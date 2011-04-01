Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar
982 Reviews
$$
111 E Main St
Carrboro, NC 27510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
APPETIZERS
- Chicken Chews$12.00
boneless chicken tenders deep-fried & served with a side of sauce
- Diggin' In$11.00
your choice of house-made pimiento cheese, vegan or dairy, served with pita points, house-cut corn tortilla chips, celery, & bell pepper
- Fido's Fries$11.00
beer-battered fries topped with cheese, bacon (soy or pork), scallions, & sour cream
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
house-battered green tomatoes fried then drizzled with our house-made vegan chipotle sauce
- Knock-Me-Down Nachos$14.50
house-cut corn tortilla chips, house-made black bean chili, cheese, shredded mesclun greens, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, & sour cream
- Puppy Ciao$12.00
house-made Mediterranean-style dip with sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives, spinach, feta, parmesan, & cheddar - served warm with house-cut corn tortilla chips, celery sticks, bell pepper, & pita points
- Spot's Basket$9.00
choose one: beer-battered fries, home-style chips, NC sweet potato fries, southern fried okra, hushpuppies, frickles, onion rings, or chips & salsa
- Veggie Wings$11.50
NC soy chicken nuggets served plain, tossed mild, or tossed hot - with celery sticks & bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch
- Wicked Wings$12.50+
bone-in wings deep-fried & served plain, tossed mild, or tossed hot - with celery sticks & bleu cheese or ranch
SALADS
- Chewin' Grass$7.00+
mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, NC sprouts, sunflower seeds, carrots, & house-made croutons
- Greek Salad$8.00+
mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, carrot, & feta
- The Dogstar Salad$15.50
mesclun greens, cottage cheese, apples, carrots, raisins, sunflower seeds, NC sprouts, shredded cheese, & cashews
- Rover Meets Charlie$20.00
your choice of wild caught ahi tuna or farm raised coho salmon, mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shredded cheese, sunflower seeds, & red onions
- Spot's Salad$16.00
your choice of marinated tofu or organic tempeh, mesclun greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, cucumbers, & carrots
- The Bumpy Chicken$16.00
all-natural NC chicken or NC soy chicken, mesclun greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, house-made croutons, & bacon (soy or pork)
ROVER'S CATCH
- Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
soft flour tortillas filled with fried wild caught cod, shredded mesclun greens, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, & house-made chipotle, served with a ramekin of house-made chipotle salsa
- Tuna Tostada$20.00
two tostadas topped with shredded mesclun greens, wild caught ahi tuna, house-made avocado lime cream sauce, house-made black bean & corn salad, diced tomato, cilantro, & a lime wedge
- Carolina Crab Cakes$25.00
a trio of wild caught blue crab cakes made in the southern tradition served with remoulade & a lemon wedge
- Fish & Chips$14.00+
tender strips of fried wild caught cod served with beer-battered fries & house-made tartar sauce make it a platter with coleslaw & hushpuppies for 5
PLATES
- Flautas$17.50
grilled flour tortillas filled with NC shredded soy pork & chipotle peppers topped with a house-made avocado lime cream sauce - with a side of shredded mesclun greens, diced tomatoes, & house-made chipotle salsa add a side for 3.5
- Veggie BBQ Platter$20.00
house-made veggie barbecue, beer-battered fries, coleslaw, & hushpuppies veganize it by substituting hushpuppies for one of our other vegan sides
- Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla$15.00
a flour tortilla filled with a house-made 3-cheese blend, house-made black bean & corn salad, spinach, & shredded cheese - with a side of shredded mesclun greens, diced tomatoes, & house-made chipotle salsa
- Spot's Platter$18.00
a trio of house-made black-eyed peacakes or house-made NC sweet potato & black bean quinoa cakes topped with house-made vegan chipotle, diced tomato, & flash fried cilantro
SPOT'S BOWLS
- Curry$22.00
your choice of non-gmo NC soy chicken, grilled all-natural NC chicken, organic marinated tofu, organic marinated tempeh, or farm raised coho salmon with mixed bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, & mixed vegetables sauteed in our mildly spicy house-made coconut red curry - topped with scallions, fresh cilantro, & a lime wedge - served with a side of long-grain rice & pita points
- Meatball Marinara$18.00
linguini tossed in our house-made marinara, served with plant-based Italian style meatballs & topped with parmesan
- Mediterranean Pasta$17.00
linguine tossed in our house-made marinara, with artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, & spinach - topped with parmesan & feta
- Pasta Alfredo$20.00
linguini tossed in a house-made Miyoko's based alfredo sauce with sauteed garlic, mushrooms, onions, & spinach
- Red Beans & Rice$20.00
a vegan twist on this traditional New Orleans dish, using vegan Andouille sausage, kidney beans, diced tomatoes, mixed bell peppers, red onion, garlic, & Cajun spices
- Stirfry$22.00
your choice of marinated organic tempeh, marinated organic tofu, non-gmo NC soy chicken, grilled all-natural NC chicken, or farm raised coho salmon served in a house-made apricot sesame sauce with mixed bell peppers, mushrooms, mixed vegetables, red onions, & a lemon wedge - served over a bed of long-grain rice
- Buffalo Mac-N-Cheese$22.00
our house-made 3-cheese blend baked with NC natural chicken or NC soy chicken, celery, red onion, diced tomatoes, mixed bell peppers, & buffalo sauce - topped with bacon (soy or pork), house-made breadcrumbs, & bleu cheese crumbles
BUNS
- Veggie BBQ Sandwich$17.00
slow-cooked shredded non-gmo NC soy chicken in our house-made vinegar-based eastern style NC barbeque sauce topped with house-made coleslaw
- Charlie Chomp$20.00
wild caught ahi tuna or farm raised coho salmon, NC sprouts, mesclun greens, tomato, & house-made tartar sauce
- Blazing Burger$20.00
pepper jack, onion rings, jalapenos, mesclun greens, tomato, & house-made chipotle mayo
- California Burger$18.00
mesclun greens, tomato, NC sprouts, & house-made guacamole
- Carolina Pub Burger$20.00
cheddar cheese, onion rings, house-made coleslaw, mesclun greens, tomato, & barbecue sauce
- Chick-Faux-Lay$16.00
NC soy chicken patties, mesclun greens, tomato, red onion, & vegan mayo
- Chipotle Burger$18.00
pepper jack, mesclun greens, tomato, cilantro, & house-made chipotle mayo
- Classic Hamburger$16.00
mesclun greens, tomato, red onion, & mayo
- Carolina Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
a southern style crab cake with a hint of bourbon served with mesclun greens, tomato, & house-made remoulade
- Fungous Amongous Burger$18.00
Swiss, grilled mushrooms, mesclun greens, tomato, & mayo
- The Impossible Burger$16.00
mesclun greens, tomato, onion, & vegan herb mayo
- The Ralphie Boy$17.00
grilled NC chicken breast or NC soy chicken, Swiss, bacon, tomato, red onion, mesclun greens, & spicy brown mustard
- Spot's Bean Burger$16.00
your choice of a house-made black-eyed pea patty or a house-made NC sweet potato & black bean quinoa patty with mesclun greens, tomato, cilantro, & house-made vegan chipotle mayo
HANDHELDS
- Grilled Turkey & Bacon Club$16.00
thin sliced turkey breast, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, tomatoes, mesclun greens, & house-made herb mayo
- BLT$14.00
pork bacon, mesclun greens, tomato, & herb mayo
- TLT$14.00
soy bacon, mesclun greens, tomato, & herb mayo
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
- Patty Melt$16.00
your choice of NC angus beef or Impossible burger on sourdough with grilled onion & your choice of cheese
- Traditional Carolina Dogs$12.00
your choice of 2 all-beef hot dogs or 2 vegan hot dogs, spicy brown mustard, house-made chili, house-made coleslaw, & red onion
- Chili Cheese Dogs$12.00
your choice of 2 all-beef hot dogs or 2 vegan dogs, house-made chili, & shredded cheese
- New York Dogs$12.00
your choice of 2 all-beef hot dogs or 2 vegan hot dogs, sauerkraut, & spicy brown mustard
- Club Veg$16.00
organic veggie salami, organic soy bacon, NC sprouts, Swiss, cheddar, mesclun greens, tomatoes, & house-made vegan herb mayo veganize it with vegan cheese
- Green Tomato Pimiento Cheese$16.00
house-made pimiento cheese, battered & fried green tomatoes, & mesclun greens veganize it with house-made vegan pimiento cheese
- Turkey Reuben$16.00
thin-sliced turkey breast, Swiss, sauerkraut, & house-made 1000 island
- Radical Reuben$15.00
organic smokey tempeh, sauerkraut, house-made guacamole, Swiss, dill pickles, & house-made vegan 1000 island veganize it with vegan cheese
PUPPY MEALS
- Puppy Beef Dog$9.00
- Puppy Burger$9.00
- Puppy Chews$9.00
- Puppy Pasta$9.00
- Puppy Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Puppy Quesadilla$9.00
- Puppy Mac-N-Cheese$9.00
- Puppy Veggie Dog$9.00
- Puppy Impossible Burger$9.00
- Puppy Soy Nuggets$9.00
- Puppy VBQ$9.00
- Puppy Vegan Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Puppy Vegan Mac-N-Cheese$9.00
- Puppy Vegan Quesadilla$9.00
SIDES
A La Carte Side Options
BEVERAGES
N/A Bev
- Calypso Lemonade$5.00
- Boylan Black Cherry$4.00
- Boylan Cane Cola$4.00
- Boylan Créme Ale$4.00
- Boylan Diet Cola$4.00Out of stock
- Boylan Ginger Ale$4.00
- Boylan Orange$4.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Boylan Root Beer$4.00
- Boylan Seltzer$4.00
- Boylan Sparkling Lemonade$4.00
- Homebucha Bright & Bite (Ginger Lemon)$7.00
- Homebucha Lavender Dreams (Blueberry Lavender)$7.00
- Homebucha Rotating Flavor$7.00
- Sunshine Energy Blueberry Lemonade$6.00
- Sunshine Energy Clementine Twist$6.00
Bottles & Cans
- Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA$4.25
- Four Saints 2GNC Brew Hometown Light Ale$4.00
- Fullsteam Coffee Is For Closers$5.00Out of stock
- Haw River Carolina Tapestry Sahti$7.00
- Haw River Newlin's Original Hoppy American Pale$6.50
- Hugger Mugger Chocolate Factory Meltdown$8.25
- Hugger Mugger Rotating Sour$8.25
- Montucky Cold Snack Lager$3.50
- Mother Earth Weeping Willow Wit$5.25
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA$4.25
- Ponysaurus Don't Be Mean To People: A Golden Rule Saison$7.00
- Ponysaurus Export Stout$6.50
- Raleigh Moravian Rhapsody Czech Pilsner$4.00
- Raleigh The First Squeeze$4.50
- Wicked Weed Appalachia Session IPA$4.00
- Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA$4.50
- Wise Man Mimosa Hard Seltzer$7.00
- Bud Light$2.75
- Michelob Ultra$3.00
- Modelo Especial$3.50Out of stock
- PBR$2.25
- Stella Artois$3.75
- Austin Eastciders Pineapple$4.75
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider$4.75
- Botanist & Barrel (Rotating Flavors)$7.25
- Athletic Upside Dawn Golden$4.25
- Budweiser Zero$2.75
- Stella Artois Liberte$4.50
Wine
- Bodegas Familia Schroeder "Pampas Grass" Pinot Noir$30.00
- Colle Corviano Montepulciano$34.50
- Conde Villar Blend$30.00
- Domaine Sauvete Les Gravouilles Gamay$39.00
- Villa Brici Cabernet Sauvignon$30.00
- Finca La Celia Malbec Reserva$30.00
- Montenero Primitivo$30.00
- Normandie Magnum$135.00
- Vizar Tempranillo$27.00
- Villa Brici Pinot Grigio$24.00
- Crimson Clover Sauvignon Blanc$24.00
- Two Mountain Chardonnay$40.50
- Haystack Chardonnay$27.00
- Schlink Haus Riesling Spatlese$33.00
- White Squirrel Sauvignon Blanc$27.00
- Lingenfelder Riesling$40.50
- Finca Parera Clar White Blend$45.00
- Jean Velut Brut Champagne$88.00
- Saint Landor Les Bulles Rouge$36.00
- Black Elephant Vintners Rose Rebel$27.00
- Josep Ventosa Cava Brut Rose$36.00
- Josep Ventosa Cava$36.00
- Domanda Prosecco$30.00Out of stock
- Fratelli Ponte Piemonte Brachetto Fiore di Loto$40.50
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Food for the People!
111 E Main St, Carrboro, NC 27510