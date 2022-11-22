Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen

Beth Bakes Gluten Free Crackers

$8.00

These artisanal crackers are available in four delicious flavors: Pumpkin Seed Cumin, Crispy Classic (plain), Currant Fennel and Everything Bagel Spice. They are crunchy, tasty and unlike the ordinary crackers you’ve had before. Oh— and they happen to be gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, soy-free, non-GMO and made with nutritious whole grain flours and olive oil.