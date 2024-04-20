Springfield Manor | Winery, Distillery, & Brewery
11836 Auburn Road
Thurmont, MD 21788
Food
- Charcuterie Box$25.00
Six types of cheese, 3 types of meat, olives, grapes, nuts, crackers & more
- Cheese Box$15.00
Five types of cheese, olives, grapes, nuts, crackers & more
- Pretzel with cheese$8.00
Soft pretzel served with beer cheese & spicy mustard
- Crab dip$19.00
Served with sliced toasted bread, tortilla chips, or two soft pretzels
- Spinach dip$15.00
served with sliced. toasted bread or tortilla chips
- Pita and hummus$13.00
- Cinnamon pretzels$6.00
- buffalo chicken dip$15.00
served warm with tortilla chips
- chips and mild salsa$8.00
- chips and medium guac$9.00
- French bread pizza$10.00
cheese or pepperoni
- warm brie$15.00
Served with honey, rosemary, walnuts, cranberries, & a sleeve of crackers
- chips and queso$9.00
- Chip Sampler$12.00
Tortilla chips served with mild salsa, medium guac, and mild quasi
Cocktails
- Blueberry Lavender Lemonade$6.00
Lavender Gin, lemonade, blueberry syrup
- Rose Vodkarita$6.00
318 vodka, rose simple syrup, lime juice, triple sec
- Cantaloupe Mule$6.00
318 vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, cantaloupe puree
- Violet Mojito$6.00
Clear rum, violet simple syrup, mint, lime, club soda
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
Lemon Juice, lime juice, simple syrup, rye or bourbon
- Old Fashion$6.00
Cherry syrup, bitters, bourbon whiskey
- Club Soda/Tonic$5.00
- Lavender Lemonade$5.00
- Orange Crush$6.00
318 vodka, orange juice, triple sec, sprite
Cocktail Flight
Beer
- Summer Set Blonde$6.00
4.2% Our hosue light beer; A crisp, clean, & refreshing blonde ale
- Toasted Nut Job$7.00
6.3% Rich brown ale base brewed with loads of freshly toasted organic coconut.
- Green Warrior$7.00
6.7% Our flagship West Coast IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, & Amarillo hops. Notes of dank pine with subtle hint of grapefruit.
- Padlock$7.00
7.8 % New England IPA with Mosaic, Citra and El Dorado hops.
- Skippy Time$7.00
7.4% West Coast IPA brewed with Strata & Citra hops. Notes of dank pine, resiny hop oil, & a touch of tropical fruit.
- Cake Break$7.00
6.2% Fruited blonde ale conditioned on cheesecake, vanilla beans & pineapples.
- Patio Beer - Creamsicle$7.00
6.5% A fruited blonde ale that has been conditioned on Tahitian vanilla beans & tangerines.
- Brown Baggin'$7.00
7.8% Blueberry, Plum, Peanut Butter sour.
- Morning Cup$7.00
Rich stout base con7.8% ditioned on freshly roasted Honduran coffee beans.
- Brotherhood$7.00
5.5% Our classic German-style hefeweizen with balanced notes of clove & banana
- Nightlock$7.00
6.8% Classic dark lager, full of roasty notes with a hint of chocolate & coffee
- Rust Bucket$6.00
5.8% Delicious amber ale that is not too light or too heavy, perfect blend of both worlds. Notes of toffee & caramel with a little hop bite on the finish
- 2 Beer Cans$12.00
TO GO ONLY!! Two 16oz cans of your choice of beers on tap.
- 4 Beer Cans$20.00
TO GO ONLY!! Four 16oz cans of your choice of beers on tap.
- 6 Beer Cans$30.00
TO GO ONLY!! Four 16oz cans of your choice of beers on tap.
- Sundae Special$7.00
- Dark Lord$7.00
12.9% Imperial stout brewed with mapel syrup, dark chocolate, vanilla, & freshly roasted coffee beans.
Beer Flight
Wine
Wine Glass
- Farm House White GLS$6.00
A light, sweet white perfect for any occasion
- Farm House Red GLS$6.00
A refreshing light and sweet red with a tart finish
- Ironmaster Res GLS$9.00
A dry blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc aged in French oak
- Ironmaster GLS$8.00
A slightly younger and fruitier blend of Merlot and cabernet Franc aged in French oak barrels
- Locust GLS$9.00
A sweet and floral wine made from Locust Blossoms
- Cabernet Franc GLS$9.00
A dry, bold, full body, peppery, aged in French oak
- Chambourcin GLS$7.00
A light-bodied semi-dry with a slight spice finish
- Chardonnay GLS$7.00
A dry smooth and crisp wine with a slightly oaky finish
- Sauvignon Blanc GLS$7.00
A dry fruit forward flavor with notes of apricot & honey with a tart finish
- Traminette GLS$7.00
Semi-dry white with a soft floral finish
- Blanc de Rosso GLS$7.00
A dry, sophisticated and romantic Rosé
- Red Sangria Glass$9.00
- White Sangria Glass$9.00
Wine Bottles
- Farm House White BTL$20.00
A light, sweet white perfect for any occasion
- Farm House Red BTL$20.00
A refreshing light and sweet red with a tart finish
- Ironmaster Res BTL$31.00
A dry blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc aged in French oak
- Ironmaster BTL$28.00
A slightly younger and fruitier blend of Merlot and cabernet Franc aged in French oak barrels
- Locust BTL$15.00
A sweet and floral wine made from Locust Blossoms
- Cabernet Franc BTL$31.00
A dry, bold, full body, peppery, aged in French oak
- Chambourcin BTL$22.00
A light-bodied semi-dry with a slight spice finish
- Chardonnay BTL$24.00
A dry smooth and crisp wine with a slightly oaky finish
- Sauvignon Blanc BTL$24.00
A dry fruit forward flavor with notes of apricot & honey with a tart finish
- Traminette BTL$22.00
Semi-dry white with a soft floral finish
- Blanc de Rosso BTL$24.00
A dry, sophisticated and romantic Rosé
Wine Flight
- White Wine Flight$18.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Traminette, Farm House White
- Red Wine Flight$18.00
Cabernet Franc, Ironmaster Reserve, Chambourcin, Farm House Red
- Sweet Wine Flight$18.00
Traminette, Farm House White, Farm House Red, Locust Blossom
- Dry Wine Flight$18.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Ironmaster Reserve, Cabernet Franc
- Custom Wine Flight$18.00
Pick your own four
Sangria
Liquor
Lavender Vodka
Grappa
White Corn Whiskey
Caramel Corn Whiskey
Winery, distillery, & brewery located at the base of the Catoctin Mountains on a large farm with amazing views.
