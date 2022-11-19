Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub Madison
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub is locally owned and operated with a commitment to using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients in our scratch kitchen. We serve 14 World-class Wisconsin brewed beers, and 4 gourmet sodas on tap from Sprecher Brewery in addition to a full-bar with our very own imaginative specialty cocktails. Sprecher’s is the ideal place for business lunches, family dinners, special events, or just a casual place to grab a drink with a friend! We feature plenty of dining space for groups of all sizes – with private dining rooms available as well.
Location
1262 John Q Hammons Drive, Madison, WI 53717
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Forage Kitchen West Madison - 8430 old sauk road
No Reviews
8430 old sauk road middleton, WI 53562
View restaurant