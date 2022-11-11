SpudToddos 7251 S Plaza Center Drive #120

Restaurant info

SpudToddos is a fast casual experience with a focus on the great american comfort food, POTATOES! From mashed potatoes and gravy to loaded french fries we have something for everyone, pulled pork on baked, Canadian Poutine, turkey cranberry salad or Vegas fries (like nachos but on fries) just to name a few. If you want to eat clean a baked sweet potato or russet is the place to start. We build our meals with a create your own concept that combines the traditions of the past with the creativity of the individual. You can make your meal as traditional as a thanksgiving super or as wild as our toppings allow. We Create…Fresh, Healthy, Gluten Free, Vegetarian! We also Create…Deep Fried, Smothered, Cheesy, Loaded Deliciousness! Some say Potato we say SpudToddo!