Spot Dessert Bar - 13 St Marks Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Full service dessert bar in the heart of St Marks Place, serving hot and cold desserts and drinks!
Location
28-43 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dun Huang Long Island City - 27-23 Jackson Ave
No Reviews
27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurant
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
No Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurant
Bobwhite Counter - Bobwhite Counter @ Jacx & Co
No Reviews
28-17 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
View restaurant
CooCooCachoo LIC - 26-23 Jackson Avenue
No Reviews
26-23 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
View restaurant
Knock Knock - 42-44 Crescent Street
No Reviews
42-44 Crescent Street Long island city, NY 11101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Long Island City
More near Long Island City