Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spud Ranch- New Braunfels

review star

No reviews yet

118 Common Street

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Battered Broccoli

$7.99Out of stock

Served with ranch

Bowl of Mac

$4.99
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fries topped with chili and Cheddar cheese

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.99

Tots topped with chili and Cheddar cheese

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99
Fresh Cut Potato Chips

Fresh Cut Potato Chips

$2.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.29

Served with ranch

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$6.19

Served with ranch

Fried Pickles

$6.29

Served with ranch

Frito Pie

$6.99

Fritos topped with chili and Cheddar cheese

Homestyle Chili

Homestyle Chili

$5.09+

8 oz. or 12 oz.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.19

Served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Served with marinara sauce

Soups *Seasonal*

$5.09+

8 oz. or 12 oz.

Tots

Tots

$2.99
Veggie Cup

Veggie Cup

$4.99

Burgers/Sandwiches

BLT

$6.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on Texas Toast

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of country gravy on Texas Toast

Chili Cheeseburger

$9.49

Juicy patty, chili, Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese

$5.59

Melted American cheese on buttery Texas Toast

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.49

Juicy patty, lettuce, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and mustard on Texas Toast

Spicy Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Spicy breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on Texas Toast

Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Juicy shaved sirloin steak, American cheese, sauteed onions, and mayo on Texas Toast

Tejas Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Swiss cheese, bacon, and ranch on Texas Toast

Tejas Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.79

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, American cheese, bacon, and ranch on Texas Toast

Tejas Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, bacon, and mayo on Texas Toast

Texas Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Juicy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauteed onions, American cheese, bacon, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast

Texas Brisket Sandwich

$9.49

Smoked chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, pickles, and fresh onions on Texas Toast

Texas Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Breaded chicken smothered in wing sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Swiss cheese, and ranch on Texas Toast

Texas Burger

$7.99

Juicy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauteed onions, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast

Texas Cheeseburger

$8.99

Juicy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauteed onions, American cheese, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast

Texas Melt

$9.49

Juicy patty, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions, and mayo on Texas Toast

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.59

3 Breaded tenders, fries, country gravy, and a slice of Texas Toast

Desserts

Home-made Brownies

Home-made Brownies

$2.69

Plain, Chocolate Chip, Pecan, Caramel

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Blue Bell Ice Cream

One Scoop/Two Scoops

Extras

Extra 8oz. Ranch

$4.99

Extra A-1 Steak Sauce

$0.99

Extra American Cheese

$0.99

Extra Bacon

$0.99

Extra Bag of Fritos

$1.39

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.59

Extra Bell Peppers

$0.79

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.59

Extra Butter

$0.39

Extra Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Extra Chives

$0.99

Extra Country Gravy

$0.99

Extra Enchilada Sauce

$0.79

Extra Guacamole

$0.99

Extra Homemade Ranch Dressing

$0.59

Extra Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.59

Extra Hot Wing Sauce

$0.59

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.59

Extra Jalapenos

$0.79

Extra Marinara Sauce

$0.59

Extra Mexican Cheese

$0.99

Extra Mozzarella Cheese

$0.99

Extra Patty

$2.79

Extra Salsa

$0.59

Extra Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.99

Extra Sauteed Onions

$0.79

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Extra Steamed Broccoli

$0.99

Extra Swiss Cheese

$0.99

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.79

Extra Texas Toast

$0.99

Extra Thousand Island Dressing

$0.59

Little Russets

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 Breaded chicken tenders with country gravy

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Melted American Cheese on buttery Texas Toast

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Classic mac and cheese favorite that is sure to please

Salads

Side Salad

$4.29

Crisp tossed salad with tomatoes, croutons, bacon bits, and Cheddar cheese

Tejas Salad

$6.29

Crisp tossed salad with tomatoes, croutons, bacon bits, and Cheddar cheese

Spuds

Brisket Spud

$12.49

Smoked chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions

Broccoli Spud

Broccoli Spud

$10.49

Steamed broccoli, butter, and Cheddar cheese

Chicken Enchilada Spud

$11.99

Chicken Fajita, butter, Mexican Cheese topped with sauteed onions, sour cream, and enchilada sauce

Chicken Fried Chicken Spud

$11.99

Breaded chicken, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with country gravy and a slice of Texas Toast

Chicken Fried Steak Spud

Chicken Fried Steak Spud

$11.99

Chicken fried steak, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with country gravy and a slice of Texas Toast

Chicken Parmesan Spud

Chicken Parmesan Spud

$11.99

Breaded chicken, butter, Mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce topped with Parmesan

Chicken Spud

Chicken Spud

$11.99

Marinated chicken fajita, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream

Chicken-Broc Spud

Chicken-Broc Spud

$11.99

Grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream

Chili Cheeseburger Spud

Chili Cheeseburger Spud

$12.09

Juicy patty, butter, Cheddar cheese, chili topped with sauteed onions

Crispy BBQ Chicken Spud

Crispy BBQ Chicken Spud

$11.99

Breaded BBQ chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions

Frito Pie Spud

$12.09

Chili, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with Fritos, sour cream, and chives

Hot Wing Spud

$11.99

Boneless buffalo chicken tossed in hot wing sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Mac Spud

$11.89

Macaroni and cheese, butter topped with bacon bits and chives

Philly Cheesesteak Spud

$11.99

Juicy shaved sirloin steak, butter, Mozzarella cheese, sauteed bell peppers topped with sauteed onions

Quesadilla Spud

$12.09

Marinated chicken fajita, butter, Mexican cheese, sauteed bell peppers topped with sauteed onions and sour cream

Ranch Hand Spud

$10.99

Chili, butter, and Cheddar cheese

Spicy Chicken Fried Chicken Spud

$11.99

Spicy Breaded chicken, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with ranch

Steak Spud

$11.99

Juicy shaved sirloin steak, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions. A1 sauce upon request

Steamed Veggie Spud

$11.89

Blend of steamed veggies: (broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, cauliflower) butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions

Teriyaki Spud

$11.99

Teriyaki chicken, butter, Cheddar cheese, steamed broccoli, sauteed bell peppers topped with sauteed onions

Texas Original

$11.59

Butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream, chives, and bacon bits

Turkey and Bacon Spud

$11.99

Turkey, butter, Cheddar cheese, and bacon bits

Wurst Spud

$10.99

Bratwurst, butter, Mozzarella cheese topped with sauteed onions. Mustard upon request

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.69+

20 oz. or 30 oz.

Tea by the Gallon

$4.79

Topo Chico

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Small Cup of Ice

$0.69

Large Cup of Ice

$0.79

Kids Cup

$1.59

Juice Box

$1.49

Shirts

Short Sleeve Shirt

$26.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00

Caps

Richardson Hat

$30.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Koozie

Koozie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Texas sized spuds combined with your choice of a wide variety of toppings will surely satisfy your appetite. Stop on by! We are ready to serve you! With two convenient location, Spud Ranch has become a local favorite of San Marcos and New Braunfels.

Location

118 Common Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tin Top Burger Shop
orange starNo Reviews
283 South Union Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
NB's Wicked Bah Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
111 South Union Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
orange star4.7 • 1,445
295 E San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Water 2 Wine - New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
185 S. Seguin Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Krause's Cafe - 148 S. Castell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
148 S. Castell Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
188 South - 188 S Castell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
188 S Castell Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Braunfels

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
orange star4.7 • 1,445
295 E San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
The Reel Seafood & Grill - The Reel New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 1,221
1683 State Hwy 46 West New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurantnext
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
orange star4.6 • 916
1024 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill - Dos Rios New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 779
1281 N. Academy Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Naegelin's Bakery
orange star4.5 • 550
129 S Seguin Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Braunfels
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston