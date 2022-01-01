Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Sprig and Sprout Glover Park

8,736 Reviews

$

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pho Bowl
Banh Mi
The Traditional

DC Zero Waste Act

To Comply with DC law, starting June 8th, Chopsticks, as well as Hoisin & Sriracha will no longer be automatically included. Items that have sauces in the description are not affected. Please order as needed below.

Chopsticks

To Comply with DC law, starting June 8th, Chopsticks, as well as Hoisin & Sriracha will no longer be automatically included. Items that have sauces in the description are not affected. Please order as needed below.

1 oz Hoisin

$0.25

To Comply with DC law, starting June 8th, Chopsticks, as well as Hoisin & Sriracha will no longer be automatically included. Items that have sauces in the description are not affected. Please order as needed below.

1 oz Sriracha

$0.50

To Comply with DC law, starting June 8th, Chopsticks, as well as Hoisin & Sriracha will no longer be automatically included. Items that have sauces in the description are not affected. Please order as needed below.

Deals and Promotions

Combo Vermicelli

Combo Vermicelli

$15.75

Our most popular combination! Char grilled Lemongrass Chicken, and one crispy Pork&Chicken eggroll over chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham).

Starters

Eggrolls, Summer Rolls and small plates.
Pork and Chicken Eggrolls

Pork and Chicken Eggrolls

$5.75

2 Classic fried Vietnamese eggrolls. Pork, chicken, woodear mushrooms, taro, carrots, onions, glass noodles. Served With Sprig and Sprout Sauce.

Vegetarian Eggrolls

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$5.75

2 Crispy fried rolls filled with cabbage, woodear mushrooms, carrots, onions, tofu, bean curd sheets and seitan. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Crab and Shrimp Eggrolls

Crab and Shrimp Eggrolls

$7.99

2 classic fried eggrolls. Shrimp, lump crabmeat, pork, chicken, woodear mushrooms, taro, carrots, onions, glass noodles. Served with Sprig and Sprout sauce.

Shrimp Summer Rolls

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$5.99

2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Shrimp, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil. Seved with Peanut Sauce.

Veg*n Summer Rolls

Veg*n Summer Rolls

$5.75

2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Garlic sesame carrots, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with Peanut Sauce.

Tofu Fries

Tofu Fries

$5.50

Crinkle cut and seasoned fried tofu. Served with Sriracha Aioli.

Chicken Poppers

Chicken Poppers

$6.75

Bite-sized dark meat chicken, spiced, marinated and fried to crispy perfection. Served with Sriracha Aioli

5 Spice Quail App

5 Spice Quail App

$8.25Out of stock

Whole halved honey marinated quail. Served over a bed of Viet sweet greens.

Pho

This savory rice noodle soup is a national favorite in Vietnam. Our signature Sprig & Sprout beef broth is simmered for over 18 hours to create a flavor that is both rich and balanced. Each bowl is topped with Green Onions, White Onions and Cilantro and served with complimentary Jalapenos, Limes, Thai Basil and Bean Sprouts for you to season to your taste.
The Nude'l Bowl

The Nude'l Bowl

$12.99

Beef Bone Broth with double noodles. No Protein. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.

The Traditional

The Traditional

$13.25

Beef Bone broth loaded with Flank and Lean Brisket. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.

The Roots

The Roots

$13.25

Burdock Root Broth with Mixed Vegetables, Bean Curd, Tremella Mushrooms and Salt and Pepper Tofu. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.

The Reef

The Reef

$15.99Out of stock

Shrimp, Kani and Surimi in our Beef Bone Broth. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.

The Beltway

The Beltway

$16.25

Beef Bone broth, Eye of Round, Skirt Flank, Brisket, Flank, Chicken, Salt and Peper Tofu, Tremella Mushrooms, Carrots, Daikon, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Bean Curd, Meatball and Tripe. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.

Build Your Own Pho Bowl

Build Your Own Pho Bowl

$13.25

Choose from our Beef Bone broth where beef and bones are simmered for over 20 hours, or pick our Veggie broth, made from the incredible medicinal Burdock Root. Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.

24 oz Bowl of Broth

24 oz Bowl of Broth

$8.99

Handhelds

Choose from Vietnam's famous sandwich or a Vietnamese-Mexican crossover only at Sprig and Sprout.
Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$10.50

The OG Banh Mi. Authentic 10-12" Viet baguette baked daily, traditional toppings and house made Viet bo (garlic aioli). Served with a side of Seafood Air Chips.

Viet Tacos

Viet Tacos

$10.50

Char-grilled Flour or Corn Tortillas, filled with your choice of protein, Asian Cabbage, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Jalapenos, Thai Basil and Cilantro.

Not Soup Bowls

Choose from our Signature Bowls: Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Fried Rice or Steamed Jasmine Rice.
Vermicelli Noodle Salad

Vermicelli Noodle Salad

$12.75

Chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham). Pro tip: order it w/eggrolls and pork belly to eat it the Viet way.

Viet Fried Rice

Viet Fried Rice

$12.25

Our Fried Rice Bowl is made with our seasoned rice sautéed with peas and carrots, onions, fried egg and your choice of protein. Each order comes paired with a fresh side of pickled carrots and daikon.

Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl

Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl

$12.25

Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers. Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.

Specialties

5 Spice Quail Entree

5 Spice Quail Entree

$16.00Out of stock

Proprietary 5 spice blend ground in small batches from our family's apothecary in Saigon. Served over a bed of sweet greens and jasmine rice.

Salads

Goi is the Vietnamese word for salad, of which there are many delicious combinations. Our Goi are tossed with cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, onions, basil, cilantro, then dressed with our Viet Citrus Vinaigrette and topped with fried onions andpeanuts. Served with a side of Seafood Air Chips.
Side Viet Goi Salad

Side Viet Goi Salad

$6.50

Crispy Asian Cabbage, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.

Side Lotus Goi Salad

Side Lotus Goi Salad

$7.50

Tender Lotus Stems, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, onions, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, and peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.

Side Tropic Goi Salad

Side Tropic Goi Salad

$7.50

Fresh cut, sweet Pineapple, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.

Entree Viet Goi

Entree Viet Goi

$10.00

Crispy Asian Cabbage, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.

Entree Lotus Goi

Entree Lotus Goi

$11.50

Tender Lotus Stems, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Onions, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Fried Shallots, and Peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.

Entree Tropic Goi

Entree Tropic Goi

$11.50

Sweet Pineapple, Cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, onions, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, and peanuts. Viet Citrus Vinaigrette on the side.

Beer / Wine

By Clicking Items in this Category, you affirm that I am of legal drinking age purchase alcohol. Sprig and Sprout does not sell or serve alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
Zombie Dust APA (12oz Can)

Zombie Dust APA (12oz Can)

$5.25

3 Floyds Brewing - Munster, Indiana / American Pale Ale / 6.2%

Duckpin APA (12 oz Can)

Duckpin APA (12 oz Can)

$5.25Out of stock

Union Brewing - Baltimore, MD / American Pale Ale / 5.5%

Resin IIPA (12oz Can)

Resin IIPA (12oz Can)

$5.25

Sixpoint Brewery - Brooklyn, New York / Imperial IPA / 9.2%

Life In the Clouds NEIPA (16oz Can)

Life In the Clouds NEIPA (16oz Can)

$6.25

Collective Arts Brewing - Hamilton, Ontario / New England IPA / 6.2%

Jai Alai AIPA (16oz Can)

Jai Alai AIPA (16oz Can)

$6.25

Cigar City Brewing - Tampa, Florida / American IPA / 7.5%

Santilli AIPA (16oz)

Santilli AIPA (16oz)

$6.25

Night Shift Brewing - Everett Massachusetts / American Pale Ale / 6%

Sauvignon Blanc (250 ml)

Sauvignon Blanc (250 ml)

$6.25

Archer Roose - Wordly Wines for the Curious - Casablanca Valley, Chile / 12.5%

Prosecco (250ml)

Prosecco (250ml)

$6.25

Archer Roose - Worldly Wines for the Curious. Veneto, Italy / 10.5%

Malbec (250 ml)

Malbec (250 ml)

$6.25

Archer Roose - Wordly Wines for the Curious. Mendoza, Argentina / 13.5%

Beverages

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.50

24 Ounces of our house brewed Green Tea, with your choice of milk and sweetened flavor.

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$5.50

24 Ounces of our house brewed Green Tea, with your choice of sweetened flavor

Viet Iced Coffee

Viet Iced Coffee

$5.75

Traditional Vietnamese dark roast coffee, drip filtered and sweetened with condensed milk.

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.75

Sweetened Thai tea, infused with star anise and orange zest, served over ice. Choose your cream style. Sweetness level cannot be adjusted.

Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00
House Brewed Green Iced Tea

House Brewed Green Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Green Tea

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25

The refreshing summertime go to.

Bottle Beverage

Bottle Beverage

$3.00

Desserts

Coconut Chocolate Whoopie Pie

Coconut Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$4.99

Coconut buttercream sandwiched between two yummy chocolate pies. From local bakery "Lil Miss Whoopie"!

Oatmeal Whoopie Pie

Oatmeal Whoopie Pie

$4.99

Vanilla buttercream sandwiched between two yummy oatmeal pies. From local bakery "Little Miss Whoopie"!

Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.00

Crackly crust, dense and chewy interior.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$5.50

PUMPKIN season is back! 2 pumpkin pies with a vanilla buttercream filling from local bakery Lil Miss Whoopie.

Sides

24 oz Bowl of Broth

24 oz Bowl of Broth

$8.99
Bean Curd Chips

Bean Curd Chips

$3.50

House Fried Crispy Bean Curd Skin.

Seafood Air Chips

Seafood Air Chips

$1.50
Side Steamed Jasmine Rice

Side Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.25
Side Plain Fried Rice

Side Plain Fried Rice

$5.50
Vermicelli Noodles

Vermicelli Noodles

$3.25
Pho Noodles

Pho Noodles

$3.25
Protein Sides

Protein Sides

4 oz Fresh Sliced Jalapenos

4 oz Fresh Sliced Jalapenos

$1.00

4oz Freshly Sliced Jalapenos.

4 oz Fresh Cut Limes

4 oz Fresh Cut Limes

$1.00
4 oz Pickled Carrots and Daikon

4 oz Pickled Carrots and Daikon

$1.00

House Made Pickled Carrots and Daikon

Extra Sprout Bag

Extra Sprout Bag

$1.50

Baggie of sprouts, basil, jalapenos and lime.

Banh Mi Baguette

Banh Mi Baguette

$1.50
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.00

Sauces

1 oz Sate Sauce

1 oz Sate Sauce

$1.00

House made spice bomb of lemongrass and bird's eye chilis with our secret seasonings!

2 oz Sprig and Sprout Sauce

2 oz Sprig and Sprout Sauce

$0.75

Traditional Vietnamese Nước Chấm made in house.

2 oz Peanut Sauce

2 oz Peanut Sauce

$0.75

House Made Peanut Sauce.

2 oz Soy Ginger

2 oz Soy Ginger

$0.75

House Made Soy Ginger Sauce.

2 oz Sweet Chili

2 oz Sweet Chili

$0.75

House Made Sweet Chili Sauce.

2 oz Viet Vinaigrette

2 oz Viet Vinaigrette

$0.75

House Made Dressing for Goi Salads.

2 oz Traditional Garlic Aioli

2 oz Traditional Garlic Aioli

$0.75

House Made Garlic Aioli Spread for Bánh Mì.

2 oz Sriracha Aioli

2 oz Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

House Made Spicy Sriracha Aioli Dipping Sauce.

2 oz Vegan Aioli (Soy Milk Base)

2 oz Vegan Aioli (Soy Milk Base)

$0.75

House Made Garlic Aioli Spread for Bánh Mì Made With Vegan Soy Milk.

2 oz Vegan Sriracha Aioli (Soy Milk Base)

2 oz Vegan Sriracha Aioli (Soy Milk Base)

$0.75

House Made Sriracha Aioli Made With Vegan Soy Milk.

2 oz Sriracha

2 oz Sriracha

$0.75

2 oz portion of Sriracha Sauce

2 oz Hoisin

2 oz Hoisin

$0.75

2 oz portion of Hoisin Sauce

Bottle of Hoisin

Bottle of Hoisin

$6.00Out of stock

20 oz Bottle of Hoisin Sauce.

Bottle of Sriracha

Bottle of Sriracha

$9.00Out of stock

28oz Bottle of Sriracha

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vietnamese Fast Casual; Vegan, Gluten Free Options Available

Website

Location

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
Sprig and Sprout image
Sprig and Sprout image
Sprig and Sprout image

