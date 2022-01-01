Sprig and Sprout Glover Park

Pho

This savory rice noodle soup is a national favorite in Vietnam. Our signature Sprig & Sprout beef broth is simmered for over 18 hours to create a flavor that is both rich and balanced. Each bowl is topped with Green Onions, White Onions and Cilantro and served with complimentary Jalapenos, Limes, Thai Basil and Bean Sprouts for you to season to your taste.