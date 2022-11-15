Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oak & Vine at The Springside Inn

review star

No reviews yet

6141 West Lake Road

Auburn, NY 13021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Maine’s sweet scallops Pan seared, prosciutto di parma, root vegetables, Adirondack potato cake and crispy Naan

Bread Basket of Three

$5.00

House baked brioche, baguette, Semolina

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Pan tossed, garlickly baby calamari, spicy tomatoe compote

Shrimp Tempura

$19.00

House made soy sauce, wakame, wasabli

Kofta Kababs

$19.00

Turkish style, hand formed beef tenderloin, pickled scallions, bell peppers, tzatziki, and crispy naan

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar salad, croutons, shaved Parmigiana

Caesar- LG

$15.00

Charcuterie Small

$20.00

House cured meats or cheeses.

Charcuterie Large

$34.00

Meats & cheeses 34

Pork Belly Brûlée

$18.00

Slow roasted pork belly, five spice, roasted garlic rapini, mascarpone

Broccoli Rabe

$16.00

Gado Gado

$18.00

Indonesian steamed vegetable sales, egg, Temph, tofu, spicy peanut vinaigrette, taro chip

Forest Mushroom

$17.00

Shitake, King Oyster, roasted beets, buttermilk squash puree, Israeli couscous

Scallops

$18.00

Maine's sweet scallops, pan seared, prosciutto di parma, root vegetables, Adirondack potato cake crispy naan

Large Plates

LocalCoho Salmon

$35.00

Locally farm raised, coconut bechamel, pickled vegetables, with jalapeno cornbread.

NY Strip

$39.00

USDA Prime, house aged, 16-18oz

Ribeye

$49.00

USDA Prime, house aged, 16-18oz

Filet Mignon

$47.00

USDA Choice, house aged, 8oz

Cowboy

$65.00

USDA Prime, house aged, 30-32oz

Bershire Pork Chop

$39.00

USDA, 14oz thick cut chop

Smash Blue Burger

$20.00

10oz Triple blend, Maytag blue cheese, mushroom, pretzel bun

Lasagna

$34.00

Open Face, house made pasta, Chianti braised short rib & radicchio, Taleggio cheese

Beet Risotto

$28.00

Roasted beet, Lively Run goat cheese, wild mushrooms, wilted chrysanthemum greens

Cioppoino

$43.00

Shellfish & fish stew, marinara, gnocchi

Arroz con Pollo

$28.00

Dessert

Flourless Choc Cake

$13.00

peanut butter ganache, GF pretzel dust, concord grape coulis, toasted marshmallow gelato

Honeynut Creme Brulee

$13.00

Candied pecans, brown sugar, oat crumble, maple anglaise

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$14.00

bourbon butterscotch, toasted pepitas, anglaise, raspberry coulis

Pear Galette

$14.00

Housemade Ice Cream

$8.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kid Pasta/Tortellini

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Oak & Vine at Springside, is a family owned, neighbor & visitor supported full-service restaurant located at the northern tip of Owasco Lake. As a family-owned business, supporting local growers and producers comes naturally us. Our chefs create dishes that reflect the seasons with ingredients sourced within 20 miles of Springside Inn. Please join us for dinner, drinks, or even an overnight stay in one of seven guest rooms.

Website

Location

6141 West Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe 108
orange starNo Reviews
108 Genesee Street Auburn, NY 13021
View restaurantnext
Octane Social House - 41 Genesee St
orange starNo Reviews
41 Genesee St Auburn, NY 13021
View restaurantnext
Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC - 100 Genesee Street
orange starNo Reviews
100 Genesee Street Auburn, NY 13021
View restaurantnext
Belvedere Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
194 state street Auburn, NY 13021
View restaurantnext
Gilda's Skaneateles - 12 West Genesee Street
orange starNo Reviews
12 West Genesee Street Skaneateles, NY 13152
View restaurantnext
Bluewater Grill - 11 West Genesee Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 West Genesee Street Skaneateles, NY 13152
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Auburn
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston