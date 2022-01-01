Springs Pizza and Wings 5217 Sunset Lake Road

Springs Pizza and Wings imageView gallery

Pizzas

12" Red Cheese

$13.00

12" Buff Chic

$14.50

Crispy chicken in hot sauce and bleu cheese (on the side)

12" House Combo

$15.50

Pepperoni, hamburg, onions, peppers and mushrooms

12" Carnivore

$16.00

Pepperoni, hamburg, sausage, ham and bacon

12" Hawaiian

$14.50

Pineapple, bacon and ham

12" Veggie Combo

$15.50

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives and tomatoes

12" Bac Ched

$14.50

Bacon, cheddar and mozzarella

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.50

Crispy Chicken, BBQ, bacon and cheddar

12" White Cheese

$13.00

12" Chic Veg

$15.00

Chicken, spinach, black olives, mushroom

12" Chic Alfredo

$15.50

Grilled chicken, broccoli and Alfredo sauce

12" Greek

$15.50

Spinach, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes and feta cheese

12" Poultry Tree

$14.50

Grilled Chicken and broccoli

12" White Gourmet

$15.50

Eggplant, spinach, artichoke and black olives

12" Medi Pizza

$15.50

Chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers and spinach

12" Spclty Cheese

$13.00

12" Chick Pesto

$14.50

12" BBQ Chick

$15.50

12" Buff Chick

$14.50

16" Red Cheese

$16.50

16" Buff Chic

$17.75

Crispy chicken in hot sauce and bleu cheese (on the side)

16" House Combo

$18.75

Pepperoni, hamburg, onions, peppers and mushrooms

16" Carnivore

$19.75

Pepperoni, hamburg, sausage, ham and bacon

16" Hawaiian

$17.75

Pineapple, bacon and ham

16" Veg Combo

$18.75

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives and tomatoes

16" Bac Ched

$17.75

Bacon, cheddar and mozzarella

16" BBQ Chic

$18.75

Crispy Chicken, BBQ, bacon and cheddar

16" White Cheese

$16.50

16" Chic Vegi

$18.75

Chicken, spinach, black olives, mushroom

16" Chic Alfredo

$18.75

Grilled chicken, broccoli and Alfredo sauce

16" Greek

$18.75

Spinach, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes and feta cheese

16" Poultry Tree

$17.25

Grilled Chicken and broccoli

16" White Gourmet

$18.75

Eggplant, spinach, artichoke and black olives

16" Medi Pizza

$18.75

Chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers and spinach

16 " Spclty Cheese

$16.50

16" Chick Pesto

$17.75

16" BBQ Chick

$18.75

16" Buff Chick

$17.75

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$9.50

Apps

Caprese

$8.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil with olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Hand breaded & fried tossed in your choice of our house sauces

Cheesy Wedges

$7.50

Thick cut potato wedges with cheddar cheese, mozzarella & bacon

Large Fries

$6.50

Wedges

$6.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Salads

Sm House Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots & croutons

Lg House Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots & croutons

Sm Caesar Salad

$3.95

Crisp romaine, parmesan, croutons tossed in caesar dressing, Add chicken or shrimp

Lg Caesar Salad

$6.95

Crisp romaine, parmesan, croutons tossed in caesar dressing, Add chicken or shrimp

Asian Tuna Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, seared tuna, sliced almonds, rice noodles, tomato, bacon & carrots served with sesame ginger dressing

Buff Chick Salad

$9.50

Springs house salad with your choice of fried chicken or shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce

Gracie Good

$9.50

Burgers

BYO

$9.25

Classic Burger

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato,onion, pickles with your choice of cheese American, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Swiss or Pepperjack

Black Blue Burger

$9.25

Blackened with melted crumbled blue cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Cluckers Remorse

$9.75

Bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Grim Reaper

$9.25

Habanero sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos & fried onions

Carolina Burger

$9.25

Fried green tomatoes, bacon, pimento cheese & tarragon aioli

Chicken Burgers

BYO Chix Sand

$9.75

Chix Cluck Sand

$9.75

Chix Carolina Sand

$9.75

Grim Chix Sand

$9.75

Sandwiches

SW Chick Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, spring mix, guacamole, bacon & tarragon aioli

Steak Philly

$9.25

With peppers, mushroom, onions, provolone, lettuce & tomato on a sub roll

Chic Parm

$9.25

Sliced tender beef brisket, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, camp fire sauce & sliced pickles on a brioche bun

Sausage n Pep Sub

$9.25

Caprese Sand

$9.25

Spring mix, fresh mozzarella & tomato, basil pesto mayo with balsamic vinaigrette on ciabatta

Chk Salad Sand

$11.95

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Wings

Wings come with celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Our wing sauce is made with our own special recipe cooked in vegetable oil with zero trans fat!

8 (Pc)

$9.50

Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified

15 (Pc)

$15.25

Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified

25 (Pc)

$24.95

Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified

50 (Pc)

$44.95

Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified

100 (Pc)

$80.00

Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified

10(Pc)

$11.25

Boneless Wings

Wings come with celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese and a slice of texas toast Our wing sauce is made with our own special recipe cooked in vegetable oil with zero trans fat!

5 Pc Boneless

$5.95

Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified

10 Pc Boneless

$8.95

Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified

20 Pc Boneless

$15.95

Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified

Kids Menu

Served with French Fries or Sliced Apples

Kid Chezburg

$4.99

Kid Hot Dogs

$4.99Out of stock

Kid Mac & Chez

$4.99Out of stock

Kid Grilled Chez

$4.99

Kid Chic Tenders

$4.99

Kid Wings

$4.99

Kids Chix and Stix

$4.99Out of stock

Kids Boneless

$4.99

Combos

6 Wings & a Side

$9.25

6 Boneless & Side

$8.25

Soup & Salad

$7.25

4 Tenders & Side

$9.25

Fish Tacos

$10.95

Sides

Side Wedges

$2.25

Side Fries

$2.25

Side Rings

$2.25

Side Pasta Salad

$2.25

Side Salad

$2.25

12" Cheesy Bread

$5.50

Side Caesar

$2.25

Desserts

Sundae

$4.95

Creme Brulee

$5.50

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Soup

Soup & Salad

$7.25

Soup Of Day

$3.95

Buffet

Adult

$17.95

Kids

$9.95

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.15

Diet Pepsi

$2.15

Mt Dew

$2.15

Mist Twist

$2.15

Dr Pepper

$2.15

Sunkist

$2.15

Lemonade

$2.15

Cheerwine

$2.15

Sweet Tea

$2.15

Unsweetened Tea

$2.15

Milk

$2.15

Chocolate Milk

$2.15

OJ

$2.15

Cranberry

$2.15

Kids Drink

$1.25

Apple Juice

$2.15

Bottled Bevs

Aquafina Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Naked Juice

$2.25

Rockstar

$3.25

Starbucks

$3.50

LifeWater

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$1.75

Sunk Grp

$1.75

Nat Twist Lmnde

$1.75

Dole Apl

$1.75

Cheerwine

$1.75

Beer Draft

Coors Light

$3.50

Fat Tire

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Brueprint Scotch

$4.25

P Coors Light

$11.00

P Fat Tire

$14.50

P Blue Moon

$14.50

P Brewprint Scotch

$14.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$3.75

Moscato

$3.75

Cab Sav

$3.75

Pinot Grigio

$3.75

Merlot

$3.75

Todays SPECIALS

Chicken Asiago

$14.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
5217 Sunset Lake Road, Holly Springs, NC 27540

