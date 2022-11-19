Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub Madison

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1262 John Q Hammons Drive

Madison, WI 53717

Order Again

Sprecher Craft Soda On Tap

Root Beer FloatTo Go

$4.50

16oz Root Beer To Go

$3.00

64oz Root Beer Growler

$11.00

64 oz Root Beer Growler Refill (bring your own growler)

$9.00

Cream Soda Float To Go

$4.50

16oz Cream Soda To Go

$3.00

64 oz Cream Soda Growler

$11.00

64oz Cream Soda Growler Refill (bring your own growler)

$9.00

Orange Dream Float To Go

$4.50

16oz Orange Dream To Go

$3.00

64 oz Orange Dream Growler

$11.00

64oz Orange Dream Growler Refill (bring your own growler)

$9.00

Cherry Cola Float To Go

$4.50

16oz Cherry Cola To Go

$3.00

64oz Cherry Cola Growler

$11.00

64oz Cherry Cola Growler Refill (bring your own growler)

$9.00

Sprecher Bottled Soda

Root Beer Bottle

$2.50

Lo Cal Root Beer

$2.50

Cream Soda Bottle

$2.50

Orange Dream Bottle

$2.50

Cherry Cola Bottle

$2.50

Puma Kola Bottle

$2.50

Cherry Cran Bottle

$2.50

Grape Bottle

$2.50

Cherry Bottle

$2.50

Red Apple Bottle

$2.50

Raspberry Bottle

$2.50

Blueberry Bottle

$2.50

Strawberry Bottle

$2.50

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.50

4 Pack Mix & Match Sprecher Soda & Sparkling Waters

$7.00

Case (24) Mix & Match Sprecher Soda & Sparkling Waters

$30.00

Fountain Soda - Coke Products & Iced Tea

16oz Coke To Go

$2.50

16oz Diet Coke To Go

$2.50

16oz Sprite To Go

$2.50

16oz Lemonade

$2.50

16oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee Juice Milk

Milk To Go

$2.50

Chocolate Milk To Go

$2.50

Orange Juice To Go

$2.50

Cranberry Juice To Go

$2.50

Apple Juice To Go

$2.50

Coffee To Go

$2.50

Decaf Coffee To Go

$2.50

Beer

BTL Abbey Triple

$5.00

BTL Black Bavarian

$5.00

BTL Dopple Bock

$5.00

BTL Generation Porter

$5.00

BTL Hefe Weiss

$5.00

BTL Hometown Brew

$5.00

BTL IPA

$5.00

BTL Irish Stout

$5.00

BTL Mai Bock

$5.00

BTL Mango Radler

$5.00

BTL Piper's Scotch Ale

$5.00

BTL Russian Imperial Stout

$5.00

BTL Shakparo (gluten free)

$5.00

BTL Special Amber

$5.00

CAN Grapefruit Radler

$5.00

CAN Pineapple Express

$5.00

BTL Oktoberfest

$5.00

BTL Winter Lager

$5.00

BTL Blueberry Lambic

$5.00

BTL Commando

$7.00

BTL Czar Brew

$7.00

CAN Lightship 57

$5.00

CAN Milwaukee Pils

$5.00

Wine

CAN Dear Mom Oregon Red Blend 7oz

$7.00

CAN Dear Mom Oregon White Blend 7oz

$7.00

CAN Dear Mom Sparkling White 7oz

$7.00

CAN Dear Mom Rose 7oz

$7.00

Mix & Match 4 Dear Mom Cans

$26.00

Bottle House Merlot

$22.00

Bottle House Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Bottle House Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle House Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Bottle House White Zinfandel

$22.00

Bottle House Moscato

$22.00

Bottle of Lunetta Prosecco split

$8.00

Bottle The Show Cabernet

$30.00

Bottle Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$26.00

Bottle Menage A Trois Red Blend

$28.00

Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle Charles & Charles Rose

$26.00

Bottle of Peter Yearlands Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottle Bauer Haus Riesling

$26.00

Malt Beverages

CAN Sprecher Old Fashioned Press Hard Sparkling Soda

$5.00

BTL Sprecher Hard Root Beer

$5.00

BTL Perry Sparkling Wine (gluten free)

$5.00

BTL Cidre de Pomme (gluten free)

$5.00

BTL Cranberry Cidre de Pomme (gluten free)

$5.00

BTL Hard Apple Pie

$5.00

BTL Hard Ginger Beer

$5.00

CAN White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

CAN White Claw Lime

$5.00

CAN White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

CAN White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

CAN White Claw Mango

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub is locally owned and operated with a commitment to using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients in our scratch kitchen. We serve 14 World-class Wisconsin brewed beers, and 4 gourmet sodas on tap from Sprecher Brewery in addition to a full-bar with our very own imaginative specialty cocktails. Sprecher’s is the ideal place for business lunches, family dinners, special events, or just a casual place to grab a drink with a friend! We feature plenty of dining space for groups of all sizes – with private dining rooms available as well.

Website

Location

1262 John Q Hammons Drive, Madison, WI 53717

Directions

Gallery
Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub image
Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub image

