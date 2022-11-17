Spread Bagelry Glen Mills
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Montreal Style Wood Oven Bagels
Location
513 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taco Pizza and Grill - .364 Wilmington Pike
No Reviews
.364 Wilmington Pike Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurant
Capo's Pork & Sausage Co.
No Reviews
16 Wilmington West Chester Pike Chadds Ford, PA 19317
View restaurant
Americana Asian Kitchen - Garnet Valley
4.6 • 292
1104 Naamans Creek Rd Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Glen Mills
More near Glen Mills