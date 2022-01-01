Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spot Coffee Orchard Park

6519 East Quaker Road

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Brew

T House Coffee

$1.95

T Decaf

$1.95

T Single Origin Coffee

$2.10

T Café Au Lait

$3.60

T Japanese Style Iced Coffee

$2.55

T Split

$1.95

Jug-O-Joe

$17.75

Refill

$1.25

G House Coffee

$2.45

G Decaf

$2.45

G Single Origin Coffee

$2.55

G Japanese Style Iced Coffee

$2.85

G Café Au Lait

$4.10

G Split

$2.45

Jug-O-Joe

$17.75

Refill

$1.25

M House Coffee

$2.65

M Decaf

$2.65

M Single Origin Coffee

$2.75

M Japanese Style Iced Coffee

$3.15

M Café Au Lait

$4.60

M Split

$2.65

Jug-O-Joe

$17.75

Refill

$1.25

Espresso

T Americano

$2.90

T Café Breve

$3.75

T Cappuccino

$3.60

T Caramel Macchiato

$3.95

T Cocomoco

$3.95

T Cortado

$2.95

T Eggnog Latte

$4.50

T Espresso

$2.25

T Featured Seasonal Beverage

$3.95

T Iced Americano

$2.95

T Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.30

T Iced Latte

$4.10

T Iced Mocha

$4.30

T Iced Red Eye

$3.75

T Latte

$3.60

T Macchiato

$2.75

T Mocha

$3.95

T Red Eye

$3.75

T Steamer

$3.00

G Americano

$3.15

G Café Breve

$4.10

G Cappuccino

$4.10

G Caramel Macchiato

$4.65

G Cocomoco

$4.45

G Eggnog Latte

$4.95

G Featured Seasonal Beverage

$4.65

G Iced Americano

$3.35

G Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.80

G Iced Latte

$4.35

G Iced Mocha

$4.80

G Iced Red Eye

$4.45

G Latte

$4.10

G Mocha

$4.45

G Red Eye

$4.15

G Steamer

$3.20

M Americano

$3.60

M Café Breve

$4.60

M Cappuccino

$4.60

M Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

M Cocomoco

$4.90

M Eggnog Latte

$5.50

M Featured Seasonal Beverage

$5.25

M Iced Americano

$3.85

M Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.15

M Iced Latte

$4.80

M Iced Mocha

$5.15

M Iced Red Eye

$4.95

M Latte

$4.60

M Mocha

$4.85

M Red Eye

$4.70

M Steamer

$3.70

S Americano

$2.90

S Cafe Breve

$3.55

S Cappuccino

$3.60

S Caramel Macchiato

$3.80

S Cortado

$2.95

S Espresso

$2.25

S Featured Seasonal Beverage

$3.90

S Iced Americano

$2.85

S Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.15

S Iced Mocha

$4.15

S Iced Red Eye

$3.60

S Latte

$3.60

S Macchiato

$2.75

S Mocha

$3.80

S Red Eye

$3.60

S Steamer

$2.85

Non-Bean

Rishi Tea

$3.15

T Chai Latte

$3.85

T Chaider

$3.55

T Cider

$3.70

T Hot Chocolate

$3.25

T Iced Chai

$3.95

T Iced Chaider

$3.75

T Iced Cider

$3.65

T Iced Tea

$2.55

T Italian Soda

$2.50

T Margie

$2.95

T Milk

$2.10

T Tea Au Lait

$3.60

Fountain Drink

$1.99

G Chai Latte

$4.35

G Chaider

$3.95

G Cider

$4.15

G Hot Chocolate

$3.45

G Iced Chai

$4.45

G Iced Chaider

$4.25

G Iced Cider

$4.05

G Iced Tea

$2.95

G Italian soda

$2.70

G Margie

$3.40

G Milk

$2.40

G Organic Fair Trade Teas

$3.05

G Tea Au Lait

$4.10

Rishi Tea

$3.15

M Chai Latte

$4.65

M Chaider

$4.25

M Cider

$4.45

M Hot Chocolate

$3.85

M Iced Chai

$4.85

M Iced Chaider

$4.55

M Iced Cider

$4.35

M Iced Tea

$3.25

M Italian Soda

$2.95

M Margie

$3.75

M Milk

$2.65

M Tea Au Lait

$4.60

Rishi Tea

$3.15

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.95

Nantucket Apple

$3.15

Nantucket Cran

$3.15

Nantucket Half

$3.15

Nantucket Lemonade

$3.15

Nantucket Orange

$3.15

Orange juice

$2.95

Perrier

$2.75

Saranac DRB

$2.95

Saranac GB

$2.95

Saranac OC

$2.95

Saranac RB

$2.95

SPoT Water

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Blender Drinks

T Cinco Shake

$4.45

T Java Shake

$4.45

T Mocha Shake

$4.45

T SPoT Sicle

$3.85

T Spot Slush

$3.75

Jet Tea Smoothie

$4.85

Power Shake

$5.75

T Chaisicle

$3.85

G Cinco Shake

$5.15

G Java Shake

$5.15

G Mocha Shake

$5.15

G SPoT Sicle

$4.30

G Spot Slush

$4.10

Jet Tea Smoothie

$4.85

Power Shake

$5.75

G Chaisicle

$4.95

M Cinco Shake

$5.70

M Java Shake

$5.65

M Mocha Shake

$5.65

M Spot Slush

$4.45

M SPoT Sicle

$4.75

Jet Tea Smoothie

$4.85

Power Shake

$5.75

M Chaisicle

$5.60

Breakfast & Bagels

Bagel

$2.10

Breakfast Wrap

$5.95

California Veggie Omelet

$9.25

Cheese Omelet

$6.15

Eggies

$1.95

English Muffin

$2.10

Fruit

$3.75

Housemade Granola

$4.75

Housemade Granola with Yogurt

$5.25

Mike Sandwich

$6.15

Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Oatmeal with Maple Syrup

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$1.95

Spinach Feta Omelet

$7.15

Toast

$2.45

Western Omelet

$9.25

Yogurt

$1.45

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Nooners

BLT

$5.95

Cajun Turkey Club

$10.75

Chicken Feta Wrap

$10.35

Chopped Apple & Cranberry Wrap

$9.25

Garden Veggie Burger

$10.35

Grilled Cheese Panini

$9.25

Hummus Wrap

$9.85

Pesto Chicken Panini

$10.70

Pizza Bagel

$4.45

Quesadilla

$9.75

Quesadilla with Chicken

$11.45

Roasted Turkey Panini

$10.70

Side of Bacon

$1.95

Side of Chips

$1.69

Spicy Tuna Panini

$10.70

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$10.45

Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$11.95

Margherita Pizza

$10.60

Mediterrano Pizza

$12.95

New Yorker Pizza

$11.65

Pollo & Pesto Pizza

$13.95

Salad & Soup

Greek Salad

$9.60

Mesclun Salad

$9.60

Spinach Salad

$9.60

Avocado Toast

$5.25

Treats

Brownies

$2.95

Choc Chunk Cookie

$2.15

Crispy Treats

$2.40

Croissants

$2.55

Muffins

$2.55

PB Cookie

$2.15

S'mores

$2.95

Scones

$2.55
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Directions

Gallery
Spot Coffee image
Spot Coffee image
Spot Coffee image

