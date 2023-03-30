SportzTown Bar & Grill 8750 Colerain

Main picView gallery

March Madness

MM Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions and Garnished w/ Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo and Guacamole. Add Bacon 1.99, Chicken 5.99, Steak 7.99 or Wild Argentinian Shrimp 7.99

Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

$16.39

Sliced Beef or Chicken w/ Caramelized Onions , Banana Peppers and Melted Cheese Wrapped in an Egg Roll and Deep Fried. Served w/ Chipotle Mayo for dipping.

MM Shrimp

$12.99

MM Burgers

MM Burger

$11.99

BBQ Blitz Burger

$14.99

Fire-Grilled Steak Burger w/ Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce and an onion Ring on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Knockout Burger

$13.99

Fire-Grilled Steak Burger w/ Fried Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Red Onions, Lettuce and Tomatoes on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

MM Entrees

MM Chicken and Waffles

$18.99

MM Fish and Chips

$14.99

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.99

MM Salmon

$21.99

MM Flat Bread

Pepperoni Flatbread (Copy)

$11.99

Marinara, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

MM Cheese Flat Bread

$10.99

Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

MM Salad

House Salad

$9.99

MM Sides

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings (Copy)

$4.99

MM Side Salad

$4.99

Redskin Mashed potatoes

$3.99

Grilled Asparagus

$4.99

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

MM Wings

6 Trad Wings

$10.39

12 Trad Wings

$20.49

24 Trad Wings

$40.39

Sodas, N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke Cola

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.00

Water

Water w/ Lemon

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Red Cream Soda

$2.99

Food

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

Burger

$11.99

Fire-Grilled Steak Burger w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

BBQ Blitz Burger

$14.99

Fire-Grilled Steak Burger w/ Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce and an onion Ring on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Knockout Burger

$13.99

Fire-Grilled Steak Burger w/ Fried Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Red Onions, Lettuce and Tomatoes on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fire-Grilled or Hand-breaded Fried Chicken Breast w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fire-Grilled or Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fire-Grilled or Fried Tenders w/ your choice of Wing Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and Ranch Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.

Vegan Cheeseburger

$11.99

Delicious Plant Based Burger w/ Vegan Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Red Onion. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions and Garnished w/ Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo and Guacamole. Add Bacon 1.99, Chicken 5.99, Steak 7.99 or Wild Argentinian Shrimp 7.99

Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

$16.39

Sliced Beef or Chicken w/ Caramelized Onions , Banana Peppers and Melted Cheese Wrapped in an Egg Roll and Deep Fried. Served w/ Chipotle Mayo for dipping.

Artisan Beer Cheese & Pretzels

$11.99

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks served with Warm Artisan Beer Cheese made w/ Fat Tire Beer and Bacon Onion Jam.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Baby Spinach and Artichoke Hearts in a Creamy Queso topped w/ Tomatoes and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Corn Tortilla Chips. Add Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp for 7.99

Crispy Breaded Shrimp

$12.99

Hand-Breaded Shrimp Tossed in your Favorite Wing Sauce.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Breaded Mozzarella served with Marinara.

Wings

6 Smoked Traditional Chicken Wings

$10.39

12 Smoked Traditional Chicken Wings

$20.49

24 Smoked Traditional Chicken Wings

$40.39

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

12 Boneless Wings

$15.49

24 Boneless Wings

$27.99

Flatbread Pizza

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.99

Marinara, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Classic Buffalo Sauce, Provolone, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Green Onions and Ranch

Four Cheese Flatbread

$10.99

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and Fresh Mozzarella

Create Your Own Flatbread

$8.49

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, tossed in Caesar Dressing and Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Add Chicken 5.99, Norwegian Salmon* 11.99, Wild Argentinian Shrimp 7.99, Bacon 1.99, Avocado 1.49

House Salad

$9.99

Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix topped w/ Red Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese and Croutons. Add Chicken 5.99, Norwegian Salmon* 11.99, Wild Argentinian Shrimp 7.99, Bacon 1.99, Avocado 1.49 Dressings: Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, French

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$18.99

Freshly Hand-Breaded Chicken Breasts Drizzled w/ Sriracha Maple Syrup w/ Warm Belgium Waffles and a Spring Salad.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Crispy Hand-Breaded Buttermilk Tenders w/ Choice of Side.

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Wild Alaskan Cod in a White Ale Batter, Served w/ Tartar Sauce and Fries.

Fried Chicken

$14.99

Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken w/ Choice of 2 Sides.

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

6 oz. marinated Chicken Breast Fire-Grilled w/ Choice of 2 Sides.

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

6 oz. Bourbon Glazed and Sautéed Norwegian Salmon Served on a Bed of Long Grain Wild Rice w/ Choice of Side.

Lamb Chops

$34.99

4 Lamb Chops Fire-Grilled w/ Choice of 2 sides.

Lobster Tails

$30.99

2 Canadian Cold Water Lobster Tails w/ Choice of 2 sides.

Ribeye Steak

$24.99

12 oz. Ribeye tastefully seasoned and Fire-Grilled to perfection w/ choice of 2 sides.

Shrimp

$17.99

Jumbo Wild Argentinian Shrimp Sautéed to perfection w/ Choice of 2 Sides.

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Redskin Mashed potatoes

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Wild Rice

$4.99

Grilled Asparagus

$4.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Chips and Guacamole

$8.99

Chicken

$7.99

Salmon

$11.99

1 Lobster Tail

$13.99

6 Wild Argentinian Shrimp

$7.99

Extras

Side of Bacon Onion Jam

$0.99

Side of Balsamic Vinaigarette

$0.59

Side of BBQ

$0.59

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.59

Side of Bourbon BBQ

$0.59

Side of Caesar

$0.59

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.59

Side of French

$0.59

Side of Guacamole

$1.99

Side of Hot

$0.59

Side of Hot Honey Sauce

$0.59

Side of Italian

$0.59

Side of Jalapeños

$0.79

Side of Lemon Pepper

$0.59

Side of Mango Habenero

$0.59

Side of Marinara

$0.99

Side of Mild

$0.59

Side of Onions

$0.59

Side of Parmeasan Garlic

$0.59

Side of Pickles

$0.79

Side of Pico DeGallo

$0.99

Side of Ranch

$0.59

Side of Sautéed Onions

$1.49

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of SportzTown Sauce

$0.59

Side of Sriracha Maple Syrup

$0.59

Side of Sweet Chili

$0.59

Side of Teriyaki Glaze

$0.59

Side of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.59

Side of Tomatoes

$0.59

Beer

16oz Domestic Draft Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Budlight

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

24oz Domestic Draft Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Budlight

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Domestic Bottled Beer

Domestic Bucket

$14.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Import bottles

Import Bucket

$22.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

16 oz Import Draft

Guiness

Rhinegeist

Stella Artois

Modelo

Blue Moon

Mixed Drinks / Shots

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Strawberry Hennessy

Pina Colada

Shots

Green Tea

Lemon Drop

Ferrari

Buttery Nipple

Washington Apple

B-52

Liquid Cocaine

Pickleback

Gummi Bear

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Ciroc Apple

Ciroc Peach

Ciroc Red Berry

Grey Goose

$7.00

Grey Goose Citron

Ketel One

$6.00

Smirnoff

Titos

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$5.00

DBL Belvedere

$16.00

DBL Chopin

DBL Ciroc

$14.00

DBL Firefly

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Jeremiah Weed

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Hendricks

Seagrams

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Gordons

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

Meyers

DBL Well Rum

DBL Admiral Nelson

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Gosling'S

DBL Meyers

DBL Meyers Silver

DBL Mount Gay

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

1800 Resposado

$6.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

1942 Don Julio

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Resposado

$10.00

Casmigos Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

DBL Casa Noble

DBL Corazon Reposado

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$22.00

DBL Patron Café

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

DBL 1800 Silver

$12.00

DBL 1800 Resposado

$12.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Resposado

$20.00

DBL Casmigos Anejo

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL 1942 Don Julio

$40.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

Basil Haydens

Bulleit

Bulleit Rye

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00

Fireballl Cinnamon

$4.00

Jack Daniels

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Orange

Jim Beam

Jim Beam Stag

Makers Mark

$6.00

Southern Comfort

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Rye

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulliet Rye

DBL Diabolique

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Knob Creek

$10.00

DBL Makers 46

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$10.00

DBL Fireballl Cinnamon

$8.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.00

Chivas Regal

Dewars

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

Grand Marnier

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Malibu

Chambord

DiSaronno

Triple Sec

Peach Schnapps

Sweet Vermouth

Dry Vermouth

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

Cognac

Courvoisiur

Dusse

Hennessy

Remy 1738

Remy Vsop

DBL Hennesy

$16.00

DBL Remy Martin 1738

$20.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$24.00

DBL Dusse

$20.00

DBL Courvoisier

$16.00

Wine

Red Wine

Sample Red GLS

$8.00

Sample Red BTL

$32.00

White Wine

Sample White GLS

$8.00

Sample White BTL

$52.00

Rose

Sample Rose GLS

$9.00

Sample Rose BTL

$40.00

Champagne

Sample Champagne GLS

$7.00

Sample Champagne BTL

$37.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a great atmosphere, great food and sports on every TV!

Location

8750 Colerain, Cincinnati, OH 45251

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

