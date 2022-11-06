Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
1,488 Reviews
$$
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy
Malibu, CA 90265
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Ahi Tartare
Togarashi seared tuna mixed with lemon oil citronette, served on top of fresh guacamole, finished with radish sprouts and crispy wontons.
Bruschetta
Toasted French baguette topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and basil.
Buffalo Wings
Chicken wings served with carrots, celery, ranch dipping sauce, and hot sauce.
Fried Calamari
Served with a spicy tomato sauce, pesto aioli, and lemon wedges.
Grilled Artichokes
Balsamic-marinated and grilled artichokes split in half, served with a side of pesto aioli.
Mozzarella Marinara
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp marinated with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cilantro, blended with lime and tomato juices. Served with tortilla chips.
Spicy Rock Shrimp
Popcorn shrimp tossed in a Sriracha aioli.
Burrata
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens with hearts of palm, Kalamata olives, roasted peppers, salami, prosciutto, and provolone, served with Italian vinaigrette.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Charbroiled chicken breast, rice noodles, scallions, almonds, tangerines, crispy wontons, and shredded lettuce served with plum sesame dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, served with Caesar dressing.
Large Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine, red onions, hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans with Italian vinaigrette.
Large Greek Salad
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Italian Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelon radish, and garbanzo beans served in an Italian vinaigrette.
Organic Kale Salad
Fresh mint, cilantro, scallions, cabbage, dried cranberries, and chopped peanuts with orange sesame ginger vinaigrette, served on a bed of kale.
Roasted Beet Salad
Mixed greens, marinated beets, tomatoes, caramelized walnuts, red onions, and goat cheese served in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, served with Caesar dressing.
Small Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine, red onions, hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans with Italian vinaigrette.
Small Greek Salad
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Small Italian Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelon radish, and garbanzo beans served in an Italian vinaigrette.
Soups
Bowl Lentil
Organic French lentil with onions, carrots, and potatoes in a light vegetarian broth. 24 ounces.
Bowl Minestrone
Fresh seasonal vegetable soup served in a light tomato broth. 24 ounces.
Bowl of the Day
Call and ask for today's selection :) 24 ounces.
Cup Lentil
Organic French lentil with onions, carrots, and potatoes in a light vegetarian broth. 12 ounces.
Cup Minestrone
Fresh seasonal vegetable soup served in a light tomato broth. 12 ounces.
Cup of the Day
Call and ask for today's selection :) 12 ounces.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
With capers, tomatoes, red onions, and radish sprouts with tarragon aioli served on a brioche bun.
Beyond Burger
A plant-based burger topped with crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, white onion, and vegan mayonnaise served on a vegan brioche bun.
Classic Hamburger
With lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and thousand island served on a brioche bun.
Classic Italian Sub
Served with salami, ham, mortadella, capicola, provolone cheese, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and oregano with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar on a French roll.
Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken, tomatoes, provolone, and kale dressed with honey mustard served on a brioche bun.
Meatball Mozzarella Sandwich
Served with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a French roll.
Spruzzo Favorites
Fish & Chips
Beer-battered cod served with coleslaw, French fries, and tartar sauce on the side.
Fish Tacos
Soft corn tortillas filled with beer-battered fish, avocados, tomatoes, onions, and chipotle aioli.
Chicken Marsala
Petrale Sole
Black Angus Skirt Steak
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Pastas
Build Your Own Pasta
Angel Hair Pomodoro
Chopped Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and pecorino cheese.
Linguine Alfredo
Fresh linguine pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce.
Linguine Clams
Fresh clams, garlic, Italian parsley, and dry oregano served in a white wine sauce.
Linguine Seafood
Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari served in a white wine tomato herb sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Striped lobster ravioli with heirloom cherry tomatoes and asparagus in a lobster cream sauce.
Meat Lasagna
Thin layers of pasta baked with béchamel and meat sauce.
Ravioli
Stuffed with ricotta and spinach, served in an aurora sauce.
Rigatoni Pesto
Chopped chicken and sun-dried tomatoes served in a homemade pesto cream sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Turkey or beef meatballs with marinara and shaved Parmesan.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Crispy bacon, black pepper, and egg yolk with Romano and Parmesan served in a creamy Alfredo.
Vegan Zucchini Pasta
Zoodles tossed with quinoa, capers, onions, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil.
Rigatoni Vodka
Spaghetti Bolognese
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce and topped with mushrooms.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded and sautéed boneless chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti marinara.
Chicken Piccata
Boneless chicken breast sautéed in a white wine lemon caper sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Battered eggplant baked with tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara.
Filet Mignon
Charbroiled filet cooked to perfection, served in a brandy and peppercorn sauce.
Fresh Baked Salmon
Fresh baked Atlantic salmon topped with papaya mango salsa, served with white wine lemon cream sauce.
Petrale Sole
Alaskan petrale sole sautéed in a white wine lemon garlic cream sauce with toasted pine nuts.
Skirt Steak
Grilled 8 oz skirt steak served with a side of chimichurri sauce.
Pizzas/Calzones
7" Napoletana
Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.
7" 333
Tomato sauce topped with - 3 Cheeses: mozzarella, feta, and goat 3 Herbs: oregano, thyme, and basil 3 Veggies: mushrooms, spinach, and olives.
7" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce topped with marinated chicken, red onions, cilantro, and mozzarella.
7" Combo
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil.
7" Four Seasons
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced Canadian ham, artichoke hearts, diced black olives, and mushrooms.
7" Fresh Summer
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, goat cheese, and fresh basil.
7" Margherita
Fresh sliced buffalo and regular mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, and basil *no tomato sauce*
7" Santa Fe
Sour cream base topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, avocados, cilantro, and pico de gallo.
7" Thai Chicken
Peanut ginger sauce topped with marinated chicken, green onions, carrots, cilantro, and mozzarella.
7" Vegetarian
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, fire-roasted bell peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil.
12" Napoletana
Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.
12" 333
Tomato sauce topped with - 3 Cheeses: mozzarella, feta, and goat 3 Herbs: oregano, thyme, and basil 3 Veggies: mushrooms, spinach, and olives.
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce topped with marinated chicken, red onions, cilantro, and mozzarella.
12" Combo
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil.
12" Four Seasons
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced Canadian ham, artichoke hearts, diced black olives, and mushrooms.
12" Fresh Summer
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, goat cheese, and fresh basil.
12" Margherita
Fresh sliced buffalo and regular mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, and basil *no tomato sauce*
12" Santa Fe
Sour cream base topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, avocados, cilantro, and pico de gallo.
12" Thai Chicken
Peanut ginger sauce topped with marinated chicken, green onions, carrots, cilantro, and mozzarella.
12" Vegetarian
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, fire-roasted bell peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil.
16" Napoletana
Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.
16" 333
Tomato sauce topped with - 3 Cheeses: mozzarella, feta, and goat 3 Herbs: oregano, thyme, and basil 3 Veggies: mushrooms, spinach, and olives.
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce topped with marinated chicken, red onions, cilantro, and mozzarella.
16" Combo
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil.
16" Four Seasons
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced Canadian ham, artichoke hearts, diced black olives, and mushrooms.
16" Fresh Summer
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, goat cheese, and fresh basil.
16" Margherita
Fresh sliced buffalo and regular mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, and basil *no tomato sauce*
16" Santa Fe
Sour cream base topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, avocados, cilantro, and pico de gallo.
16" Thai Chicken
Peanut ginger sauce topped with marinated chicken, green onions, carrots, cilantro, and mozzarella.
16" Vegetarian
Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, fire-roasted bell peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil.
Calzone
Kids Menu
Sides
Blackened Chicken
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Garlic Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Broccoli
Sautéed Green Beans
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Vegetables
Side 5 Shrimp
Side Ahi Tuna
Side Alfredo
Side Asparagus
Side Balsamic Vinegar
Side Beef Meatballs
Side Bread
Side Coleslaw
Side Garlic Oil
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Hamburger Patty
Side Italian Sausage
Side Marinara
Side Olive Oil
Side Parm
Side Ranch
Side Tomato Cream
Side Turkey Meatballs
Side Turkey Patty
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Green Beans
Steamed Spinach
Steamed Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Desserts
Drinks
Apple Juice
Aqua Panna
Arnold Palmer
Cappucino
Caramel Latté
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Espresso
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Latté
Lemonade
Mango Smoothie
Milk
Mocha Latté
Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Rootbeer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Strawberry Smoothie
Coconut Martini
Cosmopolitan
Espresso Martini
Frosé
Italian Spritz
Mai Tai
Margarita
Martini
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Passion Fruit Margarita
Pear Ginger Mule
Cadillac Margarita
Glass House Chard
Glass Hess Chard
Glass Ferrari Carano Chard
Glass Sonoma Chard
Glass House PG
Glass Ruffino Lumina PG
Glass Santa Margherita PG
Glass Babich Sauvignon Blanc
Glass Z Alexander Sauvignon Blanc
Glass Moscato
Glass Riesling
Glass House Cab
Glass Flat Top Cab
Glass Freakshow Cab
Glass Rodney Strong Cab
Glass Unshackled Cab
Glass Davis Bynum PN
Glass De Loach PN
Glass House PN
Glass Meiomi PN
Glass Syrah
Glass Chianti Classico Nozzole
Glass Chianti Superiore
Glass Coppola Malbec
Glass Malbec Tikal
Glass Four Vines Zin
Glass House Merlot
Glass Super Tuscan
Cava Champagne Split
Glass Font Freye Rose
Glass Noble Vines Rosé
Glass Riesling
Prosecco Split
Bottle Ferrari Carano Chard
Bottle Hess Chard
Bottle House Chard
Bottle Sonoma Cutrer Chard
Bottle Stag's Leap Chard
Bottle House PG
Bottle Ruffino Lumina PG
Bottle Santa Margherita PG
Bottle Babich Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Z Alexander Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle House Cab
Bottle Flat Top Cab
Bottle Freakshow Cab
Bottle Rodney Strong Cab
Bottle Unshackled Cab
Bottle House PN
Bottle De Loach PN
Bottle Davis Bynum PN
Bottle Meiomi PN
Bottle Barolo
Bottle Chianti Classico Nozzole
Bottle Chianti Superiore
Bottle Dona Paula Malbec
Bottle Trapiche Malbec
Bottle Guado Al Tasso
Bottle House Merlot
Bottle Super Tuscan
Bottle Syrah
Bottle Champagne
Bottle Font Freye Rose
Bottle Noble Vines Rosé
Bottle Prosecco
Bottle Kung Fu Girl Riesling
Bottle Moscato
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Family friendly Italian-American restaurant
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265