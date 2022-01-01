  • Home
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante 2305 Ponce de Leon Blvd

805 Reviews

$$

2305 ponce de leon

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Antipasti

Zuppa Del Giorno

$6.00

Provoleta

$14.95

Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Bruschette Miste

$14.95

Carpaccio di Carne

$18.95

Mozzarella Fritta

$14.95

Antipasti Misto con Burrata

$25.95

Antipasti di Terra Coppola's

$37.95

Antipasti di Mar Coppola's

$37.95

Arrosticini alla Grillia

$25.95

Insalate

Contadina

$14.95

Di Cesare

$12.95

Rucola e Parmigiano

$14.95

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.95

Caprese

$14.95

Tricolore

$12.95

Primi Piatti

Spaghetti allo Scoglio

$35.95

Tagliatte della Nonna

$25.95

Lasagna alla Bolognese

$23.95

Spaghetti e Polpette

$25.95

Spaghetti alla Routta

$25.95

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$23.95

Spaghetti Neri con Gamberetti

$35.95

Gnocchi

$19.95

Ravioli Di Carne

$25.95

Ravioli Di Ricotta e Spinaci

$23.95

Ravioli di Pera

$23.95

Ravioli Pesto Genevese

$23.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

Spaghetti Neri con Aragosta

$45.95

Secondi di Pollo

Pollo alla Griglia

$26.95

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$25.95

Pollo Piccata

$25.95

Secondi di Carne

Vitello al Marsala

$39.95

Picanha

$34.95

Vacio Steak alla Grillia

$34.95

Entrana streak alla Grillia

$37.95

Carne di Ossobuco al Risotto

$39.95

Costola di Manzo al Risotto

$39.95

T-Bonne Carni

$39.95

Costolle di Maiale

$37.95

Filet Mignon

$45.95

Bistecca alla New York

$49.95

Secondi di Pesce

Mahi Mahi

$29.95

Snapper

$32.95

Salmone in Crosta

$39.95

Aragosta

$49.95

Risotti

Risotto di Aragosta

$45.95

Risotto Negro Lobster

$45.95

Risotto ai Funghi Porcini

$35.95

Risotto ai Frutti di Mare

$37.95

Rissoto Champagne

$15.95

Keto Senza Carboidrati - No Carbs

RIsotto al Broccoli

$35.95

Risotto al Cavolifore

$35.95

Spaghetti di Zucchini

$31.95

Dolci

Zabaglione

Affogato

Tiramisu fatto in casa

$12.95

Tiramisu fatto in casa senza carboidrati

$16.95

Cannoli

$12.95

Strudel di Mela

$14.95

Creme Brulee

$12.95

Vulcano di Cioccolato or Nutella

$16.95

Cheesecake Dulce de Leche

$12.95

Brownie al cioccolato

$14.95

Creppe Italian Style

$16.95

Dolce da Condividere

$35.95

Gelato alla Vaniglia

$6.95

Celata alla Cioccolato

$6.95

Sides

French Fries

$9.95

Misto di Verdure

$9.95

Patata alla Crema

$11.95

Insalate Rusa

$9.95

Risotto

$11.95

Pasta Italian Style

$9.95

Italian

Impero - Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Impero - Chardonnay

$39.00

Antonutti - Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Dosman - Moscato d' Asti

$44.00

Costaross - Gran Cuvee

$44.00

Bonfante & Chiarle - Roero Arneis

$49.00

Rastrellino - Gavi di Gavi

$51.00

Il Poggio - Falanghina del Sannio

$46.00

Poggio le Volpi - Donnaluce

$54.00

Impero - Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Impero - Merlot

$39.00

Impero - Sangiovese

$39.00

Due Lilu Barbera d' Asti

$43.00

Ca'Montebello - Pinot Noir

$47.00

Laure - nebbiolo d'Alba

$52.00

Sinello - Montepulciano Riserva

$46.00

Fuedo Croce - Aglianico

$44.00

Certosa - Chianti Classico

$46.00

Certosa - Chianti Classico - Riserva

$65.00

Carillon - Rosso di Montalcino

$52.00

La Togata - Brunello di Montalcino

$99.00

Molinai - Barbaresco

$94.00

Bisu - Barolo

$99.00

Tinazzi - Valpolicella Ripasso Sup

$56.00

Ca' de' Rocchi - Amarone

$99.00

Tareni - Nero d' Avola

$46.00

Tre - Cabernet Sauv

$52.00

Trambusti - Supertoscan Origo

$44.00

Poggio le Volpi - Roma Rosso

$51.00

Masca del Tacco - Primitivo

$52.00

Pellegrino - Syrah

$46.00

Poggio le Volpi - Baccarossa

$79.00

Amore - Grape Varietal

$410.00

Guado Al Tasso - Varietal Blend

$465.00

Tenuta Tignanello - Grape Varietal

$815.00

Merlot Glass

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$11.00

Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$11.00

Sangiovese Glass

$11.00

Moscato d' asti Glass

$12.00

Argentinian

Retuni Encuentro - Chardonnay

$44.00

Las Perdices Fume Blanc - Sauvignon

$44.00

Las Perdices - Pinot Grigio

$42.00

San Pedro De Yacochuya - Torrontes

$47.00

Trumpeter - Rose De Malbec

$40.00

Petite Fleur - Malbec

$43.00

Don Gennaro - Malbec

$42.00

Los Haroldos Reserva - Malbec

$49.00

Balbo - Malbec

$49.00

San Pedro De Yacochuya - Malbec

$50.00

Tomero Reserva - Malbec

$55.00

Rutini Coleccion - Malbec

$70.00

Val De Flores - Malbec

$125.00

Las Perdices Reserva - Cabernet

$44.00

Los Haroldos Reserva - Cabernet

$43.00

Rutini Dominio - Cabernet

$65.00

Rutini Single Vineyard - Cabernet

$125.00

Rutini Encuentro - Merlot

$48.00

Humberto Canale Estate - Merlot

$50.00

Mariflor - Pinot Noir

$48.00

Canale Gran Reserva - Pinot Noir

$59.00

Las Perdices Ala Colorada - Cabernet Franc.

$70.00

Vistalba Corte - B

$95.00

Apartado Rutini - Malbec

$149.00

Antonologia Rutini - Grape Varietal

$169.00

Felipe Rutina - Grape Varietal

$235.00

Las Perdices Rose - Brut

$42.00

Las Perdices - Extra Brut 187 MI

$19.00

Las Perdices - Extra Brut 750 MI

$42.00

Balbo - Brut

$39.00

Viñas del Balbo Red Blend Sangria

$39.00

By the Glass Sangria

$12.00

Valle Hermoso Sangria

$39.00

Balbo Malbec Glass

$11.00

Viñas de Balbo Red Glass

$11.00

Balbo Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Drinks

Coca-Cola Original

$6.00

Coke Diet

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Natural Lemonade or with Strawberry

$11.00

Panna Toscana Italia Natural Spring Water

$7.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Sprite Lemon-Lime

$6.00

Sparkling Drink Limonite

$6.00

Sparkling Drink Aranciata

$6.00

Martinellis Apple Juice

$6.00

Beer

Peroni Nastro Azzuro

$9.00

Corona

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Stella Artois Beer

$9.00

Draft Beer

$9.00

Italian Coffee Lavazza

Doppio Expresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Capuccino

$5.50

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Expresso Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Serata Food

Panini all'italiana con patate rustiche

$25.95

Panini all'italiana per due, con patate rustiche

$29.95

Antipasti Misto con Burrata per due, con patate rustiche

$29.95

Calamari fritti per due

$29.95

Carpaccio di Carne per due

$29.95

Dolci

Vulcano di Cioccolato o Nutella

$16.95

Tiramis Fatto in Casa

$16.96

Crepes all'italiana

$16.95

Creme Brulee

$16.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Our Italian Cuisine

Location

2305 ponce de leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Main pic

