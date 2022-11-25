Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Spot Coffee Saratoga Springs

785 Reviews

$$

55 Railroad Place

Ste 101

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Wrap
The Mike Sandwich
Cajun Turkey Wrap

Coffee & Tea

Brewed Coffee - House

Brewed Coffee - House

$2.50+

SPoT's fresh roasted house coffee.

Brewed Coffee - Decaf

Brewed Coffee - Decaf

$2.50+

SPoT's fresh roasted decaf coffee.

Brewed Single Origin Coffee

Brewed Single Origin Coffee

$2.70+

SPoT's fresh roasted single origin coffee. Light and dark roasts change regularly.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Japanese style, brewed and rapidly chilled directly on ice.

Café Au Lait

$4.60+

Equal parts brewed coffee and steamed milk.

Jug-O-Joe

Jug-O-Joe

$22.50

96 oz of brewed coffee in insulated, disposable carafe. Includes cream, sugar, sweetener, stir sticks, cups and lids for 8 servings.

Organic Fair Trade Tea

Organic Fair Trade Tea

$3.95+

Proudly serving Rishi tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Rishi Iced tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas.

Chai Latte

$4.80+

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other spices, combined with milk (steamed or iced), for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Tea Au Lait

$4.60+

Equal parts organic tea and steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$4.10+

Steamed milk and chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Steamer

$3.75+

Warm cup of steamed milk with optional flavors.

Brewed "33"

$2.70+

Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso and densely textured milk.

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso and milk (steamed or iced).

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

Espresso, Ghirardelli caramel, vanilla, milk & whipped cream.

Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, milk & whipped cream

Americano

$3.70+

Water topped with espresso.

Red Eye

$4.75+

A double shot of our hand-crafted espresso, poured over brewed coffee. Available hot or iced.

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.10+

Chai latte with a double shot of espresso.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Blender Drinks

Cinco Shake

$5.50+

Espresso, white chocolate, caramel vanilla shake with whipped cream.

Mocha Shake

$5.50+

Espresso & chocolate shake with whipped cream.

Java Shake

$5.50+

Espresso & vanilla shake with whipped cream.

Protein Power Shake

$6.95

Real fruit purée & protein powder, blended with a banana. Choice of soy or whey.

SPoTsicle

$4.95+

Our take on a milkshake - your choice of flavor!

Chaisicle

$5.50+

House made chai & vanilla shake.

SPoT Slush

$4.75+

Our take on a slushie - your choice of flavor!

Fruit Smoothie

$5.95

Made with real fruit purée - choice of strawberry, wildberry, strawberry-banana, mango, or peach. Grande size.

Specialty Drinks

White Chocolate Pumpkin Mocha

$4.99

Cider

$4.49+

Spiced Cookie Latte

$4.50+

Bottled Beverages

SPoT Water

$2.50

16.9 oz bottled water

Nantucket Nectars Juice

$3.95

16oz bottled orange juice.

Saranac Bottle

$3.75

Perrier Sparking Water

$3.50

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$3.75

Karma Water

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Snapple

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.45+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.95

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast all day, every day!
Bagel

Bagel

$2.45

Your choice of bagel

English Muffin

$2.45

The English Muffin toasts up crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

The Mike Sandwich

The Mike Sandwich

$7.95

Two pan fried eggs with melted provolone & cream cheese, served on your choice of bread.

Special Mike Sandwich

Special Mike Sandwich

$9.45

Two pan-fried eggs with melted provolone cheese, cream cheese and two plant-based sausage patties served on your choice of bagel, English muffin, or focaccia bread.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$8.45

Scrambled eggs with salsa and melted provolone, served in a flour tortilla

Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$7.45

Three-egg omelet served with aged cheddar cheese & choice of bread.

Spinach Feta Omelet

Spinach Feta Omelet

$8.45

Three-egg omelet served with feta cheese, sautéed spinach & choice of bread.

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$10.95

Three-egg omelet with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions & peppers, diced smoked ham, and choice of bread.

Frittata Omelet

$10.65

Three-egg omelet with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms & choice of bread.

Lighter Fare & Sides

Avocado Guacamole Toast

Avocado Guacamole Toast

$7.95

Your choice of white or whole wheat focaccia bread served with fresh avocado guacamole, finished with a drizzle of olive oil and everything seasoning.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal with your choice of brown sugar or fresh fruit.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.95

Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and our housemade granola

Housemade Granola

$5.95

Housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen

Housemade Granola with Yogurt

$6.95

Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt with housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen

Fruit Cup

$5.35

Fresh cut fruit cup

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Eggies

$3.25

Side Sausage

$2.50

Banana

$1.50

Soup & 1/2 Panini Combo

$12.05

SPoT Sandwiches

Served with your choice of kettle chips or mixed greens.

BLT

$8.95

Crisp bacon, romaine lettuce and tomatoes with mayonnaise on white or whole wheat focaccia bread.

Creamy Grilled Cheese

Creamy Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Cheddar cheese and tomatoes on a bed of creamy dijonnaise on white or whole what focaccia bread.

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$13.95

Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.

Roasted Turkey Panini

$13.95

Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.

Plant-Based Vegan Burger

Plant-Based Vegan Burger

$13.95

Plant-based vegan burger with hummus spread, mixed greens, and tomatoes on a gluten-free bun.

Herb-Crusted Salmon Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Herb-crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant.

Spicy Tuna Panini

$13.95

Spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.

Turkey Gobbler Melt

$9.95

SPoT Wraps

Served with your choice of kettle chips or mixed greens.

Chicken Feta Wrap

$12.95

Roasted chicken, feta cheese, mixed greens, green peppers, red onions, and an herb vinaigrette.

Cajun Turkey Wrap

Cajun Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Roasted turkey, pepper-jack cheese, Cajun remoulade, mixed greens and tomato.

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$13.95

Our signature spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade.

Fresh Veggie Wrap

$12.95

Mixed greens, hummus, goat cheese, tomatoes, sliced cucumber, red onion, and an herb vinaigrette.

Black Bean Quesadilla

Black Bean Quesadilla

$11.95

Black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, & pepper-jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

SPoT Salads

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens tossed with SPoT's balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and goat cheese.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.95

Combination of field greens and fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cucumbers. Served with a side of Greek dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and classic creamy Caesar dressing.

Quinoa Kale Salad

$12.95

Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.

Pizza

Truffle Pizza

Truffle Pizza

$14.95

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese & fresh mushrooms. Finished with truffle oil drizzle.

Margherita Pizza

$12.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh chopped basil.

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$14.95

Olive oil, mozzarella and goat cheese, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, and artichokes.

New Yorker Pizza

New Yorker Pizza

$13.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.

Chicken Caprese Pizza

Chicken Caprese Pizza

$15.95

Basil pesto oil, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, tomatoes & red onion topped with a balsamic vinegar drizzle and fresh chopped basil.

Treats

Brownie

$3.75

Rich, chocolatey, fudge brownie

Cookie

$2.75

Fresh-baked cookies from our local bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon swirled around a flaky, buttery pastry topped with sweet glazed frosting.

Croissant

Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape

Cupcake

$4.25

Try a vanilla or chocolate cupcake made fresh from a local gourmet bakery

Muffin

$3.25

Your choice of muffin, baked fresh daily in our local kitchen

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.95

Crispy rice and marshmallow bar

S'mores Bar

$3.75

Chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker dessert bar

Macaron

$3.75Out of stock

Baclava

$4.95

Kids Menu

Comes with kettle chips. (ages 12 and under)
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.45

Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar and pepper-jack cheese.

Hummus Plate

$6.95

Classic hummus, focaccia bread sticks, carrots, cucumber, and a side of fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread.

Ham Cheddar Melt

Ham Cheddar Melt

$8.95

Smoked ham and mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread.

Turkey Cheddar Melt

Turkey Cheddar Melt

$8.95

Roasted turkey and mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread.

Pizza Bagel

$6.95

Sun-dried tomato pesto and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel.

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

Location

55 Railroad Place, Ste 101, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Directions

