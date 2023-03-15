Main picView gallery

Central Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1112 Bay Street

Springfield, MA 01109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Pizza

Pizza

Cheese - 7"

$4.49

Cheese - 12"

$8.99

Cheese - 14"

$11.99

1 Topping - 7"

$4.99

1 Topping - 12"

$9.99

1 Topping - 14"

$12.99

Jalapeno Loco Specialty - 7"

$5.99

Sausage, Jalapenos, Onions Cheddar

Jalapeno Loco Specialty - 12"

$12.99

Sausage, Jalapenos, Onions Cheddar

Jalapeno Loco Specialty - 14"

$15.99

Sausage, Jalapenos, Onions Cheddar

BBQ Chicken Specialty - 7"

$5.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar

BBQ Chicken Specialty - 12"

$12.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar

BBQ Chicken Specialty - 14"

$15.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar

Chichen Bacon Ranch Specialty - 7"

$5.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Chichen Bacon Ranch Specialty - 12"

$12.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Chichen Bacon Ranch Specialty - 14"

$15.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Hawaiian Specialty - 7"

$5.99

Canadian Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

Hawaiian Specialty - 12"

$12.99

Canadian Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

Hawaiian Specialty - 14"

$15.99

Canadian Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

Big Daddy Pork BBQ Specialty - 7"

$5.99

Sausage, Ham, Bacon, BBQ, Cheddar

Big Daddy Pork BBQ Specialty - 12"

$12.99

Sausage, Ham, Bacon, BBQ, Cheddar

Big Daddy Pork BBQ Specialty - 14"

$15.99

Sausage, Ham, Bacon, BBQ, Cheddar

Four Cheese Specialty - 7"

$5.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Muenster, Cheddar

Four Cheese Specialty - 12"

$12.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Muenster, Cheddar

Four Cheese Specialty - 14"

$15.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Muenster, Cheddar

Works Specialty - 7"

$5.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Works Specialty - 12"

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Works Specialty - 14"

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Spiced Tomato Specialty - 7"

$5.99

Sliced Tomato, Sweet Basil, Minced Garlic

Spiced Tomato Specialty - 12"

$12.99

Sliced Tomato, Sweet Basil, Minced Garlic

Spiced Tomato Specialty - 14"

$15.99

Sliced Tomato, Sweet Basil, Minced Garlic

chicken patty

$5.89

Delivery charges

$2.99

Stromboli

Stromboli

$6.49

Sticks and Dip

4x Cheese Sticks + Dip

$3.49

16x Cheese Sticks + 4x Dip

$7.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$4.29

Grilled Chicken, Spicy Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions

Breakfast Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$4.29

Grilled Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Creamy Ranch

Combos

COMBO PIZZA + STICK DEAL

$6.99

Select Pizza + Stick

Hot Breakfast

Sausage Sandwich

$2.99

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$3.49

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$3.49

Burrito

$3.49

Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Spicy Cheese

Cinnamon Biscuits

$3.29

Cinnamon Round

$3.29

Breakfast Pizza

$5.49

Ham, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Coupon pizza

Medium coupon pizza

$5.99

Large coupon pizza

$12.99

Specialty coupon pizza

$15.99

Coupon Medium pizza extra topping

small pepperoni

$0.75

Small sausage

$0.75

Ground beef

$0.75

Bacon

$0.75

Ham

$0.75

Chicken

$0.75

Canadian Bacon

$0.75

Coupon Large pizza extra topping

Large pepperoni

$1.50

Large sausage

$1.50

chicken

$1.50

Ham

$1.50

Ground beef

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Canadian Bacon

$1.50

Coupon specialty pizza extra topping

pepperoni

$1.50

Large sausage

$1.50

chicken

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Canadian Bacon

$1.50

Ham

$1.50

Ground Beef

$1.50

Beef

$1.50

Chicken

Chicken to Share

Cajun Tenders -4p

$7.99

Cajun Tenders -6p

$11.99

Cajun Tenders - 8p

$13.99

Cajun Tenders - 12p

$19.99

Cajun Tenders - 25p

$33.99

Traditional Wings - 5p

$8.09

Traditional Wings - 10p

$13.09

Traditional Wings - 20p

$21.39

Traditional Wings - 40p

$38.09

Chicken and Tenders Combo

$35.49

Tenders Combo

$25.49

Chicken Meals Dark - 8p

$13.89

Chicken Meals Dark - 12p

$18.49

Chicken Meals Dark - 16p

$24.09

Chicken Meals Dark - 25p

$35.09

Chicken Meals Mix - 8p

$15.09

Chicken Meals Mix - 12p

$20.99

Chicken Meals Mix - 16p

$25.79

Chicken Meals Mix - 25p

$42.09

Chicken Meals White - 8p

$17.39

Chicken Meals White - 12p

$22.59

Chicken Meals White - 16p

$27.69

WHOLE WING

$2.29

THIGH

$2.69

LEG

$2.69

BREAST

$3.69

TENDER

$2.69

Meal Deals

Chicken Dark - 2p

$5.99

Chicken Dark - 3p

$7.49

Chicken Dark - 4p

$8.99

Chicken Mix - 2p

$6.99

Chicken Mix - 3p

$7.99

Chicken Mix - 4p

$9.49

Chicken White - 2p

$7.59

Chicken White - 3p

$8.49

Chicken White - 4p

$9.99

Fried Fish - 1p

$6.69

Fried Fish - 2p

$10.39

Fried Fish - 3p

$12.99

HB Fried Shrimp - 5p

$5.99

HB Fried Shrimp - 10p

$10.89

HB Fried Shrimp - 16p

$15.09

Cajun Tenders - 4p

$7.99

Cajun Tenders - 6p

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.89

3 p Tenders/dark with 1 biscuit

$6.00

Sides & Snacks

Small Mashed Potatoes

$4.09

Large Mashed Potatoes

$6.39

Small Jambalaya

$4.09

Large Jambalaya

$6.39

Small Red Beans + Rice

$4.09

Large Red Beans + Rice

$6.39

Small Mac-N-Cheese

$4.09

Large Mac-N-Cheese

$6.39

Small Fries

$3.39

Large Fries

$4.49

Family Fries

$6.09

Biscuit

$1.29

2 Biscuit

$2.39

6 Biscuit

$6.09

Snacks

Boneless Wings - 6p

$5.29

Boneless Wings - 10p

$8.49

Chicken Cracklins

$4.79

Corn Dogs

$2.69

Crispitos

$2.69

Deli

Cold Subs & Wraps

Ham and Cheese Medium

$7.99

Ham and Cheese Large

$9.99

Italian Medium

$8.99

Italian Large

$10.99

American Medium

$7.99

American Large

$9.99

Roast Beef Medium

$8.99

Roast Beef Large

$10.99

Turkey Medium

$7.99

Turkey Large

$9.99

Turkey Bacon Medium

$8.99

Turkey Bacon Large

$10.99

Special Seafood Salad Medium

$7.99

Special Seafood Salad Large

$9.99

Chicken Salad Medium

$8.99

Chicken Salad Large

$10.99

Tuna Salad Medium

$7.99

Tuna Salad Large

$9.99

Hot Subs & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Medium

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Large

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Medium

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Large

$10.99

Cajun Chicken Medium

$8.99

Cajun Chicken Large

$10.99

Steak and Cheese Medium

$8.99

Steak and Cheese Large

$10.99Out of stock

Steak Bomb Medium

$9.99

Steak Bomb Large

$12.99

Steak & Eggs Medium

$9.99

Steak & Eggs Large

$11.99

Greek Grilled Chicken Medium

$9.99

Greek Grilled Chicken Large

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Medium

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Large

$11.99

Cesear Grilled Chicken Large

$11.99

Chicken Parm Medium

$9.99

Chicken Parm Large

$11.99

Meatball Medium

$9.99

Meatball Large

$11.99

Sausage Medium

$9.99

Sausage Large

$11.99

Pastrami Medium

$9.99

Pastrami Large

$11.99

Cheese Burger Sub Medium

$9.99

Cheese Burger Sub Large

$11.99

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Double Cheese Burger

$11.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Bacon Cheese burger

$11.99

Central Bacon Burger

$12.99

Salads

Tossed

$8.99

Ceasar

$11.99

Greek

$11.99

Chef

$11.99

White Tuna

$11.99

White Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Panini's

Italian

$11.99

Cajun Chicken

$12.99

Turkey Bacon

$11.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Cristpy Chicken

$10.99

Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Chicken Parm

$11.99

Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.99

Medium Coffee

$2.59

Large Coffee

$2.99

Cold Brew

$3.49

Hot chocolate

$1.99

POLAR POP

DRINK

LARGE POLAR POP

$1.49

Iced coffee & Tea

SWEETEN TEA

$2.99

UNSWEETEN TEA

$2.99

ICED COLD BREW

$3.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1112 Bay Street, Springfield, MA 01109

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Services @ Smith & Wesson
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Roosevelt Avenue Springfield, MA 01104
View restaurantnext
Oh my grill - Page Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
664 Page Boulevard Springfield, MA 01104
View restaurantnext
Mexirico
orange star4.5 • 1,125
64 Hancock st Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext
Falls Pizza and Craft Bar - 185 Grove Street
orange starNo Reviews
185 Grove Street Chicopee, MA 01020
View restaurantnext
Rumbleseat Bar & Grille
orange star4.3 • 455
482 Springfield St Chicopee, MA 01013
View restaurantnext
Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go - Parking Lot of 350 Worthington St.
orange starNo Reviews
350 Worthington Street Springfield, MA 01103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Hot Table - Breckwood Shoppes
orange star4.7 • 4,191
455 Breckwood Blvd Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext
Student Prince Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,501
8 Fort St Springfield, MA 01103
View restaurantnext
Mexirico
orange star4.5 • 1,125
64 Hancock st Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext
Frigo Foods - Springfield
orange star4.7 • 839
90 William St Springfield, MA 01105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
West Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston