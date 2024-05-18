Restaurant info

Sporty Pickle is the newest sports bar/entertainment venue, anchored with pickleball. It will feature a savory & spirited menu, craft beer and craft cocktails, and specialty N/A beverages. Featuring premium indoor pickleball courts with full F&B service and over 125 seats in the sports bar, with cornhole, darts, full A/V capability and more. Corporate and family milestone celebrations will be an exciting product we provide as well.

Website