Sproutz Aventura
No reviews yet
19565 Biscayne Boulevard
Treats Food Hall - Third Level
Aventura, FL 33180
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Signature Wraps 12"
Signature Wrap 12" - Chipotle Chicken
Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.
Signature Wrap 12" - Pesto Chicken
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
Signature Wrap 12" - Beyond
Beyond meat (plant-based), caramelized onions, jack cheese, pico de gallo, Quinoa or rice & beans, sriracha mayo baked in wrap of choice.
Signature Wrap 12" - Sunny Salmon
Baked Salmon, Arugula, Spinach, kale, Cherry tomatoes, Goat cheese, Sriracha dressing, baked in a whole wheat tortilla
Signature Wrap 12" - Mediterranean
Falafel, quinoa, hummus, mixed greens tomato, cucumber baked in wrap of choice.
Signature Wrap 12" - Morning Egg Wrap
Egg whites, cheese, cherry tomato & spinach baked in wrap of choice
Signature Wrap 12" - Chicken Caesar
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
Signature Wrap 12" - Sproutz
Tuna or chicken salad, spinach & goat cheese toasted in a wrap of choice.
Classic Wraps 10"
Classic Wrap 10" - Chipotle Chicken
Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in white tortilla.
Classic Wrap 10" - Pesto Chicken
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in white tortilla.
Classic Wrap 10" - Beyond
Beyond meat (plant-based), caramelized onions, jack cheese, pico de gallo, Quinoa or rice & beans, sriracha mayo baked in white tortilla.
Classic Wrap 10" - Sunny Salmon
Baked Salmon, Arugula, Spinach, kale, Cherry tomatoes, Goat cheese, Sriracha dressing, baked in white tortilla.
Classic Wrap 10" - Mediterranean
Falafel, quinoa, hummus, mixed greens tomato, cucumber baked in white tortilla.
Classic Wrap 10" - Morning Egg
Egg whites, cheese, cherry tomato & spinach baked in white tortilla.
Classic Wrap 10" - Chicken Caesar
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese baked in white tortilla.
Classic Wrap 10" - Sproutz Wrap
Tuna or chicken salad, spinach & goat cheese toasted in a white tortilla.
Paninis
Panini - Tomato Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad, melted mozzarella, toasted in a white baguette topped with tomato & arugula
Panini - Turkey Pesto
Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Chicken Tomato
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.
Salads
Avocado + Feta Salad
Mixed Greens, quinoa, avocado, feta, caramelized walnuts with a fresh Lemon Basil dressing.
Arugula + Beet Salad
Arugula, beets, avocado, feta, toasted almonds with a fresh Lemon Basil Dressing.
Mixed Greens Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan, homemade crutones with Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Seared Tuna Salad
Arugula, avocado, beets & alfalfa served with seared sesame tuna salad with a balsamic vinaigrette
Mandarin Salad
Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, cranberries, feta, tangerines with a Zesty Orange Dressing.
Puro Verde Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, avocado, pumpkin seeds & alfalfa with a choice of homemade green lemon or sweet ginger dressing