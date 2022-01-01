Spring Creek Grille - Hart Ranch imageView gallery

Breakfast A la Carte

1 Egg

$2.12

2 Eggs

$3.07

2 Bacon

$3.07

2 Sausage Links

$3.07

2 Sausage Patty

$3.07

2 Slices Toast

$2.59

1 Biscuit

$2.59

Side of Country Sausage Gravy

$3.30

Hashbrowns

$2.59

1 Pancake

$3.07

1 French Toast

$3.07

Fresh Fruit

$0.50

Breakfast

Early Bird

$9.43

2 eggs, hashbrowns or home fries, bacon or sausage, toast or pancakes

Build Your Own Omlette

$9.43

2 egg omelet with cheese, hashbrowns or home fries, toast or pancakes; add your choice of additional ingredients

Biscuits & Gravy (FULL)

$6.60

2 fluffy biscuits covered with house-made gravy

Biscuits & Gravy (HALF)

$4.72

1 fluffy biscuit covered with house-made gravy

LIL' Rancher Breakfast

$5.66

2 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns or home fries, 1 slice of bacon or sausage, 1 slice of toast or 1 pancake; served with milk or juice

Biscuit Sandwich

$5.66

fluffy biscuit, 2 eggs, cheese, bacon or sausage patty

Bagel Sandwich

$5.66

your choice of bagel and cheese; add your choice of additional ingredients

Hashbrowns - Loaded

$10.38

potatoes and 2 eggs any style loaded with your choice of the following

Short Stack

$8.49

2 pancakes served plain, or with chocolate chips strawberries or blueberries

French Toast

$8.49

Hart Ranch Omlette

$12.26

Western Omlette

$10.61

Ham and Cheese Omlette

$9.91

Buffet

Youth (4-10)

$11.00

Youth (<3)

Mother's Day Brunch

$17.00

Sunday Brunch (7am-10am)

$13.00

Sunday Brunch (10am-1pm)

$16.00

Saturday Breakfast Buffet

$13.00

PIZZA

One topping Pizza

$11.00

Supreme

$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Pizza Bar

$10.00

Rancher

$15.00

Rodeo

$15.00

Hawaiian

$13.00

12" base

$13.00

DRINKS

Hot Tea assortment

$1.89

bottled drinks

$2.36

Monster

$3.30

Red Bull Infusion

$6.37

Monster Infusion

$5.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Champagne

Memosas

$5.00

Rolls

Caramel Roll

$3.06

Cinnamon Roll

$3.06

Special Coffee Cake

$3.06

Cookies

Single

$2.12

Muffins

Muffin

$1.65

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Special Strawberry Short Cake

1

$3.06

2 for 5

$5.19

Special Turnover

Apple Cream Cheese Turnover

$1.00

Cherry cream cheese turnover

$1.00

Cup Cake Of The Week

Cup Cake Of The Week

$3.07

Cupcake of the Week 2 for $5

$5.19

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$2.00

Lemon Bars

Lemon Bars

$1.00

Rhubarb Bar

Rhubarb Bar

$1.00

Lunch

Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.49

1/2 Pound Burger

$12.26

Fry basket

$3.30

Lil' Rancher Lunch

$5.66

Spring Creek Patty Melt

$13.21

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.21

Bacon Bleu Burger

$13.21

Salad Bar

$8.49

BLT

$7.55

Sides

Soup/Sandwich Special

$8.00

Catering

Base

$11.32

Average

$13.21

Mid

$15.09

Premier

$18.00

Cake per serving

$2.83

Prime Rib/Surf and Turf

$18.87

Appetizers

Poppers Basket

$8.00

Cheese Curds Basket

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms Basket

$7.00

Onion Rings Basket

$7.00

Combo Basket

$9.00

Charcuterie Boards

$15.00

Deluxe Combo Basket

$13.00

Events Specials

Tacos & Trivia

$9.00

Bunco Special

$9.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Walking Tacos

$8.00

Mac and Pulled Pork

$10.00

Snacks

Tables/Chairs (100)

$150.00

Linens (100)

$200.00

Photo Booth

$200.00

Cash Bar

$200.00

Bar Drinks

$250.00

Sound System

$200.00

Beer & Wine

Domestic

$3.00

IPA

$4.00

Wine

$4.00

Bottle Wine

$18.00

Tap

$3.00

Candy

Laffy Taffy Bar

$1.50

Laffy Taffy Ropes

$1.00

Candy Bars

$1.50

Cotton Candy

$2.50

Life Savers

$1.00

Zots

$1.00

Tootsie/Blow Pops

$0.25

Red Vines

$2.50

Juicy Drop Dip/Sour

$2.50

Air Heads

$1.00

Popcorn

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23756 Arena Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702

Directions

Gallery
Spring Creek Grille - Hart Ranch image

