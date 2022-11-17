Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spring Valley Restaurant

57 Reviews

$

300 E Washington St

Oregon, IL 61061

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Basket
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger

Daily

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.95

Smothered Entree

$11.95

Lasagna

$12.99

Appetizers

Combo Appetizer

$8.00

Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Battered Mushrooms

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Hand Battered Onion Rings

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Baskets

Tender Basket

$7.59+

Chicken Basket

$9.95+

Wing Basket

$7.59+

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$8.95

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.95

Burgers

Brunch Burger

$9.95

Bacon cheeseburger topped with a fried egg

Smackin' Burger

$8.95

1/3lb Angus Patty, Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese, Smackin' Sauce. Homemade soup of the day included.

Swiss Cheese Burger

$8.59
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

2 1/3lb Angus patty laid into buttered bun with American Cheese. Homemade soup of the day included.

Cheeseburger

$7.95

1/3lb Angus patty topped with American Cheese and your choice of garnish

Hamburger

$7.59

Plain 1/3lb Angus patty topped with your choice of garnish

Sandwiches

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.59

Big Texas

$9.95

Reuben Sandwich

$8.95

Italian Beef

$8.95

Monte Cristo

$8.95

Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$7.95

Gyro

$7.95

BLT

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Tuna Salad

$7.95

Chicken Salad

$7.95

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Ham Sandwich

$7.95
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Broasted thigh meat made Nashville style with pickles & southern sauce. Served with Homemade Chips.

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Broasted Filet, Pickles, Mayo, Brioche Bun. Ask to make it spicy! Homemade soup of the day included.

Chicken BLT Sandwich

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$8.59

Broasted Filet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche Bun. Homemade soup of the day included.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.95

Broasted Filet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Brioche Bun. Homemade soup of the day included.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$8.59

Broasted Filet, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Brioche Bun. Homemade soup of the day included.

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Hand Shredded BBQ Chicken topped with Pickles, Brioche Bun. Homemade soup of the day included.

Hot Beef

$8.95

Hot Pork Tenderloin

$8.95

Hot Turkey

$8.95

Hot Meatloaf

$8.95

Hot Ham

$8.95

Combo Club

$9.95

Turkey Club

$9.95

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.59

BLT Club

$9.59

Patty Melt

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Melt

$8.95

Beef Melt

$8.59

Turkey Melt

$8.59

Salad Melt

$7.95

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.59

BLT Wrap

$8.59

Philly Cheese Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.59

Gyro Wrap

$8.59

Combo Wrap

$8.95

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Gyro Salad

$8.95

Julienne Salad

$8.95

Chef Salad

$6.95

Taco Salad

$8.95

Sides

House Salad

$2.59

Soup of the Day

$2.69+

Brown Gravy

$1.50

Chicken Gravy

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.59

Side Veggies

$2.59

Baked Potato

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Homemade Chips

$2.50

Mashed Potato & Gravy

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Potato Wedges

$2.50

French Fries

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Mashed Potato & Gravy

$4.99

Homemade Chips

$4.99Out of stock

Potato Wedges

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$4.99
Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$0.25

Pita

$2.99

Garlic Toast

$1.95

Classic

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$14.95

Pork Tenderloin Dinner

$10.95

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$10.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$11.59

Roast Turkey Dinner

$11.59

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.95

Liver & Onion Dinner

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.59

Steaks

Ribeye Dinner

$15.95

Chop Steak Dinner

$13.95

Smothered Dinner

$15.95

Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$12.95

Steak Stir Fry

$15.95

Veggie Stir Fry

$12.95

Broasted Combo

Spaghetti

$13.95

Jumbo Shrimp (5pc)

$13.95

Kid's

Mickey Mouse

$4.59

Eggs

$4.59

Hamburger

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Tenders

$4.95

Spaghetti

$4.95

Drink

$1.25

Family Chicken Meal

8 Piece Family Chicken Meal

8 Piece Family Chicken Meal

$19.99

White / Dark Mix, 2 Family Sides

12 Piece Family Chicken Meal

12 Piece Family Chicken Meal

$26.99

White / Dark Mix, 3 Family Sides.

16 Piece Family Chicken Meal

16 Piece Family Chicken Meal

$39.99

White / Dark Mix, 4 Family Sides

20 Piece Family Chicken Meal

20 Piece Family Chicken Meal

$46.99

White / Dark Mix, 5 Family Sides

Family Tender Meal

10 Piece Family Tender Meal

10 Piece Family Tender Meal

$19.99

Broasted Jumbo Tenders, 2 Family Sides

15 Piece Family Tender Meal

15 Piece Family Tender Meal

$29.99

Broasted Jumbo Tenders, 3 Family Sides

20 Piece Family Tender Meal

20 Piece Family Tender Meal

$39.99

Broasted Jumbo Tenders, 4 Family Sides

25 Piece Family Tender Meal

25 Piece Family Tender Meal

$49.99

Broasted Jumbo Tenders, 5 Family Sides

Chicken Only

8 Piece Broasted Chicken

8 Piece Broasted Chicken

$12.99
12 Piece Broasted Chicken

12 Piece Broasted Chicken

$17.99
16 Piece Broasted Chicken

16 Piece Broasted Chicken

$24.99
20 Piece Broasted Chicken

20 Piece Broasted Chicken

$29.99

Tenders Only

10 Broasted Tenders

10 Broasted Tenders

$14.99
15 Broasted Tenders

15 Broasted Tenders

$22.99
20 Broasted Tenders

20 Broasted Tenders

$28.99
25 Broasted Tenders

25 Broasted Tenders

$32.99

Broasted Wings

10 Broasted Wings

10 Broasted Wings

$13.99
15 Broasted Wings

15 Broasted Wings

$19.99
20 Broasted Wings

20 Broasted Wings

$26.99

Ala Carte

Breast

Breast

$2.69
Thigh

Thigh

$1.99
Leg

Leg

$1.69
Wing

Wing

$1.39
Tender

Tender

$1.39
Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$0.25

Dessert

Ice Cream

$1.95+

Shake

$4.59
Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Triple the chocolate, Triple the cake. All in one cake.

Assorted Fruit Pie

$3.95

Red Velvet Cake

$4.50

Pecan Pie

$4.50
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$3.95

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Moutain Dew

$1.95

Sierra Mist

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.95

Coffee

$1.59

Hot Tea

$1.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.59+

Apple Juice

$2.59+

Tomato Juice

$2.59+

Milk

$1.95+

Chocolate Milk

$2.59+

Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned full- service restaurant with a drive- thru featuring Genuine Broasted Chicken. All menu items are homemade with recipes passed down generations. We provide that cozy, hometown diner experience as well as serving your busy lifestyle in our drive- thru.

Website

Location

300 E Washington St, Oregon, IL 61061

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Spring Valley Restaurant & Drive Thru image
Spring Valley Restaurant & Drive Thru image
Main pic

Map
