg, onion

Chicken Grilled

$12.95

Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese

Chicken Fried

$12.95

Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese

Fish Salad Grilled

$13.95

Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese

Fish Salad Blackened

$13.95

Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese

Fish Salad Fried

$13.95

Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese

Shrimp Popcorn Salad Grilled

$12.95

Shrimp Popcorn Salad Fried

$12.95
Chef Salad (Copy)

Chef Salad (Copy)

$12.95

Lettuce, shrimp, ham, tomato, cheese, pickle, egg, onion

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.95

Hush Puppies

$2.95

French Fries

$2.50

Cajun

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Mustard Greens

$2.95

Potato with Cheese

$5.95

Loaded Potato

$8.95

GG Potato Chips

$2.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$3.95

Banana Pudding

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Fresh baked cookie with big chocolate chunks

Dinner Plates

3 Chicken Tenders

$11.95

5 Chicken Tenders

$13.95

3 Catfish Plate

$12.95

Grilled, blackened, or fried

5 Catfish Plate

$17.95

Grilled, blackened, or fried

6 Thin & Crispy Catfish Plate

$16.95

Fried only

10 Thin & Crispy Catfish Plate

$16.95

Fried only

Popcorn Shrimp Plate

$14.95

Fish & Popcorn Shrimp Combo

$16.95

Oyster Plate

$18.95

Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$17.95

Combo Fish & Jumbo Shrimp

$19.95

Combo Fish & Jumbo Shrimp & Oysters

$22.95

Oyster & Shrimp

$19.95

Fish & Oyster

$19.95

Boiled Shrimp

$18.50

Hamburger Steak

$13.95

Burgers & Po'Boys

Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.95

Cheeseburger Po'Boy

$11.95

Roast Beef Po'Boy

$12.95

Catfish Po'Boy

$12.95

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.95

Ham & Cheese Po'Boy

$10.95

Oyster Po'Boy

$12.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95
Sportsman Burger

Sportsman Burger

$12.95

Double meat, cheese, and bacon with fries

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$9.95

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Shrimp Overload

$16.95

Hamburger Basket

$8.95

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Steak sandwich with fries

$9.95

Salads and Side Items

Salad

A tasty salad of lettuce, our seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, tortilla chips and mild sauce

Fiesta Salad

$8.95

Refried beans, crisp lettuce, seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, salsa, and sour cream served in an edible bowl

Taco Casa Chili

A delicious blend of meat, kidney beans and spices

Refried Beans

$1.89

A generous serving of our refried beans topped with cheese and sauce

Salsa and Chips

Taco Casa's own unique salsa served with warm chips

Extra

Slice Cheese

$0.99

Mayo

$0.25

Pickle

$0.45

Tomato

$0.45

Lettuce

$0.45

Sour Cream

$0.75

Potatoes

$1.99

Bell Pepper

$0.89

Shredded Cheese

$1.29

Ketchup

Boiled Egg

$1.59

Mustard Greens

$1.99

Mashed Potato

$2.95

Jap Pepper

$0.89

Onion Ring

$1.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Cajun Fries

$1.99

Green Beans

Cocktail

Steak

$4.99

Gravy

$0.89

Mushroom

$0.59

Ranch

$0.59

Fish

$2.99

Chicken

$2.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$3.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.99

Meat Patty

$3.89

Onion

$0.59

Fries

$0.99

Salad

Okra

$1.99

Oyster

$2.89

Ham

$2.59

Hushpuppy

$0.99

Taco Meat

$1.89

Sweet potato fries

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Meal

Catfish Kid's Meal

$9.25

Popcorn Shrimp Kid's Meal

$8.95

Chicken Tenders Kid's Meal

$7.25

Hamburger Kid's Meal

$7.95

Grilled Cheese Kid's Meal

$5.95

Family Packages

4 Pack 12 Filet

$54.95

1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies

4 Pack 24 Thin & Crispy

$54.95

1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies

8 Pack 24 Filet

$91.95

2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies

8 Pack 48 Thin & Crispy

$91.95

2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies

4 Pack 12 Filet w/ Shrimp

$65.95

1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies, 8 jumbo shrimp

4 Pack 24 Thin & Crispy W/ Shrimp

$65.95

1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies, 8 jumbo shrimp

8 Pack 24 Filet W/shrimp

$96.95

2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies, 16 jumbo shrimp

8 Pack 48 Thin & Crispy W /shrimp

$96.95

2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies, 16 jumbo shrimp

4 Pack Chicken 12 Chicken Tenders

$41.95

1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies

8 Pack Chicken 24 Chicken Tenders

$75.95

2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies

Beverages

Small Beverage

$1.89

Medium Beverage

$1.99

Large Beverage

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$0.99

Unsweet Tea

$0.99

Half / Half

$0.99

Cup of Water

$0.50

Taco Menu

Tacos

Taco

$1.99

A crisp corn tortilla filled with our seasoned beef and topped with crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and your choice of mild, hot or extra hot sauce

Soft Taco

$1.99

Your choice of a soft flour or soft corn tortilla with our seasoned beef and topped with crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and your choice of mild, hot or extra hot sauce

Taco Twin

$2.89

Our traditional hard shell beef taco wrapped in its own blanket of refried beans and a soft flour tortilla

Taco Burger

$3.50

Beef, crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, a slice of tomato and your choice of sauce, all served on a hot, steamed bun

Torta

$2.89

Our seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese diced tomato

Nacho Platter

$8.95

Crisp tortillas piled high around our tasty refried beans and smothered in a rich creamy cheese sauce. Then, it's all topped off with seasoned beef, jalapeño peppers, black olive, diced tomatoes, and sour cream

Fiesta Salad

$8.95

Refried beans, crisp lettuce, seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, salsa, and sour cream served in an edible bowl

DIp Only

$3.49

Taco Meat & Cheese Only

$1.99

Taco Burger Meat & Cheese Only

$3.50

Taco burger special

$11.95

Burrito Meat & Cheese Only

$2.59

Fiesta Platters

Taco and Enchilada

$8.99

Enchilada

$8.99

Taco and Burrito

$8.99

Burrito

$8.99

Specialties

Popcorn Taco

$12.95

2 Fried Fish Taco

$12.95

2 Grilled Fish Taco

$13.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Chili Con Queso

$4.89

A melted spice cheese dip served with our crunchy tortilla chips

Nacho Platter

$8.95

Crisp tortillas piled high around our tasty refried beans and smothered in a rich creamy cheese sauce. Then, it's all topped off with seasoned beef, jalapeño peppers, black olive, diced tomatoes, and sour cream

Enchiladas

Enchilada

$3.99

A soft corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with seasoned beef, and topped with our special enchilada sauce and melted cheese

Sanchilada

$5.25

Two favorites combined in one great taste. A flour tortilla stuffed with beef, lettuce, and sour cream smothered with melted cheese and enchilada sauce

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$2.59

A soft flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese and your choice of sauce

Combo Burrito

$2.99

Our bean burrito with seasoned beef added

Burrito Grande

$3.99

A large flour tortilla filled to the max with extra beans, extra meat, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and sauce of your choice

Chili Burrito

$4.95

A tasty combination of a bean burrito smothered with our delicious chili and topped with cheese and garnished with chips and onions on the side

Veggie Burrito

A soft flour tortilla stuffed with refried

Sanchos

Sancho

$2.99

A soft flour tortilla rolled and filled with beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of sauce

Super Sancho

$3.89

Everything in a sancho and more. It has extra meat and cheese, plus sour cream and onion

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$2.59

A flat crisp corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato and your choice of sauce

Beef Tostada

$3.29

A delicious tostada with beef and bean, and piled high with lettuce, cheese, tomato and your choice of sauce

Tostada Grande

$3.89

Our beef tostada with all the extras: extra beans, extra beef, sour cream, extra lettuce, extra cheese, extra tomato and your choice of sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you and come back to see us!

Location

1598 Carter Street, Vidalia, LA 71373

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Camp Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 983
21 Silver Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Pig Out Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,372
116 S Canal St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Natchez Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
207 High St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Slick Rick's
orange starNo Reviews
109 N. Pearl St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Frankie’s on Main - 422 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
422 Main Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Carriage House - 410 North Commerce Street, Natchez, Mississippi
orange starNo Reviews
401 High Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Vidalia
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
No reviews yet
West Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston