Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Spring Cafe Aspen

197 Reviews

$$

119 S Spring St

Aspen, CO 81611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blue Beauty
Superhero Burrito
Pretty In Pink

Dessert

Fruit Crumble

$5.00

Coconut Macaroon

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cacao Ball

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha Ball

$5.00

Banana Bread

$4.50

Banana Chocolate Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Biscotti

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Granola Bars

$4.00

Poppy Seed Bread

$4.50

Slice Pie

$7.00

Chia Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

Drinks

Refill Coffee

$1.37

12oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

freshly brewed chai tea, house made nut milk, agave

16oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

freshly brewed chai tea, house made nut milk, agave

12oz Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

freshly brewed chai tea, shot of espresso, house made nut milk, agave

16oz Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

freshly brewed chai tea, shot of espresso, house made nut milk, agave

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.00

milk, unsweet matcha powder

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

milk, unsweet matcha powder

12oz Turmeric Latte

$5.00

16oz Turmeric Latte

$5.50

12oz Espresso Americano

$3.50

16oz Espresso Americano

$4.00

12oz Latte

$4.50

16oz Latte

$5.00

12oz Cappuccino

$4.50

16oz Cappuccino

$5.00

12oz Brew Coffee

$2.50

decaf or regular

16oz Brew Coffee

$3.00

decaf or regular

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$5.00

12oz Mocha

$5.00

16oz Mocha

$5.50

Iced Matcha Tea

$5.00

Matcha Tea Hot

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea Berry

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House Made Lemon-Aid

$4.00

Shot of the Day

$5.00

ginger, lemon and cayenne

Ice Tea Green

$3.50

Ice Tea Black

$3.50

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.50

Cold Brew 16oz

$5.00

Matcha_lemonade

$5.00

Immunity Tea

$5.00

Juice

Green Light

$11.00

kale, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, pineapple

Power Greens

$11.00

swiss chard, kale, romaine lettuce, celery, cucumber, ginger

Carrot Hop

$11.00

carrot, apple, ginger

Orange Juice

$9.00

squished orange

Celery Juice 12 Oz

$11.00Out of stock

Cleanser Juice

$11.00

cucumber, parsley, lemon, ginger, celery, spinach

Special Juice

$11.00

To Go Fruit

$6.00

JUI-C

$11.00

Carro, beet, ginger, orange, and celery

Beet Mine

$11.00Out of stock

watermelon, beets and lemon.

Smoothies

Spring Shake

$11.00

kale, avocado, almond butter, dates, coconut, almond milk

Blue Beauty

$11.00

blueberry, almond butter, banana, coconut, coconut water

Pretty In Pink

$11.00

strawberry, banana, almond milk, agave

Pineapple Express

$11.00

pineapple, orange, banana, coconut milk,

Acai Smoothie

$11.00

acai blended with strawberry, banana, granola, and apple juice

Special Smoothie

$11.00

Coco-peanut

$11.00

almond milk, peanut butter, cocoa, banana, chia

Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Matcha Smoothie

$11.00

Almond milk, match powder, pineapple, banana, spinach and dates.

Wine

GL Sparkling

$10.00

Bottle Sparkling

$25.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Tequila Shot

$10.00

Ramona Orange

$10.00

Ramona Rose

$10.00

Brut Rose Blanc (Bottle)

$180.00

Benito Santos. (bottle)

$48.00

Benito santos gl

$12.00

Ronco Delle Betulle (bottle)

$60.00

Ronco Delle Betulle gl

$15.00

Domaine Naudet (Bottle)

$75.00

Domaine maestracci (bottle)

$52.00

Domaine maestracci gl

$13.00

Sierra de Tolono. (bottle)

$56.00

Sierra de Tolono gl

$14.00

Anne-Sophie Dubois (Bottle)

$82.00

Beer

SS Pale Ale

$6.00

SS Chocolate Stout

$6.00

Tree Hugger

$7.00

Bottled Drinks

Small Pelligrino

$4.00

Large Pelligrino

$5.00

Small Fiji

$4.00

Coconut Water

$8.00

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Lg Spring Water

$5.00

Large Fiji

$5.00

Nutmilk

$9.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Lg Sparkling Spring Water

$5.00

Spring Water Sm

$4.00

Sm Sparkling Spring Water

$4.00Out of stock

Kids Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Good Grains

Sautéed carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, peppers, spinach, and quinoa. Served with 2 eggs any style (or) tofu on top. GF

Blueberry Pancakes

$15.00

Made with almond flour and brown rice flour, served with a side of maple syrup.

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Homemade avocado spread, cherry tomato, red pepper flakes and organic olive oil.

Sourdough French Toast

$15.00

Local organic sourdough bread topped with fruit compote and served with a side of maple syrup.

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Peak Protein

All scramble below served with: choice of tofu or scramble eggs (egg white $2) choice of toast or sprouted tortilla choice of roasted sweet potatoes or seasonal fruit.

Green Scramble

$17.00

kale, broccoli, green onion, hemp seeds.

Special Scramble

$17.00

Vegetarian sausage, mushroom, tomato, onion. *This dish is GF without vegetarian sausage

Pesto Garden Scramble

$17.00

Spinach, onion, cherry tomato, pesto, feta cheese.

Power Play

Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Select one base: greek yogurt or granola. Select three toppings: seasonal fruit, almond, pecans, cashews, walnuts, chia seeds or granola. (additional topping $1)

Superhero Burrito

$16.00

Eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onion, mushroom, daiya mozzarella, wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla and served with house made tofu sour cream and tomato salsa *Can be made vegan/gluten free

Blanca’s Sandwich

$15.00

Eggs or tofu, tomato, onion, jalapeño, daiya mozzarella, thousand island sauce and avocado on millet flax bagel.

Farmers Omelette

$15.00

Eggs, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, and, feta cheese, served with roasted sweet potatoes and pico de gallo.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Eggs any style, refried beans, ranchero sauce, shredded lettuce on corn tortillas served with sweet potatoes, feta cheese, pico de gallo, tofu sour cream.

Sides

2 Eggs

$5.00

Cup Of Greek Yogurt

$4.00

2 Egg White

$7.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Bagel

$4.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Falafel

$7.00

Side Regular Potato

$4.00

Side Quinoa

$6.00

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Side Sauerkraut

$7.00

Side Sauteed Greens

$7.00

Side Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Tofu

$6.00

Side Tortilla

$3.00

Side Whole Beans

$4.00

Side Tempeh Bacon

$5.00

Veggie Sausage

$5.00

granola

$6.00

Steam Veggie

$7.00

Side Tempeh

$6.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Patty Burger

$7.00

Side Tuna

$10.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Cashew Cheese Side

$5.00

Cup Hummus

$8.00

Little Sprouts Menu

Babycakes

$9.00

made with almond and brown rice four, served with organic maple syrup.

Sunny Scramble

$10.00

made with scrammbled eggs or tofu, served with toast and sweet potatoe.

Lil’ Ripper

$9.00

granola or greek yogurt, topped with seasonal fruit.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

119 S Spring St, Aspen, CO 81611

Directions

Gallery
Spring Cafe image
Spring Cafe image

Popular restaurants in Aspen

French Alpine Bistro
orange star4.3 • 1,118
400 E Hopkins Ave Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Paradise Bakery - Aspen
orange star4.5 • 1,003
320 S Galena St Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Home Team BBQ - Aspen
orange star4.4 • 732
38750 SH-82 E Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Bosq
orange star4.6 • 646
312 S. Mill Street Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen
orange star4.3 • 606
316 E Hopkins Ave Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Campo De Fiori
orange star4.1 • 602
205 S Mill St, Space 109 Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aspen
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston