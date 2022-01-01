- Home
Spring Cafe Aspen
197 Reviews
$$
119 S Spring St
Aspen, CO 81611
Popular Items
Dessert
Fruit Crumble
Coconut Macaroon
Peanut Butter Cacao Ball
Matcha Ball
Banana Bread
Banana Chocolate Bread
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin Chocolate Bread
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Biscotti
Blueberry Muffin
Banana Muffin
Brownie
Granola Bars
Poppy Seed Bread
Slice Pie
Chia Pudding
Parfait
Drinks
Refill Coffee
12oz Chai Tea Latte
freshly brewed chai tea, house made nut milk, agave
16oz Chai Tea Latte
freshly brewed chai tea, house made nut milk, agave
12oz Dirty Chai Tea Latte
freshly brewed chai tea, shot of espresso, house made nut milk, agave
16oz Dirty Chai Tea Latte
freshly brewed chai tea, shot of espresso, house made nut milk, agave
12oz Matcha Latte
milk, unsweet matcha powder
16oz Matcha Latte
milk, unsweet matcha powder
12oz Turmeric Latte
16oz Turmeric Latte
12oz Espresso Americano
16oz Espresso Americano
12oz Latte
16oz Latte
12oz Cappuccino
16oz Cappuccino
12oz Brew Coffee
decaf or regular
16oz Brew Coffee
decaf or regular
12oz Hot Chocolate
16oz Hot Chocolate
12oz Mocha
16oz Mocha
Iced Matcha Tea
Matcha Tea Hot
Espresso
Macchiato
Hot Tea
Iced Tea Berry
Arnold Palmer
House Made Lemon-Aid
Shot of the Day
ginger, lemon and cayenne
Ice Tea Green
Ice Tea Black
Cold Brew 12oz
Cold Brew 16oz
Matcha_lemonade
Immunity Tea
Juice
Green Light
kale, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, pineapple
Power Greens
swiss chard, kale, romaine lettuce, celery, cucumber, ginger
Carrot Hop
carrot, apple, ginger
Orange Juice
squished orange
Celery Juice 12 Oz
Cleanser Juice
cucumber, parsley, lemon, ginger, celery, spinach
Special Juice
To Go Fruit
JUI-C
Carro, beet, ginger, orange, and celery
Beet Mine
watermelon, beets and lemon.
Smoothies
Spring Shake
kale, avocado, almond butter, dates, coconut, almond milk
Blue Beauty
blueberry, almond butter, banana, coconut, coconut water
Pretty In Pink
strawberry, banana, almond milk, agave
Pineapple Express
pineapple, orange, banana, coconut milk,
Acai Smoothie
acai blended with strawberry, banana, granola, and apple juice
Special Smoothie
Coco-peanut
almond milk, peanut butter, cocoa, banana, chia
Ice Cream
Matcha Smoothie
Almond milk, match powder, pineapple, banana, spinach and dates.
Wine
GL Sparkling
Bottle Sparkling
Mimosa
Tequila Shot
Ramona Orange
Ramona Rose
Brut Rose Blanc (Bottle)
Benito Santos. (bottle)
Benito santos gl
Ronco Delle Betulle (bottle)
Ronco Delle Betulle gl
Domaine Naudet (Bottle)
Domaine maestracci (bottle)
Domaine maestracci gl
Sierra de Tolono. (bottle)
Sierra de Tolono gl
Anne-Sophie Dubois (Bottle)
Bottled Drinks
Good Grains
Blueberry Pancakes
Made with almond flour and brown rice flour, served with a side of maple syrup.
Avocado Toast
Homemade avocado spread, cherry tomato, red pepper flakes and organic olive oil.
Sourdough French Toast
Local organic sourdough bread topped with fruit compote and served with a side of maple syrup.
Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Peak Protein
Power Play
Breakfast Bowl
Select one base: greek yogurt or granola. Select three toppings: seasonal fruit, almond, pecans, cashews, walnuts, chia seeds or granola. (additional topping $1)
Superhero Burrito
Eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onion, mushroom, daiya mozzarella, wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla and served with house made tofu sour cream and tomato salsa *Can be made vegan/gluten free
Blanca’s Sandwich
Eggs or tofu, tomato, onion, jalapeño, daiya mozzarella, thousand island sauce and avocado on millet flax bagel.
Farmers Omelette
Eggs, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, and, feta cheese, served with roasted sweet potatoes and pico de gallo.
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs any style, refried beans, ranchero sauce, shredded lettuce on corn tortillas served with sweet potatoes, feta cheese, pico de gallo, tofu sour cream.
Sides
2 Eggs
Cup Of Greek Yogurt
2 Egg White
Side Avocado
Side Bagel
Side Dressing
Side Falafel
Side Regular Potato
Side Quinoa
Side Refried Beans
Side Rice
Side Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Side Sauerkraut
Side Sauteed Greens
Side Seasonal Fruit
Side Toast
Side Tofu
Side Tortilla
Side Whole Beans
Side Tempeh Bacon
Veggie Sausage
granola
Steam Veggie
Side Tempeh
Guacamole
Patty Burger
Side Tuna
Side Chips
Cashew Cheese Side
Cup Hummus
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
119 S Spring St, Aspen, CO 81611