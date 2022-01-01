Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli Brookings

No reviews yet

434 Redwood Street Suite #6

Brookings, OR 97415

16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
CHICKEN WINGS
BREAD STICKS

STARTERS (L)

ARANCINI

ARANCINI

$10.00

Made with Carnaroli rice, spinach, mozzarella cheese and champignon mushrooms, then coated with breadcrumbs. Served with a side of marinara.

BREAD STICKS

$10.00

Dozen bread sticks with butter, olive oil, garlic and parmesan. Baked to perfection.

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.00+

Deep fried and oh so good! Choose your wing and dipping sauce. Comes with carrots and celery.

EGGPLANT CAPONATA

$11.00Out of stock

This tasty relish is house made with roasted eggplant, onions, celery and tomatoes, then augmented with tangy olives, capers, pine nuts and fresh Italian parsley. Served with a side of bread.

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$8.00

Cheesy goodness served with marinara sauce.

HOG WINGS

$16.00

Pork ham shank "pig wing" lightly fried and tossed in your choice of sauce, however we recommend BBQ or teriyaki. These wings are approximately two ounces each.

MEATBALLS

$12.00

Our house blend protein mix, oven baked and finished with marinara and Mozzarella.

OLIVES

$7.00

Three variety blend of olives in a sweet wine vinegar brine accented with a pinch of herbs.

EXTRA BREAD

$2.50

DESSERT (L)

CLOUDS OF LIGHT MASCARPONE CREAM ON A COFFEE AND RUM SOAKED SPONGE CAKE, COMBED AND FINISHED WITH IMPORTED COCOA
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$6.00

LIGHT MASCARPONE CREAM ON A COFFEE AND RUM SOAKED SPONGE CAKE, COMBED AND FINISHED WITH IMPORTED COCOA.

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$6.00

TWO LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE IN THE MIDDLE, FROSTED WITH A DARK CHOCOLATE GANACHE AND TOPPED WITH PEANUT BUTTER CUP PIECES AND CHOCOLATE CAKE CRUMB ON THE SIDE.

LEMON DROP CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock

BASQUE CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock

Abundant with cream cheese, a touch of heavy cream and cage-free eggs, our soufflé’d cheesecake is the lightest and most savory of all cheesecake. Unlike its American counterpart, Basque Cheesecake does not have a crust – baked high and fast to form a caramelized exterior, serving as a natural crust, and creamy interior.

WHITE CHOCOLATE RASBERRY CHEESECAKE

$7.00

COOKIES

$2.75

INSALATE (L)

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, shaved Italian Cheese, oven baked croutons, Caesar Dressing.

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$13.00+

Romaine Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, red onion, and house vinaigrette dressing.

PORT ORFORD BLEU

PORT ORFORD BLEU

$13.00

Seasonal mix, red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled eggs, grilled chicken breast and your choice of dressing.

SPREZZ CHOPPED ANTIPASTA SALAD

$14.00

Romaine, black olives, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, salami, pepperoni, fresh Mozzarella and your choice of dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00+

Seasonal mix, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, cucumber, tomato and your choice of dressing.

CHEF'S SALAD

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, white cheddar, cucumber, tomato, and hard boiled eggs with your choice of dressing.

DAILY SALAD

$7.00

PIZZA (L)

12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$16.00

Pick your sauce and toppings and build your own masterpiece. Starts at $16. Toppings are additional charge.

16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$19.00

Pick your sauce and toppings and build your own masterpiece. Starts at $19. Toppings are additional charge.

10" GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN CRUST PIZZA (CAULIFLOWER)

$14.00

This seasoned cauliflower pizza crust delivers a flavorful, fun, and fancy pizza experience. You'll be delighted with the taste of this pizza, and love that cauliflower is the first ingredient!

12" SPREZZATURA SPECIALTY PIE

16" SPREZZATURA SPECIALTY PIE

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN PESTO WITH BACON

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BACON, RED ONIONS, FRESH MOZZARELLA, AND BASIL MAYO. COMES WITH A SIDE OF PESTO, FETA PASTA.

MEATBALL GRINDER

$14.00

HOUSE MADE MEATBALLS, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA ON A SOFT ROLL. COMES WITH A SIDE OF DAILY SALAD OR CHIPS.

VEGETARIAN WITH BASIL MAYO

$14.00

ARTICHOKES, BELL PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, TOMATOES, FRESH MOZZARELLA. COMES WITH A SIDE OF DAILY SALAD OR CHIPS.

ITALIAN BLAT

$16.00

Pancetta (Italian Bacon, pork belly), lettuce, tomato, avocado and basil mayo on a focaccia bread.

4 QUEENS

$16.00

Provolone, proscuitto, cappicola, salami, spicy coppa, lettuce, red onion, tomato, oil & vinegar on a Batard Roll. Mayo and mustard upon request. Comes with your choice of daily side salad or kettle chips.

THE MINT

$16.00

Provolone, crispy pancetta, smoked turkey, ham, avocado, lettuce, red onion, tomato, oil & vinegar on a Batard roll. Comes with your choice of daily side salad or kettle chips.

THE FLAMINGO

$14.00

Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, tomato, red onion, lettuce and oil & vinegar.

SPECIAL OF THE WEEK

$13.00Out of stock

EXTRA DRESSING (L)

EX RANCH

$1.50+

EX BLEU CHEESE

$1.50+

EX HOUSE VIN

$1.50+

EX BALSAMIC

$1.50+

EX FRANKS

$1.50+

EX TERIYAKI

$1.50+

EX BDM

$1.50+

EX MARINARA

$1.50

EX CEASAR

$0.75+

PASTA (L)

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$16.00

Fettuccine from scratch, tossed in our house made Alfredo sauce. Choose your salad and add a grilled chicken breast for an additional charge.

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$18.00

House made meatballs and sauce served over fresh Buccatini pasta. Comes with your choice of side salad and bread.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$18.00

Jumbo house made ravioli packed with ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese. Choose your sauce and salad.

LASAGNA

$22.00

Don Angie's spin on this classic is the perfect balance between layers of cheese, house made noodles and Bolognese sauce. We're not embarrassed to admit we pulled this recipe directly from their cookbook 'Italian American.' We love it and hope you do too!

PASTA SPECIAL (BAKED PENNE W MEAT SAUCE)

$18.00

LA FAMIGLIA (L)

Comfortably serves 3-4. Choose your pizza, pasta, salad and bread. Guaranteed to keep everyone happy!

LA FAM FETT ALFREDO

$46.00

Comfortably serves 3-4. Comes with your choice of salad, pizza and bread.

LA FAM SPAGHETTI

$48.00

Comfortably serves 3-4. Comes with your choice of salad, pizza and bread.

LA FAM RAVIOLI

$48.00

Comfortably serves 3-4. Comes with your choice of salad, pizza and bread.

LA FAM LASAGNA

$52.00

Comfortably serves 3-4. Comes with your choice of salad, pizza and bread.

2 Liters

Barqs Root Beer

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Classic Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

20 Ounce

Classic Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dasani

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Powerade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea

Regular Gold Peak

$3.00

Monster

Regular Monster

$4.00

Sugar Free Monster

$4.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg 4 Pack

$9.00

Bundaberg Single

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

Blood Orange S. Pelegrino Soda

$2.00

Lemon S. Pelegrino Soda

$2.00

S. Pellegrino LARGE

$4.50

S. Pellegrino SMALL

$2.50

Perrier

4 Pack Perrier

$7.00

Single Perrier

$2.00

Can of Soda

Can of Soda

$1.50

Hats

ZZ Hat

$30.00

Cheese (Pre-Packaged)

Beehive Barley Buzzed

$9.75
Bel Gioioso Burrata

Bel Gioioso Burrata

$7.75

BURRATA, A RARE ITALIAN DELICACY IS NOW AVAILABLE IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY FROM BELGIOIOSO CHEESE. SWEET BUTTERY FLAVOR OF FRESH MOZZARELLA AND CREAM FILLS YOUR MOUTH WITH A RICH SMOOTH TEXTURE, PLEASING EVERY TASTE BUD.

Bel Gioioso Parmesan Wedge

$8.25

Castello Brie 4.4oz

$6.50

Castello Gouda Round

$10.00

Ellsworth Cheese Curds

$5.00

Fiscalini Purple Moon Cheddar

$9.25

Halloumi Kynthos

$9.50

Humbolt Herb de Provence Goat Cheese Round 4oz

$8.25
Humbolt Purple Haze

Humbolt Purple Haze

$10.25

The unexpected marriage of lavender and wild fennel pollen distinguish Purple Haze and make it utterly addictive.

LaClare Fig & Honey

$7.50

Life & Provence Camembert 8 Ounce

$10.00Out of stock

Marin French Brie 8oz

$16.00
Montchvre Goat Cheese Logs

Montchvre Goat Cheese Logs

$11.25

FRESH WISCONSIN GOAT CHEESE. MILD, CREAMY AND SPREADABLE. PAIR WITH HEARTY CRUSTY BREADS AND FRESH F RUIT.

Rosenborg Blue Wedge

$7.00

St. Andre

$13.25

Meats (Pre-Packaged)

Busseto Antipasto Classico 12oz

$16.00

Busseto Genoa Salami

$6.00

Creminelli Finocchio 5.5 oz

$12.50

Fra' Mani Salametto Piccante

$19.50

Olli Dry Toscano Salami

$13.50

Olli Italian Dry Salami

$8.50

Olympia Provisions Cacciatore Salami 4.5 oz

$8.25

Cacciatore is an Italian style salami with caraway, coriander, dried red chili, & black pepper. This is considered the classic Italian hunter's salami.

Olympia Provisions Sopressata 4.5 oz

$8.25

OP Finocchioa 4.5 oz

$8.25

Finocchiona (fin-OHK-ee-own-ah) is a traditional Italian salami with garlic, black pepper & fennel.

OP Loukanika 4.5 oz

$8.25

OP Saucisson 4.5 oz

$8.25

Rosette de Lyon 12oz

$18.50

This rich, flavorful French Rosette de Lyon has an excellent balance of seasoning and flavor. The pork meat is blended with fresh garlic, sea salt, and black peppercorn in an all natural beef casing, cured 30 days, and then hand-tied.

Pantry Things

Peppers Sweety Drops

Peppers Sweety Drops

$17.00

Known as "Sweety Drops," these small, tear-shaped peppers originated in the Peruvian Amazon, where it was brought back to the Gandules Inc. headquarters in Peru. Here, the growing and cultivation process was perfected over a period of two years. Also known as Incan Red Drops, Sweety Drops have a sugar-like sweetness and work well in salads, pizza or pastas, or even in baked goods. This is a unique type of pepper that grows in the Highlands of Peru. Its exceptional taste is both sweet and sour. The pepper seed is a combination of a cherry pepper and jalapeno pepper. It is perfect for a topping or garnishing salads and couscous.

Big Daddy Mac's Sauce

$7.75

Meats (By The Pound)

Creminelli Calabrese

Fra' Mani Rosemary Ham

Molinar Finocchiona

Molinar Pepperoni

Molinari Soppressata

Molinari Toscano

Olympia Provisions Mortadella

Bottled Beer

Corona

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Kona Brewing

$3.50

Rogue Dead Guy

$3.50

10 Barrel Double IPA

$3.50

PieZone

Pie-Zone

$27.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
434 Redwood Street Suite #6, Brookings, OR 97415

