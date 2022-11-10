- Home
- /
- Springfield
- /
- Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
Springfield Brewing Company BrewCo!
1,612 Reviews
$$
305 S Market Ave
Springfield, MO 65806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
12-pack Variety Mix
GameDay Pack
Touchdown, Drink Up! Get Game Day ready with 12 different SBC beers and bonus SBC koozie and stickers. Pack Includes: Greene Ghost IPA Greene Dragon IPA Blue Canoe Pale Ale 417 American Lager Mayhem Marzen Walnut St Wheat Pomegranate Hibiscus Squeeze Export Stout India Pale Lager California Dreaming IPA Reinheitsgenot Fruit Lager Blackberry Wit
6-packs (& 4-packs)
*6 pk MO LOVES COMPANY (collab beer)
Announcing the next iteration of the Guild's Missouri Loves Company® collaboration series - Sticke Altbier. Brewed at Mother’s Brewing Co in collaboration with 35 other Missouri breweries, sales from this collab brew will benefit the Missouri Craft Brewers Guild and support their efforts to protect and promote craft beer in the Show-Me State. Brewed with Isaria, Munich, Melanoidin, and Chocolate Wheat malts, and hopped with German Akoya, Contessa, and Salvo. This traditional German-style malt-forward beer is a delightful 6% ABV, and one you will not want to miss. And like all our collaboration brews, once it's gone, it's gone!
4 pk Cider
Our Farm Stand Cider is a dry to semi-dry hard cider, made with 100% apple juice, with subtle notes of vanilla and lightly-toasted oak. This is the perfect beverage for anyone looking for something with wine-like characteristics, and someone looking for something gluten-free.
4 pk Greene GOLIATH
More hops, more malt, more legendary! Deep golden hue with notes of citrus, grapefruit, and orange. Double dry hopped with Galaxy and Citra hops. 10% ABV
6 Pk 1842 Czech Pilsner
Czech-style Pilsner
6 Pk 417 Lager
American Lager: Brewed for the region that we call home. Straw to golden in color with a light malt body and mild malt flavor. Finishes clean and crisp with a modest hop kiss. 5.0% ABV 16IBUS
6 Pk Berry Squeeze
Kettle sour ale brewed with raspberries and blackberries. Beautiful magenta hue from a harmonious blend of raspberries and blackberries. Refreshing light body with a tart finish. 5.0% ABV
6 Pk Blood Orange Cranberry Squeeze
Inspired by a classic Madras cocktail. Refreshingly balanced kettle sour ale with a vivid reddish orange hue, sweet citrus notes, and a crisp tart bite.
6 Pk Blue Canoe
Meet Blue Canoe American-style Pale Ale. A well balanced copper colored pale with a pleasant mild malt character and citrusy hop flavor. Brewed in collaboration with the amazing folks at James River Basin Partnership.
6 Pk BullCreek Brown
BULL CREEK is a triple award-winning American-style brown ale with a medium body and nutty malt flavor from the brown malt used in the mash. Subtle notes of caramel and roasty chocolate from the Crystal and Chocolate malt build the backbone of the beer, then Cascade hops add the perfect balance of hop finish. 5.0%
6 Pk Clovehitch Hefe
Traditional German-style wheat beer with a hazy golden hue and brew with a special strain of yeast selected specifically to impart distinctive clove and banana-like flavors. 5.2% ABV
6 PK Dry Hopped Wheat Beer
Fruity hop flavors of grapefruit, lemon, and peach dance atop a light bodied clean wheat beer. 5.5% ABV
6 PK ESB
Dark-gold to light-copper color hue with a medium body and balanced flavor. Earthy, pleasant hop aroma and flavor from Kent Goldings lay atop a malt backbone of Golden Promise with hints of biscuit and toffee, and complimented by a nuanced fruity ester profile from the English Ale yeast. The finish is clean and quick with a tiny hop kiss. 5.7% ABV
6 Pk Greene Dragon IIPA
Greene Dragon Double IPA has a big punch of juicy, tropical melon notes that fill the nose, followed by a citrus silky smooth finish. This delicious brew features a double helping of Citra and Idaho 7 hops. Greene Dragon is sure to leave any Hop Head happy.
6 Pk GreeneGhost
Big citrus, melon, and pine notes complemented by a hint of tropical fruit from Citra and Centennial hops.
6 Pk Mayhem Marzen Oktoberfest Lager
Triple award-winning Oktoberfest Lager with a beautiful amber hue and features flavors reminiscent of toasted bread, caramel, and baked crackers. 5.0%
6 Pk Mudhouse Stout
Our coffee stout contains a blend of crystal, chocolate and roasted malts, Cascade finish hops and Sumatran dark roast coffee. The result of this intriguing marriage is an intense and inviting coffee aroma combined with the earthy spiciness of Cascade hops followed by the full, rich and complex flavor of our stout.
6 Pk New England IPA
Cloudy deep golden hue with a big juicy nose of citrus, berry, and tropical fruit flavors. DDH with Belma, Mosaic, Vic Secret, and experimental hop HBC 586. Body is soft with a nice touch of bitterness and lots of hop flavor. 6.2% ABV
6 PK Scotch Ale
6 Pk Tropical Squeeze
Kettle Sour with mango, pineapple, and passion fruit. Light and fruity brew with big tropical juicy notes and a refreshingly tart finish.
6 Pk Walnut St. Wheat
Unfiltered American Style wheat beer. Dry subtle tartness from the wheat and floral hop notes.
Mix-A-Six: Pick6 to create your own! (prices are per individual can)
1842 Czech Pils (Mix-A-Six)
417 Lager (Mix-A-Six)
Berry Squeeze (Mix-A-Six)
Blood Orange Cranberry (Mix-A-Six)
Blue Canoe Pale Ale (Mix-A-Six)
Bull Creek Brown (Mix-A-Six)
Cider (Mix-A-Six)
Clovehitch Hefe Weizen (Mix-A-Six)
Dry Hopped Wheat Beer (mix-A-Six)
ESB (mix-A-Six)
Greene Dragon (Mix-A-Six)
Greene Ghost (Mix-A-Six)
Mayhem Marzen (Mix-A-Six)
Mudhouse Stout (Mix-A-Six)
New England IPA (Mix-A-Six)
Scotch Ale (Mix-A-Six)
Tropical Squeeze (Mix-A-Six)
Wheat (Mix-A-Six)
Specials :)
Appetizers
Smokehouse Nachos
Smoked in house pulled pork, pickled jalapeños, fried onion straws, sour cream, Cellar BBQ sauce and queso all piled high on house-fried tortilla chips.
Goat Cheese Dip
Creamy baked goat cheese spread topped with house marinara and parsley. Served with fried pita bread, celery and carrots.
Poutine
A generous portion of fries topped with cheese curds, brown gravy and green onions
Onion Rings
Blue Canoe Pale Ale beer battered and served with our horseradish cream sauce and ketchup for dipping.
Brewco's Beer Pretzels
Blue Canoe Pale Ale beer mustard and 417 Lager smoked cheddar beer cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our signature spicy buffalo chicken dip served warm and topped with blue cheese crumbles. Paired with fried pita bread, celery and carrots.
Chili Cheese Fries
A generous portion of fries covered with our signature chili and topped with smoked cheddar, sour cream, jalapeños and green onions.
Seasonal Hummus
Topped with sun dried tomato tapenade. Served with fried pita bread, celery and carrots
Fried Mushrooms
Crispy fried mushrooms served with our new GG chipotle aioli and our Ozark Dill Ranch.
Chips & House Salsa
Fried tortilla chips & house roasted salsa
Chips & Queso + Salsa
Fried tortilla chips, house roasted salsa W/ OUR CHILE CON QUESO
10 Traditional Wings + side
Our signature wings are seasoned and tossed with your choice of sauce or rub. Wings are served carrots, celery, and your choice of side item.
10 Boneless Wings + side
Our signature wings are seasoned and tossed with your choice of sauce or rub. Wings are served carrots, celery, and your choice of side item.
10 Cauliflower "Wings" + side
Our signature wings are seasoned and tossed with your choice of sauce or rub. Wings are served carrots, celery, and your choice of side item.
Salads & Soups
Your House Salad
Greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese, house croutons.
Shaved Brussels & Kale Salad
Shaved Brussels sprouts and kale tossed with sun dried tomato aioli and topped with pickled red onions, feta, radishes and cashews.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made Greek dressing, topped with feta, olives, croutons, sun dried tomatoes, cucumber and pepperoncini.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed in house Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, sun dried tomato tapenade, and croutons.
SBCobb
Mixed greens, egg, bacon, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles
Brewhouse Chili (bowl)
Hearty beef chili deglazed with our seasonal dark Lager, poblano peppers, black beans, and corn. Topped with smoked cheddar, sour cream drizzle and house made corn chips.
Brewhohuse Chili (cup)
Hearty beef chili deglazed with our seasonal dark Lager, poblano peppers, black beans, and corn. Topped with smoked cheddar, sour cream drizzle and house made corn chips.
Soup of The Day (bowl)
ADD Side Mini-salad ($5)
Local greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, house croutons
Entrees
(Full) BrewCo BEER CHEESE Mac
Pasta shells tossed in beer cheese sauce with pickled jalapeños and bacon. Topped with smoked cheddar and bread crumbs. Served with a pretzel stick.
(half) BrewCo BEER CHEESE Mac
Pasta shells tossed in beer cheese sauce with pickled jalapeños and bacon. Topped with smoked cheddar and bread crumbs. Served with a pretzel stick.
(Full) CLASSIC Mac
“Best in Town”
(half) CLASSIC Mac
“Best in Town”
LARGE Fish & Chips (9oz)
Pale Ale battered Cod served with house slaw and natural cut fries
small Fish & Chips (6oz)
Pale Ale battered Cod served with house slaw and natural cut fries
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded all-natural chicken with natural cut fries
Tikka Masala
British-style curry with white rice and chicken served with naan bread.
Jambalaya Creole Pasta
Spicy shrimp and andouille sausage sautéed with our house Creole sauce and then tossed with our signature shell pasta, bell peppers and onions and topped with Parmesan cheese.
The Downtown Smokehouse Platter
An assortment of our finest house-smoked meats: burnt ends, andouille sausage and pulled pork. Served with buttery, thick cut Texas Toast, slaw, house pickles, Blue Canoe Pale Ale beer mustard, Cellar Bourbon BBQ sauce and choice of a side.
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Three Little Pigs Pizza
Marinara base, Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni and ham.
Veggi Pizza
Herb oil base topped with mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, squash, peppers, onion, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Brewhouse Burger
Two smash patties, layered with bacon and fried onions and smothered with our 417 Lager smoked cheddar beer cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.
Brewben
House-smoked corned beef with Swiss piled high with sauerkraut and house brewben sauce made with 417 Lager. Served on marble rye bread.
Steak Wrap
Teres Major, three cheese blend, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, with rustic spinach and Chimichurri sauce. Served with a side of queso.
Cuban Sandwich
Deli ham, house-smoked pulled pork, Swiss, Brewhouse sweet & spicy pickles, Blue Canoe Pale Ale beer mustard, served on Cuban bread.
Patty Melt
Two smash patties topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, and house brewben sauce made with our 417 Lager. Served on toasted marble rye bread.
Classic Cheeseburger
Two smash patties with melted smoked cheddar, heritage greens, tomato, sliced onions, and Brewhouse pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Ozark Mountain French Dip
House-smoked Missouri beef brisket sliced thin, topped with Swiss cheese and horseradish cream sauce. Served on a toasted French Roll with Au Jus and our house Ozark Mountain Daredevil Gin Giardiniera on the side.
Brewco Club
Piled high! Deli sliced ham, turkey, and smoked cheddar with heritage greens, tomato and bacon, dressed with whole grain Dijon aioli. Served on whole grain wheat bread.
Market Street Grilled Cheese
The ultimate grilled cheese. Swiss, smoked cheddar, and pepper jack cheese all melted to perfection on our buttery, thick cut Texas toast. Served with a cup of our seasonal tomato soup as the side.
Greene Ghost Chicken Sandwich "new recipe"!
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, fresh avocado and our new GG chipotle aioli and heritage greens. Served on brioche bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork, topped with an onion ring and served on our buttery, thick cut Texas Toast with house slaw and house pickles. $12 Choice of sauce: Carolina BBQ or Cellar Bourbon BBQ. $14
Veggie Burger
House made veggie burger served on a brioche bun, topped with tofu, red onion, heritage greens, fresh avocado and GG chipotle aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Two crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese, heritage greens and tomato. Served on a brioche bun with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Garden Wrap
Roasted chickpeas, avocado, sun dried tomatoes, heritage greens, pickled red onion, radish, sun dried tomato aioli, and feta all rolled up in a tortilla.
Side Items
The Bottleshop (Craft Spirits)
* Iechyd Bourbon Pack
With two straight sided old fashion glasses, recipe card, & gift tag
* Songbird Pack
With two Zombie glasses, recipe card, & gift tag
* Sweet Blondie's Pack
3 bottle pack of our newest Sweet Blondie's Liqueur 375ml bottle of Sweet Blondie's Candied Orange 375ml bottle of Sweet Blondie's Hot Cinnamon 375ml bottle of Sweet Blondie's Oatmeal Cookie
BTL Agave Spirit
BTL Goldfinch Gin
BTL Iechyd Da Bourbon
BTL Iechyd Da Premium Vodka
BTL Iechyd Da Rye Whiskey
BTL Iechyd Da White Rum
BTL Oba Pearl Grappa
BTL Ozark Mountain Daredevils Gin
BTL Sweet Blondie's Black Licorice
Bold and unmistakable. Anise flavored liqueur with rich botanical-like flavor and sweet warmth. Shoot it straight for a ‘Good & Plenty’ treat.
BTL Sweet Blondie's Butter Brickle
Ice cream you scream for this nostalgic soda parlor inspired treat. Flavors reminiscent of buttery toffee, sweet cream, and smooth vanilla. Spike your coffee or add a touch of sweet to a cocktail.
BTL Sweet Blondie's Café Mocha
Barista-inspired Liqueur with dark, rich, decadent layers of espresso and cocoa.
BTL Sweet Blondie's Candied Orange
BTL Sweet Blondie's Hot Cinnamon
BTL Sweet Blondie's Oatmeal Cookie
BTL Iechyd Da Reposado
BTL Double Barrel Rye
BTL Lost Hollow Straight Bourbon Whiskey
BTL Double Barrel Rye Whiskey finished in PX Sherry Casks
Our rye whiskey takes a transcendent journey as it’s delicately aged in Pedro Ximenez (PX) sherry casks. Sherry is a fortified wine from Spain, the PX variety features the white grape, Pedro Ximenez, that is known for high sugar content. This unique second finishing provides a sweet decadent sherry nose blanketed on top of a mature rye whiskey backbone. The result is a deep and complex rye whiskey with notes of dark dried fruit, marmalade, tobacco leaves, and spice.
BTL Hinterland Maple Bourbon
750ml bottle Hinterland Bourbon finished in maple syrup barrels
ToGo Cocktails (ONLY AVAILABLE WITH FOOD ORDER)
Daiquiri To-Go (FOOD ORDER REQUIRED!)
12oz can (2 drinks worth of liquid when poured over ice) Features: Iechyd Da Rum, simple syrup, fresh lime juice.
Lavender Lemonade To-Go (FOOD ORDER REQUIRED!)
12oz can (2 drinks worth of liquid when poured over ice) Features: Iechyd Da Vodka, raspberry liqueur, lavender simple syrup, fresh lemon juice.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Please stay tuned to our social media pages for updates!
305 S Market Ave, Springfield, MO 65806