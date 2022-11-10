Sprocket Cafe
191 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Your friendly neighborhood cafe with a unique and inviting atmosphere that promises fresh coffee, sandwiches, and bakery.
Location
3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jerseys Pub & Grill - 4024 S Howell Ave
No Reviews
4024 S Howell Ave Bay View, WI 53207
View restaurant