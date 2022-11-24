Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Spot Dessert Bar Flushing

2,748 Reviews

$$

39-16 Prince St

Flushing, NY 11354

Popular Items

Mango Pint
Passion Fruit Pint
The Harvest

Scoop By Spot

Banana Milk & Graham Pint

$8.99

Vietnamese Iced Coffee Pint

$8.99

Misugaru Pint

$8.99

Coconut Pint

$8.99

Mango Pint

$8.99

Black Sesame Pint

$8.99

Classic Milk Tea Pint

$8.99

Passion Fruit Pint

$8.99

Signature Desserts (Online)

Matcha Lava

Matcha Lava

$13.95
Golden Toast

Golden Toast

$13.95
The Harvest

The Harvest

$13.95

layers of berries, soft cheesecake, oreo crumbs, raspberry sorbet, black rose milk tea

Milky Puff

Milky Puff

$13.95

Cookies & Pastries (Online)

Matcha Lava Cookie

Matcha Lava Cookie

$3.95
Oreo Chocolate Cookie

Oreo Chocolate Cookie

$3.95
Nutella Cookie

Nutella Cookie

$3.95
Caramel Miso Cookie

Caramel Miso Cookie

$3.95
Pastel De Nata (2pc)

Pastel De Nata (2pc)

$6.00

Cruffin

$3.95

Dozen Cookie Combo

$40.00

Please note desired cookie flavors

Half Dozen Cookie Combo

$20.00

Takeout (Online)

The Harvest Cup

$8.95

Ice Cream (Online)

Vietnamese Iced Coffee Pint

$8.99

Misugaru Pint

$8.99

Taro Pint

$8.99

Black Sesame Pint

$8.99

Milk Tea Pint

$8.99

Coconut Pint

$8.99

Mango Pint

$8.99

Pistachio Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Taro Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Mango Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Coconut Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Passion Fruit Scoop (Double)

$8.99

Drinks (Online)

Thai Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Earl Grey Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Oreo Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Rose Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Taro Milk Bubble Tea

$6.95

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea

$6.95

Iced Americano

$6.45

Iced Latte

$6.45

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.45

Iced Matcha Americano

$6.45

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.45

Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte

$6.45

Iced Honey Yuzu Tea

$5.95

Milk

$3.50

Spring Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Pre-Order

Thanksgiving Pie Set

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

39-16 Prince St, Flushing, NY 11354

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Spot Dessert Bar image
Spot Dessert Bar image

