SportyPickle 8640 S. Peoria Street, Unit 100
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Sporty Pickle is the newest sports bar/entertainment venue, anchored with pickleball. It will feature a savory & spirited menu, craft beer and craft cocktails, and specialty N/A beverages. Featuring premium indoor pickleball courts with full F&B service and over 125 seats in the sports bar, with cornhole, darts, full A/V capability and more. Corporate and family milestone celebrations will be an exciting product we provide as well.
Location
8640 S. Peoria Street, Unit 100, Englewood, CO 80112
Gallery
