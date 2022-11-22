- Home
SPoT Niagara Falls
41 Reviews
$$
24 Buffalo Ave
Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Specialty Drinks
Annie's Butter Rum Plunge 🍺
Specially formulated by our local Niagara Falls team, featuring Butter Rum syrup, Ghirardelli caramel sauce, whipped cream topped with caramel drizzle, and a pinch of sea salt flakes. Served in our signature barrel mug for drinks in the café, or take it to go! ☕️ 🥮
Spiced Cookie Latte 🍪
Delicate flavors combine as SPoT espresso and steamed milk combines with cookie butter and gingerbread flavors. poured latte style.
White Chocolate Pumpkin Mocha 🎃
Espresso and milk, combined with a blend of pumpkin and Ghirardelli white chocolate
Chaider
Warm up with the perfect blend of cinnamon, apple, and clove! Enjoy our signature house made chai tea combined with fresh apple cider, and served hot with a dash of cinnamon.
Coffee & Tea
Brewed Coffee - House
SPoT's fresh roasted house coffee
Brewed Coffee - Decaf
The decaf version of SPoT's fresh roasted house coffee
Brewed Single Origin Coffee
SPoT's fresh roasted single origin coffee
Japanese Style Iced Coffee
Japanese style, flash-chilled iced coffee
Café Au Lait
Brewed coffee with steamed milk in equal parts
Jug-O-Joe
96 oz of brewed coffee in insulated, disposable carafe. Includes cream, sugar, sweetener, stir sticks, cups and lids for 8 servings.
Organic Fair Trade Tea
Rishi tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas
Iced Tea
Rishi Iced tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas
Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other spices, combined with milk (steamed or iced), for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy
Tea Au Lait
Organic fair trade tea with steamed milk in equal parts
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Steamer
Warm cup of steamed milk with optional flavors
Milk
Cold milk, dairy or non-dairy alternatives available
Espresso
Espresso
A double shot of espresso, hand-crafted from our La Marzocco bar
Cortado
A double shot of our hand-crafted espresso with a splash of steamed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso and densely textured milk
Café Breve
Espresso with steamed cream
Americano
Espresso topped with water
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, Ghirardelli caramel, vanilla, milk & whipped cream
Latte
Espresso and milk (steamed or iced)
Mocha
Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, milk & whipped cream
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, milk & whipped cream
Red Eye
A double shot of our hand-crafted espresso, poured over brewed coffee. Available hot or iced.
Blender Drinks
Jet Tea Smoothie
Made with real fruit purée
Protein Power Shake
Real fruit purée & protein powder, blended with a banana
Cinco Shake
Espresso, white chocolate, caramel vanilla shake with whipped cream
Java Shake
Espresso & vanilla shake with whipped cream
Mocha Shake
Espresso & chocolate shake with whipped cream
SPoTSicle
Our take on a milkshake - your choice of flavor
Spot Slush
Our take on a slushie- your choice of flavor
Chaisicle
House made chai & vanilla shake
Bottled Beverages
SPoT Bottled Water
16.9 oz bottled water
Cherry Coke
Root Beer
Gold Peak Iced Tea
Loganberry
Johnny Ryan Soda
Nantucket Nectars Juice
16oz bottled juice & juice blends
Minute Maid
Perrier Sparkling Water
Red Jacket Apple Juice
Naked Juice
Monster Energy Drink
Vitamin Water
All Day Breakfast
SPoT's Classic Mike Sandwich ⭐
Two pan-fried eggs with melted provolone and cream cheese served on your choice of bagel, English muffin, or focaccia bread
Special Mike Sandwich 🌱
Two pan-fried eggs with melted provolone, cream cheese, and two plant-based sausage patties served on your choice of bagel, English muffin, or focaccia bread
Breakfast Wrap 🌯
Scrambled eggs with salsa and melted provolone, served in a flour tortilla
Bagel 🥯
Your choice of bagel
English Muffin
The English Muffin toasts up crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Toast 🍞
Try a slice of our house-made herb & oil focaccia bread
Warm Croissant 🥐
Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape
Cheese Omelet 🍳🧀
Three-egg omelet served with aged cheddar cheese & choice of bread
Spinach Feta Omelet 🍳 🌿
Three-egg omelet served with feta cheese, sautéed spinach & choice of bread
Western Omelet 🍳🤠
Three-egg omelet with aged cheddar cheese, sautéed onions & peppers, diced smoked ham, and choice of bread
Frittata Omelet 🍳 🧅 🍄
Three-egg omelet with aged cheddar cheese, sautéed tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms & choice of bread
Classic Belgian Waffle 🧇 🧈
Scratch-made, fresh to order, with butter and real maple syrup
Belgian Delight Waffle 🧇🍓🍫
Scratch-made, fresh to order, served with fruit, real whipped cream, and your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce
SPoT's Lighter Fare
Oatmeal 🥣
Oatmeal with your choice of real maple syrup or fruit
Fruit Cup 🍍🍇🍓
Fresh cut fruit cup
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt, fruit, and our house-made granola
Housemade Granola
Housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen
Housemade Granola with Yogurt
Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt with housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen
Avocado Guacamole Toast 🥑
Your choice of white or wheat focaccia bread served with fresh avocado guacamole, finished with a drizzle of olive oil
Side of Protein
Your choice of protien
Side of Greens
Side of field greens
Kind Bars
Rice Crisp Bags
Signature Sandwiches
Turkey Gobbler Melt 🦃
Sliced roasted turkey, bacon, red onions, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese, and cranberry garlic goat cheese spread, on wheat or white focaccia. Served with chips or greens.
BLT 🥬🥓🍅
Crisp bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomatoes with mayonnaise on white or whole wheat focaccia bread
Creamy Grilled Cheese 🧀
Aged cheddar cheese with tomatoes and creamy dijonnaise, served on freshly baked focaccia bread
Pesto Chicken Panini🍗
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Roasted Turkey Panini 🦃
Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Plant-Based Vegan Burger 🌱
Plant-based vegan burger with hummus spread, mixed greens, and tomatoes on a gluten-free bun
Herb Crusted Salmon Sandwich 🍣
Herb crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant
Signature Wraps
Spicy Tuna Wrap
Spicy tuna, field greens, pepper jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade
Fresh Veggie Wrap
Hummus, field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and herb vinaigrette
Chicken Feta Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, feta cheese, pepper & onions, herb vinaigrette and field greens
Cajun Turkey Wrap
Turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, Cajun remoulade, field greens, and tomato
Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla
Black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, served with a side of salsa
SPoT Salads
Mixed Greens w/Fresh Berries
Mixed greens tossed with SPoT’s balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, and goat cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and classic creamy Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Combination of field greens and fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, black olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cucumbers served with a side of Greek dressing
Quinoa Kale Salad
Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens with a side of balsamic dressing
Stone Baked Pizza
Margherita Pizza 🍅
Tomato sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil
New Yorker Pizza 🗽
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms & pepperoni
Mediterranean Pizza🧀
Oven-roasted vegetables, mozzarella, goat cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and sun-dried tomato pesto
Truffle Mushroom Pizza 🍄
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese topped with fresh mushrooms, finished with a drizzle of truffle oil
Chicken Caprese Pizza 🥬
Basil pesto oil, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, tomatoes, red onion, topped with balsamic vinegar drizzle and fresh chopped basil
Treats
Brownie
Rich, chocolatey, fudge brownie
Cake Pop 🍥
Cake-In-A-Cup 🍰
Cake-in-a-cup prepared fresh from our local bakery, The Village Bake Shoppe
Cinnamon Roll
Spicy cinnamon swirled around a flaky, buttery pastry topped with sweet glazed frosting
Cookie 🍪
Fresh-baked cookies from our local bakery
Croissant 🥐
Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape
CupCake 🧁
Try a vanilla or chocolate cupcake made fresh from a local gourmet bakery
Fudge Cups 🍫
Muffin
Your choice of muffin, baked fresh daily in our local kitchen
Rice Crispy Treat
Crispy rice and marshmallow bar
S'mores Bar 🍫
Chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker dessert bar
Kids Menu
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar and Cheddar Monterey-Jack cheese
Hummus Plate
Side of classic hummus, with focaccia bread sticks, carrots, cucumber, and a side of fruit
Grilled Cheese
Mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread
Ham or Turkey Cheddar Melt
Smoked ham or roasted turkey and mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread
Pizza Bagel 🍕🥯
Sun-dried tomato pesto, and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
We proudly serve the best fresh roasted coffee and handcrafted beverages. We serve high quality, fresh food. We have beautiful decor in every uniquely designed cafe, and we bring in art, live music, and special events to further enrich our communities.
24 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14303