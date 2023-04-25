Sportsman Fish And Grill 1598 Carter Street
1598 Carter Street
Vidalia, LA 71373
Food Menu
Food Items
Chicken Wrap
Steak Wrap
1/2 Shrimp & Fries
1/2 Fish & Fries
1/2 Roast Beef & Fries
1/2 Ham & Fries
1/2 Cheeseburger & Fries
Philly Steak Po'Boy
Country Fried Steak
Hamburger Steak Special
Cajun Cluckers
Texas Toast
1/2 Po'Boy
12 Family Pack Chicken
24 Family Chicken
Chicken Sandwich & Fries
Fish Sandwich & Fries
Steak sandwich with fries
Appetizers
Salads
Chef Salad
Lettuce, shrimp, ham, tomato, cheese, pickle, egg, onion
Chicken Grilled
Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese
Chicken Fried
Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese
Fish Salad Grilled
Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese
Fish Salad Blackened
Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese
Fish Salad Fried
Lettuce, pickle, tomato & cheese
Shrimp Popcorn Salad Grilled
Shrimp Popcorn Salad Fried
Sides
Desserts
Dinner Plates
3 Chicken Tenders
5 Chicken Tenders
3 Catfish Plate
Grilled, blackened, or fried
5 Catfish Plate
Grilled, blackened, or fried
6 Thin & Crispy Catfish Plate
Fried only
10 Thin & Crispy Catfish Plate
Fried only
Popcorn Shrimp Plate
Fish & Popcorn Shrimp Combo
Oyster Plate
Jumbo Shrimp Plate
Combo Fish & Jumbo Shrimp
Combo Fish & Jumbo Shrimp & Oysters
Oyster & Shrimp
Fish & Oyster
Boiled Shrimp
Hamburger Steak
Burgers & Po'Boys
Cheeseburger with Fries
Cheeseburger Po'Boy
Roast Beef Po'Boy
Catfish Po'Boy
Shrimp Po'Boy
Ham & Cheese Po'Boy
Oyster Po'Boy
Philly Cheese Steak
Sportsman Burger
Double meat, cheese, and bacon with fries
Fish Sandwich
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich with Fries
Club Sandwich
Shrimp Overload
Hamburger Basket
Cheeseburger
Steak sandwich with fries
Salads and Side Items
Extra
Slice Cheese
Mayo
Pickle
Tomato
Lettuce
Sour Cream
Potatoes
Bell Pepper
Shredded Cheese
Ketchup
Boiled Egg
Mustard Greens
Mashed Potato
Jap Pepper
Onion Ring
Sweet Potato
Cajun Fries
Green Beans
Cocktail
Steak
Gravy
Mushroom
Ranch
Fish
Chicken
Popcorn Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp
Meat Patty
Onion
Fries
Salad
Okra
Oyster
Ham
Hushpuppy
Taco Meat
Sweet potato fries
Family Packages
4 Pack 12 Filet
1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies
4 Pack 24 Thin & Crispy
1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies
8 Pack 24 Filet
2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies
8 Pack 48 Thin & Crispy
2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies
4 Pack 12 Filet w/ Shrimp
1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies, 8 jumbo shrimp
4 Pack 24 Thin & Crispy W/ Shrimp
1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies, 8 jumbo shrimp
8 Pack 24 Filet W/shrimp
2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies, 16 jumbo shrimp
8 Pack 48 Thin & Crispy W /shrimp
2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies, 16 jumbo shrimp
4 Pack Chicken 12 Chicken Tenders
1 large coleslaw, 1 large fries, 1 large fried pickles, 8 hushpuppies
8 Pack Chicken 24 Chicken Tenders
2 large coleslaw, 2 large fries, 2 large fried pickles, 16 hushpuppies
Taco Menu
Tacos
Taco
A crisp corn tortilla filled with our seasoned beef and topped with crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and your choice of mild, hot or extra hot sauce
Soft Taco
Your choice of a soft flour or soft corn tortilla with our seasoned beef and topped with crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and your choice of mild, hot or extra hot sauce
Taco Twin
Our traditional hard shell beef taco wrapped in its own blanket of refried beans and a soft flour tortilla
Taco Burger
Beef, crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, a slice of tomato and your choice of sauce, all served on a hot, steamed bun
Torta
Our seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese diced tomato
Nacho Platter
Crisp tortillas piled high around our tasty refried beans and smothered in a rich creamy cheese sauce. Then, it's all topped off with seasoned beef, jalapeño peppers, black olive, diced tomatoes, and sour cream
DIp Only
Taco Meat & Cheese Only
Taco Burger Meat & Cheese Only
Taco burger special
Burrito Meat & Cheese Only
Specialties
Popcorn Taco
2 Fried Fish Taco
2 Grilled Fish Taco
Grilled Cheese
Chili Con Queso
A melted spice cheese dip served with our crunchy tortilla chips
Enchiladas
Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with seasoned beef, and topped with our special enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Sanchilada
Two favorites combined in one great taste. A flour tortilla stuffed with beef, lettuce, and sour cream smothered with melted cheese and enchilada sauce
Burritos
Bean Burrito
A soft flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese and your choice of sauce
Combo Burrito
Our bean burrito with seasoned beef added
Burrito Grande
A large flour tortilla filled to the max with extra beans, extra meat, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and sauce of your choice
Chili Burrito
A tasty combination of a bean burrito smothered with our delicious chili and topped with cheese and garnished with chips and onions on the side
Veggie Burrito
A soft flour tortilla stuffed with refried
Sanchos
Tostadas
Bean Tostada
A flat crisp corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato and your choice of sauce
Beef Tostada
A delicious tostada with beef and bean, and piled high with lettuce, cheese, tomato and your choice of sauce
Tostada Grande
Our beef tostada with all the extras: extra beans, extra beef, sour cream, extra lettuce, extra cheese, extra tomato and your choice of sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1598 Carter Street, Vidalia, LA 71373