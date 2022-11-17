Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spread Kitchen Sonoma

review star

No reviews yet

18375 Sonoma Hwy

Sonoma, CA 95476

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

WRAP
BOWL
FALL PITA SALAD

MAIN DISHES

BOWL

BOWL

$18.00

Spiced Brown Rice and Lentils, Hummus, Quinoa Tabouleh, Choice of Protein, Sauce, Pita Bread

WRAP

WRAP

$17.00

Pita Stuffed With Shredded Cabbage, Tomato, Herbs, Protein of Choice, Sauce

FALL PITA SALAD

FALL PITA SALAD

$15.00

Local Greens, Pears, Grapes, Spiced Walnuts, Celery, Pickled Fennel, Pita Chips, Yogurt Vinaigrette

DIRTY FRIES

DIRTY FRIES

$9.00

French Fries, Garlic-Yogurt Sauce, Pickled Onion, Herbs, Protein of Choice

DIP PLATES

Dip with Crudite, Pita, and Pickles

Hummus Plate

$14.00

Beiruti Style Hummus with Tahini, Garlic, Cumin, Sumac, Lemon, and Parsley. Served Alongside Pita Bread, Crudite, and Housemade PIckles.

Baba Ganoush Plate

$14.00

Roasted Eggplant with Tahini, Garlic, Lemon, and Olive Oil. Served Alongside Pita Bread, Crudite, and Housemade PIckles

Muhammara Plate

$14.00

Roasted Red Pepper, Walnut, and Pomegranate Dip with Garlic and Spices. Served Alongside Pita Bread, Crudite, and Housemade PIckles

Lebneh Plate

$14.00

Creamy Yogurt Dip with Dried Mint and Preserved Lemon. Served Alongside Pita Bread, Crudite, and Housemade PIckles

Combo Dip Plate

$20.00

Hummus, Muhammara, and Baba Ganoush. Served Alongside Pita Bread, Crudite, and Housemade PIckles

SIDES

ZA'ATAR FRIES (v, gf)

ZA'ATAR FRIES (v, gf)

$7.00

French Fries with Za'atar and Toum

QUINOA TABOULEH (v, gf)

$7.00+

Quinoa, Parsley, Mint, Scallions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Lemon, Olive Oil, Allspice

SAFFRON RICE ( v, gf)

$6.00+

Saffron rice with caramelized onions and apricots

FALAFELS (v, gf - BY THE PIECE)

FALAFELS (v, gf - BY THE PIECE)

$1.50

PICKLE PLATE (v, gf)

$7.00

Selection of Housemade Veggie PIckles

PROTEINS A LA CARTE

LEMONY LENTIL AND CHARD SOUP (v, gf)

$10.00

Based on a Lebanese Classic Lentil Soup, Made with Rancho Gordo Green Lentils, Aromatics, Veggie Stock, Chard and Lemon Juice to give it a nice tang. Served with Warm Pita.

DESSERT

Brownies

$3.00+

Almomd Walnut Cinnamon Baklava

$3.50

Crushed Walnuts and Pistachios Between Layers of Flaky Filo and Butter and Soaked with Orange Blossom Syrup

SODA, TEA, WATER

Orange Blossom Lemonade

$3.50

Fentimens Soda

$4.00

Available in Elderflower or Rose Lemonade

Cascade Mtn Sparkling Water

$3.00

Revive Kombucha

$5.00

aprch Sparkling CBD Water

$5.00

Available in Watermelon or Lemon-Lime

Gus' Soda

$4.00

Available in Pomegranate, Ruby Grapefruit, Valencia Orange, and Meyer Lemon

River City Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan's Diet Cola

$4.00

Bruce Coast Ginger Ale

$4.00

Honest Tea

$4.00

CANS & BOTTLES (BEER, CIDER)

Scrimshaw

$7.00

Montucky

$7.00

Denoginizer

$7.00

Best Day Kolsch

$7.00

Cider

$7.00

COLD CASE

Dip with Crudite, Pita, and Pickles

Baba Ganoush 8 Oz

$8.50

Roasted Eggplant with Tahini, Garlic, Lemon, and Olive Oil.

Grape Leaves

$10.00

Green Tahini 8 oz

$8.50

Tarazi Tahini Blended with Garlic, Herbs, Spices, Salt, and Lemon

Beiruti Hummus 8 Oz

$8.50

Beiruti Style Hummus with Tahini, Garlic, Cumin, Sumac, Lemon, and Parsley.

Lebneh 8 oz

$8.50

Creamy Yogurt Dip with Dried Mint and Preserved Lemon.

Muhammara 8 oz

$8.50

Roasted Red Pepper, Walnut, and Pomegranate Dip with Garlic and Spices.

Marinated Feta

$8.00

Olive Mix

$7.00

Apple Quinoa Tabouleh (16 Oz)

$14.00

Toum 8 oz

$8.50

Whipped Garlic Emulsified with Canola and Grapeseed Oil. Lemon Juice and Salt (think of it as an eggless aoili)

Pickle 8 oz

$7.00

Housemade Mixed Veggie Pickles

PANTRY

PITA CHIPS

$4.00

Fried PIta Bread with Lebanese Za'atar and Salt

PITA BREAD (6-pieces)

$5.00

Bag of 6-Pieces Jerusalem Bakery Thin Pita Bread

URFA NUTS

URFA NUTS

$11.00+

Our own mix of California almonds, hazelnuts, and cashews tossed with Turkish Urfa Pepper, Sumac, and Salt. Smokey, tangy, salty and addictive (NOT hot).

ZA'ATAR SPICE TIN

$10.00

Our za'atar is a blend of Syrian Oregano and sumac imported from an agricultural village in Southern Lebanon. We add heirloom sesame seeds from the Sea Islands off the coast of Charleston.

SUMAC SPICE TIN

$8.00

POM MOLASSES (bottle)

$5.00

Lebanese Pomegranate Molasses. 10 FL. OZ.

ORANGE BLOSSOM WATER (bottle)

$5.00

Imported from Lebanon. 10 FL OZ.

VERMICELLI (bag)

$3.00

Mideast brand fine vermicelli (dry). 1 LB.

TAHINI (Organic)

$7.00

Tarazi brand organic tahini (sesame paste). 1 LB Jar

GRAPE LEAVES (jar)

$10.00

Orlando brand preserved grape leaves. 1 LB. These are unfilled and meant to be used when preparing your own.

BULGHUR #3, Course (bag)

$6.00

MIDEAST brand coarse bulghur wheat #3. 24 OZ (1 LB 8 OZ)

BOOKS

BALADI PALESTINE

$35.00

FALASTIN

$35.00

FEAST

$60.00

FOREVER BEIRUT

$35.00

MANOUSHE

$30.00

MOUNEH

$50.00

PALESTINE ON A PLATE

$35.00

SOUP FOR SYRIA

$30.00

VEGAN MID EAST

$34.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Patio and Indoor Dining, Take-Away and Delivery. Beer and Wine. We source our ingredients locally, menus change seasonal, everything we serve is made from scratch, by hand, and with love.

Website

Location

18375 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma, CA 95476

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spread Kitchen - Online Catering - 18375 Highway 12
orange starNo Reviews
18375 Highway 12 Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Mary's Pizza Shack - Boyes Hot Springs
orange starNo Reviews
18636 Sonoma Hwy Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Kina's Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
19101 Sonoma Hwy 12 Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Reel & Brand
orange star4.4 • 362
401 Grove St. Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
The Depot - 241 First Street West
orange starNo Reviews
241 First Street West Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
The Red Grape - 529 first st. west
orange starNo Reviews
529 first st. west SONOMA, CA 95476
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sonoma

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille - B&V
orange star4.3 • 1,053
400 1st St E Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 798
121 E Spain St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Reel & Brand
orange star4.4 • 362
401 Grove St. Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sonoma
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston