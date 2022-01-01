Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli Brookings
No reviews yet
434 Redwood Street Suite #6
Brookings, OR 97415
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS (L)
ARANCINI
Made with Carnaroli rice, spinach, mozzarella cheese and champignon mushrooms, then coated with breadcrumbs. Served with a side of marinara.
BREAD STICKS
Dozen bread sticks with butter, olive oil, garlic and parmesan. Baked to perfection.
CHICKEN WINGS
Deep fried and oh so good! Choose your wing and dipping sauce. Comes with carrots and celery.
EGGPLANT CAPONATA
This tasty relish is house made with roasted eggplant, onions, celery and tomatoes, then augmented with tangy olives, capers, pine nuts and fresh Italian parsley. Served with a side of bread.
FRIED MOZZARELLA
Cheesy goodness served with marinara sauce.
HOG WINGS
Pork ham shank "pig wing" lightly fried and tossed in your choice of sauce, however we recommend BBQ or teriyaki. These wings are approximately two ounces each.
MEATBALLS
Our house blend protein mix, oven baked and finished with marinara and Mozzarella.
OLIVES
Three variety blend of olives in a sweet wine vinegar brine accented with a pinch of herbs.
EXTRA BREAD
DESSERT (L)
TIRAMISU
LIGHT MASCARPONE CREAM ON A COFFEE AND RUM SOAKED SPONGE CAKE, COMBED AND FINISHED WITH IMPORTED COCOA.
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE
TWO LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE IN THE MIDDLE, FROSTED WITH A DARK CHOCOLATE GANACHE AND TOPPED WITH PEANUT BUTTER CUP PIECES AND CHOCOLATE CAKE CRUMB ON THE SIDE.
LEMON DROP CHEESECAKE
BASQUE CHEESECAKE
Abundant with cream cheese, a touch of heavy cream and cage-free eggs, our soufflé’d cheesecake is the lightest and most savory of all cheesecake. Unlike its American counterpart, Basque Cheesecake does not have a crust – baked high and fast to form a caramelized exterior, serving as a natural crust, and creamy interior.
WHITE CHOCOLATE RASBERRY CHEESECAKE
COOKIES
INSALATE (L)
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shaved Italian Cheese, oven baked croutons, Caesar Dressing.
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, red onion, and house vinaigrette dressing.
PORT ORFORD BLEU
Seasonal mix, red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled eggs, grilled chicken breast and your choice of dressing.
SPREZZ CHOPPED ANTIPASTA SALAD
Romaine, black olives, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, salami, pepperoni, fresh Mozzarella and your choice of dressing.
HOUSE SALAD
Seasonal mix, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, cucumber, tomato and your choice of dressing.
CHEF'S SALAD
Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, white cheddar, cucumber, tomato, and hard boiled eggs with your choice of dressing.
DAILY SALAD
PIZZA (L)
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Pick your sauce and toppings and build your own masterpiece. Starts at $16. Toppings are additional charge.
16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Pick your sauce and toppings and build your own masterpiece. Starts at $19. Toppings are additional charge.
10" GLUTEN FREE/VEGAN CRUST PIZZA (CAULIFLOWER)
This seasoned cauliflower pizza crust delivers a flavorful, fun, and fancy pizza experience. You'll be delighted with the taste of this pizza, and love that cauliflower is the first ingredient!
12" SPREZZATURA SPECIALTY PIE
16" SPREZZATURA SPECIALTY PIE
SANDWICHES
CHICKEN PESTO WITH BACON
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BACON, RED ONIONS, FRESH MOZZARELLA, AND BASIL MAYO. COMES WITH A SIDE OF PESTO, FETA PASTA.
MEATBALL GRINDER
HOUSE MADE MEATBALLS, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA ON A SOFT ROLL. COMES WITH A SIDE OF DAILY SALAD OR CHIPS.
VEGETARIAN WITH BASIL MAYO
ARTICHOKES, BELL PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, TOMATOES, FRESH MOZZARELLA. COMES WITH A SIDE OF DAILY SALAD OR CHIPS.
ITALIAN BLAT
Pancetta (Italian Bacon, pork belly), lettuce, tomato, avocado and basil mayo on a focaccia bread.
4 QUEENS
Provolone, proscuitto, cappicola, salami, spicy coppa, lettuce, red onion, tomato, oil & vinegar on a Batard Roll. Mayo and mustard upon request. Comes with your choice of daily side salad or kettle chips.
THE MINT
Provolone, crispy pancetta, smoked turkey, ham, avocado, lettuce, red onion, tomato, oil & vinegar on a Batard roll. Comes with your choice of daily side salad or kettle chips.
THE FLAMINGO
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, tomato, red onion, lettuce and oil & vinegar.
SPECIAL OF THE WEEK
EXTRA DRESSING (L)
PASTA (L)
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccine from scratch, tossed in our house made Alfredo sauce. Choose your salad and add a grilled chicken breast for an additional charge.
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
House made meatballs and sauce served over fresh Buccatini pasta. Comes with your choice of side salad and bread.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Jumbo house made ravioli packed with ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese. Choose your sauce and salad.
LASAGNA
Don Angie's spin on this classic is the perfect balance between layers of cheese, house made noodles and Bolognese sauce. We're not embarrassed to admit we pulled this recipe directly from their cookbook 'Italian American.' We love it and hope you do too!
PASTA SPECIAL (BAKED PENNE W MEAT SAUCE)
LA FAMIGLIA (L)
LA FAM FETT ALFREDO
Comfortably serves 3-4. Comes with your choice of salad, pizza and bread.
LA FAM SPAGHETTI
Comfortably serves 3-4. Comes with your choice of salad, pizza and bread.
LA FAM RAVIOLI
Comfortably serves 3-4. Comes with your choice of salad, pizza and bread.
LA FAM LASAGNA
Comfortably serves 3-4. Comes with your choice of salad, pizza and bread.
2 Liters
20 Ounce
Gold Peak Tea
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
S. Pellegrino
Can of Soda
Cheese (Pre-Packaged)
Beehive Barley Buzzed
Bel Gioioso Burrata
BURRATA, A RARE ITALIAN DELICACY IS NOW AVAILABLE IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY FROM BELGIOIOSO CHEESE. SWEET BUTTERY FLAVOR OF FRESH MOZZARELLA AND CREAM FILLS YOUR MOUTH WITH A RICH SMOOTH TEXTURE, PLEASING EVERY TASTE BUD.
Bel Gioioso Parmesan Wedge
Castello Brie 4.4oz
Castello Gouda Round
Ellsworth Cheese Curds
Fiscalini Purple Moon Cheddar
Halloumi Kynthos
Humbolt Herb de Provence Goat Cheese Round 4oz
Humbolt Purple Haze
The unexpected marriage of lavender and wild fennel pollen distinguish Purple Haze and make it utterly addictive.
LaClare Fig & Honey
Life & Provence Camembert 8 Ounce
Marin French Brie 8oz
Montchvre Goat Cheese Logs
FRESH WISCONSIN GOAT CHEESE. MILD, CREAMY AND SPREADABLE. PAIR WITH HEARTY CRUSTY BREADS AND FRESH F RUIT.
Rosenborg Blue Wedge
St. Andre
Meats (Pre-Packaged)
Busseto Antipasto Classico 12oz
Busseto Genoa Salami
Creminelli Finocchio 5.5 oz
Fra' Mani Salametto Piccante
Olli Dry Toscano Salami
Olli Italian Dry Salami
Olympia Provisions Cacciatore Salami 4.5 oz
Cacciatore is an Italian style salami with caraway, coriander, dried red chili, & black pepper. This is considered the classic Italian hunter's salami.
Olympia Provisions Sopressata 4.5 oz
OP Finocchioa 4.5 oz
Finocchiona (fin-OHK-ee-own-ah) is a traditional Italian salami with garlic, black pepper & fennel.
OP Loukanika 4.5 oz
OP Saucisson 4.5 oz
Rosette de Lyon 12oz
This rich, flavorful French Rosette de Lyon has an excellent balance of seasoning and flavor. The pork meat is blended with fresh garlic, sea salt, and black peppercorn in an all natural beef casing, cured 30 days, and then hand-tied.
Pantry Things
Peppers Sweety Drops
Known as "Sweety Drops," these small, tear-shaped peppers originated in the Peruvian Amazon, where it was brought back to the Gandules Inc. headquarters in Peru. Here, the growing and cultivation process was perfected over a period of two years. Also known as Incan Red Drops, Sweety Drops have a sugar-like sweetness and work well in salads, pizza or pastas, or even in baked goods. This is a unique type of pepper that grows in the Highlands of Peru. Its exceptional taste is both sweet and sour. The pepper seed is a combination of a cherry pepper and jalapeno pepper. It is perfect for a topping or garnishing salads and couscous.
Big Daddy Mac's Sauce
Meats (By The Pound)
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
434 Redwood Street Suite #6, Brookings, OR 97415