Main picView gallery

Springs Cafe 333 Valley View Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

333 Valley View Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Empower Coffee

$4.50+

Coffee, vanilla ghee, MCT oil & organic heavy cream

Crimson Eye

$3.50+

Coffee with a shot of espresso

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

Espresso

Latte

$5.25+

Americano

$3.50+

Small: 2 shots of espresso Large: 3 shots of espresso

Cappuccino

$4.00

One size (12oz)

Dopio

$3.00

2 shots of espresso

Add shot

$0.75

Added to drink only

Superfood Lattes

Matcha

$5.25+

Green Eye

$6.00+

Tumeric

$5.25+

Tea Lattes

Chai

$5.75+

Dirty Chai

$6.25+

London Fog

$5.50+

Earl grey tea with milk

Tea

Organic Hot Tea

$3.00+

Organic Iced Tea

$4.00+

Other

MUD\WTR

$5.00+

Mushroom coffee alternative

Hot Cocoa

$4.50+

Organic Lemonade

$3.50+

Organic Orange Juice

$3.50+

No ice

Smoothies

Mocha Smoothie

$7.00+

Berry Smoothie

$7.00+

Tropical Smoothie

$7.00+

AB&J Smoothie

$7.00+

Kids

Kids Flavored Milk

$3.50

Kids Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Smoothie (Choose fruit)

$4.00

Kids Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Kids AB&J

$5.00

Bottles & Cans

Olipop Sparkling Tonic 12oz

$4.00

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water 14oz

$4.00

Aquafina 500mL

$3.00

Perrier 500mL

$3.00

Soft Drink 12oz

$3.50

Ito En Tea 12oz

$3.00

Retail Packaged Items

Happy Ending Dark Chocolate 1.7oz

$4.25

Ocean's Halo Seaweed Snacks 0.14oz

$1.89

Popcorners 1oz

$1.89

Route 11 Potato Chips 2oz

$2.59

Unisoy Vegan Jerky 3.5oz

$6.99

Breakfast, All Day

The VEGAN Bakon Egg & Cheese Sammich

$10.00

vegan bakon strips, vegan Just Egg, melted Chao vegan cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli

The Bacon Egg & Havarti Sammich

$10.00

The Avocado Toast

$11.00

avocado, microgreens, hemp seeds, EBB seasoning, served on artisanal sourdough, served with a side of dill and garlic potatoes or fresh fruit (+2.00)

The Breakfast Plate

$12.00

Three scrambled eggs, two bacon strips, breakfast potatoes, toast , served with housemade strawberry rose compote

The Unicorn Waffle

$7.00

Housemade Cold Overnight Oats

$7.00

Gluten-free oats soaked overnight in non-GMO soy milk and agave nectar (served cold)

KIDS Menu

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Strips with Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Mini Banana & Raspberry Pancakes

$6.00

French Toast Sticks

$5.00

Half Unicorn Waffle

$5.00

KIDS Breakfast Plate

$8.00

KIDS VEGAN Breakfast Plate

$8.00

Sammiches: NON-Vegan

The California Turkey

$12.00

turkey, avocado, greens, tomato, red onion, basil aioli, lemon vin

The Complicated Order

$14.00

turkey, bacon strips, bacon jam, avocado, greens, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vin

The Grilled Cheese Sammich

$8.00

The LGBTQ

$12.00

bacon strips, bacon jam, greens, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vin

Sammiches: VEGAN

The RSTLNE

$12.00

vegan bacon strips, vegan soy “bacon” jam, greens, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vin

The VEGAN Grilled Cheese

$8.00

The Vegucated Order

$14.00

TOFURKY®, vegan bacon strips, vegan soy “bacon” jam, avocado, greens, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vin

The West Coast

$12.00

TOFURKY®, avocado, greens, tomato, red onion, basil aioli, lemon vin

Salads: NON-Vegan

The Bacon Chicken Chop Chop

$12.00

chicken, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, ranch, served on romaine

The Mexican Chicken Caesar

$12.00

chicken, parmesan, spiced croutons, pepitas, Caesar, served on romaine

The Beet Box

$11.00

roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, candied walnuts, lemon vin, served on greens

Salads: VEGAN

The David Special

$14.00

shredded kale massaged with lemon vin topped with roasted beets, carrots, avocado, curried quinoa, spiced chickpeas, hemp seeds

The Fattoush

$14.00

Sides

Bacon Jam (a la carte)

$11.00+

Curried Quinoa (a la carte)

$4.00+

Herb & Garlic Chickpeas (a la carte)

$4.00+

Roasted Beets (a la carte)

$4.00

Roasted Chicken (a la carte)

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes (a la carte)

$4.00+

Sweet Potato Fries (a la carte)

$4.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

Vegan Soy Bacon Jam (a la carte)

$6.00

Whole Washed Avocado

$3.00

Side of Bacon Strips (2)

$3.00

Side of VEGAN Bacon Strips (2)

$3.00

Sweets

Grab Bag - Any 3 for $9

$9.00

Apple Danish S/F

$4.00

Banana Flax Cake GF

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Carrot Pineapple Cake GF

$4.00

Chai Spice Cookie

$4.00

Cherry Danish S/F

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Fruity Pebbles Treat GF

$4.00

Loving v Virginia

$4.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle

$4.00

Pumpkin Chip Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Cookie

$4.00

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie Turnover

$4.00

Raspberry Scone

$4.00

Rocky Road Cookie

$4.00

S'Mores Turnover

$4.00

Strawberry Cookie

$4.00

Burgers

The Boomtown Burger

$14.00

The Botanical Burger

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fit-friendly and delicious cafe fare including sammiches, salads, burgers, brunch, smoothies, lattes, sweets, and libations.

Location

333 Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4700 Meadows Lane Las Vegas, NV 89107
View restaurantnext
Black and Blue Diner
orange starNo Reviews
315 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89107
View restaurantnext
Old Soul
orange star4.5 • 89
495 Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89106
View restaurantnext
Texas Meltz - W. Sahara
orange star4.6 • 1,065
4604 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
6121 W Lake Mead St Las Vegas, NV 89108
View restaurantnext
spice ministry
orange starNo Reviews
333 W. Saint Louis Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston