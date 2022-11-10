Springfield Brewing Company BrewCo!

*6 pk MO LOVES COMPANY (collab beer)

Announcing the next iteration of the Guild's Missouri Loves Company® collaboration series - Sticke Altbier. Brewed at Mother’s Brewing Co in collaboration with 35 other Missouri breweries, sales from this collab brew will benefit the Missouri Craft Brewers Guild and support their efforts to protect and promote craft beer in the Show-Me State. Brewed with Isaria, Munich, Melanoidin, and Chocolate Wheat malts, and hopped with German Akoya, Contessa, and Salvo. This traditional German-style malt-forward beer is a delightful 6% ABV, and one you will not want to miss. And like all our collaboration brews, once it's gone, it's gone!