Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Spread Bagelry - 2401 2401 Walnut Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Con Murphy's Irish Pub - 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway
4.1 • 1,168
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurant