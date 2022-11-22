Restaurant header imageView gallery

SPoT Niagara Falls

41 Reviews

$$

24 Buffalo Ave

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Popular Items

SPoT's Classic Mike Sandwich ⭐
Breakfast Wrap 🌯
Bagel 🥯

Specialty Drinks

Annie's Butter Rum Plunge 🍺

Annie's Butter Rum Plunge 🍺

$5.60+

Specially formulated by our local Niagara Falls team, featuring Butter Rum syrup, Ghirardelli caramel sauce, whipped cream topped with caramel drizzle, and a pinch of sea salt flakes. Served in our signature barrel mug for drinks in the café, or take it to go! ☕️ 🥮

Spiced Cookie Latte 🍪

Spiced Cookie Latte 🍪

$5.15+

Delicate flavors combine as SPoT espresso and steamed milk combines with cookie butter and gingerbread flavors. poured latte style.

White Chocolate Pumpkin Mocha 🎃

White Chocolate Pumpkin Mocha 🎃

$5.15+

Espresso and milk, combined with a blend of pumpkin and Ghirardelli white chocolate

Chaider

$5.00+

Warm up with the perfect blend of cinnamon, apple, and clove! Enjoy our signature house made chai tea combined with fresh apple cider, and served hot with a dash of cinnamon.

Coffee & Tea

Brewed Coffee - House

Brewed Coffee - House

$2.55+

SPoT's fresh roasted house coffee

Brewed Coffee - Decaf

Brewed Coffee - Decaf

$2.55+

The decaf version of SPoT's fresh roasted house coffee

Brewed Single Origin Coffee

Brewed Single Origin Coffee

$2.75+

SPoT's fresh roasted single origin coffee

Japanese Style Iced Coffee

Japanese Style Iced Coffee

$3.30+

Japanese style, flash-chilled iced coffee

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$3.90+

Brewed coffee with steamed milk in equal parts

Jug-O-Joe

Jug-O-Joe

$23.00

96 oz of brewed coffee in insulated, disposable carafe. Includes cream, sugar, sweetener, stir sticks, cups and lids for 8 servings.

Organic Fair Trade Tea

Organic Fair Trade Tea

$4.10

Rishi tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.30+

Rishi Iced tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other spices, combined with milk (steamed or iced), for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy

Tea Au Lait

Tea Au Lait

$3.90+

Organic fair trade tea with steamed milk in equal parts

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Steamer

Steamer

$4.30

Warm cup of steamed milk with optional flavors

Milk

$2.85+

Cold milk, dairy or non-dairy alternatives available

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

A double shot of espresso, hand-crafted from our La Marzocco bar

Cortado

Cortado

$3.85

A double shot of our hand-crafted espresso with a splash of steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.70+

Espresso and densely textured milk

Café Breve

Café Breve

$4.70+

Espresso with steamed cream

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso topped with water

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.15+

Espresso, Ghirardelli caramel, vanilla, milk & whipped cream

Latte

Latte

$4.70+

Espresso and milk (steamed or iced)

Mocha

Mocha

$5.15+

Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, milk & whipped cream

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.15+

Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, milk & whipped cream

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.85+

A double shot of our hand-crafted espresso, poured over brewed coffee. Available hot or iced.

Blender Drinks

Jet Tea Smoothie

Jet Tea Smoothie

$6.30

Made with real fruit purée

Protein Power Shake

Protein Power Shake

$7.50

Real fruit purée & protein powder, blended with a banana

Cinco Shake

Cinco Shake

$5.80+

Espresso, white chocolate, caramel vanilla shake with whipped cream

Java Shake

Java Shake

$5.80+

Espresso & vanilla shake with whipped cream

Mocha Shake

Mocha Shake

$5.80+

Espresso & chocolate shake with whipped cream

SPoTSicle

SPoTSicle

$5.15+

Our take on a milkshake - your choice of flavor

Spot Slush

Spot Slush

$4.90+

Our take on a slushie- your choice of flavor

Chaisicle

Chaisicle

$5.00+

House made chai & vanilla shake

Bottled Beverages

SPoT Bottled Water

$3.50

16.9 oz bottled water

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.00

Loganberry

$2.00

Johnny Ryan Soda

$3.00

Nantucket Nectars Juice

$3.95

16oz bottled juice & juice blends

Minute Maid

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.50

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$4.00

Naked Juice

$5.00

Monster Energy Drink

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast all day, every day!
SPoT's Classic Mike Sandwich ⭐

SPoT's Classic Mike Sandwich ⭐

$8.25

Two pan-fried eggs with melted provolone and cream cheese served on your choice of bagel, English muffin, or focaccia bread

Special Mike Sandwich 🌱

$11.25

Two pan-fried eggs with melted provolone, cream cheese, and two plant-based sausage patties served on your choice of bagel, English muffin, or focaccia bread

Breakfast Wrap 🌯

Breakfast Wrap 🌯

$8.45

Scrambled eggs with salsa and melted provolone, served in a flour tortilla

Bagel 🥯

Bagel 🥯

$2.95

Your choice of bagel

English Muffin

$2.95

The English Muffin toasts up crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Toast 🍞

Toast 🍞

$2.95

Try a slice of our house-made herb & oil focaccia bread

Warm Croissant 🥐

Warm Croissant 🥐

$2.95

Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape

Cheese Omelet 🍳🧀

Cheese Omelet 🍳🧀

$8.95

Three-egg omelet served with aged cheddar cheese & choice of bread

Spinach Feta Omelet 🍳 🌿

Spinach Feta Omelet 🍳 🌿

$9.35

Three-egg omelet served with feta cheese, sautéed spinach & choice of bread

Western Omelet 🍳🤠

Western Omelet 🍳🤠

$12.95

Three-egg omelet with aged cheddar cheese, sautéed onions & peppers, diced smoked ham, and choice of bread

Frittata Omelet 🍳 🧅 🍄

Frittata Omelet 🍳 🧅 🍄

$12.95

Three-egg omelet with aged cheddar cheese, sautéed tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms & choice of bread

Classic Belgian Waffle 🧇 🧈

Classic Belgian Waffle 🧇 🧈

$9.45

Scratch-made, fresh to order, with butter and real maple syrup

Belgian Delight Waffle 🧇🍓🍫

Belgian Delight Waffle 🧇🍓🍫

$12.35Out of stock

Scratch-made, fresh to order, served with fruit, real whipped cream, and your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce

SPoT's Lighter Fare

Oatmeal 🥣

Oatmeal 🥣

Oatmeal with your choice of real maple syrup or fruit

Fruit Cup 🍍🍇🍓

$4.90

Fresh cut fruit cup

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.25

Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt, fruit, and our house-made granola

Housemade Granola

$6.25

Housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen

Housemade Granola with Yogurt

$6.95

Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt with housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen

Avocado Guacamole Toast 🥑

Avocado Guacamole Toast 🥑

$8.25

Your choice of white or wheat focaccia bread served with fresh avocado guacamole, finished with a drizzle of olive oil

Side of Protein

$3.70

Your choice of protien

Side of Greens

Side of Greens

$2.95

Side of field greens

Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.95

Crispy kettle chips

Side of Fruit

$2.95Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Kind Bars

$3.00

Rice Crisp Bags

$2.95

Signature Sandwiches

Served with your choice of kettle chips or mixed greens
Turkey Gobbler Melt 🦃

Turkey Gobbler Melt 🦃

$14.95

Sliced roasted turkey, bacon, red onions, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese, and cranberry garlic goat cheese spread, on wheat or white focaccia. Served with chips or greens.

BLT 🥬🥓🍅

BLT 🥬🥓🍅

$9.95

Crisp bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomatoes with mayonnaise on white or whole wheat focaccia bread

Creamy Grilled Cheese 🧀

Creamy Grilled Cheese 🧀

$12.00

Aged cheddar cheese with tomatoes and creamy dijonnaise, served on freshly baked focaccia bread

Pesto Chicken Panini🍗

Pesto Chicken Panini🍗

$15.95

Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.

Roasted Turkey Panini 🦃

Roasted Turkey Panini 🦃

$14.95

Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.

Plant-Based Vegan Burger 🌱

Plant-Based Vegan Burger 🌱

$13.95

Plant-based vegan burger with hummus spread, mixed greens, and tomatoes on a gluten-free bun

Herb Crusted Salmon Sandwich 🍣

Herb Crusted Salmon Sandwich 🍣

$14.95

Herb crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant

Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.95

Crispy kettle chips

Side of Greens

Side of Greens

$2.95

Side of field greens

Side of Fruit

$2.95Out of stock

Signature Wraps

Spicy Tuna Wrap

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$14.95

Spicy tuna, field greens, pepper jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade

Fresh Veggie Wrap

Fresh Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Hummus, field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and herb vinaigrette

Chicken Feta Wrap

Chicken Feta Wrap

$14.25

Marinated chicken breast, feta cheese, pepper & onions, herb vinaigrette and field greens

Cajun Turkey Wrap

Cajun Turkey Wrap

$14.95

Turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, Cajun remoulade, field greens, and tomato

Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla

Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla

$13.20

Black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, served with a side of salsa

Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.95

Crispy kettle chips

Side of Greens

Side of Greens

$2.95

Side of field greens

Side of Fruit

$2.95Out of stock

SPoT Salads

Mixed Greens w/Fresh Berries

Mixed Greens w/Fresh Berries

$12.95Out of stock

Mixed greens tossed with SPoT’s balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, and goat cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and classic creamy Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.50

Combination of field greens and fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, black olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cucumbers served with a side of Greek dressing

Quinoa Kale Salad

Quinoa Kale Salad

$14.95

Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens with a side of balsamic dressing

Stone Baked Pizza

Margherita Pizza 🍅

Margherita Pizza 🍅

$13.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil

New Yorker Pizza 🗽

New Yorker Pizza 🗽

$15.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms & pepperoni

Mediterranean Pizza🧀

Mediterranean Pizza🧀

$16.95

Oven-roasted vegetables, mozzarella, goat cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and sun-dried tomato pesto

Truffle Mushroom Pizza 🍄

Truffle Mushroom Pizza 🍄

$16.95

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese topped with fresh mushrooms, finished with a drizzle of truffle oil

Chicken Caprese Pizza 🥬

Chicken Caprese Pizza 🥬

$18.95

Basil pesto oil, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, tomatoes, red onion, topped with balsamic vinegar drizzle and fresh chopped basil

Treats

Brownie

$3.85

Rich, chocolatey, fudge brownie

Cake Pop 🍥

$3.25
Cake-In-A-Cup 🍰

Cake-In-A-Cup 🍰

$5.95

Cake-in-a-cup prepared fresh from our local bakery, The Village Bake Shoppe

Cinnamon Roll

$3.85

Spicy cinnamon swirled around a flaky, buttery pastry topped with sweet glazed frosting

Cookie 🍪

$2.75

Fresh-baked cookies from our local bakery

Croissant 🥐

Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape

CupCake 🧁

$4.35Out of stock

Try a vanilla or chocolate cupcake made fresh from a local gourmet bakery

Fudge Cups 🍫

$6.95Out of stock

Muffin

$3.45

Your choice of muffin, baked fresh daily in our local kitchen

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.45

Crispy rice and marshmallow bar

S'mores Bar 🍫

$3.45

Chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker dessert bar

RTG Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95Out of stock

RTG Turkey Wrap

$14.95Out of stock

RTG Fresh Veggie Wrap

$13.95Out of stock

RTG Spicy Tuna Wrap

$14.95Out of stock

RTG Caesar Salad

$12.95Out of stock

RTG Kale & Quinoa Salad

$14.95Out of stock

RTG Mixed Greens Salad

$12.95

RTG Greek Salad

$12.50

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar and Cheddar Monterey-Jack cheese

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$7.95

Side of classic hummus, with focaccia bread sticks, carrots, cucumber, and a side of fruit

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread

Ham or Turkey Cheddar Melt

Ham or Turkey Cheddar Melt

$9.95

Smoked ham or roasted turkey and mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread

Pizza Bagel 🍕🥯

Pizza Bagel 🍕🥯

$7.95

Sun-dried tomato pesto, and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel

Coffee Beans

House Beans

House Beans

$12.95

Single Origin Beans

$14.95
Decaf Beans

Decaf Beans

$14.95

Espresso Beans

$12.95

Other

1lb Granola

1lb Granola

$10.95

Travel Mug - Glass Keep Cup

$21.95

Travel Mug - Niagara Falls SPoT Tumbler

$24.95

15oz Campfire Speckled Mug

$12.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We proudly serve the best fresh roasted coffee and handcrafted beverages. We serve high quality, fresh food. We have beautiful decor in every uniquely designed cafe, and we bring in art, live music, and special events to further enrich our communities.

Website

Location

24 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Directions

