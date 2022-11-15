Oak & Vine at The Springside Inn
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Oak & Vine at Springside, is a family owned, neighbor & visitor supported full-service restaurant located at the northern tip of Owasco Lake. As a family-owned business, supporting local growers and producers comes naturally us. Our chefs create dishes that reflect the seasons with ingredients sourced within 20 miles of Springside Inn. Please join us for dinner, drinks, or even an overnight stay in one of seven guest rooms.
6141 West Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021
