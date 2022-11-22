Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Cauliflower Nuggets
Fresh Cut French Fries
Cupcakes

Specials!!

Nacho Average Fries!

Nacho Average Fries!

$12.00

Our house fries with all the Nacho toppings. Black bean, shredded cheese, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, mince, and jalapeño. So goooood!

Appetizers and Sides

Nachos! Nachos! Nachos!

Nachos! Nachos! Nachos!

$10.00

House made chips with nacho cheese. Add all your favorite toppings. Enough for two.

Cauliflower Nuggets

Cauliflower Nuggets

$11.75

A little bite of heaven. Battered and fried to give you that perfect crunch. Choose a coating, choose a dip. Have it your way.

Crunchy Cauliflower Nuggets

Crunchy Cauliflower Nuggets

$12.75

You like the regular nuggs? Take it to the next level! Cauliflower plus crunch.. omg... psst.. make sure you grab a dip!

Fresh Cut French Fries

Fresh Cut French Fries

$5.50

Fries with Gravy (Poutine)

$7.50
Extra Dips and Sauce

Extra Dips and Sauce

Soup

Chili

Chili

$7.00+

Three beans, Jalapeño plus even more veg! This hearty chili will keep the cold out... make sure you grab a slice of our delicious house made cornbread!

Extra Slice of Cornbread

$2.50
Classic Lentil Soup

Classic Lentil Soup

$7.00+

Cashew Cream base with carrots, celery, potatoes and oyster mushrooms.

Wraps and Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00

Fresh organic salad greens with diced tomato, cucumber, carrot and red onion. Plenty of options to make this salad your own.

Cauliflower Nugget Wrap/Salad

Cauliflower Nugget Wrap/Salad

$10.50
Nacho Average Salad

Nacho Average Salad

$15.00

Our Black Bean burger with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Tortilla chips over fresh greens. All that awesomeness on greens? Oh yes!

Spicy Crispy Chikun' Wrap

$12.00
Chickpea 'Chickun' Salad

Chickpea 'Chickun' Salad

$9.95

Chickpea, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Tahini, Vegan Mayo, Spices.

Artisian Pizza - 12"

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

House pizza sauce, a blend of mozzarella and topped with fresh basil.

Blanco

Blanco

$14.00

A blend of mozzarella and topped with Roma tomato, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar (no pizza sauce).

Figaro

Figaro

$16.00

House made gravy base instead of pizza sauce, topped with a blend of mozzarella, mushroom, caramelized onion, sausage crumble and fig compote.

BBQ Chikun

BBQ Chikun

$17.00

Starts with a blend of mozzarella then we add Beyond chicken, red onion, diced tomato, house made BBQ sauce and topped with our house made ranch.

Buffalo Chikun

Buffalo Chikun

$17.00

Base layer of Buffalo wing sauce then add a blend of mozzarella, Beyond chicken, red onion, and topped with our house made blue cheese.

Pepperoni!!

Pepperoni!!

$15.00

We have an awesome vegan pepperoni! Perfect pizza sauce, our blend of mozz and this pepperoni....you'll love it!

Meatless Supreme

Meatless Supreme

$18.00

House pizza sauce, a blend of mozzarella topped with seitan bacon, pepperoni and sausage crumble... omg..

Signature Burgers

V- Royale with Cheeze

V- Royale with Cheeze

$16.00

Our Spicy Black Bean Burger with Melted V-Cheddar, Spicy Ketchup, Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, V-Mozzarella, Slaw, Avocado all packed in our Pretzel Roll

V-Rex

V-Rex

$16.00

Our Spicy Black Bean Burger with Melted V-Cheddar, Spicy Ketchup, BBQ Jackfruit, extra BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Avocado all packed in our Pretzel Roll

Nacho-average Burger!

Nacho-average Burger!

$15.00

Black Bean Burger, Pico de Gallo, Citrus Slaw, Avocado, V-Cheese with Nacho Chips

Bluto's Chikun' Sandwiches - Choose One!

Bluto's Chikun' Sandwiches - Choose One!

$14.00

Cauliflower Steak, pickles, bbq sauce and slaw on a pretzel roll!

Burgers and Brats

Made from TVP with all the Italian Herbs and Spices and our house made Marinara Sauce

Spicy Black Bean with Jalapeño

$10.50

Great added Jalapeño flavor to a classic burger with a bit of zip but not too much so everyone can enjoy

Sweet Potato Spinach

$10.50

with Quinoa, Red and Brown Lentils for a great tasting protein power pack

Curry Cauliflower With Chickpea

$10.50

With Chickpea, Carrot and classic Indian Spices

Krabby Cake (Contains Gluten)

$10.50

Made with Hearts of Palm and all the classic spices found in a crab cake.

BBQ JackFruit

BBQ JackFruit

$10.50

Pulled, Seasoned and Roasted with our house made Carolina Style BBQ Sauce

Beyond Brat

Beyond Brat

$9.95

One of the few things we don't make in house......Beyond just does a great dog!

Kim Chi Dog

Kim Chi Dog

$12.00

Beyond Brat on a Pretzel Dog Roll with Cabbage, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Kim Chi Mayo, Sesame Seed Oil

Sandwiches

NoTurkey Club

NoTurkey Club

$11.00

'No-Turkey' Deli Slices, Seitan Bacon, Tomato, Romain, V-Mayo and V-Cheese on Toasted Sour Dough.

BLT

$10.00
Chikun Parm

Chikun Parm

$14.50

Cauliflower Steak Chikun, Vegan Parm, Vegan Mozzarella and Marinara on a Hoagie Roll.

Non-Meat-Ball Sub (Contains Gluten)

Non-Meat-Ball Sub (Contains Gluten)

$10.50

Made from TVP with Italian Herbs and Spices covered in our house made Marinara Sauce

House Grilled Cheeses - Pick one!

House Grilled Cheeses - Pick one!

$9.00
Philly Cheeze

Philly Cheeze

$13.50

Thick cut Portobello Mushrooms with Onions and Peppers smothered in melted Vegan Queso

All Day Breakfast

Build Your Breakfast

Build Your Breakfast

$9.00

Tofu Scramble with Onions and Peppers plus extra toppings

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Side Dishes

Extra Dips and Sauce

Extra Dips and Sauce

Side Salad - 16floz

Side Salad - 16floz

$4.50

Coleslaw - 8oz Container

$3.50
Extra Avocado

Extra Avocado

$2.00

Chickpea 'Chickun' Salad

$5.00+

Non Meat Balls

$6.00

Pack of four Non-Meat-Balls with house marinara.

Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Guacamole 8oz

$8.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Drinks

FULLY ROOTED KOMBUCHA - 16oz

FULLY ROOTED KOMBUCHA - 16oz

$7.50

Give your body the nutrients it deserves. Take a swig of kombucha brewed from a tea or herb base. Each drink is bottled in a reusable glass jar.

Galvanina - 12oz

Galvanina - 12oz

$3.00

Italian Organic Soda. Made from the finest organic fruit juices and naturally filtered, gentle sparkling spring water.

Saratoga Spring Water - Still 12oz

Saratoga Spring Water - Still 12oz

$2.00
Saratoga Spring Water - Sparkling 12oz

Saratoga Spring Water - Sparkling 12oz

$2.00
Spindrift Flavored Sparkling Water - 12oz

Spindrift Flavored Sparkling Water - 12oz

$2.50
TÖST Sparkling Rosé - 750ml

TÖST Sparkling Rosé - 750ml

$8.00

TÖST Rosé bottles are all-natural, delicious, dry, sparkling non-alcoholic beverages with white tea, Ginger and Elderberry. TÖST creates Meaningful and refreshing drinking experiences that are perfect for every occasion.

TÖST Sparkling White Tea - 750ml

TÖST Sparkling White Tea - 750ml

$8.00

TÖST is an all-natural, festively fizzy blend of white tea, white cranberry and ginger. Every bit as celebratory as sparkling wine but totally alcohol-free!

OPEN WATER ( water in a can )

$3.00

Bakery

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$4.50

Choose from our delicious options

Poptart - Blueberry - House Made

Poptart - Blueberry - House Made

$5.50

** Contains Gluten

Brownies - Triple Chocolate - Gluten Free

Brownies - Triple Chocolate - Gluten Free

$4.50
GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$3.00
GF Oatmeal Choc Chip Cookies

GF Oatmeal Choc Chip Cookies

$3.00
Cinnamon Rolls - Gluten

Cinnamon Rolls - Gluten

$5.50
GF Ginger Molasses Cookie

GF Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.00
Cake Pop!

Cake Pop!

$3.00
Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$2.00

These tasty treats are great for your dog. Tested by us and our dog!

Carrot Cake Muffin

Carrot Cake Muffin

$4.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$2.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00

Banana Choc Chip Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Muffin - GF

Pumpkin Muffin - GF

$4.00

Ice Cream

Like No Udder - Locally Made

Like No Udder - Locally Made

$10.50

Frozen Burgers

One for $6

$6.00

Two for $10

$10.00

Four for $18

$18.00

Six for $27

$27.00

Frozen Pretzel Roll

$2.00

Sauces and Salt

Bear Farm Vegan Pesto

Bear Farm Vegan Pesto

$7.99Out of stock

A lush and savory pesto that’s perfect for topping pasta, a sandwich, or added to soup, stew and veggies.

Carbone

$9.68
Castillo de Canena Smoked Arbequina Olive Oil

Castillo de Canena Smoked Arbequina Olive Oil

$27.00

Located in Andalusia in southern Spain, the Castillo de Canena estate has been producing extra-virgin olive oils since 1780. The Smoked Arbequina Olive Oil is infused with naturally produced smoke from a combination of oak, beech, and birch wood. To enrich the flavor, the oil is infused slowly, allowing for the development of rich undertones of caramel, vanilla, and toffee in the final product.

Ginger Miso Dressing

Ginger Miso Dressing

$5.67

Asian style sesame ginger dressing. Made with organic sweet white miso, ginger and a touch of toasted sesame.

Kimchi Mayo

$5.85

Miso Soup Cubes

$11.10

Castillo Canena olive Oil

$27.00
Nobleza del Sur Tradicion 1640 Picual Olive Oil 500ml

Nobleza del Sur Tradicion 1640 Picual Olive Oil 500ml

$15.75

Nobleza del Sur is a world leader in the field making some of the most highly prized oils in the world. Based in Los Añadios-Jaén, Andalucía creates the perfect setting for the production of some of the world's best olive oil. This gorgeous early harvest Picual is fresh tasting, fruity and intensely herbal and made from olives just four hours after they have been picked. Absolutely stunning.

Nocciolata Vegan Hazelnut Spread

Nocciolata Vegan Hazelnut Spread

$7.00

Nocciolata Dairy-Free, is an organic cocoa and hazelnut spread. It comes from an exclusive recipe, designed for lactose-intolerant and vegan diets. A delicious, natural product, with an intense flavor. It contains only the highest-quality organic ingredients, without palm oil, hydrogenated fats, aromas, preservatives, or colorings, and is also gluten free.

Real Pickles- Kimchi

$10.50Out of stock
Rheds Hot Sauce - Made Locally!

Rheds Hot Sauce - Made Locally!

The Trufflest - Truffle Hot Sauce

The Trufflest - Truffle Hot Sauce

$13.99

Bring the heat to your truffle game with this award-winning hot sauce, created in partnership with Tango Chile Sauce. Ingredients: Carrots, apple cider vinegar, garlic, limes, chile peppers, sawtooth cilantro, Black Summer Truffles (Tuber aestivum), sea salt, truffle flavoring

The Trufflest -Truffle Salt

$17.83

Momo Sauce Hot

$6.50

Momo Sauce - Sesame

$6.50

Chips and Snacks

Beth Bakes Gluten Free Crackers

Beth Bakes Gluten Free Crackers

$8.00

These artisanal crackers are available in four delicious flavors: Pumpkin Seed Cumin, Crispy Classic (plain), Currant Fennel and Everything Bagel Spice. They are crunchy, tasty and unlike the ordinary crackers you’ve had before. Oh— and they happen to be gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, soy-free, non-GMO and made with nutritious whole grain flours and olive oil.

Z Pita Chipz

Z Pita Chipz

$7.00

Thin. Crispy. Crunchy. Crafted in small batches. No added preservatives.

Chickapea Pasta

Chickapea Pasta

$6.00

Organic, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, chickpea based pasta

MATZO everything chips

$5.00

Savoursmiths Rosemary Truffle Chips

$4.60Out of stock

North Fork Sweet Potato Chips

$2.25Out of stock

North Fork Salt And Vinegar

$2.25

Banana

$1.60Out of stock

Apple

$1.30Out of stock

V-Cheeses & Non-Dairy

Jerusalem Classic Hummus - 10oz

Jerusalem Classic Hummus - 10oz

$4.50Out of stock

Infused with tahini inside and out, this creamy hummus gets its silky-smooth texture from premium Ethiopian mill stone ground tahini topping. Topped with real sesame seeds and light paprika. Take a trip to Jerusalem with every bite.

Strawberry COCOJUN 4oz

$2.99

Cocojun Overnight Oats - Chocolate

$3.49

Vegan Meats

MIA Plant-based Deli Slices from Italy

MIA Plant-based Deli Slices from Italy

$6.25

Fig Salami

$9.89

Merch

Famers Market Tote

Famers Market Tote

$15.00

This canvas tote is a fan favorite! 13” wide, 12” high with a 5” gusset gives you plenty of room for a lap of the farmers market. It also has wine bottle pockets, perfect for that trip to the beach!

2021 Festival T-Shirt

2021 Festival T-Shirt

$24.00+

Created for the 2021 Festival season, show some S&L love with the high quality tee.

2022 Festival T-Shirt

$24.00+
S&L 3" Oval Sticker

S&L 3" Oval Sticker

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan comfort food serving Aquidneck Island and beyond!

Website

Location

796 Aquidneck Ave, Unit 3, Middletown, RI 02842

Directions

Gallery
Sprout and Lentil image
Sprout and Lentil image
Sprout and Lentil image
Main pic

