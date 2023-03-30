- Home
SportzTown Bar & Grill 8750 Colerain
No reviews yet
8750 Colerain
Cincinnati, OH 45251
Food
Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps
Burger
Fire-Grilled Steak Burger w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
BBQ Blitz Burger
Fire-Grilled Steak Burger w/ Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce and an onion Ring on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Knockout Burger
Fire-Grilled Steak Burger w/ Fried Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Red Onions, Lettuce and Tomatoes on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Fire-Grilled or Hand-breaded Fried Chicken Breast w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Fire-Grilled or Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Chicken Wrap
Fire-Grilled or Fried Tenders w/ your choice of Wing Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and Ranch Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.
Vegan Cheeseburger
Delicious Plant Based Burger w/ Vegan Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Red Onion. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Appetizers
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions and Garnished w/ Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo and Guacamole. Add Bacon 1.99, Chicken 5.99, Steak 7.99 or Wild Argentinian Shrimp 7.99
Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll
Sliced Beef or Chicken w/ Caramelized Onions , Banana Peppers and Melted Cheese Wrapped in an Egg Roll and Deep Fried. Served w/ Chipotle Mayo for dipping.
Artisan Beer Cheese & Pretzels
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks served with Warm Artisan Beer Cheese made w/ Fat Tire Beer and Bacon Onion Jam.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Baby Spinach and Artichoke Hearts in a Creamy Queso topped w/ Tomatoes and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Corn Tortilla Chips. Add Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp for 7.99
Crispy Breaded Shrimp
Hand-Breaded Shrimp Tossed in your Favorite Wing Sauce.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella served with Marinara.
Wings
Flatbread Pizza
Salad
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, tossed in Caesar Dressing and Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Add Chicken 5.99, Norwegian Salmon* 11.99, Wild Argentinian Shrimp 7.99, Bacon 1.99, Avocado 1.49
House Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix topped w/ Red Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese and Croutons. Add Chicken 5.99, Norwegian Salmon* 11.99, Wild Argentinian Shrimp 7.99, Bacon 1.99, Avocado 1.49 Dressings: Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, French
Entrees
Chicken & Waffles
Freshly Hand-Breaded Chicken Breasts Drizzled w/ Sriracha Maple Syrup w/ Warm Belgium Waffles and a Spring Salad.
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Hand-Breaded Buttermilk Tenders w/ Choice of Side.
Fish & Chips
Wild Alaskan Cod in a White Ale Batter, Served w/ Tartar Sauce and Fries.
Fried Chicken
Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken w/ Choice of 2 Sides.
Grilled Chicken
6 oz. marinated Chicken Breast Fire-Grilled w/ Choice of 2 Sides.
Grilled Salmon
6 oz. Bourbon Glazed and Sautéed Norwegian Salmon Served on a Bed of Long Grain Wild Rice w/ Choice of Side.
Lamb Chops
4 Lamb Chops Fire-Grilled w/ Choice of 2 sides.
Lobster Tails
2 Canadian Cold Water Lobster Tails w/ Choice of 2 sides.
Ribeye Steak
12 oz. Ribeye tastefully seasoned and Fire-Grilled to perfection w/ choice of 2 sides.
Shrimp
Jumbo Wild Argentinian Shrimp Sautéed to perfection w/ Choice of 2 Sides.
Sides
Extras
Side of Bacon Onion Jam
Side of Balsamic Vinaigarette
Side of BBQ
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Bourbon BBQ
Side of Caesar
Side of Chipotle Mayo
Side of French
Side of Guacamole
Side of Hot
Side of Hot Honey Sauce
Side of Italian
Side of Jalapeños
Side of Lemon Pepper
Side of Mango Habenero
Side of Marinara
Side of Mild
Side of Onions
Side of Parmeasan Garlic
Side of Pickles
Side of Pico DeGallo
Side of Ranch
Side of Sautéed Onions
Side of Sour Cream
Side of SportzTown Sauce
Side of Sriracha Maple Syrup
Side of Sweet Chili
Side of Teriyaki Glaze
Side of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
Side of Tomatoes
Beer
16oz Domestic Draft Beer
24oz Domestic Draft Beer
Domestic Bottled Beer
Import bottles
16 oz Import Draft
Mixed Drinks / Shots
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Strawberry Hennessy
Pina Colada
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Red Berry
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Titos
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc
DBL Firefly
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Citron
DBL Jeremiah Weed
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
1800 Resposado
1800 Silver
1942 Don Julio
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Resposado
Casmigos Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco
DBL Casa Noble
DBL Corazon Reposado
DBL Jose Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Café
DBL Patron Gran Platinum
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Xo Café
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL 1800 Resposado
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Resposado
DBL Casmigos Anejo
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
DBL 1942 Don Julio
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Basil Haydens
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Fireballl Cinnamon
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Stag
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Rye
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Diabolique
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Crown Royal Vanilla
DBL Crown Royal Peach
DBL Fireballl Cinnamon
DBL Jameson
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Baileys
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Malibu
Chambord
DiSaronno
Triple Sec
Peach Schnapps
Sweet Vermouth
Dry Vermouth
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Irish Mist
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Mathilde Cassis
DBL Molly's Irish Cream
Cognac
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy a great atmosphere, great food and sports on every TV!
8750 Colerain, Cincinnati, OH 45251