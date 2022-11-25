Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sproutz Aventura

No reviews yet

19565 Biscayne Boulevard

Treats Food Hall - Third Level

Aventura, FL 33180

Signature Wraps 12"

Signature Wrap 12" - Chipotle Chicken

$13.99

Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.

Signature Wrap 12" - Pesto Chicken

$13.99

Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.

Signature Wrap 12" - Beyond

$14.99

Beyond meat (plant-based), caramelized onions, jack cheese, pico de gallo, Quinoa or rice & beans, sriracha mayo baked in wrap of choice.

Signature Wrap 12" - Sunny Salmon

$17.99

Baked Salmon, Arugula, Spinach, kale, Cherry tomatoes, Goat cheese, Sriracha dressing, baked in a whole wheat tortilla

Signature Wrap 12" - Mediterranean

$13.99

Falafel, quinoa, hummus, mixed greens tomato, cucumber baked in wrap of choice.

Signature Wrap 12" - Morning Egg Wrap

$10.99

Egg whites, cheese, cherry tomato & spinach baked in wrap of choice

Signature Wrap 12" - Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.

Signature Wrap 12" - Sproutz

$12.99

Tuna or chicken salad, spinach & goat cheese toasted in a wrap of choice.

Classic Wraps 10"

Classic Wrap 10" - Chipotle Chicken

$9.99

Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in white tortilla.

Classic Wrap 10" - Pesto Chicken

$9.99

Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in white tortilla.

Classic Wrap 10" - Beyond

$10.99

Beyond meat (plant-based), caramelized onions, jack cheese, pico de gallo, Quinoa or rice & beans, sriracha mayo baked in white tortilla.

Classic Wrap 10" - Sunny Salmon

$12.99

Baked Salmon, Arugula, Spinach, kale, Cherry tomatoes, Goat cheese, Sriracha dressing, baked in white tortilla.

Classic Wrap 10" - Mediterranean

$10.99

Falafel, quinoa, hummus, mixed greens tomato, cucumber baked in white tortilla.

Classic Wrap 10" - Morning Egg

$7.99

Egg whites, cheese, cherry tomato & spinach baked in white tortilla.

Classic Wrap 10" - Chicken Caesar

$8.99

Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese baked in white tortilla.

Classic Wrap 10" - Sproutz Wrap

$8.99

Tuna or chicken salad, spinach & goat cheese toasted in a white tortilla.

Paninis

Panini - Tomato Mozzarella

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Tuna Melt

$12.99

Homemade tuna salad, melted mozzarella, toasted in a white baguette topped with tomato & arugula

Panini - Turkey Pesto

$12.99

Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Chicken Tomato

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.

Salads

Avocado + Feta Salad

$12.99

Mixed Greens, quinoa, avocado, feta, caramelized walnuts with a fresh Lemon Basil dressing.

Arugula + Beet Salad

$12.99

Arugula, beets, avocado, feta, toasted almonds with a fresh Lemon Basil Dressing.

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan, homemade crutones with Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Seared Tuna Salad

$14.99

Arugula, avocado, beets & alfalfa served with seared sesame tuna salad with a balsamic vinaigrette

Mandarin Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, cranberries, feta, tangerines with a Zesty Orange Dressing.

Puro Verde Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, avocado, pumpkin seeds & alfalfa with a choice of homemade green lemon or sweet ginger dressing