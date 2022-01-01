Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli Brookings

Peppers Sweety Drops

Known as "Sweety Drops," these small, tear-shaped peppers originated in the Peruvian Amazon, where it was brought back to the Gandules Inc. headquarters in Peru. Here, the growing and cultivation process was perfected over a period of two years. Also known as Incan Red Drops, Sweety Drops have a sugar-like sweetness and work well in salads, pizza or pastas, or even in baked goods. This is a unique type of pepper that grows in the Highlands of Peru. Its exceptional taste is both sweet and sour. The pepper seed is a combination of a cherry pepper and jalapeno pepper. It is perfect for a topping or garnishing salads and couscous.