Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub Madison

Restaurant info

Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub is locally owned and operated with a commitment to using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients in our scratch kitchen. We serve 14 World-class Wisconsin brewed beers, and 4 gourmet sodas on tap from Sprecher Brewery in addition to a full-bar with our very own imaginative specialty cocktails. Sprecher’s is the ideal place for business lunches, family dinners, special events, or just a casual place to grab a drink with a friend! We feature plenty of dining space for groups of all sizes – with private dining rooms available as well.

Website