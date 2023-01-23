- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
Spring St. Cafe - 453 S Spring St Ste. 900
Spring St. Cafe 453 S Spring St Ste. 900
No reviews yet
453 S Spring St Ste. 900
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, homestyle potatoes, avocado, sauteed onions & peppers, fresh spicy salsa
Bacon Egg & Cheese
2 eggs, choice of cheese, bacon and served on a fresh brioche bun
Sausage Egg & Cheese
2 eggs, sausage, choice of cheese on bread of your choice.
2 Eggs Any Style
2 eggs your style, with choice of 2 sides and toast
Breakfast Bowl
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, home style potatoes, avocado, sauteed onions & peppers, mixed greens and fresh spicy salsa.
Brisket Breakfast Bowl
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, 14 hour smoked BBQ Brisket, home style potatoes, avocado, pickled red onions, mixed greens and chipotle mayo.
Vegan Burrito
Sautéed portabella mushrooms, zucchini, brussel sprouts, home-style potatoes, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sautéed onions & peppers, fresh spicy salsa.
Egg White Veggie Omelette
Market veggies, served with green salad and toast.
Side Eggs
Bagels
Toast
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, sourdough croutons and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad Combo
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, sourdough croutons and Caesar dressing. Comes with chips and drink.
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Salad Combo
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.
Spring St. Salad
Quinoa, arugula, roasted sweet potato, brussel sprouts, feta cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts and tahini dressing.
Spring St. Salad Combo
Quinoa, arugula, roasted sweet potato, brussel sprouts, beets, feta cheese, dried cranberries and tahini dressing. Comes with chips and drink.
Chicken Avocado Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted corn, cotija cheese and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Chicken Avocado Salad Combo
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted corn, cotija cheese and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.
Pan Seared Salmon Salad
Pan Seared Salmon, romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette.
Pan Seared Salmon Salad Combo
Pan Seared Salmon, romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.
Sandwiches
Classic Turkey
Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, with side salad & pickles
Classic Turkey Combo
Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.
Tuna Sandwich
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, with side salad & pickles. Make it a melt for an additional charge.
Tuna Sandwich Combo
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion with side salad & pickles. Make it a melt for an additional charge. Comes with chips and drink.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles
Turkey Club Sandwich Combo
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich Combo
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.