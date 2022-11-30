Restaurant header imageView gallery

Springfield Pub

review star

No reviews yet

710 8th St

Springfield, SD 57062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Soda

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Coffee Bar

$1.25

Juice

$2.00

Scooters Iced Coffee

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Liquid Ice

$3.50

Quick Order

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Bud Light Clamato

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jameson

$4.50

Titos

$4.00

Malibu

$3.50

Jag Bomb

$5.00

Chuck Norris

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Fireball

$4.00

$2 Casino Drink

$2.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Clamato

$4.00

Bud Select 55

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Busch NA

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$4.00

Grain Belt

$3.50

Guiness

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Killians

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Redd's Apple Ale

$4.00

Leinenkugals - Honey Weis

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Truly Pineapple

$4.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

High Noon

$6.00

Remedy Raspberry Relax

$6.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.50

Big Wave

$3.50

Stella

$3.50

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Daiquiri

$5.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$5.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$5.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Margarita

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$4.00

Screwdriver

$3.50

Sea Breeze

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Tom Collins

$3.00

White Russian

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$4.00

Wine

Roscato Sweet Red Can

$8.00

Barefoot Moscato

$4.00

Roscato Rose Can

$8.00

San Antonio Sparkling Wine

$3.00

Black Box Merlot

$4.00

Canyon Road Cab

$5.00

Liquid Light Sauv Blanc

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Chi Chi

$4.00

Country Penicillin

$6.00

Friday Night Bloody

$6.00

Hemingway

$5.00

Irish Mule

$5.00

Last Word

$6.00

Pub Lemonade

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$4.50

Absolut Raspberry

$4.50

Belvedere

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Jeremiah Weed

$4.00

Ketel One

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Gin

Well Gin

$3.00

Beefeater

$3.50

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray

$4.00

Rum

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Spiced Rum

$3.00

Bacardi

$3.50

Bacardi Limon

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Meyers

$3.50

Sailor Jerry

$3.50

Malibu

$3.50

Tequila

El Jimador Blanco

$4.00

El Jimador Reposado

$4.00

Espolon Anejo

$6.00

Espolon Reposado

$5.00

Hornitos Silver

$4.00

Jose Cuervo

$3.50

Patron Silver

$7.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$5.00

Bird Dog Apple

$4.00

Black Velvet

$3.00

Buffalo Trace

$4.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$5.00

Bulleit Rye

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Eagle Rare

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Grande Canadian

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jack Fire

$4.50

Jim Beam

$4.00

Lord Calvert

$3.00

Pendleton

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$3.00

Seagrams VO

$3.00

Southern Comfort

$3.50

Windsor

$3.00

Irish/Scotch

Jameson

$4.50

Proper 12

$4.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Whistler Honey

$4.00

Red Breast

$6.00

Tullemore Dew

$3.50

Green Spot

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

Lagavulin

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$3.50

Jagermeister

$4.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$4.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$5.00

Kahlua

$4.50

Blackberry Brandy

$3.50

E&J Brandy

$3.00

Rumchata

$4.00

Frangelico

$5.00

St. Germaine

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Green Chartreuse

$9.00

Luxardo

$4.00

Apricot Brandy

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Melon Schnapps

$3.00

Root Beer Schnapps

$3.00

Sour Grape

$3.00

Sour Apple

$3.00

Creme De Menthe

$3.00

Black Raspberry Schnapps

$3.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$3.00

Sloe-Gin

$3.00

Peach

$3.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Mushroom Swiss

$9.00

Sunrise

$10.00

Pub Burger

$11.00

Teriyaki

$11.00

Cowboy

$11.00

Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

Popper

$10.00

Burger Of The Week

$11.00

Fajita Burger

$10.00

Dilly Burger

$11.00

Sandwiches

Rueben

$9.00

Cubano

$8.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Steak & Cheese

$8.00

Chipotle Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Spicy Black Bean Wrap

$9.00

Pickle Philly Wrap

$10.00

Jalapeno Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Sammy

$10.00

BLT

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Tina's Crispy Chicken Sammy

$9.00

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$10.00

Shrimp & Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Easy Turkey

$10.00

Ham & Pineapple Wrap

$10.00

Shrimp & Pineapple Wrap

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$11.00

Pub Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Shrimp & Pineapple Salad

$14.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Firecracker Chicken

$12.00

Ham & Pineapple

$11.00

Mini Pizza

Mini Cheese

$7.00

Mini Single Topping

$8.00

Mini Two Topping

$9.00

Mini Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Mini Five Meat

$10.00

Mini Supreme

$11.00

Mini Veggie Supreme

$9.00

Mini Turf & Turf

$12.00

Mini Spicy Hawaiian

$11.00

Mini Hawaiian

$9.00

Mini Pub Pizza

$9.00

Mini Stockholm

$10.00

Mini BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.00

Mini Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Specials

Ham & Pineapple Salad

$9.00

Hame & Pineapple Wrap

$10.00

Sunday Cakes

$9.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Prime Rib Sammy

$12.00

Baskets (Copy)

3 Piece Chicken

$11.00

5 Piece Chicken

$15.00

3 Piece Fish

$10.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Seafood

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Sunday Cakes

$12.00

Snacks

Caprese

$5.00

Thai Chili Bacon Brussels

$7.00

Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$7.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$7.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cauliflower Bites

$7.00

Fry Baskets

$6.00+

Tornado Potato

$4.00

Sampler Platter

$14.00

Spicy Pickles

$7.00

Zesty Corn Salsa

$6.00

Spicy Crab Dip

$14.00

Flamin' Pork Spread

$10.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Single Serve

Main Street Tacos

$14.00+

Quesadilla

$13.00+

Chislic

$11.00+

Wings

$9.00+

Single Serve

Lamb Chislic

$16.00+

Beef Chislic

$11.00+

Wings

$9.00+

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Shredded Pork Tacos

$10.00

Bakery Roll

$3.50

Speed Bar

$2 Casino

$2.00

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Malibu

$3.50

Bacardi

$3.50

Crown

$5.00

Jameson

$4.00

Beam

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Absolut

$4.50

Fountain Soda

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Coffee Bar

$1.25

Juice

$2.00

Fireball

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Gastropub serving Dine In and Carry Out Pizza, Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads, and Entrees. Cocktails, Beer, Wine, and Off-Sale always available. Open 8am - 12am Wednesday - Sunday.

Location

710 8th St, Springfield, SD 57062

Directions

Gallery
Springfield Pub image
Springfield Pub image
Springfield Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

CJ's at the Lake
orange star4.4 • 185
58842 897th Rd Crofton, NE 68730
View restaurantnext
The Dugout - Tripp SD
orange starNo Reviews
108 West Second Street Tripp, SD 57376
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Springfield
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston