Restaurant header imageView gallery

SpudToddos 7251 S Plaza Center Drive #120

review star

No reviews yet

7251 S Plaza Center Drive #120

West Jordan, UT 84084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create your own SpudToddo (Full)
Pulled Pork Garbage Fries (Full)
Buffalo Garbage Fries (Full)

Create Your SpudToddo

Create your own SpudToddo (Full)

$12.46

Create your own SpudToddo

Create your own SpudToddo (Half)

$9.96

Create your own SpudToddo

Children's Meal

Children's Meal

$6.96

Create your own SpudToddo

Signature Creations

Cheesy on Baked (Full)

$8.46

A baked SpudToddo with Cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream

Pulled Pork on Baked (Full)

$12.46

Baked SpudToddo with pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray's barbeque sauce, corn, pepper jack cheese, olives, tomatoes, chives and jalapenos

Chili on Baked (Full)

$12.46

A baked SpudToddo with Classic Chili, cheddar cheese, baon, green onions and sour cream

Todd's Favorite (Full)

$12.46

A baked SpudToddo with ham, broccoli, cheddar cheese, Todd's mustard sauce and green onions

Trea's Favorite (Full)

$14.46

Sweet SpudToddo, grilled chicken, cinnamon apples, feta cheese crumble, green onions and walnuts

Cheesy on Baked (Half)

$6.46

A baked SpudToddo with Cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream

Pulled Pork on Baked (Half)

$9.96

Baked SpudToddo with pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray's barbeque sauce, corn, pepper jack cheese, olives, tomatoes, chives and jalapenos

Chili on Baked (Half)

$9.96

A baked SpudToddo with Classic Chili, cheddar cheese, baon, green onions and sour cream

Todd's Favorite (Half)

$9.96

A baked SpudToddo with ham, broccoli, cheddar cheese, Todd's mustard sauce and green onions

Trea's Favorite (Half)

$12.96

Sweet SpudToddo, grilled chicken, cinnamon apples, feta cheese crumble, green onions and walnuts

Roast Beef Dinner

$18.46

Mashed SpudToddos with two servings of roast beef on the side, beef gravy with sauteed mushrooms and onions and a side of green beans

Turkey

Turkey on Mash (Full)

$13.96

Mashed SpudToddos topped with pulled turkey, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans, bacon, green onions and a side of cranberry citrus sauce

Turkey on Mash (Half)

$11.65

Mashed SpudToddos topped with pulled turkey, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans, bacon, green onions and a side of cranberry citrus sauce

Turkey Dinner

$16.96

Mashed SpudToddos with turkey slab, corn bread stuffing, turkey gravy, corn, bacon, green onions and a side of cranberry citrus sauce

Garbage Fries

Buffalo Garbage Fries (Full)

$12.46

SpudToddos fresh cut and double fried fries with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions and your choice of ranch or fry sauce

Pulled Pork Garbage Fries (Full)

$12.46

SpudToddos fresh cut and double fried fries with pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray;s barbeque sauce, corn, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chives, jalepenos and sour cream

Canadian Garbage Fries/Poutine (Full)

$11.46

SpudToddos fresh cut and double fried fries with white cheddar cheese curds and your choice of gravy

Vegas Garbage Fry (Full)

$11.46

SpudToddos fresh cut and double fried fries smothered in nacho cheese and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, green onions, guacamole, salsa and sour cream

Sweet Garbage Fries (Full)

$10.46

Sweet potato pie's evil twin! Sweet SpudToddo fries covered in caramel with a bacon garnish topped with whipped cream

Buffalo Garbage Fries (Half)

$9.96

SpudToddos fresh cut and double fried fries with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions and your choice of ranch or fry sauce

Pulled Pork Garbage Fries (Half)

$9.96

SpudToddos fresh cut and double fried fries with pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray;s barbeque sauce, corn, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chives, jalepenos and sour cream

Canadian Garbage Fries/Poutine (Half)

$9.96

SpudToddos fresh cut and double fried fries with white cheddar cheese curds and your choice of gravy

Vegas Garbage Fry (Half)

$9.96

SpudToddos fresh cut and double fried fries smothered in nacho cheese and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, green onions, guacamole, salsa and sour cream

Sweet Garbage Fries (Half)

$8.46

Sweet potato pie's evil twin! Sweet SpudToddo fries covered in caramel with a bacon garnish topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Garbage Fries (Full)

$9.46

The chocolate covered pretzel's evil cousin! SpudToddo Fries covered in chocolate sauce with a bacon garnish topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Garbage Fries (Half)

$7.46

The chocolate covered pretzel's evil cousin! SpudToddo Fries covered in chocolate sauce with a bacon garnish topped with whipped cream

SpudToddos Soups

Potato Cheese Soup 16 oz

$8.46

Potato Cheese Soup 8 oz

$6.46

Classic Chili 16 oz

$8.46

Classic Chili 8 oz

$6.46

SpudToddos Salads

Todd's Citrus Cranberry Salad (Full)

$15.46

Roasted pulled turkey, romaine lettuce, walnuts, crasins, green onions, bacon, feta cheese crumble and a side of house cranberry citrus balsamic dressing

Todd's Citrus Cranberry Salad (Half)

$13.46

Roasted pulled turkey, romaine lettuce, walnuts, crasins, green onions, bacon, feta cheese crumble and a side of house cranberry citrus balsamic dressing

Todd's Chicken Salad (Full)

$14.46

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, black beans, green onions, tomatoes and a side of house ranch dressing

Todd's Chicken Salad (Half)

$12.46

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, black beans, green onions, tomatoes and a side of house ranch dressing

Todd's Pork Salad (Full)

$14.46

Pork, romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, black beans, green onions, tomatoes and a side of house ranch dressing

Todd's Pork Salad (Half)

$12.46

Pork, romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, black beans, green onions, tomatoes and a side of house ranch dressing

Spud Skins

Spud Skins (Full)

$8.46

Deep fried potato skins, pepper jack cheese, bacon and green onions with ranch dressing to dip

Spud Skins (Half)

$6.46

Deep fried potato skins, pepper jack cheese, bacon and green onions with ranch dressing to dip

Sides

Fried SpudToddos (Full)

$6.79

Baked SpudToddo and butter

$4.79

Mashed SpudToddos and butter

$4.79

Sweet SpudToddos

$6.46

Fried Sweet SpudToddos (Full)

$8.46

Fried SpudToddos (Half)

$4.79

Cornbread

$3.46

Gluten free Cornbread

$4.46

Corn bread Stuffing

$4.79

Fried Sweet SpudToddos (Half)

$6.46

Side salad and Garnish

$4.79

Desserts

Gluten Free 2 Layer Chocolate Cake

$7.46

Cheesecake

$6.96

Gluten Free Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.46

Gluten Free Lemon Zest Cheesecake

$7.46

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$7.46

Pumpkin Pie

$6.46

Sundae

$5.46

Fry Bread

Taco Style Fry Bread

$8.96

Rip & Dip Fry Bread

$5.96

Cinnamon & Sugar with Honey Butter Fry Bread

$5.96

Create Your Vegetarian SpudToddo

Full Vegetarian

$12.46

Create Your Vegetarian SpudToddo

Half Vegetarian

$9.96

Create Your Vegetarian SpudToddo

Drinks

Soda

$2.99+

Bang

$3.29

Rockstar

$3.29

Propel

$2.69

Aquafina Bottled Water

$2.69

Catering

Create your own SpudToddo Catering

$10.59

Create your own SpudToddo Catering

Plain Baked Potato

$3.96

Dessert

Full 2 Layer Chocolate Cake

$69.96

Gluten Free

Potatoes & Gravy

Quart of Gravy

$10.96

Pan of Mashed Potatoes

$25.96

Cornbread

Pan of Cornbread

$18.96

Pan of Gluten Free Cornbread

$22.96

Gluten Free

Dressing/sauces

16 oz Cranberry sauce

$7.96

16 oz Ranch Dressing

$7.96

8 oz Cranberry sauce

$4.46

Soup

Soup Gallon

$54.96

Ala Cart (no Bread)

Soup Quart

$12.96

Ala Cart (no Bread)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

SpudToddos is a fast casual experience with a focus on the great american comfort food, POTATOES! From mashed potatoes and gravy to loaded french fries we have something for everyone, pulled pork on baked, Canadian Poutine, turkey cranberry salad or Vegas fries (like nachos but on fries) just to name a few. If you want to eat clean a baked sweet potato or russet is the place to start. We build our meals with a create your own concept that combines the traditions of the past with the creativity of the individual. You can make your meal as traditional as a thanksgiving super or as wild as our toppings allow. We Create…Fresh, Healthy, Gluten Free, Vegetarian! We also Create…Deep Fried, Smothered, Cheesy, Loaded Deliciousness! Some say Potato we say SpudToddo!

Location

7251 S Plaza Center Drive #120, West Jordan, UT 84084

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bout Time Pub & Grub - West Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
7211 Plaza Center Dr West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Bombay Garden - West Jordan
orange star4.8 • 3,665
7726 S Campus View Dr #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
You and I Kitchen - West Jordan - 7092 South Redwood Road
orange starNo Reviews
7092 South Redwood Road West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - West Jordan - Utah
orange starNo Reviews
3778 Center View Way West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Wing Nutz - Taylorsville
orange starNo Reviews
5578 South Redwood Road Taylorsville, UT 84123
View restaurantnext
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ - Taylorsville
orange star4.7 • 3,445
5652 S Redwood Rd Taylorsville, UT 84123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Jordan

Bombay Garden - West Jordan
orange star4.8 • 3,665
7726 S Campus View Dr #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
012 Pizza Pie Cafe - West Jordan UT
orange star4.2 • 2,094
3078 W 7800 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Alpha Coffee - Legacy West Jordan
orange star4.9 • 56
1475 W 9000 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Jordan
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston