Sprig and Sprout Glover Park
8,736 Reviews
$
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
DC Zero Waste Act
Chopsticks
To Comply with DC law, starting June 8th, Chopsticks, as well as Hoisin & Sriracha will no longer be automatically included. Items that have sauces in the description are not affected. Please order as needed below.
1 oz Hoisin
To Comply with DC law, starting June 8th, Chopsticks, as well as Hoisin & Sriracha will no longer be automatically included. Items that have sauces in the description are not affected. Please order as needed below.
1 oz Sriracha
To Comply with DC law, starting June 8th, Chopsticks, as well as Hoisin & Sriracha will no longer be automatically included. Items that have sauces in the description are not affected. Please order as needed below.
Starters
Pork and Chicken Eggrolls
2 Classic fried Vietnamese eggrolls. Pork, chicken, woodear mushrooms, taro, carrots, onions, glass noodles. Served With Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
Vegetarian Eggrolls
2 Crispy fried rolls filled with cabbage, woodear mushrooms, carrots, onions, tofu, bean curd sheets and seitan. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.
Crab and Shrimp Eggrolls
2 classic fried eggrolls. Shrimp, lump crabmeat, pork, chicken, woodear mushrooms, taro, carrots, onions, glass noodles. Served with Sprig and Sprout sauce.
Shrimp Summer Rolls
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Shrimp, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil. Seved with Peanut Sauce.
Veg*n Summer Rolls
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Garlic sesame carrots, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with Peanut Sauce.
Tofu Fries
Crinkle cut and seasoned fried tofu. Served with Sriracha Aioli.
Chicken Poppers
Bite-sized dark meat chicken, spiced, marinated and fried to crispy perfection. Served with Sriracha Aioli
5 Spice Quail App
Whole halved honey marinated quail. Served over a bed of Viet sweet greens.
Pho
The Nude'l Bowl
Beef Bone Broth with double noodles. No Protein. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.
The Traditional
Beef Bone broth loaded with Flank and Lean Brisket. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.
The Roots
Burdock Root Broth with Mixed Vegetables, Bean Curd, Tremella Mushrooms and Salt and Pepper Tofu. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.
The Reef
Shrimp, Kani and Surimi in our Beef Bone Broth. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.
The Beltway
Beef Bone broth, Eye of Round, Skirt Flank, Brisket, Flank, Chicken, Salt and Peper Tofu, Tremella Mushrooms, Carrots, Daikon, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Bean Curd, Meatball and Tripe. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.
Build Your Own Pho Bowl
Choose from our Beef Bone broth where beef and bones are simmered for over 20 hours, or pick our Veggie broth, made from the incredible medicinal Burdock Root. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.
24 oz Bowl of Broth
Handhelds
Banh Mi
The OG Banh Mi. Authentic 10-12" Viet baguette baked daily, traditional toppings and house made Viet bo (garlic aioli). Served with a side of Seafood Air Chips.
Viet Tacos
Char-grilled Flour or Corn Tortillas, filled with your choice of protein, Asian Cabbage, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Jalapenos, Thai Basil and Cilantro.
Not Soup Bowls
Vermicelli Noodle Salad
Chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham). Pro tip: order it w/eggrolls and pork belly to eat it the Viet way.
Viet Fried Rice
Our Fried Rice Bowl is made with our seasoned rice sautéed with peas and carrots, onions, fried egg and your choice of protein. Each order comes paired with a fresh side of pickled carrots and daikon.
Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers. Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
Specialties
Salads
Side Viet Goi Salad
Crispy Asian Cabbage, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Side Lotus Goi Salad
Tender Lotus Stems, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, onions, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, and peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Side Tropic Goi Salad
Fresh cut, sweet Pineapple, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Entree Viet Goi
Crispy Asian Cabbage, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Entree Lotus Goi
Tender Lotus Stems, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Entree Tropic Goi
Sweet Pineapple, Cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, onions, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, and peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Beer / Wine
Zombie Dust APA (12oz Can)
3 Floyds Brewing - Munster, Indiana / American Pale Ale / 6.2%
Duckpin APA (12 oz Can)
Union Brewing - Baltimore, MD / American Pale Ale / 5.5%
Resin IIPA (12oz Can)
Sixpoint Brewery - Brooklyn, New York / Imperial IPA / 9.2%
Life In the Clouds NEIPA (16oz Can)
Collective Arts Brewing - Hamilton, Ontario / New England IPA / 6.2%
Jai Alai AIPA (16oz Can)
Cigar City Brewing - Tampa, Florida / American IPA / 7.5%
Santilli AIPA (16oz)
Night Shift Brewing - Everett Massachusetts / American Pale Ale / 6%
Sauvignon Blanc (250 ml)
Archer Roose - Wordly Wines for the Curious - Casablanca Valley, Chile / 12.5%
Prosecco (250ml)
Archer Roose - Worldly Wines for the Curious. Veneto, Italy / 10.5%
Malbec (250 ml)
Archer Roose - Wordly Wines for the Curious. Mendoza, Argentina / 13.5%
Beverages
Milk Tea
24 Ounces of our house brewed Green Tea, with your choice of milk and sweetened flavor.
Fruit Tea
24 Ounces of our house brewed Green Tea, with your choice of sweetened flavor
Viet Iced Coffee
Traditional Vietnamese dark roast coffee, drip filtered and sweetened with condensed milk.
Thai Iced Tea
Sweetened Thai tea, infused with star anise and orange zest, served over ice. Choose your cream style. Sweetness level cannot be adjusted.
Passion Fruit Juice
House Brewed Green Iced Tea
Unsweetened Green Tea
Lemonade
The refreshing summertime go to.
Bottle Beverage
Desserts
Coconut Chocolate Whoopie Pie
Coconut buttercream sandwiched between two yummy chocolate pies. From local bakery "Lil Miss Whoopie"!
Oatmeal Whoopie Pie
Vanilla buttercream sandwiched between two yummy oatmeal pies. From local bakery "Little Miss Whoopie"!
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Crackly crust, dense and chewy interior.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
PUMPKIN season is back! 2 pumpkin pies with a vanilla buttercream filling from local bakery Lil Miss Whoopie.
Sides
24 oz Bowl of Broth
Bean Curd Chips
House Fried Crispy Bean Curd Skin.
Seafood Air Chips
Side Steamed Jasmine Rice
Side Plain Fried Rice
Vermicelli Noodles
Pho Noodles
Protein Sides
4 oz Fresh Sliced Jalapenos
4oz Freshly Sliced Jalapenos.
4 oz Fresh Cut Limes
4 oz Pickled Carrots and Daikon
House Made Pickled Carrots and Daikon
Extra Sprout Bag
Baggie of sprouts, basil, jalapenos and lime.
Banh Mi Baguette
Fried Egg
Sauces
1 oz Sate Sauce
House made spice bomb of lemongrass and bird's eye chilis with our secret seasonings!
2 oz Sprig and Sprout Sauce
Traditional Vietnamese Nước Chấm made in house.
2 oz Peanut Sauce
House Made Peanut Sauce.
2 oz Soy Ginger
House Made Soy Ginger Sauce.
2 oz Sweet Chili
House Made Sweet Chili Sauce.
2 oz Viet Vinaigrette
House Made Dressing for Goi Salads.
2 oz Traditional Garlic Aioli
House Made Garlic Aioli Spread for Bánh Mì.
2 oz Sriracha Aioli
House Made Spicy Sriracha Aioli Dipping Sauce.
2 oz Vegan Aioli (Soy Milk Base)
House Made Garlic Aioli Spread for Bánh Mì Made With Vegan Soy Milk.
2 oz Vegan Sriracha Aioli (Soy Milk Base)
House Made Sriracha Aioli Made With Vegan Soy Milk.
2 oz Sriracha
2 oz portion of Sriracha Sauce
2 oz Hoisin
2 oz portion of Hoisin Sauce
Bottle of Hoisin
20 oz Bottle of Hoisin Sauce.
Bottle of Sriracha
28oz Bottle of Sriracha
Veg*n Appetizers
Vegetarian Eggrolls
2 Crispy fried rolls filled with cabbage, woodear mushrooms, carrots, onions, tofu, bean curd sheets and seitan. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.
Veg*n Summer Rolls
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Garlic sesame carrots, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with Peanut Sauce.
Tofu Fries
Crinkle cut and seasoned fried tofu. Served with Sriracha Aioli.
Veg*n Pho
The Roots
Burdock Root Broth with Mixed Vegetables, Bean Curd, Tremella Mushrooms and Salt and Pepper Tofu. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.
Build Your Own Veg*n Pho
Vegan Burdock Root Broth with your choice of proteins and extra add-ons. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
Veg*n Bowls
Happy Buddha's Favorite Vermicelli
Chilled rice noodles serve as the base for this crisp, fresh salad of basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers and peanuts served with our signature Sprig and Sprout sauce.
Veg*n Fried Rice
Our Fried Rice Bowl is made with our seasoned rice sautéed with peas and carrots, onions, fried egg and your choice of protein. Each order comes paired with a fresh side of pickled carrots and daikon.
Veg*n Rice Bowl
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers. Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
Veg*n Handhelds
Veg*n Banh Mi
Banh Mi is Vietnam’s cousin to the American submarine sandwich. We start with a made-fresh-daily Vietnamese baguette and customize it with your choice of savory and crisp options below. Served with a side of Seafood Air Chips.
Veg*n Tacos
Char-grilled Flour or Corn Tortillas, filled with your choice of protein, Asian Cabbage, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Jalapenos, Thai Basil and Cilantro.
Veg*n Viet Salads
Veg*n Side Viet Goi
Crispy Asian Cabbage, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette (contains fish sauce) on the side.
Veg*n Side Lotus Salad
Tender Lotus Stems, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, onions, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, and peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette (contains fish sauce) on the side.
Veg*n Side Tropic Salad
Fresh cut, sweet Pineapple, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette (contains fish sauce) on the side.
Veg*n Entree Viet Goi
Crispy Asian Cabbage, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette (contains fish sauce) on the side.
Veg*n Entree Lotus Goi
Tender Lotus Stems, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette (contains fish sauce) on the side.
Veg*n Entree Tropic Goi
Sweet Pineapple, Cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, onions, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, and peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette (contains fish sauce) on the side.
Starters (GF)
Shrimp Summer Rolls (GF)
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Shrimp, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil.
Veg*an Summer Rolls (GF)
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Garlic sesame carrots, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil.
Tofu Fries (GF)
Crinkle cut and seasoned fried tofu. Served with Sriracha Aioli.
Pho (GF)
The Nude'l Bowl (GF)
Beef Bone Broth with double noodles. No Protein. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
The Traditional (GF)
Beef Bone broth loaded with Flank and Lean Brisket. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
The Roots (GF)
Vegetarian Burdock Root Broth with Mixed Vegetables, Bean Curd, Tremella Mushrooms and Salt and Pepper Tofu. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
The Beltway (GF)
Beef Bone broth, Eye of Round, Skirt Flank, Brisket, Flank, Chicken, Salt and Peper Tofu, Tremella Mushrooms, Carrots, Daikon, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Bean Curd, Meatball and Tripe. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
Build Your Own Pho Bowl (GF)
Choose from our Beef Bone broth where beef and bones are simmered for over 20 hours, or pick our Veggie broth, made from the incredible medicinal Burdock Root. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
Handhelds (GF)
Not Soup Bowls (GF)
Vermicelli Noodle Salad
Chilled rice noodles serve as the base for this crisp, fresh salad of basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers and peanuts served with our signature Sprig and Sprout sauce.
Viet Fried Rice
Our Fried Rice Bowl is made with our seasoned rice sautéed with peas and carrots, onions, fried egg and your choice of protein. Each order comes paired with a fresh side of pickled carrots and daikon.
Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers. Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
Salads (GF)
Side Viet Goi Salad (GF)
Crispy Asian Cabbage, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Side Lotus Goi Salad (GF)
Tender Lotus Stems, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, onions, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, and peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Side Tropic Goi Salad (GF)
Fresh cut, sweet Pineapple, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Entree Viet Goi Salad (GF)
Crispy Asian Cabbage, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Entree Lotus Goi Salad (GF)
Tender Lotus Stems, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Entree Tropic Goi Salad (GF)
Sweet Pineapple, Cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, onions, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, and peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.
Sides (GF)
24 oz Bowl of Broth
Bean Curd Chips
House Fried Crispy Bean Curd Skin.
Seafood Air Chips
Side Steamed Jasmine Rice
Side Plain Fried Rice
Vermicelli Noodles
Pho Noodles
Protein Sides
4 oz Fresh Sliced Jalapenos
4oz Freshly Sliced Jalapenos.
4 oz Fresh Cut Limes
4 oz Pickled Carrots and Daikon
House Made Pickled Carrots and Daikon
Extra Sprout Bag
Baggie of sprouts, basil, jalapenos and lime.
Vietnamese Fast Casual; Vegan, Gluten Free Options Available
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007