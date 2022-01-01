Spot Coffee Hamburg
12 Main Street
Hamburg, NY 14075
Popular Items
Coffee & Tea
Brewed Coffee - House
SPoT's fresh roasted house coffee.
Brewed Coffee - Decaf
SPoT's fresh roasted decaf coffee.
Brewed Single Origin Coffee
SPoT's fresh roasted single origin coffee. Light and dark roasts change regularly.
Iced Coffee
Japanese style, brewed and rapidly chilled directly on ice.
Café Au Lait
Equal parts brewed coffee and steamed milk.
Jug-O-Joe
96 oz of brewed coffee in insulated, disposable carafe. Includes cream, sugar, sweetener, stir sticks, cups and lids for 8 servings.
Organic Fair Trade Tea
Proudly serving Rishi tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas.
Iced Tea
Rishi Iced tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas.
Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other spices, combined with milk (steamed or iced), for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Tea Au Lait
Equal parts organic tea and steamed milk.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Steamer
Warm cup of steamed milk with optional flavors.
Brewed "33"
Espresso
Cappuccino
Espresso and densely textured milk.
Latte
Espresso and milk (steamed or iced).
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, Ghirardelli caramel, vanilla, milk & whipped cream.
Mocha
Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, milk & whipped cream
Americano
Water topped with espresso.
Red Eye
A double shot of our hand-crafted espresso, poured over brewed coffee. Available hot or iced.
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai latte with a double shot of espresso.
White Chocolate Mocha
Blender Drinks
Cinco Shake
Espresso, white chocolate, caramel vanilla shake with whipped cream.
Mocha Shake
Espresso & chocolate shake with whipped cream.
Java Shake
Espresso & vanilla shake with whipped cream.
Protein Power Shake
Real fruit purée & protein powder, blended with a banana. Choice of soy or whey.
SPoTsicle
Our take on a milkshake - your choice of flavor!
Chaisicle
House made chai & vanilla shake.
SPoT Slush
Our take on a slushie - your choice of flavor!
Fruit Smoothie
Made with real fruit purée - choice of strawberry, wildberry, strawberry-banana, mango, or peach. Grande size.
Smoothie Bowl
Bottled Beverages
All Day Breakfast
Bagel
Your choice of bagel
English Muffin
The English Muffin toasts up crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
The Mike Sandwich
Two pan fried eggs with melted provolone & cream cheese, served on your choice of bread.
Special Mike Sandwich
Two pan-fried eggs with melted provolone cheese, cream cheese and two plant-based sausage patties served on your choice of bagel, English muffin, or focaccia bread.
Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs with salsa and melted provolone, served in a flour tortilla
Southwest Breakfast Wrap
Cheese Omelet
Three-egg omelet served with aged cheddar cheese & choice of bread.
Spinach Feta Omelet
Three-egg omelet served with feta cheese, sautéed spinach & choice of bread.
Western Omelet
Three-egg omelet with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions & peppers, diced smoked ham, and choice of bread.
Frittata Omelet
Three-egg omelet with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms & choice of bread.
Bacon, Eggs and Toast
Lighter Fare & Sides
Avocado Guacamole Toast
Your choice of white or whole wheat focaccia bread served with fresh avocado guacamole, finished with a drizzle of olive oil and everything seasoning.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal with your choice of brown sugar or fresh fruit.
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and our housemade granola
Housemade Granola
Housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen
Housemade Granola with Yogurt
Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt with housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen
Fruit Cup
Fresh cut fruit cup
Side of Bacon
Eggies
Side Sausage
Banana
Soup & 1/2 Panini Combo
SPoT Sandwiches
BLT
Crisp bacon, romaine lettuce and tomatoes with mayonnaise on white or whole wheat focaccia bread.
Creamy Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese and tomatoes on a bed of creamy dijonnaise on white or whole what focaccia bread.
Pesto Chicken Panini
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Roasted Turkey Panini
Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Plant-Based Vegan Burger
Plant-based vegan burger with hummus spread, mixed greens, and tomatoes on a gluten-free bun.
Herb-Crusted Salmon Sandwich
Herb-crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant.
Spicy Tuna Panini
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Turkey Gobbler Melt
SPoT Wraps
Chicken Feta Wrap
Roasted chicken, feta cheese, mixed greens, green peppers, red onions, and an herb vinaigrette.
Cajun Turkey Wrap
Roasted turkey, pepper-jack cheese, Cajun remoulade, mixed greens and tomato.
Spicy Tuna Wrap
Our signature spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade.
Fresh Veggie Wrap
Mixed greens, hummus, goat cheese, tomatoes, sliced cucumber, red onion, and an herb vinaigrette.
Black Bean Quesadilla
Black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, & pepper-jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
SPoT Salads
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens tossed with SPoT's balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and goat cheese.
Greek Salad
Combination of field greens and fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cucumbers. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and classic creamy Caesar dressing.
Quinoa Kale Salad
Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.
Pizza
Truffle Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese & fresh mushrooms. Finished with truffle oil drizzle.
Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh chopped basil.
Mediterranean Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella and goat cheese, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, and artichokes.
New Yorker Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Chicken Caprese Pizza
Basil pesto oil, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, tomatoes & red onion topped with a balsamic vinegar drizzle and fresh chopped basil.
Treats
Brownie
Rich, chocolatey, fudge brownie
Cookie
Fresh-baked cookies from our local bakery
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon swirled around a flaky, buttery pastry topped with sweet glazed frosting.
Croissant
Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape
Cupcake
Try a vanilla or chocolate cupcake made fresh from a local gourmet bakery
Muffin
Your choice of muffin, baked fresh daily in our local kitchen
Rice Crispy Treat
Crispy rice and marshmallow bar
S'mores Bar
Chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker dessert bar
Pastry Hearts
Cut Out Cookies
Macaron
Macaron 6pk
Macaron 12pk
Cannoli
Gluten-Free Cupcake
Gluten-Free Muffin
Gluten-Free Brownie
Scone
Kids Menu
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar and pepper-jack cheese.
Hummus Plate
Classic hummus, focaccia bread sticks, carrots, cucumber, and a side of fruit.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread.
Ham Cheddar Melt
Smoked ham and mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread.
Turkey Cheddar Melt
Roasted turkey and mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread.
Pizza Bagel
Sun-dried tomato pesto and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe
12 Main Street, Hamburg, NY 14075