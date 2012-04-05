  • Home
  • /
  • Arlington
  • /
  • Sprout's Springroll & Pho - 780 East Road to Six Flags Street #238
A map showing the location of Sprout's Springroll & Pho 780 East Road to Six Flags Street #238View gallery

Sprout's Springroll & Pho 780 East Road to Six Flags Street #238

review star

No reviews yet

780 East Road to Six Flags Street #238

Arlington, TX 76011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Drinks

Boba

Black Tea

$2.00

Fruit Slush

$5.69

Iced French Coffee

$3.99

Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Milk Teas

$4.99

Specialties

$6.29

Swirls

$5.99

Tea Fusions

$4.29

Thai Tea

$4.99

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$1.99

Flavored Lemonade

$2.49

Powerade

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

1/2 n1/2 Tea

$2.25

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Eggrolls

$2.50

House Eggroll

$2.99

Veggie Eggroll

$2.50

Age Tofu

$5.49

Chicken Eggrolls

$4.49

Edamame

$4.99

Gyozas

$5.99

House Eggrolls

$4.99

Lettuce Wraps

$11.99

Sauteed Edamame

$6.99

Torpedo Shrimp

$8.99

Veggie Eggrolls

$4.49

Won Ton Soup

$5.79

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$5.29

Shaken Beef Salad

$15.99

Side Salad

$2.75

Pho

Beef & Brisket Pho

$12.49

Beef & Meatball Pho

$12.49

Beef Deluxe Pho

$12.49

Beef Pho

$11.49

Brisket Pho

$12.49

Chicken Pho

$11.49

Grilled Beef Pho

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Pho

$12.49

Grilled Pork Pho

$12.49

Grilled Shrimp Pho

$12.49

Killa Pho

$12.49

Meatball Pho

$12.49

Meatlover Pho

$12.49

Noodles and Broth

$7.00

Reg Shrimp Ph

$12.49

Seafood Pho

$12.49

Tofu Pho

$11.49

Vegetable Pho

$11.59

Brisket and Meatball Pho

$12.49

Spring Rolls

Basil Springrolls

$8.99

California Springrolls

$7.99

Crunchy Onion Springroll

$8.99

Crunchy Veggie Springroll

$7.99

Grilled Spring Rolls

$7.99

Tofu Spring Rolls

$6.99

Traditional Spring Rolls

$6.99

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.99

Vermicelli

Eggroll Verm

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Verm

$13.99

Grilled Pork ER Verm

$13.99

Grilled Pork Verm

$13.99

House Verm

$14.99

Sesame Beef Verm

$14.99

Tofu Verm

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Verm

$14.99

Rice Dishes

Basil Rice Plate

$14.99

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.99

Grilled Meat w/ Rice

$13.99

Korean BBQ

$17.99

Orange Rice Dish

$13.99

Shaken Beef Rice

$17.99

Spicy Mamba Shrimp

$14.99

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

Beef Fried Rice

$15.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.99

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

House Fried Rice

$15.99

2 Meat Fried Rice

$15.99

Oxtail Fried Rice

$15.99

Grilled Pork Fried Rice

$15.99

Plain Fried Rice

$9.99

Plain Adult Fried Rice

$10.99

Sausage Fried Rice

$14.99

Brown Fried Rice

2 Meat Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Beef Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Chicken Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Grilled Pork Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

House Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Oxtail Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Sausage Brown Fried Rice

$15.49

Shrimp Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Tofu Brown Fried Rice

$13.99

Veggie Brown Fried Rice

$13.99

Sriracha Fried Rice

2 Meat Sriracha FR

$15.99

Sriracha Beef FR

$15.99

Sriracha Chicken FR

$15.99

Sriracha Grilled Pork Fried Rice

$15.99

Sriracha House FR

$15.99

Sriracha Shrimp FR

$15.99

Sriracha Tofu FR

$14.99

Sriracha Veggie FR

$14.99

Sriracha Brown FR

Sriracha Beef Brown FR

$16.49

Sriracha Chicken Brown FR

$16.49

Sriracha House Brown FR

$16.49

Sriracha Shrimp Brown FR

$16.49

Sriracha Tofu Brown FR

$15.49

Sriracha Veggie Brown FR

$14.99

Stir Fry

Beef Stir Fry

$15.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.99

Shrimp Stir Fry

$15.99

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.99

Combo Stir Fry

$15.99

2 Meat Stir Fry

$15.99

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nugetts

$5.49

Kid's Broth and Noodles

$3.99

Kid's Pho

$6.99

Kid's Rice Plate

$8.99

Kid's Vermicelli

$7.49

Kids Fried Rice

$6.99

Side of French Fries

$1.99

Sides

$1.00 Grilled Shrimp

$1.00

$2 Grilled Shrimp

$2.00

$3 Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

$4 Grilled Beef

$4.00

$4 Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

$6 Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Add Fried Egg

$1.50

Bowl Broth Only

$3.00

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Noodle an Broth Only

$6.00

Side 1/2 Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side Brown FR

$4.99

Side Brown Fried Rice

$5.49

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Side Chili Garlic

$1.00

Side Duck Sauce

$0.50

Side Egg Fried Rice

$4.49

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

Side Full Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Grilled Pork

$4.00

Side Mamba Shrimp

$12.99

Side of White Rice

$1.50

Side Orange Chicken

$12.99

Side Orange Sauce

$1.00

Side Pho Noodles

$2.50

Side Shaken Beef

$13.99

Side Sriracha

$0.25

Side Steamed Veggies

$2.50

Side Vermicelli Noodles

$2.50

$2 Grilled Beef

$2.00

Side 1/2 Avocado

$1.00

Side Full Avocado

$2.00

Retail

Short Sleeve Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Zip Up

$30.00

Drinks Online

Boba

Black Tea

$2.00

Fruit Slush

$5.69

Iced French Coffee

$3.99

Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Milk Teas

$4.99

Specialties

$6.29

Swirls

$5.99

Tea Fusions

$4.29

Thai Tea

$4.99

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$1.99

Flavored Lemonade

$2.49

Powerade

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

1/2 n1/2 Tea

$2.25

Food Online

Appetizers

Chicken Eggrolls

$2.50

House Eggroll

$2.99

Veggie Eggroll

$2.50

Age Tofu

$5.49

Edamame

$4.99

Gyozas

$5.99

Lettuce Wraps

$11.99

Sauteed Edamame

$6.99

Torpedo Shrimp

$8.99

Won Ton Soup

$5.79

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$5.29

Shaken Beef Salad

$15.99

Side Salad

$2.75

Pho

Beef & Brisket Pho

$12.49

Beef & Meatball Pho

$12.49

Beef Deluxe Pho

$12.49

Beef Pho

$11.49

Brisket Pho

$12.49

Chicken Pho

$11.49

Grilled Beef Pho

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Pho

$12.49

Grilled Pork Pho

$12.49

Grilled Shrimp Pho

$12.49

Killa Pho

$12.49

Meatball Pho

$12.49

Meatlover Pho

$12.49

Noodles and Broth

$7.00

Reg Shrimp Ph

$12.49

Seafood Pho

$12.49

Tofu Pho

$11.49

Vegetable Pho

$11.59

Brisket and Meatball Pho

$12.49

Spring Rolls

Basil Springrolls

$8.99

California Springrolls

$7.99

Crunchy Onion Springroll

$8.99

Crunchy Veggie Springroll

$7.99

Grilled Spring Rolls

$7.99

Tofu Spring Rolls

$6.99

Traditional Spring Rolls

$6.99

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.99

Vermicelli

Eggroll Verm

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Verm

$13.99

Grilled Pork ER Verm

$13.99

Grilled Pork Verm

$13.99

House Verm

$14.99

Sesame Beef Verm

$14.99

Tofu Verm

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Verm

$14.99

Rice Dishes

Basil Rice Plate

$14.99

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.99

Grilled Meat w/ Rice

$13.99

Korean BBQ

$17.99

Orange Rice Dish

$13.99

Shaken Beef Rice

$17.99

Spicy Mamba Shrimp

$14.99

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

Beef Fried Rice

$15.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.99

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

House Fried Rice

$15.99

2 Meat Fried Rice

$15.99

Oxtail Fried Rice

$15.99

Grilled Pork Fried Rice

$15.99

Plain Fried Rice

$9.99

Plain Adult Fried Rice

$10.99

Sausage Fried Rice

$14.99

Brown Fried Rice

2 Meat Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Beef Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Chicken Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Grilled Pork Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

House Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Oxtail Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Sausage Brown Fried Rice

$15.49

Shrimp Brown Fried Rice

$16.49

Tofu Brown Fried Rice

$13.99

Veggie Brown Fried Rice

$13.99

Sriracha Fried Rice

2 Meat Sriracha FR

$15.99

Sriracha Beef FR

$15.99

Sriracha Chicken FR

$15.99

Sriracha Grilled Pork Fried Rice

$15.99

Sriracha House FR

$15.99

Sriracha Shrimp FR

$15.99

Sriracha Tofu FR

$14.99

Sriracha Veggie FR

$14.99

Sriracha Brown FR

Sriracha Beef Brown FR

$16.49

Sriracha Chicken Brown FR

$16.49

Sriracha House Brown FR

$16.49

Sriracha Shrimp Brown FR

$16.49

Sriracha Tofu Brown FR

$15.49

Sriracha Veggie Brown FR

$14.99

Stir Fry

Beef Stir Fry

$15.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.99

Shrimp Stir Fry

$15.99

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.99

Combo Stir Fry

$15.99

2 Meat Stir Fry

$15.99

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nugetts

$5.49

Kid's Broth and Noodles

$3.99

Kid's Pho

$6.99

Kid's Rice Plate

$8.99

Kid's Vermicelli

$7.49

Kids Fried Rice

$6.99

Side of French Fries

$1.99

Sides

$1.00 Grilled Shrimp

$1.00

$2 Grilled Shrimp

$2.00

$3 Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

$4 Grilled Beef

$4.00

$4 Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

$6 Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Add Fried Egg

$1.50

Bowl Broth Only

$3.00

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Noodle an Broth Only

$6.00

Side 1/2 Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side Brown FR

$4.99

Side Brown Fried Rice

$5.49

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Side Chili Garlic

$1.00

Side Duck Sauce

$0.50

Side Egg Fried Rice

$4.49

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

Side Full Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Grilled Pork

$4.00

Side Mamba Shrimp

$12.99

Side of White Rice

$1.50

Side Orange Chicken

$12.99

Side Orange Sauce

$1.00

Side Pho Noodles

$2.50

Side Shaken Beef

$13.99

Side Sriracha

$0.25

Side Steamed Veggies

$2.50

Side Vermicelli Noodles

$2.50

$2 Grilled Beef

$2.00

Retail

Short Sleeve Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Zip Up

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

780 East Road to Six Flags Street #238, Arlington, TX 76011

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lupes Comida Con Sabor - Arlington -
orange starNo Reviews
770 East Road to Six Flags Street Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext
Ella B's Restaurant - 1004 North Collins Street
orange starNo Reviews
1004 North Collins Street Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Arlington, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1707 N. Collins St. Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext
Tu Taco
orange star4.1 • 834
309 E Randol Mill Rd Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Arlington - Collins)
orange star4.5 • 12
1805 N Collins St, Ste 141 Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext
Nehemiah Coffee Co
orange starNo Reviews
505 East Lamar Boulevard Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Orchid City Fusion Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,965
2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101 Arlington, TX 76018
View restaurantnext
New York Eats - Arlington
orange star4.4 • 1,885
604, B, Doug Russell Rd, Arlington, TX 76010
View restaurantnext
Restaurant506 - The Sanford House
orange star4.7 • 1,771
506 N Center St Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Arlington TX
orange star4.5 • 1,433
4000 Five Points Drive Arlington, TX 76018
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Arlington
orange star4.4 • 1,087
3900 Arlington Highlands Blvd Arlington, TX 76018
View restaurantnext
Tu Taco
orange star4.1 • 834
309 E Randol Mill Rd Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston