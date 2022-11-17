Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spring Brook Resort Wisconsin Dells

612 Reviews

$$

242 LAKE SHORE DR

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Appetizers

1 Pound Boneless

$17.00

1/2 Pound Boneless

$11.00

12 Wings

$18.00

6 Wings

$12.00

Basket Fries

$10.00

Basket Tots

$9.00

BBQ Meatballs

$4.00

Bruschetta toast

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chips and Dip

$9.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.00

Frog Legs

$13.00

Loaded Chips

$11.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Monster Pretzel

$19.00

Nachos

$14.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Soup and Salad

AYCE Employee Soup

$6.00

AYCE Soup

$7.00

Bowl Chili

$5.00

Bowl of the Day

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Cranberry Wedge Salad

$16.00

Cup Chili

$3.00

Cup of the Day

$3.00

Half Caesar Salad

$8.00

Half Cobb Salad

$11.00

Loaded Bowl Chili

$7.00

Loaded Cup Chili

$5.00

Salad Bar A La Carte

$14.00

Salad Bar Side

$6.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Bread Bowl

$10.00

Smashers

Smasher Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

Smasher BBQ Pork

$12.00

Smasher Brisket

$14.00

Smasher Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Smasher Chicken Ranch

$13.00

Smasher Fiesta

$12.00

Smasher Philly

$14.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$11.00

Brisket Mac Wrap

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Classic Club

$12.00

Cod Sandwich

$13.00

Fresco Wrap

$13.00

Gyro

$14.00

Lunch Special

$10.99

Panini Sandwich

$14.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Reuben

$14.00

Pizza

Cheesy Pizza Fries

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

BYO Gluten Free

$15.00

BYO Pizza

$15.00

Claw's Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Meat Lovers

$23.00

Mediterranean Pizza

$21.00

Supreme

$23.00

Taco Pizza

$20.00

Burgers

Bison Burger

$15.00

BYO Burger

Curd Burger

$15.00

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$16.00

Monster Burger

$27.00

Mushroom and Swiss

$16.00

Northwoods Burger

$15.00

Not-A-Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Entrees

Brisket Entree

$18.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Margherita Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Pork Chops

$24.00

Ribeye

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Walleye

$21.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$17.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Tender

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Lemon Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Tuxedo Torte

$7.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.50

Kids Sundae

$3.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.50

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Single Scoop

$3.00

POOL TREATS

$3.00

Cherry Pie

$6.00

Cookie Desert

$6.00

Sides

3 Carmel Rolls

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Cocktail Sauce 4oz

$1.00

French Onion Dip

$1.00

Garlic Toast

$0.75

Side Applesauce

$2.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Cooked Veggies

$2.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Side Dressing 4oz

$1.00

Side Fresh Veggie

$2.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Loaded Baked

$5.00

Side Loaded Mashed

$5.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side potato Pancake

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Wedges

$4.00

Drinks

16 Oz Blu Bobber

$3.00Out of stock

16 oz Blue Moon

$3.00

16 oz Bud Light

$2.00

16 oz Busch Light

$2.00

16 oz Coors Light

$2.00

16 oz Eddy Fitz Porter

$3.00

16 oz Fat Tire

$3.00

16 oz Hinterland

$3.00

16 oz Mango Cart

$3.00

16 oz Miller Lite

$2.00

16 oz Ninja Dust IPA

$3.00

16 oz Spotted Cow

$3.00

16 oz Summer Shandy

$3.00

Craft Take Over

$3.00

16 Oz Oktoberfest

$3.00

16oz Moon Man

$3.00

16oz Ciderboys

$3.00

16oz Young Blood Leather Overalls

$3.00

Food

1/2 Order Nachos (BADGER GAMES)

$8.00

6 Wings

$6.00

12 Wings

$9.00

1/2 Pound Boneless

$6.00

1 Pound Boneless

$9.00

Taco Bar (PACKER GAMES)

$9.00

Breakfast Buffet

$9.00

Senior Specials

Sr Brisket

$12.00

Sr Alfredo

$12.00

Sr Open Faced Turkey and Gravy

$12.00

Sr Marg Bowl

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Stay safe, stay Spring Brook!

Location

242 LAKE SHORE DR, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Spring Brook Resort image
Spring Brook Resort image

