Sprocket Cafe

191 Reviews

$

3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Popular Items

Toasted Bagel
Latte
Turkey & Swiss

Bagels

Toasted Bagel

$2.75

All bagels are toasted

6 pack Bagels w/ Cream Cheese

$17.25

Turkey & Swiss

$5.50

Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with turkey, Swiss, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.

Ham & Cheddar

$5.50

Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with ham, cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.

Big Wheel

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, Italian Salami, Cheddar, Swiss, Red Onions, Lettuce, and our very own Sprocket Aioli on your choice of bagel or bread.

Egg Sam Bagel Sandwich

$5.50

Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with whipped cream cheese, capers, sliced hard boiled egg, sliced red onion, salt, and cracked pepper.

Hummus & Cucumber

$4.50

Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with hummus (garlic, plain, red pepper), sliced cucumber, sliced red onion, and lettuce.

Lunch Special

$8.25

Bagel sandwich, chips, and a soda or 12oz brewed coffee.

Signature Sandwiches

Trike

$6.50

Served on toasted ciabatta bun, with our spicy chipotle aioli, chicken, pepper jack cheese, sliced red onion, and lettuce.

Bike Club

$6.50

Served on toasted sour dough bread with our Sprocket aioli, ham, hard salami, cheddar, sliced red onion, and lettuce.

Rocchetto

$6.50

Served on toasted a ciabatta bun with hot or mild giardiniera, Italian salami, provolone cheese, and lettuce.

Drinks

Espresso

$2.50+

Brewed Coffee

$1.75+

Americano

$3.65+

Oaxacan Latte

$4.40+

Made with Abuelita's Mexican chocolate

Mocha

$3.35+

Latte

$3.30+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

London Smog

$4.05+

English breakfast tea with a shot of espresso, honey, and steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Soda

$1.25+

Steamer

$2.35+

Bottled Water

$1.10

Juice - Cranberry

$1.45

Sunny D

$1.45Out of stock

GingerRx

$3.50

Extra Shot

$1.50

Breve

$3.70+

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.50

London Fog

$3.30+

English breakfast tea with honey, and steamed milk.

Tropicana Orange juice

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00+Out of stock

A La Carte

Chips

$1.65

Donuts

$2.30

Slice of Cake

$3.85Out of stock

Every Friday we get a yummy cake from The Cake Lady! Please check our Instagram or FaceBook for flavor of the week.

Extra Cream Cheese

$1.00

Garlic Herb Cream Cheese

$1.50

blank

$2.50Out of stock

Muffin

$3.75

Milano Cookie Pack

$1.50

Biscotti

$1.75

Choco chip cookies

$1.50

Ferrero Rocher chocolate

$0.50

Waffer cookie pack

$3.00

Coffee cake slice

$2.45

Merchandise

Milwaukee Mug

$12.00

Sprocket Cafe Sticker

$1.00

12 oz Bag of Whole Bean Coffee

$12.00

Paper Gift Card

$10.00

Wisconsin Greeting Card

$3.75Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Your friendly neighborhood cafe with a unique and inviting atmosphere that promises fresh coffee, sandwiches, and bakery.

