Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spot Dessert Bar - 13 St Marks Place

review star

No reviews yet

28-43 Jackson Ave

Long Island City, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

SCOOP BY SPOT

Banana Milk & Graham Pint

$8.99

Vietnamese Iced Coffee Pint

$8.99

Misugaru Pint

$8.99

Coconut Pint

$8.99

Mango Pint

$8.99

Black Sesame Pint

$8.99

Classic Milk Tea Pint

$8.99

Passion Fruit Pint

$8.99

Taro Pint

$8.99

(ONLINE ORDERS)

Signature Desserts (Online)

Matcha Lava

Matcha Lava

$13.95
Golden Toast

Golden Toast

$13.95
The Harvest

The Harvest

$13.95

layers of berries, soft cheesecake, oreo crumbs, raspberry sorbet, black rose milk tea

Milky Puff

Milky Puff

$13.95

Mighty Malt

$13.95

Chestnut Butterscotch

$13.95

Cookies & Pastries (Online)

Matcha Lava Cookie

Matcha Lava Cookie

$3.95
Oreo Chocolate Cookie

Oreo Chocolate Cookie

$3.95
Nutella Cookie

Nutella Cookie

$3.95
Caramel Miso Cookie

Caramel Miso Cookie

$3.95
Pastel De Nata (2pc)

Pastel De Nata (2pc)

$6.00

Cruffin

$3.95

Dozen Cookie Combo

$40.00

Please note desired cookie flavors

Half Dozen Cookie Combo

$20.00

Takeout (Online)

The Harvest Cup

$8.95

Ice Cream (Online)

Vietnamese Iced Coffee Pint

$8.99

Misugaru Pint

$8.99

Taro Pint

$8.99

Black Sesame Pint

$8.99

Milk Tea Pint

$8.99

Coconut Pint

$8.99

Mango Pint

$8.99

Pistachio Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Taro Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Mango Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Coconut Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Passion Fruit Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Drinks (Online)

Thai Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Earl Grey Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Oreo Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Rose Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Taro Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea

$6.95

Iced Americano

$6.45

Iced Latte

$6.45

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.45

Iced Matcha Americano

$6.45

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.45

Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte

$6.45

Iced Honey Yuzu Tea

$5.95

Milk

$3.50

Spring Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Alcohol (Online)

Matcha IPA

$10.00

Yuzu Lager

$9.00

Pear Cider

$9.00

Makku Mango

$9.00

Makku Blueberry

$9.00

Makku Passionfruit

$9.00

Soku Pineapple

$9.00

Soku Strawberry

$9.00

Soku Tangerine

$9.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Full service dessert bar in the heart of St Marks Place, serving hot and cold desserts and drinks!

Website

Location

28-43 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dun Huang Long Island City - 27-23 Jackson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
orange starNo Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter - Bobwhite Counter @ Jacx & Co
orange starNo Reviews
28-17 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
CooCooCachoo LIC - 26-23 Jackson Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
26-23 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Knock Knock - 42-44 Crescent Street
orange starNo Reviews
42-44 Crescent Street Long island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Island City

Maiella
orange star4.5 • 3,500
4610 Center Blvd Long Island City, NY 11109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Queens
orange star4.4 • 1,825
46-42 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Queens
orange star4.3 • 493
3100 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Bakery
orange star4.3 • 493
31-00 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
American Brass
orange star4.4 • 324
2-01 50th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Island City
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston