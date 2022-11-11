Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

SpOt Gourmet Burgers

413 Reviews

$

2821 W Girard Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Fries
Cheese Fries
SpOt Burger

Sirloin Burgers

Fresh-ground sirloin. Butchered in house and ground fresh EVERYDAY
SpOt Burger

SpOt Burger

$9.89

Hickory smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles, coleslaw, SpOt sauce. Yea, we know..."I don't like coleslaw..." Grow up and try it, after all, it won't be a 'SpOt' burger without it!

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$9.89

American cheese, bacon, grilled onion, jalapeno, Ranch, BBQ

Butcher Burger

$9.75

Aged Swiss, tomato, red onion, Russian dressing, horseradish-mayo.

Rizzo Burger

Rizzo Burger

$10.50

Aged provolone cheese, sauteed spinach, house-made marinara, fire-roasted red peppers

Roquefort Burger

Roquefort Burger

$10.50

Bleu cheese, bacon, grilled onion, mushrooms, truffle-balsamic

Billy Burger

Billy Burger

$10.50

Fresh goat cheese, sauteed spinach, fire-roasted red peppers, truffle-balsamic

Charlie Brown Burger

Charlie Brown Burger

$10.00

Bacon,,grilled onion, Cheez Whiz

Santa Fe Burger

Santa Fe Burger

$12.00

Sliced avocado, jalapeno, red onion, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sun dried tomato, Mexican hot sauce,

Umami Burger

Umami Burger

$13.00

grilled onion, mushrooms, Samjang(fermented soybean paste infused with garlic and spices), cucumber, pickled daikon, lettuce, teriyaki.

Ponderosa Burger

Ponderosa Burger

$10.00

Grilled onion, mushrooms, aged Swiss, fries(on the burger), house-made steak sauce

Plain HAMburger

$8.50
Plain CHEESEburger

Plain CHEESEburger

$9.00
Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

CHOOSE a CHEESE; American, Provolone, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bleu, Goat, Aged Swiss, Cheez Whiz. CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS(65 cents ea additional); Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, sun dried tomato, Bacon, Roasted red peppers, Jalapeno, Pickles, Daikon, Coleslaw, Cucumber, Fried egg ADD ANY CONDIMENT(S);Ketchup, SpOt sauce, Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, Teriyaki, Samjang, Russian dressing, Horseradish-mayo, Mayo, Sriracha, Mexican Hot sauce, Tabasco, Marinara, Truffle Balsamic

Sirloin Minis

Sirloin Minis

$3.75+

American cheese, red onion, pickles. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Chicken Burgers

House-butchered, fresh ground, antibiotic FREE chicken, infused with fresh herbs

SpOt Chicken Burger

$9.75

Hickory smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles, coleslaw, SpOt sauce

Rodeo Chicken Burger

$9.75

American cheese, bacon, grilled onion, jalapeno, Ranch, BBQ

Butcher Chicken Burger

$9.50

Aged Swiss, plum tomatoe, red onion, Russian dressing, horseradish-mayo

Rizzo Chicken Burger

$10.00

Aged provolone cheese, sauteed spinach, house-made marinara, fire-roasted red peppers

Roquefort Chicken Burger

$10.00

Bleu cheese, bacon, grilled onion, mushrooms, truffle-balsamic

Billy Chicken Burger

$10.00

Fresh goat cheese, sauteed spinach, fire-roasted red peppers, truffle-balsamic

Charlie Brown Chicken Burger

$9.75

Bacon,grilled onion, Cheez Whiz

Santa Fe Chicken Burger

$11.00

Sliced avocado, jalapeno, red onion, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sun dried tomato, Mexican hot sauce,

Umami Chicken Burger

$12.00Out of stock

grilled onion, mushrooms, Samjang(fermented soybean paste infused with garlic and spices), cucumber, pickled daikon, lettuce, teriyaki.

Ponderosa Chicken Burger

$10.00

Grilled onion, mushrooms, aged Swiss, fries(on the burger), house-made steak sauce

Plain Chicken Burger (No Cheese)

$7.50

Plain Cheese Chicken Burger

$8.00

Build Your Own Chicken Burger

$11.50

CHOOSE a CHEESE; American, Provolone, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bleu, Goat, Aged Swiss, Cheez Whiz. CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS(65 cents ea additional); Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, sun dried tomato, Bacon, Roasted red peppers, Jalapeno, Pickles, Daikon, Coleslaw, Cucumber, Fried egg ADD ANY CONDIMENT(S);Ketchup, SpOt sauce, Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, Teriyaki, Samjang, Russian dressing, Horseradish-mayo, Mayo, Sriracha, Mexican Hot sauce, Tabasco, Marinara, Truffle Balsamic

Chicken Minis

$3.50+

American cheese, red onion, pickles. NO Substitutions

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$9.75
Lonsa Burger

Lonsa Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Special collaboration with Aaji's Foods' Spicy Lonsa, a savory tomato condiment/relish. Cilantro pesto, pickled cucumber, fried onions.

Veggie Burgers

Vegan. Contains soy.

SpOt Burger

$11.00+

Rodeo Burger

$11.50+

American cheese, bacon(optional), grilled onion, jalapeno, Ranch, BBQ

Butcher Burger

$10.00+

Aged Swiss, plum tomatoe, red onion, Russian dressing, horseradish-mayo

Rizzo Burger

$10.75+

Aged provolone cheese, sauteed spinach, house-made marinara, fire-roasted red peppers

Roquefort Burger

$11.50+

Bleu cheese, bacon(optional), grilled onion, mushrooms, truffle-balsamic

Billy Burger

$11.50+

Fresh goat cheese, sauteed spinach, fire-roasted red peppers, truffle-balsamic

Charlie Brown Burger

$9.75+

Bacon(optional),grilled onion, Cheez Whiz

Santa Fe Burger

$12.50+

Sliced avocado, jalapeno, red onion, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sun dried tomato, Mexican hot sauce,

Umami Burger

$11.00+Out of stock

grilled onion, mushrooms, Samjang(fermented soybean paste infused with garlic and spices), cucumber, pickled daikon, lettuce, teriyaki.

Ponderosa Burger

$10.50+

Grilled onion, mushrooms, aged Swiss, fries(on the burger), house-made steak sauce

Plain Burger

$9.00+

Plain Cheese Burger

$9.50+

Build-Your-Own Burger

$12.50+

CHOOSE a CHEESE; American, Provolone, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bleu, Goat, Aged Swiss, Cheez Whiz. CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS(65 cents ea additional); Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, sun dried tomato, Bacon, Roasted red peppers, Jalapeno, Pickles, Daikon, Coleslaw, Cucumber, Fried egg ADD ANY CONDIMENT(S);Ketchup, SpOt sauce, Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, Teriyaki, Samjang, Russian dressing, Horseradish-mayo, Mayo, Sriracha, Mexican Hot sauce, Tabasco, Marinara, Truffle Balsamic

Steaks

2014 "BEST of PHILLY"-Philadelphia Magazine
Cheesesteaks 1/2 LB

Cheesesteaks 1/2 LB

$12.25Out of stock

2014 "BEST of PHILLY"-Philadelphia Magazine. 1/2 lb sliced ribeye

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99Out of stock

House-butchered antibiotic-FREE chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Steak

Buffalo Chicken Steak

$10.99Out of stock

House-butchered antibiotic-FREE chicken topped with Bleu cheese, house Buffalo sauce and diced celery.

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Fried Chicken

Classic Fried Chicken

$8.00
Cowboy Fried Chicken

Cowboy Fried Chicken

$8.50
Buffalo Fried Chicken

Buffalo Fried Chicken

$8.00
Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit

Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit

$9.00

Spicy battered chicken on a fluffy scratch made biscuit. Drizzled with hot honey and topped with sweet bread and butter pickles.

Franks & Sausages

Mild Frank

Mild Frank

$5.50

1/4 ALL Beef. Comes PLAIN. Please specify any toppings. Additional charges may apply.

Spicy Sausage

Spicy Sausage

$5.50

1/4 ALL Beef. Comes PLAIN. Please specify any toppings. Additional charges may apply.

SpOt Originals

The Jawn

The Jawn

$11.00

2016 "BEST of PHILLY"-Philadelphia Magazine Sliced ribeye, sloppy joe meat, fries, grilled onion, red onion, Cheez Whiz, SpOt sauce

Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$9.00

Seasoned ground sirloin slathered in our scratch-made 'Sloppy' sauce.

Pulled BBQ chicken sandwich

Pulled BBQ chicken sandwich

$9.75Out of stock

Smoked chicken, pulled and slathered in BBQ sauce, topped with pickles and coleslaw

NEW. SPECIALS. SECRET.

Special burgers and entrees
BIG MICK

BIG MICK

$11.00

2 sirloin patties (5.5 oz total), American cheese, diced red onion, pickles, shredded lettuce, Russian dressing

Wimpy SIRLOIN

Wimpy SIRLOIN

$4.50

Smaller than our regular burgers, bigger than a mini. 3oz. fresh ground sirloin, pickles and diced red onion, American cheese

Wimpy CHICKEN

$4.00

Smaller than a regular burger, bigger than a mini. 3oz fresh ground organic chicken patty, pickles, diced red onion, American cheese.

Yosam Burger

$11.00

This is one ANGRY BBQ burger. Topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos, bacon, horseradish mayo, teriyaki, Sriracha, and BBQ.

Buffalo chicken empanada

Buffalo chicken empanada

$5.50Out of stock

Spicy Buffalo chicken

House Made Chicken Tenders

House Made Chicken Tenders

$5.75Out of stock

Hand cut chicken tenders! LIMITED TIME. 3 pieces per order.

French Dip with au jus

French Dip with au jus

$14.75Out of stock

Slow roasted beef, sliced paper thin, tucked in a toasted roll with Gruyere cheese with a side of hot au jus.

Biscuits and Gravy (PORK)

Biscuits and Gravy (PORK)

$10.00

Fluffy buttery biscuits smothered in scratch made pork sausage gravy.

Biscuits and Gravy (CHICKEN)

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy Mushroom Bisque

$8.00Out of stock
Chicken soup with wild rice

Chicken soup with wild rice

$8.00

Scratch made. Chicken wild rice. 12 oz.

Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings

$10.00

Rich and creamy chicken stew with dumplings.

Fries & Chips

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.50

Fresh cut DAILY and double fried in 100% transfat FREE vegetable shortening

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Quality cut fries drenched in CheezWhiz.

Sloppy Fries

$9.00

Our fresh cut fries topped with our signature Sloppy Joe meat and Whiz

Cheesesteak Fries

Cheesesteak Fries

$12.00

Sliced ribeye, Cheez Whiz, over a mound of fresh cut fries

Sea Salt Chips

$1.89

Salt&Vinegar Chips

$1.89

Sweet Onion Chips

$1.89

BBQ Chips

$1.89

Jalapeno Chips

$1.89Out of stock

Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50+
Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Chocolate Chip Cookies.

$2.25+
Apple Pie Turnovers

Apple Pie Turnovers

$4.00Out of stock
Cherry Turnover

Cherry Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Contains nuts

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.25+
Strawberry Banana Cake

Strawberry Banana Cake

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

La Croix Berry

$1.75

La Croix Watermellon

$1.75

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.89Out of stock

Calypso Lemonade

$3.25

Calypso Fruit Punch (Red)

$3.25

Calypso Blue Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Cream Soda

$2.89

Black Cherry Soda

$2.89

Hank's Root Beer

$2.89

Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.89

Diet Root Beer

$2.89

Hank's Ginger Beer

$2.89

Grape Soda

$2.89Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89Out of stock

Calypso Lemon Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Winner of Rewrapped on Food Network. Food Truck of the Year 2012 - Eater Phila. Zagat -"Top Ten Hottest Burgers in Phila..." Best of Philly 2014. Best of Philly 2016

Website

Location

2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Directions

SpOt Gourmet Burgers image
SpOt Gourmet Burgers image
SpOt Gourmet Burgers image

