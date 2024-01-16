- Home
- /
- North Tonawanda
- /
- Sprinkles Bakeshop & Cafe 49 Tremont St.
Sprinkles Bakeshop & Cafe 49 Tremont St.
49 Tremont Street
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Hot Case Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Sausage Biscuit$3.80
- Egg Biscuit with Cheese$3.40
- Sausage, Egg, Cheese Biscuit$5.00
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese Biscuit$5.25
- Sausage Muffin with Cheese$4.00
- Egg Muffin with Cheese$3.50
- Sausage, Egg, Cheese Muffin$5.00
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese Muffin$5.20
- Biscuit
Buttermilk Biscuit warm and brushed with butter$1.50
- Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit$5.25
- Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese Muffin$5.00
Dry Case Items
Jumbo Muffins
- Chocolate Chip Muffin
Oversized chocolate chip muffin, topped with more chocolate chips and sparkling sugar$3.00
- Hummingbird Muffin
Oversized banana, pineapple, and walnut muffin$3.00
- Blueberry Muffin
Oversized muffin filled with fresh blueberries and topped with a delicious crumble$3.00
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Oversized lemon muffin with poppyseeds and topped with a lemony glaze$3.00
- Pack of 3 Muffin
Mix and Match Muffins - Choose 3$8.25
- Pack of 6 Muffin
Mix and Match Muffins - Choose 6$16.25
- Pack of 12 Muffin
Mix and Match Muffins - Choose 12$33.00
- Specialty Flavor Muffin
Special Flavor of the Day$3.00
Danish and Pastries
- Cheese Danish
Flaky puff pastry with a lightly sweetened cream cheese filling and drizzle of sweet glaze$3.25
- Strawberry Cheese Danish
Flaky puff pastry filled with strawberry and lightly sweet cream cheese, topped with a glaze drizzle$3.25
- Bavarian Cream Puff
Puff pastry lightly dusted with sugar and filled with delicious Bavarian Cream$3.25
- Cinnamon Roll
Warm and traditional cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing$3.50
- Almond Croissant
Buttery croissant stuffed with homemade French almond paste and topped with roasted sliced almonds$4.00
- Specialty Flavor Pastry - Croissant
Special Flavor of the Day$4.00
- Pack of 3 Danish/Pastry
Mix and Match Pastries - Choose 3$10.00
- Pack of 6 Danish/Pastry
Mix and Match Pastries - Choose 6$20.00
- Pack of 12 Danish/Pastry
Mix and Match Pastries - Choose 12$38.00
- Cookie Croissant
Flaky and buttery croissant, stuffed with chocolate chip cookie dough and topped with a crisp cookie top$4.25
- Raspberry Danish$3.25
- Specialty Flavor Pastry - Danish or Pop Tart$3.25
- Mini Danish$1.00
- Strawberry Danish$3.25
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie
Filled and topped with extra chocolate chips and a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt$2.50
- Frosted Sugar Sprinkle Cookie
Soft style sugar cookies, frosted with buttercream and lots of sprinkles$2.50
- Peanut Butter Chip Cookie
Chunky peanut butter cookies filled with Reese's Peanut Butter chips$2.50
- Snickerdoodle Cookie
Soft cinnamon-scented cookies, rolled in cinnamon sugar$2.50
- Iced Sprinkle Cutout Cookie
Our signature sprinkle-filled cutout cookie decorated with a delicious royal icing$3.00
- Oatmeal Scotchies Cookie
Oatmeal cookies with butterscotch chips$2.50
- Specialty Flavor Cookie
Special Flavor of the Day$2.50
- Pack of 3 Cookie
Mix and Match Cookies - Choose 3$7.00
- Pack of 6 Cookie
Mix and Match Cookies - Choose 6$14.00
- Pack of 12 Cookie
Mix and Match Cookies - Choose 12$25.00
- Mini Cookies
Miniature Sprinkle Cutout Cookies$0.50
- Yesterday Cookie$1.50
- Gluten Free PB&J
Gluten free soft peanut butter cookies with strawberry filling$3.50
- Gluten Free Brownie Sprinkle Cookie
Chewy and crispy brownie cookie with chocolate ganache and gluten free rainbow sprinkles$2.75
- Confetti Cookie$2.50
- Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$2.50
- M&M Cookie$2.50
- Snickerdoodle
- GF PB&J
- Choc Chip Sea Salt
- PB Chip
- Oatmeal Scotchie
- Sugar Cookie Cup
Gourmet Cookies
- Almond Croissant Gourmet Cookie
Stuffed almond-scented cookies with a French almond paste center, topped with glaze and sliced, toasted almonds$4.00
- Glazed Oatmeal Raisin Gourmet Cookie
Giant Oatmeal cookies with cinnamon and raisins, topped with a sweet glaze$4.00
- Loaded Brookie Gourmet Cookie
Half fudge-y brownie, half chocolate chip cookie, stuffed with an Oreo$4.00
- Stuffed Red Velvet Gourmet Cookie
Red velvet cookie dough with white chocolate chips, with a cream cheese frosting center$4.00
- Specialty Flavor Gourmet Cookie
Special Flavor of the Day$4.00
- Pack of 3 Gourmet Cookie
Mix and Match Gourmet Cookie - Choose 3$11.00
- Pack of 6 Gourmet Cookie
Mix and Match Gourmet Cookie - Choose 6$22.00
- Pack of 12 Gourmet Cookie
Mix and Match Gourmet Cookie - Choose 12$40.00
Brownies
- Chocolate Brownie
Super fudge-y brownies topped with a chocolate ganache and rainbow sprinkles$3.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie
Our delicious brownies, striped with peanut butter and topped with peanut butter chips and roasted, salted peanuts$3.00
- Cookie Butter Brownie
Our delicious brownies topped with a drizzle of Biscoff cookie butter and a full Lotus cookie$3.00
- Cosmic Brownie
Our delicious brownies sprinkled with cosmic rainbow chips$3.00
- Specialty Flavor Brownie
Special Flavor of the Day$3.00
- Pack of 3 Brownie
Mix and Match - Choose 3$8.50
- Pack of 6 Brownie
Mix and Match - Choose 6$16.00
- Pack of 12 Brownie
Mix and Match - Choose 12$30.00
Sweet Breads
- Lemon Loaf Slice
Light and lemony pound cake slices topped with a lemon glaze and extra lemon zest$2.50
- Coffeecake Slice
Soft coffeecake slices topped with double the amount of crumble topping. A NYC favorite!$4.00
- Lemon Loaf Whole
Light and lemony pound cake loaf topped with a lemon glaze and extra lemon zest$13.00
- Coffeecake 8" Whole
Soft 8" square coffeecake topped with double the amount of crumble topping. A NYC favorite!$30.00
- Specialty Flavor Sweet Bread
Special Flavor Slice of the Day$2.75
Pop Tarts
- Raspberry Pop Tart
Perfectly flaky pie dough with raspberry filling and a raspberry icing$3.00
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart
Perfectly flaky pie dough filled with a brown sugar and cinnamon center and topped with icing$3.00
- Strawberry Pop Tart
Perfectly flaky pie dough with a strawberry filling and topped with icing$3.00
- Smores Pop Tart
Perfectly flaky pie dough filled with chocolate ganache and marshmallow, topped with icing and mini marshmallow bits$3.00
- Specialty Flavor Pop Tart
Special Flavor of the Day$3.00
- Pack of 3 Pop Tart
Mix and Match Pop Tarts - Choose 3$8.50
- Pack of 6 Pop Tart
Mix and Match Pop Tarts - Choose 6$16.00
- Pack of 12 Pop Tart
Mix and Match Pop Tarts - Choose 12$32.00
Cupcakes
- Vanilla/Vanilla Sprinkle Cupcake
Vanilla cupcake with a not-too-sweet vanilla buttercream and rainbow sprinkles$3.00
- Vanilla/Chocolate Birthday Cupcake
Vanilla cupcake with a light cocoa buttercream and topped with confetti sprinkles$3.00
- Chocolate/Chocolate Cupcake
Deep chocolate cupcake with a cocoa buttercream and confetti sprinkles$3.00
- Specialty Flavor Cupcake
Special Flavor of the Day$3.00
- Pack of 3 Cupcake
Mix and Match Cupcakes - Choose 3$5.25
- Pack of 6 Cupcake
Mix and Match Cupcakes - Choose 6$16.00
- Pack 12 Cupcake
Mix and Match Cupcakes - Choose 12$33.00
Fresh Breads
Other Dry Case Items
Cold Case Items
Cake Slices
Energy Bites
- Chocolate Chip Oat Energy Bite
Gluten free: Oats, peanut butter, and mini chocolate chips for a quick boost of energy$3.50
- Peanut Butter Energy Bite
Gluten free: Peanut butter and oat bites$3.50
- Oatmeal Raisin Energy Bite
Gluten free: Oats, cinnamon, peanut butter, raisins, and flaxseed energy bites$3.50
- Pack of 12 Energy Bite$7.00
Other Cold Items
- Banana Bites (2)
Chilled dark chocolate covered banana slices with a peanut butter dollop$1.50
- Cake Pop/Cake Truffle
Our vanilla cake and buttercream in a bite-sized package, coated in white chocolate and sprinkles$2.00
- Granola Parfait
Gluten free: Vanilla granola, Greek yogurt, and a mix of fresh berries$5.00
- Raspberry Shortcake$6.00
Hot Drinks
Espresso Drinks
- Latte
Espresso and steamed milk$4.00
- Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk, and foam$3.75
- Espresso (Double Shot)
Double shot of Bean Bastard espresso$3.00
- Mocha
Ghirardelli Chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk$4.50
- Americano
Double shot of espresso over hot water$3.00
- Red Eye
Double shot of espresso over hot coffee$4.50
- Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, Ghirardelli Caramel, steamed milk, whipped cream and extra caramel$4.50
- White Mocha$4.50
Coffee and Teas
Cold Drinks
Espresso Drinks
- Iced Latte
Espresso and your choice of milk over ice$4.00
- Iced Mocha
Ghirardelli chocolate, espresso, and your choice of milk over ice$4.50
- Iced Chai Latte
Tazo Chai and milk of choice over ice$4.25
- Iced Americano
Double shot of espresso over iced water$3.00
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, Ghirardelli Caramel, Milk over ice with whipped cream and extra caramel$4.50
- Iced White Mocha$4.50
- Frozen Espresso Shake$5.00
Teas
Other Cold Drinks
Specialty Drinks
May Drinks of the Month
June Drinks of the Month
Specialty Cakes
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Fresh baked treats and refreshing beverages serving the City of North Tonawanda!
49 Tremont Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120