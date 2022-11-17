Spring Valley Restaurant
57 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally owned full- service restaurant with a drive- thru featuring Genuine Broasted Chicken. All menu items are homemade with recipes passed down generations. We provide that cozy, hometown diner experience as well as serving your busy lifestyle in our drive- thru.
Location
300 E Washington St, Oregon, IL 61061
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Rack on 72 - 9042 Illinois 72
No Reviews
9042 Illinois 72 Stillman Valley, IL 61084
View restaurant