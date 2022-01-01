Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sprout - Maplewood

181A Maplewood Ave

Maplewood, NJ 07040

Salads

anaCapri

$12.99

Roast Chicken, Feta, Blistered Red Onion, Spicy Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pita Chips, Romaine + Purple Cabbage with a Tzatziki Vinaigrette.

Vista Verde

$11.99

Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Pepperjack, Romaine + Purple Cabbage and Sweet + Smoky Chipotle Vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$11.99

Parmesan, Home Made Croutons, Kale, Romaine and Creamy Caesar Dressing

The Derby Cobb

$13.99

Roast Chicken, Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Romaine, Dijon Vinaigrette

Beets +

$12.99

Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Apples, Red Onions, Celery, Pumpkin Seeds, Arugula, Kale and Miso Ginger Dressing

Bowls

Sedona

$13.99

Braised Southwestern Chicken, Quinoa, Avocado, Scallions, Tortilla Chips, Cotija Cheese, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Cabo Vinaigrette

Dorian

$12.99

Braised Lemon Herb Chicken, Quinoa, Feta, Pita Chips, Carrots, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Spicy Tahini Dressing with a Squeeze of Lemon

Nagano

$11.99

Soba Noodles, Carrots, Edamame, Celery, Scallions, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Spicy Cashew with a Squeeze of Sriracha

Little Ceci

$14.49

Chickpeas, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Spicy Peppers, Basil, Toasted Almonds, Arugula, Wild Rice, with Olive Oil and a Squeeze of Lime

Custom

Custom

$8.99

Kids

Mac + Cheese

$6.49Out of stock

Mini-Caesar

$6.49

Sprout Box

$6.49

Drinks

Poland Spring

$1.00

San Pellegrino

$2.49

Spindrift Lemon

$2.49

Spindrift Lime

$2.49

Spindrift Blackberry

$2.49

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.49Out of stock

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Salads, Soups, Grain Bowls and More All Made with the Freshest Possible Ingredients and a Focus on Seasonal Menu Items

181A Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040

