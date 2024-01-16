Sportsman Marina 23511 Sportsman Drive
23511 Sportsman Drive
Abingdon, VA 24211
Food Menu
Sharables
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Beer battered pickle spears with boom boom sauce
- Fried Mac n' Cheese$10.00
Fried Mac n' Cheese
- Fried Chips APP$9.00
Buffalo Style Potato Slices
- Cheese Curds$8.00
- SoHo Pups APP$8.00
Hushpuppies with tarter
- Wings 8$15.00
Meaty mixture of wings and drums
- Wings 15$26.00
Meaty mixture of wings and drums
- Wings 24$38.00
Meaty mixture of wings and drums
- Wings 50$60.00
Meaty mixture of wings and drums
- Italian Cheese Rolls$12.00
Italian Bread with Seasoning and Marinara
- Sweet Potato Fries APP$9.00
Shoestring Style Sweet Potato
- Jalapeno Bites$10.00
Sliced Jalapeno Peppers with boom boom sauce
- Fried Shrimp$15.00
Lightly breaded shrimp with Cocktail Sauce
- Onion Straws APP$8.00
Thin, battered onions with boom boom sauce
- Chilli Cheese Fries APP$12.00
Fries topped with Chilli and Cheese
- Smoked Wings 8$17.00
- Smoked Wings 15$28.00
- Smoked Wings 24$40.00
- Smoked Wings 50$65.00
- Mango Salsa$8.00
Tropical mango, fresh tomatoes served with chips
Baskets
Extras
Burgers
- SoHo$7.00
Gently Seasoned Patty with lettuce tomato fried onions pickles
- SoHo w/Cheese$8.00
Gently Seasoned Patty with chedder cheese lettuce tomato fried onions pickles
- Double SoHo$10.00
Gently Seasoned Patties with chedder cheese lettuce tomato fried onions pickles
- Double SoHo w/Cheese$11.00
Gently Seasoned Patties with chedder cheese lettuce tomato fried onions pickles
- Bacon Swiss Burger$10.00
Gently Seasoned Patty with swiss cheese bacon lettuce tomato fried onions pickles
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.00
Gently Seasoned Patty with swiss cheese mushrooms lettuce tomato fried onions pickles
- Cowboy Burger$10.00
Gently Seasoned Patty with swiss cheese bacon sweatheat BBQ sauce lettuce tomato fried onions pickles
- Jalapeno Burger$10.00
Gently Seasoned Patty with swiss cheese fried jalapeno bites lettuce tomato fried onions pickles
Chicken on a Bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Grilled Chicken Strips on a bun with lettuce tomato pickles
- Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled Chicken Strips on a bun with pineapple, hawaiian sauce, lettuce tomato pickles
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders on a bun with lettuce tomato pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders on a bun with mild hot fire buffalo sauce lettuce tomato pickles
Sandwiches
- Club Sandwich$16.00
Deli style turkey and ham with bacon lettuce tomato served on wheat or sourdough
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
Autumn berry chicken salad on wheat or sourdough
- BLT Sandwich$16.00
Bacon lettuce tomato on wheat or sourdough
- Ham and Chedder Sandwich$16.00
Ham and Chedder on wheat or sourdough
- Turkey and Swiss Sandwich$16.00
Turkey and swiss on wheat or sourdough
- Tilapia Fish Sandwich$14.00
Flame seared tilipia on a bun with hushpuppies and slaw
Salads
- House Salad$8.00
House Salad
- Chef Salad$16.00
House Salad with ham and turkey
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
House salad with grilled chicken
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce with grilled chicken croutons and parmesan cheese
- Chicken Tender Salad$16.00
House salad with chicken tenders on top
- Buffalo chicken Salad$17.00
House salad with buffalo chicken tenders on top
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Paninis
- Ham and Chedder Panini$18.00
Ham and Chedder with lettuce tomato on wheat or sourdough toasted
- Turkey and Swiss Panini$18.00
Turkey and swisscheese lettuce tomato on wheat or sourdough toasted
- Club Panini$18.00
Turkey and Ham swiss cheese bacon lettuce tomato on wheat or sour dough toasted
- BLT Panini$18.00
Bacon lettuce tomato on wheat or sourdough
Kids Meals
Sauces
Taco Thursday
Friday Special
Seafood Sunday
- Hushpuppies APP$8.00
- Calamari$14.00
- Fried Shrimp$14.00
- Coconut Shrimp$15.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$15.00
- Peel and Eat Shrimp$14.00
- California Roll$10.00
- Spicy Crab Roll$12.00
- Shrimp and Lobster Spring Rolls$16.00
- 6 Oysters$15.00
- 12 Oysters$27.00
- 24 Oysters$50.00
- Fish and Chips$17.00
- Tilapia Fish Basket$22.00
- Shrimp Boil$26.00
Drink Menu
Beverages
Draft
- HoopTea$5.70
- Bold Rock Blackberry$5.70
- Bold Rock Apple$5.70
- Landshark$5.70
- Sweet Water 420$5.70
- Kentucky Bourbon$5.70
- Shock Top$5.70
- Lost Coast Tangerine$5.70
- Dunkel$5.70
- ShockTop Blueberry$5.70
- Devils Backbone$5.70
- Kona Big Wave$5.70
- Summer Shandy$5.70
- Mango Cart$5.70
- Corona Premier$5.70
- Space Dust IPA$5.70
- Pernicious$5.70
- HiWire$5.70
- Dos Equis$5.70
- Yuengling$5.70
- Going Coastal$5.70
- Purple Haze$5.70
- Sierra Nevada Hazy$5.70
- Stella Artois$5.70
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Whiskey
Bourbon Special
Dippin Dots
Facility Rental
Adult Facility Rental
Child Facility Rental
Ice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
