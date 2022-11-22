- Home
Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen
114 Reviews
796 Aquidneck Ave
Unit 3
Middletown, RI 02842
Popular Items
Specials!!
Appetizers and Sides
Nachos! Nachos! Nachos!
House made chips with nacho cheese. Add all your favorite toppings. Enough for two.
Cauliflower Nuggets
A little bite of heaven. Battered and fried to give you that perfect crunch. Choose a coating, choose a dip. Have it your way.
Crunchy Cauliflower Nuggets
You like the regular nuggs? Take it to the next level! Cauliflower plus crunch.. omg... psst.. make sure you grab a dip!
Fresh Cut French Fries
Fries with Gravy (Poutine)
Extra Dips and Sauce
Soup
Wraps and Salads
Garden Salad
Fresh organic salad greens with diced tomato, cucumber, carrot and red onion. Plenty of options to make this salad your own.
Cauliflower Nugget Wrap/Salad
Nacho Average Salad
Our Black Bean burger with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Tortilla chips over fresh greens. All that awesomeness on greens? Oh yes!
Spicy Crispy Chikun' Wrap
Chickpea 'Chickun' Salad
Chickpea, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Tahini, Vegan Mayo, Spices.
Artisian Pizza - 12"
Margherita
House pizza sauce, a blend of mozzarella and topped with fresh basil.
Blanco
A blend of mozzarella and topped with Roma tomato, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar (no pizza sauce).
Figaro
House made gravy base instead of pizza sauce, topped with a blend of mozzarella, mushroom, caramelized onion, sausage crumble and fig compote.
BBQ Chikun
Starts with a blend of mozzarella then we add Beyond chicken, red onion, diced tomato, house made BBQ sauce and topped with our house made ranch.
Buffalo Chikun
Base layer of Buffalo wing sauce then add a blend of mozzarella, Beyond chicken, red onion, and topped with our house made blue cheese.
Pepperoni!!
We have an awesome vegan pepperoni! Perfect pizza sauce, our blend of mozz and this pepperoni....you'll love it!
Meatless Supreme
House pizza sauce, a blend of mozzarella topped with seitan bacon, pepperoni and sausage crumble... omg..
Signature Burgers
V- Royale with Cheeze
Our Spicy Black Bean Burger with Melted V-Cheddar, Spicy Ketchup, Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, V-Mozzarella, Slaw, Avocado all packed in our Pretzel Roll
V-Rex
Our Spicy Black Bean Burger with Melted V-Cheddar, Spicy Ketchup, BBQ Jackfruit, extra BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Avocado all packed in our Pretzel Roll
Nacho-average Burger!
Black Bean Burger, Pico de Gallo, Citrus Slaw, Avocado, V-Cheese with Nacho Chips
Bluto's Chikun' Sandwiches - Choose One!
Cauliflower Steak, pickles, bbq sauce and slaw on a pretzel roll!
Burgers and Brats
Spicy Black Bean with Jalapeño
Great added Jalapeño flavor to a classic burger with a bit of zip but not too much so everyone can enjoy
Sweet Potato Spinach
with Quinoa, Red and Brown Lentils for a great tasting protein power pack
Curry Cauliflower With Chickpea
With Chickpea, Carrot and classic Indian Spices
Krabby Cake (Contains Gluten)
Made with Hearts of Palm and all the classic spices found in a crab cake.
BBQ JackFruit
Pulled, Seasoned and Roasted with our house made Carolina Style BBQ Sauce
Beyond Brat
One of the few things we don't make in house......Beyond just does a great dog!
Kim Chi Dog
Beyond Brat on a Pretzel Dog Roll with Cabbage, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Kim Chi Mayo, Sesame Seed Oil
Sandwiches
NoTurkey Club
'No-Turkey' Deli Slices, Seitan Bacon, Tomato, Romain, V-Mayo and V-Cheese on Toasted Sour Dough.
BLT
Chikun Parm
Cauliflower Steak Chikun, Vegan Parm, Vegan Mozzarella and Marinara on a Hoagie Roll.
Non-Meat-Ball Sub (Contains Gluten)
Made from TVP with Italian Herbs and Spices covered in our house made Marinara Sauce
House Grilled Cheeses - Pick one!
Philly Cheeze
Thick cut Portobello Mushrooms with Onions and Peppers smothered in melted Vegan Queso
All Day Breakfast
Side Dishes
Drinks
FULLY ROOTED KOMBUCHA - 16oz
Give your body the nutrients it deserves. Take a swig of kombucha brewed from a tea or herb base. Each drink is bottled in a reusable glass jar.
Galvanina - 12oz
Italian Organic Soda. Made from the finest organic fruit juices and naturally filtered, gentle sparkling spring water.
Saratoga Spring Water - Still 12oz
Saratoga Spring Water - Sparkling 12oz
Spindrift Flavored Sparkling Water - 12oz
TÖST Sparkling Rosé - 750ml
TÖST Rosé bottles are all-natural, delicious, dry, sparkling non-alcoholic beverages with white tea, Ginger and Elderberry. TÖST creates Meaningful and refreshing drinking experiences that are perfect for every occasion.
TÖST Sparkling White Tea - 750ml
TÖST is an all-natural, festively fizzy blend of white tea, white cranberry and ginger. Every bit as celebratory as sparkling wine but totally alcohol-free!
OPEN WATER ( water in a can )
Bakery
Cupcakes
Choose from our delicious options
Poptart - Blueberry - House Made
** Contains Gluten
Brownies - Triple Chocolate - Gluten Free
GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
GF Oatmeal Choc Chip Cookies
Cinnamon Rolls - Gluten
GF Ginger Molasses Cookie
Cake Pop!
Dog Treats
These tasty treats are great for your dog. Tested by us and our dog!
Carrot Cake Muffin
Cornbread
Blueberry Muffin
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Banana Choc Chip Muffin
Pumpkin Muffin - GF
Ice Cream
Frozen Burgers
Sauces and Salt
Bear Farm Vegan Pesto
A lush and savory pesto that’s perfect for topping pasta, a sandwich, or added to soup, stew and veggies.
Carbone
Castillo de Canena Smoked Arbequina Olive Oil
Located in Andalusia in southern Spain, the Castillo de Canena estate has been producing extra-virgin olive oils since 1780. The Smoked Arbequina Olive Oil is infused with naturally produced smoke from a combination of oak, beech, and birch wood. To enrich the flavor, the oil is infused slowly, allowing for the development of rich undertones of caramel, vanilla, and toffee in the final product.
Ginger Miso Dressing
Asian style sesame ginger dressing. Made with organic sweet white miso, ginger and a touch of toasted sesame.
Kimchi Mayo
Miso Soup Cubes
Castillo Canena olive Oil
Nobleza del Sur Tradicion 1640 Picual Olive Oil 500ml
Nobleza del Sur is a world leader in the field making some of the most highly prized oils in the world. Based in Los Añadios-Jaén, Andalucía creates the perfect setting for the production of some of the world's best olive oil. This gorgeous early harvest Picual is fresh tasting, fruity and intensely herbal and made from olives just four hours after they have been picked. Absolutely stunning.
Nocciolata Vegan Hazelnut Spread
Nocciolata Dairy-Free, is an organic cocoa and hazelnut spread. It comes from an exclusive recipe, designed for lactose-intolerant and vegan diets. A delicious, natural product, with an intense flavor. It contains only the highest-quality organic ingredients, without palm oil, hydrogenated fats, aromas, preservatives, or colorings, and is also gluten free.
Real Pickles- Kimchi
Rheds Hot Sauce - Made Locally!
The Trufflest - Truffle Hot Sauce
Bring the heat to your truffle game with this award-winning hot sauce, created in partnership with Tango Chile Sauce. Ingredients: Carrots, apple cider vinegar, garlic, limes, chile peppers, sawtooth cilantro, Black Summer Truffles (Tuber aestivum), sea salt, truffle flavoring
The Trufflest -Truffle Salt
Momo Sauce Hot
Momo Sauce - Sesame
Chips and Snacks
Beth Bakes Gluten Free Crackers
These artisanal crackers are available in four delicious flavors: Pumpkin Seed Cumin, Crispy Classic (plain), Currant Fennel and Everything Bagel Spice. They are crunchy, tasty and unlike the ordinary crackers you’ve had before. Oh— and they happen to be gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, soy-free, non-GMO and made with nutritious whole grain flours and olive oil.
Z Pita Chipz
Thin. Crispy. Crunchy. Crafted in small batches. No added preservatives.
Chickapea Pasta
Organic, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, chickpea based pasta
MATZO everything chips
Savoursmiths Rosemary Truffle Chips
North Fork Sweet Potato Chips
North Fork Salt And Vinegar
Banana
Apple
V-Cheeses & Non-Dairy
Jerusalem Classic Hummus - 10oz
Infused with tahini inside and out, this creamy hummus gets its silky-smooth texture from premium Ethiopian mill stone ground tahini topping. Topped with real sesame seeds and light paprika. Take a trip to Jerusalem with every bite.
Strawberry COCOJUN 4oz
Cocojun Overnight Oats - Chocolate
Merch
Famers Market Tote
This canvas tote is a fan favorite! 13” wide, 12” high with a 5” gusset gives you plenty of room for a lap of the farmers market. It also has wine bottle pockets, perfect for that trip to the beach!
2021 Festival T-Shirt
Created for the 2021 Festival season, show some S&L love with the high quality tee.
2022 Festival T-Shirt
S&L 3" Oval Sticker
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Vegan comfort food serving Aquidneck Island and beyond!
796 Aquidneck Ave, Unit 3, Middletown, RI 02842