Southern
American
SpringHouse
3,417 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
SpringHouse is a fine dining destination located in the residential community of Russell Lands On Lake Martin, Alabama. The restaurant is helmed by Executive Chef Pete McKenny, General Manager Jacob Hoop, and Events Director Grace Cornelius. The focus is on showcasing local and seasonal ingredients—dishes often give a nod toward Southern classics while executed with modern techniques and interpretations.
Location
12 Benson Mill Road, Alexander City, AL 35010
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Alexander City
More near Alexander City