Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Spring Street Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

205 S. Main St

Zelienople, PA 16063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Keeping it Simple Breakfast

Traditional

$6.95

Eggs and Toast

$3.50

Biscuits with Gravy

$7.50

Pancakes

$2.50+

Benedict Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

Spicy Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Sweet Choice Breakfast

Creme Brulee French Toast

$8.75

French Toast

$7.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Cappi's Treasure

$6.00

Caprese Sammie

$7.00

Sunshine

$6.00

Rise & Shine

$6.00

Bright Eyed

$6.00

Omelettes Breakfast

Meaty Omelette

$8.50

Reuben Omelette

$9.50

Cheese Omelette

$6.50

Vegetable Omelette

$7.95

Cali Omelette

$7.50

Caprese Omelette

$7.95

Choice of Bread

$1.00

Ala Carte Breakfast

Breakfast Meats

$2.00

Choice of Cheese

Choice of Sauces

Crashed Potatoes

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

1 Egg

$1.25

Salads

Winter Salad

$5.75+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.75+

Café Salad

$8.25

Citrus Salmon Salad

$13.50

Apple Bacon Salad

$5.75

Paninis

El Pollo Loco

$9.50

Caprese Panini

$8.50

The Rachel

$10.50

Not Yo Mama's BLT

$9.50

Spring Street Reuben

$10.50

Melts & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$8.00

Maple Ham Melt

$8.00

Italian Wrap

$9.00

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Classic Melt

$6.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Ala Carte

Soup du Jour

$3.50+

Chips

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Sides for the week

Parfait

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

Kids Café

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Pint-Sized BLT

$4.75

Mac 'n Cheese

$2.00

Bendict

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

Salmon Benedict

$12.00

B.A.T. Benedict

$9.00

Spicy Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Florentine Benedict

$9.00

Omelettes

Meaty Omelette

$8.50

Southwest Omelette

$9.50

Italian Omelette

$8.95

Reuben Omelette

$9.50

Cheese Omelette

$6.50

Vegetarian Omelette

$7.95

Caprese Omelette

$7.95

Sweet Choice

Creme Brulee French Toast

$8.75

Nutella Toast

$4.95Out of stock

Pancakes

$2.50+

French Toast

$7.95

Brunch Sammies

Croque Café

$9.00

Bright Eyed

$6.00

Caprese Sammie

$7.00

Sunshine

$6.00

Cappi's Treasure

$6.00

Rise & Shine

$6.00

Keeping it Simple

Biscuits with Gravy

$7.50

Hash Bowl

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$6.95

Eggs and Toast

$3.50

Traditional

$6.95

Ala Carte

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Breakfast Meats

$2.00

Potato Cakes

$2.00

Soup du Jour

$3.50+

Choice of Sauces

Choice of Cheese

Choice of Bread

$1.00

Paninis & Melts

Not Yo Mama's BLT

$9.50

El Pollo Loco

$9.50

Spring Street Reuben

$10.50

Caprese Panini

$8.50

Maple Ham Melt

$8.00

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Classic Melt

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$8.00

Salads

Winter Salad

$5.75+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.75+

Café Salad

$8.25

Apple Bacon Salad

$5.75+

Brunch Buffet

ADULT

$12.95

CHILD 6-12

$5.95

FIVE AND UNDER

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Italian Soda

$2.00

Specialty Iced Teas

$2.75

Milk

$1.25+

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00+

Water Bottles

$1.00

Water To Go

$0.25

Water Here

Juice

$4.00

Signature

Cold Brew

$2.50+

Frappé

$3.75+

Smoothie

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.25+

Espresso

Americano

$1.75+

Espresso

$1.50+

Espresso Macchiato

$1.75+

Cappuccino

$2.75+

Latte

$3.00+

Butter Beer Latte

$3.50+

Carmel Macchiato

$3.75+

Mocha

$3.75+

Almond Joy Mocha

$4.00+

White Chocolate Raspberry

$4.00+

Specialty

He Cha Tea

$3.00

Specialty Iced Teas

$2.75

Italian Soda

$2.00+

Special Events

Psychic Reading Event October 9, 2019

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best place in town for breakfast, lunch, homemade baked goods, coffee, and other specialty drinks! We'd love to cater and serve your next event!

Website

Location

205 S. Main St, Zelienople, PA 16063

Directions

Gallery
Spring Street Cafe image
Spring Street Cafe image
Spring Street Cafe image
Spring Street Cafe image

