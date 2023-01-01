BREAKFAST

Breakfast Plates

Pancakes
Trim 3
$12.99
Trim 2
$11.99
Trim 1
$10.99
Body Shop
$8.99

Breakfast House Specialties

Biscuits & Gravy
$5.99
Breakfast Bowl
$9.99
Smothered Porkchop Biscuit
$5.75
S Class-ic Sandwich
$8.99

Biscuits & Sandwiches

Butter Biscuit
$1.59
Egg and Cheese
$3.59
Meat Egg and Cheese
$5.99
Meat Biscuit
$3.75
BLT
$9.99

Omelettes & Wraps

Veggie
$8.99
Meat Egg and Cheese
$10.99
Western
$10.99
Meat Lovers
$11.99

Add Egg

Add Eggs
$0.75

Add Breakfast Meat

Extra Breakfast Meat
$2.75

Add Breakfast Sides

Grits
$2.25
Cheese Grits
$2.25
Oatmeal
$2.25
Potato Wedges
$2.25
Sliced Tomatoes
$2.25
Fruit Cup
$2.25

Hashbrowns

Single Order
$2.25
Double Order
$4.25

MAIN MENU

Soups

Soup of Day
$3.99+
Chili
$3.99+
Loaded Potato Soup
$3.99+

Salads

House Salad
$4.99
Chef Salad
$12.99
Dinner Salad
$8.99
Chicken Salad Plate
$12.99Out of stock
Caesar Salad
$8.99

Fried Chicken

Chicken Whole Wings (2 Sides)
$12.99
Chicken Whole Wings (3 Sides)
$13.99
Chicken Tenders (2 Sides)
$10.99
Chicken Tenders (3 Sides)
$11.99
Wings
$13.99
Wings (1 side)
$14.99

Sandwiches

Club
$10.99
BLT
$9.99
Fried Green BLT
$10.99
Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Philly Cheese
$10.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.99

Burgers

Hambuger
$10.99
Bacon Cheese Burger
$10.99
Mushroom Onion Swiss
$10.99
Fried Green Tomato Burger
$10.99
Patty Melt
$10.99

Plates

Veggie Plate
$8.99

4 side items

Meatloaf (2 Sides)
$10.99
Meatloaf (3 Sides)
$11.99
Pot Roast (2 Sides)
$12.99
Pot Roast (3 Sides)
$13.99
Country Fried Steak (2 Sides)
$11.99
Country Fried Steak (3 Sides)
$12.99
Pork Chop (2 Sides)
$11.99
Pork Chop (3 Sides)
$12.99
Hamburger Steak (2 Sides)
$10.99
Hamburger Steak (3 Sides)
$11.99
Farm-Raised Catfish (2 Sides)
$12.99
Farm-Raised Catfish (3 Sides)
$13.99
Talapia (2 Sides)
$12.99
Talapia (3 Sides)
$13.99
Salmon ( 2 Sides)
$13.99
Salmon ( 3 Sides)
$12.99
Grilled Chicken (2 Sides)
$10.99
Grilled Chicken (3 Sides)
$11.99
Mahi Mahi (2 Sides)
$12.99
Mahi Mahi (3 Sides)
$13.99

Sides

Cornbread or Cheese Biscuit

DAILY SPECIALS

Daily Specials

DRINKS

Juice

Orange Juice
$2.99
Cranberry Juice
$2.99
Apple Juice
$2.99
CranGrape Juice
$2.99Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Coffee
$1.69
Iced Tea (Sweet)
Iced Tea (Unsweet)

Fountain Drinks & Water

Fountain Drink
$1.69
Bottled Water
$2.99
Milk
$2.59
Chocolate Milk
$2.69
Kids Cup
$1.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Breakfast Meal

Pancake & Meat Plate
Egg & Meat

Kids Lunch & Dinner Meal

2 piece Fried Catfish Strips with a side of your choice and a drink.
Mini Corndogs
$4.99
Kids Tender Meal
$4.99

2 fried or grilled chicken tenders with a choice of side, drink and sauce

Kids Mac n Cheese Meal
$4.99
Kids Catfish Meal
$4.99

BAKERY

Cake Slice

Chocolate Cake
$3.99
Vanilla Cake
$3.99
Red Velvet Cake
$3.99
Carrot Cake
$3.99

Whole Pies

Apple Pie
Cherry Pie
Lemon Pie

Half Cookie Dozen

Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)
Peanut Butter Cookies (6)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (6)

Full Cookie Dozen

Chocolate Chip Cookies (12)
Peanut Butter Cookies (12)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (12)

Pastries

Danishes
Scones
Cinnamon Roll

Cheese Cake

Blueberry
$5.99
Caramel
$5.99
Strawberry
$5.99
Original
$5.99

Cookies

Chocolate Chip
$1.69