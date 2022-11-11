- Home
- Philadelphia
- Brewerytown
- Burgers
- SpOt Gourmet Burgers
SpOt Gourmet Burgers
413 Reviews
$
2821 W Girard Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Popular Items
Sirloin Burgers
SpOt Burger
Hickory smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles, coleslaw, SpOt sauce. Yea, we know..."I don't like coleslaw..." Grow up and try it, after all, it won't be a 'SpOt' burger without it!
Rodeo Burger
American cheese, bacon, grilled onion, jalapeno, Ranch, BBQ
Butcher Burger
Aged Swiss, tomato, red onion, Russian dressing, horseradish-mayo.
Rizzo Burger
Aged provolone cheese, sauteed spinach, house-made marinara, fire-roasted red peppers
Roquefort Burger
Bleu cheese, bacon, grilled onion, mushrooms, truffle-balsamic
Billy Burger
Fresh goat cheese, sauteed spinach, fire-roasted red peppers, truffle-balsamic
Charlie Brown Burger
Bacon,,grilled onion, Cheez Whiz
Santa Fe Burger
Sliced avocado, jalapeno, red onion, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sun dried tomato, Mexican hot sauce,
Umami Burger
grilled onion, mushrooms, Samjang(fermented soybean paste infused with garlic and spices), cucumber, pickled daikon, lettuce, teriyaki.
Ponderosa Burger
Grilled onion, mushrooms, aged Swiss, fries(on the burger), house-made steak sauce
Plain HAMburger
Plain CHEESEburger
Build Your Own Burger
CHOOSE a CHEESE; American, Provolone, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bleu, Goat, Aged Swiss, Cheez Whiz. CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS(65 cents ea additional); Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, sun dried tomato, Bacon, Roasted red peppers, Jalapeno, Pickles, Daikon, Coleslaw, Cucumber, Fried egg ADD ANY CONDIMENT(S);Ketchup, SpOt sauce, Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, Teriyaki, Samjang, Russian dressing, Horseradish-mayo, Mayo, Sriracha, Mexican Hot sauce, Tabasco, Marinara, Truffle Balsamic
Sirloin Minis
American cheese, red onion, pickles. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Chicken Burgers
SpOt Chicken Burger
Hickory smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles, coleslaw, SpOt sauce
Rodeo Chicken Burger
American cheese, bacon, grilled onion, jalapeno, Ranch, BBQ
Butcher Chicken Burger
Aged Swiss, plum tomatoe, red onion, Russian dressing, horseradish-mayo
Rizzo Chicken Burger
Aged provolone cheese, sauteed spinach, house-made marinara, fire-roasted red peppers
Roquefort Chicken Burger
Bleu cheese, bacon, grilled onion, mushrooms, truffle-balsamic
Billy Chicken Burger
Fresh goat cheese, sauteed spinach, fire-roasted red peppers, truffle-balsamic
Charlie Brown Chicken Burger
Bacon,grilled onion, Cheez Whiz
Santa Fe Chicken Burger
Sliced avocado, jalapeno, red onion, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sun dried tomato, Mexican hot sauce,
Umami Chicken Burger
grilled onion, mushrooms, Samjang(fermented soybean paste infused with garlic and spices), cucumber, pickled daikon, lettuce, teriyaki.
Ponderosa Chicken Burger
Grilled onion, mushrooms, aged Swiss, fries(on the burger), house-made steak sauce
Plain Chicken Burger (No Cheese)
Plain Cheese Chicken Burger
Build Your Own Chicken Burger
CHOOSE a CHEESE; American, Provolone, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bleu, Goat, Aged Swiss, Cheez Whiz. CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS(65 cents ea additional); Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, sun dried tomato, Bacon, Roasted red peppers, Jalapeno, Pickles, Daikon, Coleslaw, Cucumber, Fried egg ADD ANY CONDIMENT(S);Ketchup, SpOt sauce, Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, Teriyaki, Samjang, Russian dressing, Horseradish-mayo, Mayo, Sriracha, Mexican Hot sauce, Tabasco, Marinara, Truffle Balsamic
Chicken Minis
American cheese, red onion, pickles. NO Substitutions
Buffalo Chicken Burger
Lonsa Burger
Special collaboration with Aaji's Foods' Spicy Lonsa, a savory tomato condiment/relish. Cilantro pesto, pickled cucumber, fried onions.
Veggie Burgers
SpOt Burger
Rodeo Burger
American cheese, bacon(optional), grilled onion, jalapeno, Ranch, BBQ
Butcher Burger
Aged Swiss, plum tomatoe, red onion, Russian dressing, horseradish-mayo
Rizzo Burger
Aged provolone cheese, sauteed spinach, house-made marinara, fire-roasted red peppers
Roquefort Burger
Bleu cheese, bacon(optional), grilled onion, mushrooms, truffle-balsamic
Billy Burger
Fresh goat cheese, sauteed spinach, fire-roasted red peppers, truffle-balsamic
Charlie Brown Burger
Bacon(optional),grilled onion, Cheez Whiz
Santa Fe Burger
Sliced avocado, jalapeno, red onion, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sun dried tomato, Mexican hot sauce,
Umami Burger
grilled onion, mushrooms, Samjang(fermented soybean paste infused with garlic and spices), cucumber, pickled daikon, lettuce, teriyaki.
Ponderosa Burger
Grilled onion, mushrooms, aged Swiss, fries(on the burger), house-made steak sauce
Plain Burger
Plain Cheese Burger
Build-Your-Own Burger
CHOOSE a CHEESE; American, Provolone, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bleu, Goat, Aged Swiss, Cheez Whiz. CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS(65 cents ea additional); Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, sun dried tomato, Bacon, Roasted red peppers, Jalapeno, Pickles, Daikon, Coleslaw, Cucumber, Fried egg ADD ANY CONDIMENT(S);Ketchup, SpOt sauce, Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, Teriyaki, Samjang, Russian dressing, Horseradish-mayo, Mayo, Sriracha, Mexican Hot sauce, Tabasco, Marinara, Truffle Balsamic
Steaks
Cheesesteaks 1/2 LB
2014 "BEST of PHILLY"-Philadelphia Magazine. 1/2 lb sliced ribeye
Chicken Cheesesteak
House-butchered antibiotic-FREE chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Steak
House-butchered antibiotic-FREE chicken topped with Bleu cheese, house Buffalo sauce and diced celery.
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Franks & Sausages
SpOt Originals
The Jawn
2016 "BEST of PHILLY"-Philadelphia Magazine Sliced ribeye, sloppy joe meat, fries, grilled onion, red onion, Cheez Whiz, SpOt sauce
Sloppy Joe
Seasoned ground sirloin slathered in our scratch-made 'Sloppy' sauce.
Pulled BBQ chicken sandwich
Smoked chicken, pulled and slathered in BBQ sauce, topped with pickles and coleslaw
NEW. SPECIALS. SECRET.
BIG MICK
2 sirloin patties (5.5 oz total), American cheese, diced red onion, pickles, shredded lettuce, Russian dressing
Wimpy SIRLOIN
Smaller than our regular burgers, bigger than a mini. 3oz. fresh ground sirloin, pickles and diced red onion, American cheese
Wimpy CHICKEN
Smaller than a regular burger, bigger than a mini. 3oz fresh ground organic chicken patty, pickles, diced red onion, American cheese.
Yosam Burger
This is one ANGRY BBQ burger. Topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos, bacon, horseradish mayo, teriyaki, Sriracha, and BBQ.
Buffalo chicken empanada
Spicy Buffalo chicken
House Made Chicken Tenders
Hand cut chicken tenders! LIMITED TIME. 3 pieces per order.
French Dip with au jus
Slow roasted beef, sliced paper thin, tucked in a toasted roll with Gruyere cheese with a side of hot au jus.
Biscuits and Gravy (PORK)
Fluffy buttery biscuits smothered in scratch made pork sausage gravy.
Biscuits and Gravy (CHICKEN)
Spicy Mushroom Bisque
Chicken soup with wild rice
Scratch made. Chicken wild rice. 12 oz.
Chicken and Dumplings
Rich and creamy chicken stew with dumplings.
Fries & Chips
Regular Fries
Fresh cut DAILY and double fried in 100% transfat FREE vegetable shortening
Cheese Fries
Quality cut fries drenched in CheezWhiz.
Sloppy Fries
Our fresh cut fries topped with our signature Sloppy Joe meat and Whiz
Cheesesteak Fries
Sliced ribeye, Cheez Whiz, over a mound of fresh cut fries
Sea Salt Chips
Salt&Vinegar Chips
Sweet Onion Chips
BBQ Chips
Jalapeno Chips
Dessert
Beverages
Bottled Water
La Croix Berry
La Croix Watermellon
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea
Calypso Lemonade
Calypso Fruit Punch (Red)
Calypso Blue Lemonade
Orange Cream Soda
Black Cherry Soda
Hank's Root Beer
Vanilla Cream Soda
Diet Root Beer
Hank's Ginger Beer
Grape Soda
Pumpkin Spice
Unsweet Tea
Calypso Lemon Tea
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Winner of Rewrapped on Food Network. Food Truck of the Year 2012 - Eater Phila. Zagat -"Top Ten Hottest Burgers in Phila..." Best of Philly 2014. Best of Philly 2016
2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130