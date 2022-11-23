  • Home
  • /
  • Poway
  • /
  • Sportsplex USA - Poway - 12349 McIvers Ct
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sportsplex USA Poway

review star

No reviews yet

12349 McIvers Ct

Poway, CA 92064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

16 oz.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

16 oz.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

16 oz.

ICEE

ICEE

$3.00
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.00+
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00

Beer

805

805

$8.00+

Firestone Brewing - 4.7% ABV

Aloha Sculpin Hazy IPA

Aloha Sculpin Hazy IPA

$9.00+

Ballast Point - 7% ABV

Blue Moon Wheat Ale

Blue Moon Wheat Ale

$8.00+

5.4% ABV

Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00+

4.2% ABV

Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

$9.00+Out of stock

Ballast Point - 7% ABV

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$8.00+

4.4% ABV

Pacifico

Pacifico

$8.00+

4.4% ABV

Sculpin IPA

Sculpin IPA

$9.00+

Ballast Point - 7% ABV

Heineken (Alcohol Free)

Heineken (Alcohol Free)

$4.00

0.0% ABV

Seltzer / Spirits

White Claw

White Claw

$7.00

5% ABV

Truly

Truly

$7.00

5% ABV

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Sabe Sake infused with Vodka and Bloody Mary Mix - 24% ABV

Wine

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$7.00Out of stock

Stone Cellars - 13.4% ABV

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Stone Cellars - 13.5% ABV

Food

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.50
Nachos

Nachos

$5.50
Pretzel

Pretzel

$4.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

An order of 6 mozzarella sticks.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

An order of 4 chicken tenders.

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

An order of 12 mini corn dogs.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.50

Nathan's Famous premium, 100% beef hot dog

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Two slices of white bread and melted cheddar cheese.

Sportsplex USA Burger

Sportsplex USA Burger

$7.50

Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

A grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and BBQ sauce.

Chik-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chik-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Sauces available upon request.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Toasted sourdough bread with turkey slices, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.

Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

$4.50
Whole Pizza

Whole Pizza

$14.00

Extra Large 16" pizza with your choice of two toppings.

Candy

Candy

$2.00
Chips / Snacks

Chips / Snacks

$2.00
Dippin Dots

Dippin Dots

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your Place to Play!

Website

Location

12349 McIvers Ct, Poway, CA 92064

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Players Sports Grill
orange star3.9 • 422
13437 Community Rd Poway, CA 92064
View restaurantnext
Greens Please Wellness Kitchen - Poway
orange starNo Reviews
12202 Poway Rd #100 Poway, CA 92064
View restaurantnext
Swagyu Chop Shop - Poway
orange starNo Reviews
14149 Twin Peaks Rd., Ste. 12 Poway, CA 92064
View restaurantnext
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
orange starNo Reviews
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway San Diego, CA 92131
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #17-Scripps Summit Drive
orange starNo Reviews
12090 Scripps Summit Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
View restaurantnext
Nutmeg Sabre Springs
orange star4.0 • 1,318
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy San Diego, CA 92128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Poway

Jamba - 000957 - Creekside Plaza
orange star4.6 • 446
13491 Poway Road Poway, CA 92064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Poway
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston