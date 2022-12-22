  • Home
Spread Bagelry - Cherry Hill 950 Garden Park Blvd. Unit B1

No reviews yet

950 Garden Park Blvd. Unit B1

cherry hill, NJ 08002

Bagels

Bagel

$2.25

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$12.00

Dozen Bagels

$23.00

Spreads

Bagel with Butter

$3.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

$4.00

Bagel with Hummus

$6.00

Bagel with Butter & Jam

$4.50

Bagel with Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$5.00

Bagel with Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$6.00

Bagel with Nova Cream Cheese

$6.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$4.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jam

$5.00

Bagel with Pistachio Honey Cream Cheese

$5.75

Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.25

Bagel with Strawberry Basil Cream Cheese

$5.75

Bagel with Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.25

Bagel with Plant Based Cream Cheese

$6.50

Bagel with Apple Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.75

Build Your Own Breakfast Bagel

$2.25

Carnegie Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Whitefish Classic Sandwich

$14.00

Cure Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Egg White Sandwich

$9.75

Frittata Scramble Sandwich

$9.75

Nova Classic Sandwich

$14.00

Nova Scramble Sandwich

$10.25

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.75

Standard Sandwich

$9.25

Lunch Sandwiches

Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Carnegie Reuben Sandwich

$13.50

Hot Carnegie Pastrami Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.25

Oven Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey Club

$12.25

The Balboa

$11.00

Packaged Items

4 oz Acme Nova Package

$10.00

Package Butter

$4.00

Package Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Nova Cream Cheese

$7.50

Package Pistachio Honey Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Plain Cream Cheese

$4.50

Package Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Strawberry Basil Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Whitefish Salad

$11.00

Package Tuna Salad

$9.50

Package Hummus

$6.00

Package Apple Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$2.75

Side Butter

$2.50

Side Eggs

$3.25

Side Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Jam

$2.00

Side Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Nova Cream Cheese

$4.25

Side Pistachio Honey Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Plain Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.25

Side Strawberry Basil Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$2.75

Side Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.25

Side Whitefish Salad

$5.50

Side Apple Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$3.75

Beverages

12oz La Colombe Coffee

$2.75

16oz La Colombe Coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$4.25

Cappucino

$4.25

Red Eye

$3.25+

Mocha

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$3.75Out of stock

Chai Latte

$4.25

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Pour Over Juices

Bottle Coke

$2.25

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.50

Pure Black Cold Brew

$4.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

La Colombe Cans

$4.25

Dr. Browns Soda Cans

$2.25

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.00

La Colombe Hot Teas

$3.00

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Box of Coffee -128oz

$23.00

Milk

$2.25

Natalie's 16oz Juices

$4.00

Golden Apple Chai

$5.00

Golden Apple Chai Latte

$5.00
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Montreal Style Wood Oven Bagels

Location

950 Garden Park Blvd. Unit B1, cherry hill, NJ 08002

Directions

Main pic

