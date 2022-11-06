Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

1,488 Reviews

$$

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Napoletana
Chinese Chicken Salad
12" Napoletana

Appetizers

Ahi Tartare

$18.00

Togarashi seared tuna mixed with lemon oil citronette, served on top of fresh guacamole, finished with radish sprouts and crispy wontons.

Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted French baguette topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and basil.

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

Chicken wings served with carrots, celery, ranch dipping sauce, and hot sauce.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Served with a spicy tomato sauce, pesto aioli, and lemon wedges.

Grilled Artichokes

$17.00

Balsamic-marinated and grilled artichokes split in half, served with a side of pesto aioli.

Mozzarella Marinara

$17.00

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

Shrimp marinated with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cilantro, blended with lime and tomato juices. Served with tortilla chips.

Spicy Rock Shrimp

$18.00

Popcorn shrimp tossed in a Sriracha aioli.

Burrata

$16.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens with hearts of palm, Kalamata olives, roasted peppers, salami, prosciutto, and provolone, served with Italian vinaigrette.

Chinese Chicken Salad

$17.00

Charbroiled chicken breast, rice noodles, scallions, almonds, tangerines, crispy wontons, and shredded lettuce served with plum sesame dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, served with Caesar dressing.

Large Chopped Salad

$17.00

Chopped romaine, red onions, hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans with Italian vinaigrette.

Large Greek Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Italian Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelon radish, and garbanzo beans served in an Italian vinaigrette.

Organic Kale Salad

$17.00

Fresh mint, cilantro, scallions, cabbage, dried cranberries, and chopped peanuts with orange sesame ginger vinaigrette, served on a bed of kale.

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, marinated beets, tomatoes, caramelized walnuts, red onions, and goat cheese served in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, served with Caesar dressing.

Small Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, red onions, hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans with Italian vinaigrette.

Small Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Small Italian Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelon radish, and garbanzo beans served in an Italian vinaigrette.

Soups

Bowl Lentil

$12.00

Organic French lentil with onions, carrots, and potatoes in a light vegetarian broth. 24 ounces.

Bowl Minestrone

$12.00

Fresh seasonal vegetable soup served in a light tomato broth. 24 ounces.

Bowl of the Day

$12.00

Call and ask for today's selection :) 24 ounces.

Cup Lentil

$7.00

Organic French lentil with onions, carrots, and potatoes in a light vegetarian broth. 12 ounces.

Cup Minestrone

$7.00

Fresh seasonal vegetable soup served in a light tomato broth. 12 ounces.

Cup of the Day

$7.00

Call and ask for today's selection :) 12 ounces.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

With capers, tomatoes, red onions, and radish sprouts with tarragon aioli served on a brioche bun.

Beyond Burger

$14.00Out of stock

A plant-based burger topped with crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, white onion, and vegan mayonnaise served on a vegan brioche bun.

Classic Hamburger

$14.00

With lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and thousand island served on a brioche bun.

Classic Italian Sub

$14.00

Served with salami, ham, mortadella, capicola, provolone cheese, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and oregano with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar on a French roll.

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Crispy chicken, tomatoes, provolone, and kale dressed with honey mustard served on a brioche bun.

Meatball Mozzarella Sandwich

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a French roll.

Spruzzo Favorites

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer-battered cod served with coleslaw, French fries, and tartar sauce on the side.

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Soft corn tortillas filled with beer-battered fish, avocados, tomatoes, onions, and chipotle aioli.

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Petrale Sole

$22.00

Black Angus Skirt Steak

$26.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Pastas

Build Your Own Pasta

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$20.00

Chopped Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and pecorino cheese.

Linguine Alfredo

$20.00

Fresh linguine pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce.

Linguine Clams

$26.00

Fresh clams, garlic, Italian parsley, and dry oregano served in a white wine sauce.

Linguine Seafood

$28.00

Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari served in a white wine tomato herb sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Striped lobster ravioli with heirloom cherry tomatoes and asparagus in a lobster cream sauce.

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Thin layers of pasta baked with béchamel and meat sauce.

Ravioli

$20.00

Stuffed with ricotta and spinach, served in an aurora sauce.

Rigatoni Pesto

$22.00

Chopped chicken and sun-dried tomatoes served in a homemade pesto cream sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

Turkey or beef meatballs with marinara and shaved Parmesan.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$23.00

Crispy bacon, black pepper, and egg yolk with Romano and Parmesan served in a creamy Alfredo.

Vegan Zucchini Pasta

$20.00

Zoodles tossed with quinoa, capers, onions, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil.

Rigatoni Vodka

$22.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$22.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Boneless chicken breast sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce and topped with mushrooms.

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded and sautéed boneless chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti marinara.

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Boneless chicken breast sautéed in a white wine lemon caper sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Battered eggplant baked with tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara.

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Charbroiled filet cooked to perfection, served in a brandy and peppercorn sauce.

Fresh Baked Salmon

$27.00

Fresh baked Atlantic salmon topped with papaya mango salsa, served with white wine lemon cream sauce.

Petrale Sole

$25.00

Alaskan petrale sole sautéed in a white wine lemon garlic cream sauce with toasted pine nuts.

Skirt Steak

$32.00

Grilled 8 oz skirt steak served with a side of chimichurri sauce.

Pizzas/Calzones

7" Napoletana

$9.00

Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.

7" 333

$13.00

Tomato sauce topped with - 3 Cheeses: mozzarella, feta, and goat 3 Herbs: oregano, thyme, and basil 3 Veggies: mushrooms, spinach, and olives.

7" BBQ Chicken

$13.00

BBQ sauce topped with marinated chicken, red onions, cilantro, and mozzarella.

7" Combo

$13.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil.

7" Four Seasons

$13.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced Canadian ham, artichoke hearts, diced black olives, and mushrooms.

7" Fresh Summer

$13.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, goat cheese, and fresh basil.

7" Margherita

$13.00

Fresh sliced buffalo and regular mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, and basil *no tomato sauce*

7" Santa Fe

$13.00

Sour cream base topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, avocados, cilantro, and pico de gallo.

7" Thai Chicken

$13.00

Peanut ginger sauce topped with marinated chicken, green onions, carrots, cilantro, and mozzarella.

7" Vegetarian

$13.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, fire-roasted bell peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil.

12" Napoletana

$20.00

Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.

12" 333

$24.00

Tomato sauce topped with - 3 Cheeses: mozzarella, feta, and goat 3 Herbs: oregano, thyme, and basil 3 Veggies: mushrooms, spinach, and olives.

12" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

BBQ sauce topped with marinated chicken, red onions, cilantro, and mozzarella.

12" Combo

$24.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil.

12" Four Seasons

$24.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced Canadian ham, artichoke hearts, diced black olives, and mushrooms.

12" Fresh Summer

$24.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, goat cheese, and fresh basil.

12" Margherita

$24.00

Fresh sliced buffalo and regular mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, and basil *no tomato sauce*

12" Santa Fe

$24.00

Sour cream base topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, avocados, cilantro, and pico de gallo.

12" Thai Chicken

$24.00

Peanut ginger sauce topped with marinated chicken, green onions, carrots, cilantro, and mozzarella.

12" Vegetarian

$24.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, fire-roasted bell peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil.

16" Napoletana

$22.00

Cheese pizza with tomato sauce.

16" 333

$26.00

Tomato sauce topped with - 3 Cheeses: mozzarella, feta, and goat 3 Herbs: oregano, thyme, and basil 3 Veggies: mushrooms, spinach, and olives.

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.00

BBQ sauce topped with marinated chicken, red onions, cilantro, and mozzarella.

16" Combo

$26.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil.

16" Four Seasons

$26.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced Canadian ham, artichoke hearts, diced black olives, and mushrooms.

16" Fresh Summer

$26.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, goat cheese, and fresh basil.

16" Margherita

$26.00

Fresh sliced buffalo and regular mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, and basil *no tomato sauce*

16" Santa Fe

$26.00

Sour cream base topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, avocados, cilantro, and pico de gallo.

16" Thai Chicken

$26.00

Peanut ginger sauce topped with marinated chicken, green onions, carrots, cilantro, and mozzarella.

16" Vegetarian

$26.00

Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, fire-roasted bell peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil.

Calzone

$16.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$10.00

Kids Ravioli

$11.00

Sides

Blackened Chicken

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$8.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$8.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$8.00

Side 5 Shrimp

$10.00

Side Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Side Alfredo

$2.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Balsamic Vinegar

Side Beef Meatballs

$8.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Garlic Oil

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$17.00

Side Hamburger Patty

$8.00

Side Italian Sausage

$8.00

Side Marinara

Side Olive Oil

Side Parm

Side Ranch

Side Tomato Cream

$2.00

Side Turkey Meatballs

$8.00

Side Turkey Patty

$6.00Out of stock

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Steamed Green Beans

$7.00

Steamed Spinach

$7.00

Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Desserts

Affogato

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Blackout

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Chocolate Gelato

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Spumoni Ice Cream Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$7.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Caramel Latté

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Club Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$7.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latté

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Smoothie

$8.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocha Latté

$5.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sprite

$4.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$8.00

Coconut Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Frosé

$13.00

Italian Spritz

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$14.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$14.00

Pear Ginger Mule

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Glass House Chard

$12.00

Glass Hess Chard

$14.00

Glass Ferrari Carano Chard

$16.00

Glass Sonoma Chard

$16.00

Glass House PG

$12.00

Glass Ruffino Lumina PG

$12.00

Glass Santa Margherita PG

$16.00

Glass Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Glass Z Alexander Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Glass Moscato

$12.00

Glass Riesling

$10.00

Glass House Cab

$12.00

Glass Flat Top Cab

$12.00Out of stock

Glass Freakshow Cab

$14.00

Glass Rodney Strong Cab

$14.00

Glass Unshackled Cab

$16.00

Glass Davis Bynum PN

$15.00

Glass De Loach PN

$14.00

Glass House PN

$12.00

Glass Meiomi PN

$14.00

Glass Syrah

$12.00

Glass Chianti Classico Nozzole

$14.00

Glass Chianti Superiore

$12.00

Glass Coppola Malbec

$10.00

Glass Malbec Tikal

$12.00

Glass Four Vines Zin

$10.00

Glass House Merlot

$12.00

Glass Super Tuscan

$14.00

Cava Champagne Split

$12.00

Glass Font Freye Rose

$12.00

Glass Noble Vines Rosé

$9.00

Glass Riesling

$12.00

Prosecco Split

$12.00

Bottle Ferrari Carano Chard

$60.00

Bottle Hess Chard

$52.00

Bottle House Chard

$36.00

Bottle Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$60.00

Bottle Stag's Leap Chard

$60.00

Bottle House PG

$44.00

Bottle Ruffino Lumina PG

$44.00

Bottle Santa Margherita PG

$60.00

Bottle Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Bottle Z Alexander Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Bottle House Cab

$44.00

Bottle Flat Top Cab

$44.00

Bottle Freakshow Cab

$52.00

Bottle Rodney Strong Cab

$52.00

Bottle Unshackled Cab

$60.00

Bottle House PN

$36.00

Bottle De Loach PN

$52.00

Bottle Davis Bynum PN

$56.00

Bottle Meiomi PN

$52.00

Bottle Barolo

$180.00

Bottle Chianti Classico Nozzole

$52.00

Bottle Chianti Superiore

$44.00

Bottle Dona Paula Malbec

$36.00

Bottle Trapiche Malbec

$44.00

Bottle Guado Al Tasso

$60.00

Bottle House Merlot

$44.00

Bottle Super Tuscan

$52.00

Bottle Syrah

$44.00

Bottle Champagne

$75.00

Bottle Font Freye Rose

$44.00

Bottle Noble Vines Rosé

$36.00

Bottle Prosecco

$44.00

Bottle Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$44.00

Bottle Moscato

$44.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly Italian-American restaurant

Location

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

Directions

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

