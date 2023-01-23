Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spring St. Cafe 453 S Spring St Ste. 900

453 S Spring St Ste. 900

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

2 eggs, cheddar cheese, homestyle potatoes, avocado, sauteed onions & peppers, fresh spicy salsa

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.95

2 eggs, choice of cheese, bacon and served on a fresh brioche bun

Sausage Egg & Cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$10.95

2 eggs, sausage, choice of cheese on bread of your choice.

2 Eggs Any Style

2 Eggs Any Style

$13.95

2 eggs your style, with choice of 2 sides and toast

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.95

2 eggs, cheddar cheese, home style potatoes, avocado, sauteed onions & peppers, mixed greens and fresh spicy salsa.

Brisket Breakfast Bowl

Brisket Breakfast Bowl

$16.95

2 eggs, cheddar cheese, 14 hour smoked BBQ Brisket, home style potatoes, avocado, pickled red onions, mixed greens and chipotle mayo.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$11.95

Sautéed portabella mushrooms, zucchini, brussel sprouts, home-style potatoes, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sautéed onions & peppers, fresh spicy salsa.

Egg White Veggie Omelette

Egg White Veggie Omelette

$14.95

Market veggies, served with green salad and toast.

Side Eggs

$5.00

Bagels

Bagel and Lox Sandwich

Bagel and Lox Sandwich

$12.95

Choice of bagel, with cream cheese, sliced nova lox, tomato and onion

Bagel and Lox Platter

Bagel and Lox Platter

$14.95

Sliced nova lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, capers, served with a bagel of your choice.

Bagel

$4.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Choice of multigrain or sourdough and topped with a green salad. Add an egg, bacon or smoked salmon for an additional charge.

Side Toast

$3.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, sourdough croutons and Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad Combo

Caesar Salad Combo

$17.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, sourdough croutons and Caesar dressing. Comes with chips and drink.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad Combo

Mediterranean Salad Combo

$18.95

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.

Spring St. Salad

Spring St. Salad

$14.95

Quinoa, arugula, roasted sweet potato, brussel sprouts, feta cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts and tahini dressing.

Spring St. Salad Combo

Spring St. Salad Combo

$18.95

Quinoa, arugula, roasted sweet potato, brussel sprouts, beets, feta cheese, dried cranberries and tahini dressing. Comes with chips and drink.

Chicken Avocado Salad

Chicken Avocado Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted corn, cotija cheese and cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Chicken Avocado Salad Combo

Chicken Avocado Salad Combo

$21.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted corn, cotija cheese and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.

Pan Seared Salmon Salad

Pan Seared Salmon Salad

$18.95

Pan Seared Salmon, romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette.

Pan Seared Salmon Salad Combo

Pan Seared Salmon Salad Combo

$22.95

Pan Seared Salmon, romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.

Sandwiches

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$15.95

Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, with side salad & pickles

Classic Turkey Combo

Classic Turkey Combo

$19.95

Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$14.95

Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, with side salad & pickles. Make it a melt for an additional charge.

Tuna Sandwich Combo

Tuna Sandwich Combo

$18.95

Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion with side salad & pickles. Make it a melt for an additional charge. Comes with chips and drink.

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$16.95

Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles

Turkey Club Sandwich Combo

Turkey Club Sandwich Combo

$20.95

Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.95

Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles.

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich Combo

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich Combo

$20.95

Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.