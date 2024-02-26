Springy Burgers & Fries
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Grass-fed burgers, tallow fries and milkshakes.
Location
74 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10004
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina - Financial District
No Reviews
83 Pearl Street New York, NY 10004
View restaurant
Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St - 87 Pearl Street
No Reviews
54 Stone Street Manhattan, NY 10004
View restaurant