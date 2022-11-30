- Home
Springfield Pub
No reviews yet
710 8th St
Springfield, SD 57062
Non-Alcoholic
Bud Light
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Coors Banquet
$3.50
Miller Light
$3.50
Michelob Ultra
$3.50
Busch Light
$3.50
Bud Light Clamato
$4.00
Shiner Bock
$4.00
Corona
$4.00
Seltzer
$4.00
Well Vodka
$3.00
Well Gin
$3.00
Well Rum
$3.00
Well Whiskey
$3.00
Jack Daniels
$4.00
Jim Beam
$4.00
Jameson
$4.50
Titos
$4.00
Malibu
$3.50
Jag Bomb
$5.00
Chuck Norris
$5.00
Green Tea
$5.00
Fireball
$4.00
$2 Casino Drink
$2.00
Beer
Blue Moon
$4.00
Bud Light
$3.50
Bud Light Clamato
$4.00
Bud Select 55
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
Busch Light
$3.50
Busch NA
$3.50
Coors Banquet
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona
$4.00
Goose Island IPA
$4.00
Grain Belt
$3.50
Guiness
$4.00
Stella
$4.00
Killians
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.50
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$4.00
Miller Light
$3.50
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Redd's Apple Ale
$4.00
Leinenkugals - Honey Weis
$4.00
Shiner Bock
$4.00
Truly Pineapple
$4.00
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00
White Claw
$4.00
High Noon
$6.00
Remedy Raspberry Relax
$6.00
Miller Genuine Draft
$3.50
Big Wave
$3.50
Stella
$3.50
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
$4.00
Cosmopolitan
$5.00
Daiquiri
$5.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$5.00
Gimlet
$5.00
Greyhound
$7.00
Hot Toddy
$5.00
Hurricane
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$4.00
Liquid Marijuana
$5.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$5.00
Margarita
$4.00
Moscow Mule
$4.00
Screwdriver
$3.50
Sea Breeze
$4.00
Tequila Sunrise
$4.00
Tom Collins
$3.00
White Russian
$5.00
Sex On The Beach
$4.00
Wine
Specialty Drinks
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Basil Hayden
$5.00
Bird Dog Apple
$4.00
Black Velvet
$3.00
Buffalo Trace
$4.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$5.00
Bulleit Rye
$5.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Crown Apple
$6.00
Crown Vanilla
$6.00
Eagle Rare
$6.00
Fireball
$4.00
Grande Canadian
$3.00
Jack Daniels
$4.50
Jack Fire
$4.50
Jim Beam
$4.00
Lord Calvert
$3.00
Pendleton
$5.00
Seagrams 7
$3.00
Seagrams VO
$3.00
Southern Comfort
$3.50
Windsor
$3.00
Irish/Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
$3.50
Jagermeister
$4.00
Dr. McGillicuddy's
$4.00
Baileys Irish Cream
$5.00
Kahlua
$4.50
Blackberry Brandy
$3.50
E&J Brandy
$3.00
Rumchata
$4.00
Frangelico
$5.00
St. Germaine
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Green Chartreuse
$9.00
Luxardo
$4.00
Apricot Brandy
$4.00
Blue Curacao
$3.00
Watermelon
$3.00
Melon Schnapps
$3.00
Root Beer Schnapps
$3.00
Sour Grape
$3.00
Sour Apple
$3.00
Creme De Menthe
$3.00
Black Raspberry Schnapps
$3.00
Butterscotch Schnapps
$3.00
Sloe-Gin
$3.00
Peach
$3.00
Burgers
Sandwiches
Rueben
$9.00
Cubano
$8.00
Patty Melt
$10.00
Steak & Cheese
$8.00
Chipotle Turkey Wrap
$9.00
Spicy Black Bean Wrap
$9.00
Pickle Philly Wrap
$10.00
Jalapeno Chicken Wrap
$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.00
Chicken Bacon Wrap
$11.00
Crispy Chicken Sammy
$10.00
BLT
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Ham & Cheese
$6.00
Tina's Crispy Chicken Sammy
$9.00
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
$10.00
Shrimp & Bacon Wrap
$12.00
Easy Turkey
$10.00
Ham & Pineapple Wrap
$10.00
Shrimp & Pineapple Wrap
$12.00
Salads
Mini Pizza
Mini Cheese
$7.00
Mini Single Topping
$8.00
Mini Two Topping
$9.00
Mini Philly Cheese Steak
$10.00
Mini Five Meat
$10.00
Mini Supreme
$11.00
Mini Veggie Supreme
$9.00
Mini Turf & Turf
$12.00
Mini Spicy Hawaiian
$11.00
Mini Hawaiian
$9.00
Mini Pub Pizza
$9.00
Mini Stockholm
$10.00
Mini BBQ Pulled Pork
$10.00
Mini Buffalo Chicken
$9.00
Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch
$9.00
Specials
Snacks
Caprese
$5.00
Thai Chili Bacon Brussels
$7.00
Jalapeno Hushpuppies
$7.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
$7.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$6.00
Onion Rings
$7.00
Cauliflower Bites
$7.00
Fry Baskets
$6.00+
Tornado Potato
$4.00
Sampler Platter
$14.00
Spicy Pickles
$7.00
Zesty Corn Salsa
$6.00
Spicy Crab Dip
$14.00
Flamin' Pork Spread
$10.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts
$7.00
Speed Bar
$2 Casino
$2.00
Captain Morgan
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Miller Light
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Seltzer
$4.00
Well Vodka
$3.00
Well Whiskey
$3.00
Well Rum
$3.00
Jack Daniels
$4.00
Malibu
$3.50
Bacardi
$3.50
Crown
$5.00
Jameson
$4.00
Beam
$4.00
Titos
$4.00
Absolut
$4.50
Fountain Soda
$1.50
Canned Soda
$1.50
Coffee Bar
$1.25
Juice
$2.00
Fireball
$4.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Gastropub serving Dine In and Carry Out Pizza, Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads, and Entrees. Cocktails, Beer, Wine, and Off-Sale always available. Open 8am - 12am Wednesday - Sunday.
Location
710 8th St, Springfield, SD 57062
Gallery
