  SPREAD & CO AT LAGUNA GLORIA - 3809 W 35th Street, 78703 - Open Thurs-Sun 9 am-3 pm
SPREAD & CO AT LAGUNA GLORIA 3809 W 35th Street, 78703 Open Thurs-Sun 9 am-3 pm

No reviews yet

3809 West 35th

Austin, TX 78703

Order Again

Popular Items

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
KIDS PBJ
AVOCADO OR HUMMUS TOAST

SANDWICHES N TOASTS

COLD CUT SANDWICH

COLD CUT SANDWICH

$11.00

salami, coppa, comte cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on our house-made sourdough bread

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.00

5 year aged cheddar + comte cheese layered in between our house-made brioche bread and pressed on a panini press.

HAM N CHEESE MELT

$11.00

Melty raclette cheese, prosciutto cotto, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, and mayo on our house-made sourdough bread

CHEDDAR BISCUIT SANDWHICH

CHEDDAR BISCUIT SANDWHICH

$9.00

scratch-made cheddar buttermilk biscuit, prosciutto cotto, melty comté cheese, jammy soft boiled egg

AVOCADO OR HUMMUS TOAST

AVOCADO OR HUMMUS TOAST

$11.00+

choose from our house hummus or smashed avocado on our sourdough toast topped with a jammy egg, radish, and dukkah seasoning **nut/seed allergy : pistachio + sesame**

PBLT

$11.00

PB TOAST

$7.00

creamy peanut butter, candied nuts, apple, & a honey drizzle on our house-made brioche toast

SALADS

THE CLARA

$9.00Out of stock

mixed greens, marcona almonds, seasonal fruit, bleu cheese, lemon citronette

BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD

BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD

$9.00Out of stock

butter lettuce, English cucumber, radish and red onion dressed in our house-made lemon citronette dressing and topped with grated Mimolette cheese

SHARON'S DAILY

$13.00Out of stock

CHEESE N THINGS

CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE GRAZING BOX

$14.00

Feeds 1-2 people and comes with 2 cheeses + 1 charcuterie *comes with castelvetrano olives, marcona almonds, fruit, house pickles, seasonal jam + whole grain mustard **if you need more than 5, please give us a minimum of 24-48 hours notice

CHEESE GRAZING BOX

$14.00

Feeds 1-2 people and comes with 3 cheeses *also comes with castelvetrano olives, marcona almonds, fruit, house pickles, seasonal jam + whole grain mustard **if you need more than 5, please give us a minimum of 24-48 hours notice

CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE CONE

$10.00

3 oz of cheese + charcuterie, castelvetrano olives, house pickles + marcona almonds in a paper cone. Basically a cheese board you can walk with! **if you need more than 5, please give us a minimum of 24-48 hours notice

PICNIC BASKET

PICNIC BASKET

$45.00Out of stock

COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING : -Small cheese + charcuterie board with The Sourdough Project crackers -Brown butter chocolate chunk cookie -Turkish beach towel (35" x 75") -Jelly tote bag (11 3/4" x 4 3/4" x 11")

SIDES

BAG O' CHIPS

$3.00

made in house daily! salt, pepper & vinegar *not super vinegar-y!*

SIDE SALAD

$3.00Out of stock

mixed greens & house apple cider vinaigrette

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$4.50Out of stock

POP

$3.00Out of stock

AFFOGATO

$5.00Out of stock

SHAREABLES

PIMENTO CHEESE W/ PICKLES & CRACKERS

PIMENTO CHEESE W/ PICKLES & CRACKERS

$8.00
HUMMUS & VEGGIES

HUMMUS & VEGGIES

$7.00

SWISS NACHOS

$7.00

raclette melted over housemade potato chips, with a side of salami and housemade pickles

BAKED GOODS

BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$2.00Out of stock

CHEDDAR BISCUIT

$3.00Out of stock

BANANA BREAD

$3.00

DULCE DE LECHE COOKIE

$3.00Out of stock

BBCC ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$6.00Out of stock

Two of our brown butter chocolate chip cookies sandwiched between bluebell vanilla ice cream

GINGER CARDAMOM SNICKERDOODLE

GINGER CARDAMOM SNICKERDOODLE

$2.50Out of stock

MONSTER COOKIE *GF*

$3.50Out of stock

Oats, peanut butter, pecans, white + dark chocolate chips, marshmallow

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PLATE

$7.00

kid-friendly cheese, salami, fruit, & toasted sourdough bread

HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

Taylor ham + comte cheese (very mild) on our house brioche bun *note if you'd like us to add mustard or basil mayo!

KIDS PBJ

$5.00
KIDS AVOCADO TOAST

KIDS AVOCADO TOAST

$7.00

smashed avocado and a soft boiled egg on our house-made sourdough toast

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.50

COLD BREW

$4.00+

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00

CAPPUCINO

$4.50

LATTE

$5.00

CORTADO

$4.00

DIRTY CHAI

$6.00

AMERICANO

$3.50

MACCHIATO

$3.50

SINGLE SHOT ESPRESSO

$3.00

DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO

$5.00

MOCHA

$5.00

LONDON FOG

$5.00

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$5.50

COLD BREW W/ PUMPKIN SPICE COLD FOAM

$4.50

S'MORES LATTE

$6.00

NOT COFFEE

ICED TEA

$3.50

HOUSE LEMONADE

$4.00

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$4.50

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

Matcha comes from SESA PURE here in Austin. No sugar in this beverage.

CHAI LATTE

$5.00

Chai comes from SESA PURE here in Austin. A little sugar in this concentrate - not much.

CBD MATCHA LEMONADE

$6.00

MATCHA LEMONADE

$4.50

HOT TEA

$2.50+

Hot teas come from SESA PURE here in Austin.

JARRITOS

$3.00

SPARKLING RICHARD'S RAINWATER

$2.50

STILL RAINWATER CAN

$2.00

KTONIC ORIGINAL KOMBUCHA

$4.50

KTONIC CHERRY BLOSSOM KOMBUCHA

$4.50Out of stock

MAYAWELL STRAWBERRY GINGER

$3.49Out of stock

BUBBLY PROBIOTIC DRINK LOCAL TO AUSTIN

MAYAWELL PINEAPPLE MANGO

$3.49Out of stock

MILK

$3.00

RAMBLER

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

LONDON FOG

$5.00

VANILLA CHAI LATTE

$5.50

DRAFT BEER

ELECTRIC JELLYFISH IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Tender Robot Hazy IPA

$7.00

CANNED BEER

ALTSTADT KOLSCH

$4.50

KARBACH RANCH WATER

$4.50

BLUE NORTHER HARD SELTZER

$4.50

KARBACH LOVE STREET BLONDE

$4.50

DRAFT WINE

BRUT DRAFT

$7.00

WINE BY GLASS OR BOTTLE

Dumont SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00+

CHATEAU PEYRASSOL ROSÉ

$11.00+

MALBEC

$9.00+

APREMONT SAVOIE

$13.00+Out of stock

MIMOSA

$7.00+Out of stock

APEROL SPRITZ

$9.00

DIRTY CHERRY SPRITZ

$9.00Out of stock

MERCH

PICNIC BLANKET

$18.00

100% cotton 35x75" turkish picnic blanket. Feel free to grab a cheese board and lay out your blanket on the lawn outside the Driscoll Villa :)

TOTE BAG

$20.00Out of stock

HAT

$25.00Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Now serving cheese boards, pressed sandwiches, picnic supplies coffee, and more at the beautiful Laguna Gloria

3809 West 35th, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria image
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria image

