Brewpubs & Breweries

Tavern by Spring House Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

8-10 East Main Street

Strasburg, PA 17579

Snacks & Shareables

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Wings

$5.00+

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Nachos

$13.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Large Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Side Beer Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Cauli Bites

$10.00

Pub Favorites

Single Smashburger

$12.00

Double Smashburger

$14.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Reuben Melt

$15.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Salad

$12.00

Apple Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Pork Smashburger

$14.00

Bleu Smashburger

$14.00

Jalapeno Smashburger

$14.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Riley's Chx Chzstk

$14.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Specials

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Tacos

$12.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Single Cans Beer/Cider/Seltzer

Wyndridge Cider

$6.00

Orange Seltzer

$6.00

Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.00

Mango Seltzer

$6.00

Youth Gone Wild Can

$8.00

Watermelon Pastey Can

$8.00

Technicolor Can

$8.00

Coconut Cravings Can

$8.00

This Heart Is For You Can

$8.00

Magic Potion Can

$8.00

Bended #5 Can

$8.00

City Wide Daily Special

$7.00

Takeout Beer

4 Pack Lustral

$15.00

4 Pack Pony Up!

$15.00

4 Pack Earth Sun Moon

$15.00

4 Pack Coconut Cravings

$20.00

4 Pack Magic Potion

$20.00

4 Pack Technicolor

$20.00

4 Pack Youth Gone Wild

$20.00

4 Pack Watermelon Pastey

$20.00

4 Pack Bended Reflections

$20.00

4 Pack Sprenger Red Rose Ale

$12.00

6 Pack Couch Fire

$10.00

6 Pack Commander Salamander

$12.00

6 Pack Daily Planet

$12.00

Crowler Sprenger

$7.00

Crowler Can (Tier 1)

$10.00

Crowler Can (Tier 2)

$12.00

Crowler Can (Tier 3)

$16.00

Growler (Tier 1)

$20.00

Growler (Tier 2)

$22.00

Growler (Tier 3)

$24.00

Non Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Samples

Sample Spinal

Sample Commander Salamander

Sample Bedlam At The Bank!

Sample Lustral

Sample Pony Up!

Sample This Heart Is For You

Sample Daily Planet

Sample Red Truck

Sample In Between Spaces

Sample Sprenger Red Rose

Sample Couch Fire

Sample Thirst For Adventure

Sample Cask

BRUNCH

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Classic Mimosa

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Bottomless REFILL

Beer Mimosa

$7.00

Merch

Pint Glass

$8.00

Assorted Can Glass

$8.00

Brains Glass

$10.00

Ufo Tumbler Glass

$15.00

Couch Fire Sticker

$3.00

Small Logo Sticker

$3.00

Laser Engraved Growler (64oz)

$50.00

Laser Engraved Crowler (32oz)

$35.00

Springhouse Baseball Hat

$25.00

Employee Beanie

$15.00

Beanie

$26.00

Beer Can Candle

$15.00

Liquor Bottle Candle

$40.00

Sprenger T-Shirt

Laserbeam T-Shirt

Dip-Dye Red Rose T-Shirt

Zip-up Hooded Sweatshirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt

Mummy Sweatshirt

$45.00

Black Muscle Tanks

$15.00

Black Racerback Tanks

$15.00

Yellow Daily Planet Tanks

$18.00

Metal Sign

$38.95

BRAAAIINS! T Shirt. (S - XL)

$18.00

Braaaiins Candle

$35.00

BlueTie-Dye T-shirt (S-XL)

$25.00

Blue Tie-Dye T-shirt (2XL-Up)

$28.00

FOOD

Buffalo Eggs Benny

$14.00

Breakfast Smashburger

$14.00

Main Street Breakfast

$10.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Cheesesteak Omelet

$14.00

Pumpkin French Toast

$12.00

KIDS Egg Breakfast

$6.00

KIDS French Toast

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Homefries

$4.00

One Slice French Toast

$4.00

Side Toast

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8-10 East Main Street, Strasburg, PA 17579

Directions

