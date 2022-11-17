Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spread Bagelry Glen Mills

review star

No reviews yet

513 Wilmington West Chester Pike

Glen Mills, PA 19342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Nova Scramble Sandwich
1/2 Dozen Bagels
Package Scallion Cream Cheese

Bagels

Bagel

$2.25

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$12.00

Dozen Bagels

$23.00

Spreads

Bagel with Butter

$3.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel with Hummus

$6.00

Bagel with Butter & Jam

$4.50

Bagel with Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$5.00

Bagel with Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$6.00

Bagel with Nova Cream Cheese

$6.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$4.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jam

$5.00

Bagel with Pistachio Honey Cream Cheese

$5.75

Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.25

Bagel with Strawberry Basil Cream Cheese

$5.75

Bagel with Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.25

Bagel with Plant Based Cream Cheese

$6.50

Bagel with Apple Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.75

Build Your Own Breakfast Bagel

$2.25

Carnegie Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Whitefish Classic Sandwich

$14.00

Cure Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Egg White Sandwich

$9.75

Frittata Scramble Sandwich

$9.75

Nova Classic Sandwich

$14.00

Nova Scramble Sandwich

$10.25

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.75

Standard Sandwich

$9.25

Lunch Sandwiches

Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Carnegie Reuben Sandwich

$13.50

Hot Carnegie Pastrami Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.25

Oven Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey Club

$12.25

The Balboa

$11.00

Packaged Items

4 oz Acme Nova Package

$10.00

Package Butter

$4.00

Package Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Nova Cream Cheese

$7.50

Package Pistachio Honey Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Plain Cream Cheese

$4.50

Package Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Strawberry Basil Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.00

Package Whitefish Salad

$11.00

Package Tuna Salad

$9.50

Package Hummus

$6.00

Package Apple Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$2.75

Side Butter

$2.50

Side Eggs

$3.25

Side Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Jam

$2.00

Side Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Nova Cream Cheese

$4.25

Side Pistachio Honey Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Plain Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.25

Side Strawberry Basil Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$2.75

Side Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.25

Side Whitefish Salad

$5.50

Side Apple Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$3.75

Beverages

12oz La Colombe Coffee

$2.75

16oz La Colombe Coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$4.25

Cappucino

$4.25

Red Eye

$3.25+

Mocha

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$3.75Out of stock

Chai Latte

$4.25

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Pour Over Juices

Bottle Coke

$2.25

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.50

Pure Black Cold Brew

$4.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

La Colombe Cans

$4.25

Dr. Browns Soda Cans

$2.25

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.00

La Colombe Hot Teas

$3.00

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Box of Coffee -128oz

$23.00

Milk

$2.25

Natalie's 16oz Juices

$4.00

Golden Apple Chai Latte

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Montreal Style Wood Oven Bagels

Location

513 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Pizza and Grill - .364 Wilmington Pike
orange starNo Reviews
.364 Wilmington Pike Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurantnext
Capo's Pork & Sausage Co.
orange starNo Reviews
16 Wilmington West Chester Pike Chadds Ford, PA 19317
View restaurantnext
Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills
orange star4.7 • 6,696
914 Baltimore Pike Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurantnext
Americana Asian Kitchen - Garnet Valley
orange star4.6 • 292
1104 Naamans Creek Rd Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 483 - Southco
orange starNo Reviews
210N Brinton Lake Rd Thornton, PA 19373
View restaurantnext
Kapow Kitchen - Boothscorner
orange starNo Reviews
1362 naamans creek road Garnet valley, PA 19060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glen Mills

Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills
orange star4.7 • 6,696
914 Baltimore Pike Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurantnext
McKenzie Brew House
orange star4.0 • 1,356
451 Wilmington West-Chester Pike Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurantnext
Bravo Pizza of Concord
orange star4.6 • 792
100 Evergreen Dr #101 Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Glen Mills
orange star4.1 • 44
571 Wilmington West Chester pike Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Mills
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston