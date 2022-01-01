A map showing the location of Spread Bagelry - 2401 2401 Walnut StreetView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Spread Bagelry - 2401 2401 Walnut Street

review star

No reviews yet

2401 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg White Sandwich
Pure Black Cold Brew
Build Your Own Breakfast Bagel

Bagels

Bagel

$2.25

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$12.00

Dozen Bagels

$23.00

Spreads

Bagel with Butter

$3.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel with Hummus

$6.00

Bagel with Butter & Jam

$4.50

Bagel with Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$5.00

Bagel with Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$6.00

Bagel with Nova Cream Cheese

$6.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$4.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jam

$5.00

Bagel with Pistachio Honey Cream Cheese

$5.75

Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.25

Bagel with Strawberry Basil Cream Cheese

$5.75

Bagel with Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.25

Bagel with Plant Based Cream Cheese

$6.50

Bagel with Apple Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.75

Build Your Own Breakfast Bagel

$2.25

Carnegie Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Whitefish Classic Sandwich

$14.00

Cure Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Egg White Sandwich

$9.75

Frittata Scramble Sandwich

$9.75

Nova Classic Sandwich

$14.00

Nova Scramble Sandwich

$10.25

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.75

Standard Sandwich

$9.25

Lunch Sandwiches

Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Carnegie Reuben Sandwich

$13.50

Hot Carnegie Pastrami Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.25

Oven Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey Club

$12.25

The Balboa

$11.00

Packaged Items

4 oz Acme Nova Package

$10.00

Package Butter

$4.00

Package Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Nova Cream Cheese

$7.50

Package Pistachio Honey Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Plain Cream Cheese

$4.50

Package Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Strawberry Basil Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Whitefish Salad

$11.00

Package Tuna Salad

$9.50

Package Hummus

$6.00

Package Apple Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$2.75

Side Butter

$2.50

Side Eggs

$3.25

Side Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Jam

$2.00

Side Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Nova Cream Cheese

$4.25

Side Pistachio Honey Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Plain Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.25

Side Strawberry Basil Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$2.75

Side Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.25

Side Whitefish Salad

$5.50

Side Apple Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$3.75

Beverages

12oz La Colombe Coffee

$2.75

16oz La Colombe Coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$4.25

Cappucino

$4.25

Red Eye

$3.25+

Mocha

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$3.75Out of stock

Chai Latte

$4.25

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Pour Over Juices

Bottle Coke

$2.25

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.50

Pure Black Cold Brew

$4.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

La Colombe Cans

$4.25

Dr. Browns Soda Cans

$2.25

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.00

La Colombe Hot Teas

$3.00

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Box of Coffee -128oz

$23.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.25

Natalie's 16oz Juices

$4.00

Golden Apple Chai Latte

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
orange star5.0 • 2
2536 Pine Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
orange star4.3 • 2,086
1920 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Good Dog Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,274
224 S 15th St Philadelphia, PA 19102
View restaurantnext
Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,745
205 S 18th Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Jet Wine Bar
orange star4.2 • 335
1525 South St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - University of Pennsylvania
orange starNo Reviews
4000 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Honeygrow - 16th St.
orange star4.5 • 5,035
110 S 16th St Philadelphia, PA 19102
View restaurantnext
Spread Bagelry - 2401 Commissary
orange star4.3 • 2,598
2401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Nom Nom Ramen
orange star4.4 • 1,584
20 S 18th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Melograno - Rittenhouse Square
orange star4.7 • 1,215
2012 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Con Murphy's Irish Pub - 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway
orange star4.1 • 1,168
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
20th Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 247
108 South 20th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Washington Square West
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Northern Liberties
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bella Vista
review star
No reviews yet
Fishtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Rittenhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Spring Garden
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston