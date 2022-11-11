Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spring House Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

209 Hazel St

LANCASTER, PA 17603

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Margherita
6pk Couch Fire
Cailiflower Steam Buns

Appetizers

8 Wings

$16.00

8 Bone-In, Brined & Fried Chicken Wings with Celery

Boneless Wings

$12.00

10 Breaded and Fried Boneless Chicken Wings with Celery & Carrots

Chicken Steam Buns

Chicken Steam Buns

$12.00

Marinated Chicken Thigh, Napa Kimchi, Sesame Seeds

Cailiflower Steam Buns

Cailiflower Steam Buns

$10.00

Fried Cauliflower, Yum Yum Sauce, Scallions

Cheesesteak Steam Buns

Cheesesteak Steam Buns

$10.00

Chopped Steak, American Cheese, Banana Peppers

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Anchovies & House Caesar Dressing

Pizzas

1/2 Margherita Pizza 1/2 Stromboli filled with Fresh Mozzarella, Salami & Ham
#1 Margherita

#1 Margherita

$10.00

Red Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

#2 Maradona

#2 Maradona

$14.00

Garlic Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, Broccoli Rabe

#4 Puttanesca

#4 Puttanesca

$11.00

Red Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Anchovies, Basil

#5 Cinque Formaggi

$14.00

Red Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Gouda, American, Provolone & Romano Cheese

#6 Primavera

$14.00

Red Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Broccoli, Green Peppers & Black Olives

#7 Pizza di Enzo

#7 Pizza di Enzo

$13.00

Garlic Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, House Made Bruschetta

#8 Smokehouse Pizza

#8 Smokehouse Pizza

$15.00

Garlic Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Troy's BBQ Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Chives

#9 Figs & Pigs

$15.00

Garlic Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

#10 Bomber

#10 Bomber

$16.00

Sandwiches

Hazel Street

Hazel Street

$12.50

House Made 6oz Burger Patty, American Cheese, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo

Prince Street

Prince Street

$15.00

House Made 6oz Burger Patty, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Gouda Cheese & Chimichurri Aioli

Harrisburg Pike

Harrisburg Pike

$10.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Fried Eggplant, Fried Zucchini, Garlic, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese

Liberty Street

$12.50

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Sweet n' Tangy Slaw, Troy's BBQ Sauce

West End Ave

$9.00

2 Over Medium Fried Eggs, White Cheddar Cheese, Sriracha Mayo & Ham or Bacon

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried 6oz Chicken Breast, Bacon Red Cabbage Kimchi & Gojumayo on Brioche

Old Trusty Burger

$14.00

House Made 8oz Beef Burger Patty, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce & Mayo on Brioche

Munchkinned

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

3 Breaded & Fried Chicken Tenders with Chips

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Gouda & America Cheese with Chips

Peanut Butter Fluffernutter

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Marshmallow Fluff with Chips

American Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Extra / Add Ons

Dessert Du Jour

$6.00

Call to ask for the dessert of the day!

Small Patio Fries

$4.00

Large Patio Fries

$7.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Pickle

$0.50

Chicken Add on

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Shrimp Add on

$7.00

Canned Beers

4pk Bended Reflections #5

4pk Bended Reflections #5

$20.00

Hazy IPA Enigma (Australia) & Comet (PA) Hops 16oz cans

4pk Braaaiins!

4pk Braaaiins!

$16.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Ale pumpkin, sweet dough, autumn spices 16oz cans

4pk Coconut Cravings

4pk Coconut Cravings

$20.00

Fruited Hazy IPA Coconut & Pink Guava, Tropical, Reminiscent of Island Hammock Naps 16oz cans

4pk Earth Sun Moon

4pk Earth Sun Moon

$15.00

Hazy Pale Ale tropical with a citrusy twist 16oz cans

4pk Heart For U

4pk Heart For U

$16.00Out of stock
4pk Lustral

4pk Lustral

$15.00

4pk Magic Potion

$20.00
4pk Pastey #4

4pk Pastey #4

$20.00

4pk Pony Up

$15.00
4pk Sprenger Red Rose

4pk Sprenger Red Rose

$12.00

Premium Beer light, crispy, a nod to a historical Lancaster brewery 16oz cans

4pk Technicolor

4pk Technicolor

$20.00

Fruited Hazy Pale Ale - (5.6%) Passion Fruit & Tropical Hops 16oz Cans

4pk Youth Gone Wild

4pk Youth Gone Wild

$20.00

Tangerine Sour IPA (7%) Tangerine, Vanilla, Hopped with El Dorado, Eukanot & Cascade 16oz Cans

6pk Commander Salamander

6pk Commander Salamander

$12.00

Fruited Sour kumquat, cucumber, citrus, tart & refreshing 12oz cans

6pk Couch Fire

6pk Couch Fire

$10.00

Premium Beer / American Ale (4.2%) Light Cream Ale, Crisp, Easy Drinking 12oz cans *please don't burn any couches*

6pk Daily Planet

6pk Daily Planet

$12.00

Hazy IPA nebular, house hazy, tropical, citrus 12oz cans

T shirts

Sprenger T-Shirt

Sprenger T-Shirt

$18.00+
UFO T-Shirt

UFO T-Shirt

$16.00+
Grey Oil Stained Tee

Grey Oil Stained Tee

$25.00+
Braaaiins! Tee

Braaaiins! Tee

$26.00+

S H Tie Dye

$25.00+

Tanks

Commander Salamander Racerback Tank

Commander Salamander Racerback Tank

$10.00+
SHBC Muscle Tank

SHBC Muscle Tank

$10.00+
Daily Planet Unisex Tank

Daily Planet Unisex Tank

$10.00+

Hats

Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$25.00
Rose 5 Panel Hat

Rose 5 Panel Hat

$35.00Out of stock

Cream Patch not shown

Skull Patch Ball Cap

Skull Patch Ball Cap

$25.00

Patch Beanie

$26.00

Stickers

Small UFO Sticker

Small UFO Sticker

$3.00

Large UFO Sticker

$7.00
Sprenger Sticker

Sprenger Sticker

$4.00
SHBC Logo Sticker

SHBC Logo Sticker

$3.00

Drinkware

Braaaiins! Glass

$10.00

Couch Fire Can Glass

$8.00
Multi Shot

Multi Shot

$6.00+

Silicone 1.5oz shot cups by Silipints

SpringHouse Pint Glass

SpringHouse Pint Glass

$8.00

UFO Tumbler

$15.00

Hoodies

Camo Windbreaker

Camo Windbreaker

$45.00+
Keystone Crew Sweatshirt

Keystone Crew Sweatshirt

$50.00+
Grey Zip Hoodie

Grey Zip Hoodie

$50.00+

Unisex

Creature Crew

$45.00+

Misc

Bandana

$16.00+
Braaaiins! Candle

Braaaiins! Candle

$33.00
Couch Fire Tin Tacker

Couch Fire Tin Tacker

$45.00
UFO Tin Tacker

UFO Tin Tacker

$38.00Out of stock
Koozies

Koozies

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in an antique warehouse that we call home also is our Spring House Brewing Co. In addition to housing our brewing operation we feature our flagship taproom and wood-fired pizza kitchen, a kickass arcade, dog-friendly patio and many square feet for private and community events.

Website

Location

209 Hazel St, LANCASTER, PA 17603

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

