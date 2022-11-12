Restaurant header imageView gallery

SPQR

6,032 Reviews

$$$$

1911 Fillmore st

san francisco, CA 94115

Pancake & Waffle Mixes (EBC)

Put Some Energy into Your Morning Routine with Electric Breakfast Company! Pancake & Waffle Mixes developed by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino. All are Gluten Free, Most are Dairy Free, Just Add Water.
Buckwheat-Cinnamon Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)

Buckwheat-Cinnamon Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)

$14.00

Buckwheat & Cinnamon Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company Developed by Chef/ Athlete Matthew Accarrino. This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles. 24oz Bag

Coconut-Flax Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)

Coconut-Flax Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)

$14.00Out of stock

Coconut & Flax Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino. This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles. 24oz Bag

Watt Waffle Mix (EBC)

Watt Waffle Mix (EBC)

$14.00Out of stock

High Protein Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino. This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Contains Whey Protein. 24oz Bag

Chestnut Spice Pancake Mix (EBC)

Chestnut Spice Pancake Mix (EBC)

$14.00Out of stock

*Seasonal Flavor* *Limited Time Only* Warm Winter Spice & Roasted Chestnut Flour Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino. This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. 24oz Bag

Granola (EBC)

Hazelnut and Golden Raisin Granola

Hazelnut and Golden Raisin Granola

$16.00Out of stock

Toasted Hazelnut and Golden Raisin Granola from the Electric Breakfast Company. (Please Note: Contains Almond Butter and Coconut) 18oz Bag

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
A Northern California restaurant inspired by Italian cuisine and wine, SPQR is an acronym for Senatus Populusque Que Romanus and translates to “For The Senate and People of Rome.” Two thousand years ago it was the emblem of the Roman Empire and now, in 21st century San Francisco, SPQR is the very highest emblem of what’s possible in contemporary Italian cuisine. Led by Chef Matthew Accarrino (a 2014 Food & Wine Best New Chef and four-time James Beard Foundation Award “Best Chef West” finalist and semifinalist), SPQR is a culmination of Matthew’s boundless creativity, classical training and strong belief in direct sourcing. The result is an intensely personal cuisine that is both technically polished and soulful and has earned the restaurant a Michelin star every year since 2012.

1911 Fillmore st, san francisco, CA 94115

