Southern
American

SpringHouse

3,417 Reviews

$$$

12 Benson Mill Road

Alexander City, AL 35010

Starter

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Crab Cake

$15.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Salad

$10.00

Entree

Benedict

$18.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$15.00

Burger

$17.00

French Toast

$14.00

Grouper

$32.00

Mr. Ben's Special

$12.00

Reuben

$18.00Out of stock

Quiche

$12.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Biscuit

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Apple Tarte Tatin

$12.00

IC Chocolate

$4.00

IC Vanilla

$4.00

SOR Prickly Pear

$4.00

SOR White Peach

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kid Pasta

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Retail

Round Footed Plate

$45.00

Small Round Plate

$30.00

Square Footed Plate

$45.00

Square Flat Plate

$33.00

Hat

$20.00

Loaf Bread

$10.00

T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
SpringHouse is a fine dining destination located in the residential community of Russell Lands On Lake Martin, Alabama. The restaurant is helmed by Executive Chef Pete McKenny, General Manager Jacob Hoop, and Events Director Grace Cornelius. The focus is on showcasing local and seasonal ingredients—dishes often give a nod toward Southern classics while executed with modern techniques and interpretations.

