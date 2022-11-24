Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Spot Dessert Bar Flushing
2,748 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
39-16 Prince St, Flushing, NY 11354
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunmerry Bakery - Fresh Meadows
No Reviews
18204 Horace Harding Expy Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
View restaurant
Cannelle Patisserie - Jackson Heights
No Reviews
75-59 31st Ave East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Flushing
More near Flushing